Investor presentation
August 2023
Bystronic at a glance
Who we are
Bystronic is a globally leading technology company in the area of sheet metal processing. Ourhigh-qualitysolutions enable transformation into a productive and sustainable future. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent connectivity of our laser cutting systems and pressbrakes with innovative automation, software, and service solutions is the key to comprehensive digitalization in the sheet metal industry.
Bystronic has over 3,600 employees worldwide at more than 40 locations, and generated a net revenue of CHF 1,015.9 million in 2022. Since May 2021, Bystronic is listed on the the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BYS).
Global footprint
Our company headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). A total of nine development and production locations are in Niederönz and Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shenzhen and Shanghai (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are actively represented by our own sales and service subsidiaries in more than 30 countries and by agents in numerous other countries.
Our mission
We stand for customer proximity, high-performance innovations, service excellence, and local expertise. As a trusted partner, we aim for long-term collaboration to solidify lasting customer relationships.
Our equity story in a nutshell
1
2
3
4
5
We are an innovation leader creating value for our customers
We are well positioned in attractive end markets with potential for sustainable growth
We strive for industry-leading profitability based on our asset-light business model
Our strong balance sheet offers both attractive shareholder returns and M&A firepower to complement our portfolio
Our experienced global management team is characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit
Agenda
About Bystronic
Page 5
Markets and industry
Page 10
Mid-term Strategy
Page 15
Financial track record
Page 20
Half-year results 2023
Page 23
Leadership
Page 25
We create for our customers as a market leader in the sheet metal processing industry
Laser cutting
We innovate and
Tube cutting
produce systems for
Bending
sheet metal processing
Automation
applications
We develop and
Software
implement software
solutions for automated
production cycles
We deliver world-class
Serviceservice to ensure customer up-time
Net sales
EBIT margin
CHF 1,016 m
4.7%
in 2022
in 2022
RONOA
Employees
15.1%
> 3600
in 2022
9
31
development and
sales and service
production sites
entities
