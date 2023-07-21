Results Half-Year 2023

July 21, 2023

Alex Waser, CEO Beat Neukom, CFO

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation relating to the business performance of the Bystronic Group is of a summary nature only. The information published in the Half-Year Report 2023 and the Annual Report 2022 of Bystronic AG, and the information on the website www.bystronic.com prevails.

Although the greatest possible care was taken during the preparation of this presentation, Bystronic accepts no responsibility for its completeness or correctness. Unless otherwise specified, the figures are based on the Half-Year Report 2023 and the Annual Report 2022 of Bystronic AG.

This presentation also contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic's ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies as well as potential impacts due to the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions as well as any countermeasures. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.

Results Half-Year 2023

Agenda

Business update

Alex Waser

Financial review

Beat Neukom

Outlook

Alex Waser

Q&A

Alex Waser

Beat Neukom

Key figures H1 2023

CHF 468.3 m

CHF 25.3 m

CHF 420.9 m

Net sales

EBIT

Order intake

Net sales growth of 3.3%,

EBIT margin of 5.4%

Order intake declined by 21.5%,

9.7% at constant exchange rates

vs. 2.3% in H1 2022

-16.3% at constant exchange

rates

12.5%

CHF -34.4 m

CHF 283.2 m

RONOA

Operating free cash flow

Net cash

Return on Net Operating Assets

vs CHF -52.5 m in H1 2022

Strong balance sheet with

vs. 6.6% in H1 2022

equity ratio of 64.5%

First half of 2023 in a nutshell

Supply chain constraints easing

Trend towards automated systems for mid- and entry-level segments and Smart Factory solutions

Competence Days China, Tianjin

Profitablity more than doubled from H1 2022

Continued investment and growth of service business

Medium-term growth drivers intact

Competence Center Automation, Shanghai

