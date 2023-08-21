Who we are

Bystronic is a globally leading technology company in the area of sheet metal processing. Ourhigh-qualitysolutions enable transformation into a productive and sustainable future. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent connectivity of our laser cutting systems and pressbrakes with innovative automation, software, and service solutions is the key to comprehensive digitalization in the sheet metal industry.

Bystronic has over 3,600 employees worldwide at more than 40 locations, and generated a net revenue of CHF 1,015.9 million in 2022. Since May 2021, Bystronic is listed on the the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BYS).

Global footprint

Our company headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). A total of nine development and production locations are in Niederönz and Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shenzhen and Shanghai (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are actively represented by our own sales and service subsidiaries in more than 30 countries and by agents in numerous other countries.

Our mission

We stand for customer proximity, high-performance innovations, service excellence, and local expertise. As a trusted partner, we aim for long-term collaboration to solidify lasting customer relationships.