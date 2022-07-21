Bystronic : View & download the Half-Year Report 2022

Editorial

Good order volumes and stable demand amid challenging supply chains

Challenges in supply chains and the lockdowns in China marked the first half of 2022. In spite of this, thanks to its innovative product and service portfolio, Bystronic achieved solid order volumes. However, procurement and shipping frictions led to a delayed sales recognition and had a temporary impact on profitability. Thanks to our strong market position and the sheet metal industry's long-term growth drivers, we are confident that we will achieve our ambitious medium-term targets in line with our Strategy 2025.

Demand remains at strong prior-year level

Our customers in a variety of industries continued to invest in the productivity of their sheet metal processing operations in the first half of 2022. This resulted in sound order volumes. Compared to the very strong previous year, which was characterized by catch-up effects, we achieved a stable order intake of CHF 536.1 million. In particular, the strong growth in the gold segment gives us reason for confidence and underpins the attractiveness of our innovative solutions.

Strong customer focus in spite of supply bottlenecks

The highest order backlog ever illustrates our strong market position. However, one challenge in the first half-year on account of the ongoing supply bottlenecks was the respective recognition of sales. Although in some cases certain components were not available, we maintained a high level of capacity utilization at all our production sites and shipped the products to our customers. As soon as the unavailable components became accessible again, Bystronic ensured installation on site as quickly as possible. However, until the systems were fully operational on site at our customers' premises, we were not able to recognize the corresponding sales in our accounts. As a result, inventories of finished products increased by CHF 49 million, which translates into approximately CHF 100 million in sales and the corresponding profit contribution. Due to the delayed recognition of sales, higher procurement and transport costs, further increases in personnel, as well as intensified sales and marketing activities, profitability declined in the first half of 2022. As a result, the EBIT margin of 2.3% was below our own ambitions. We have therefore already initiated cost savings measures, which will materialize as of the second half of 2022.

Progress in the strategy

In line with our Strategy 2025, we maintained our focus in the first half of 2022 on continuing to achieve profitable growth in the fields of systems, services, and software.

Accordingly, we expanded our systems portfolio with applications for the various price segments. In the gold segment we launched our most powerful cutting system to date, a 20-kilowatt laser. This productivity boost will specifically benefit customers that process particularly thick sheet steel. We also sold initial machines from our new "DNE Global" brand, which is positioned in the entry-level segment.