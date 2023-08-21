Investor presentation

August 2023

Bystronic at a glance

Who we are

Bystronic is a globally leading technology company in the area of sheet metal processing. Ourhigh-qualitysolutions enable transformation into a productive and sustainable future. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent connectivity of our laser cutting systems and pressbrakes with innovative automation, software, and service solutions is the key to comprehensive digitalization in the sheet metal industry.

Bystronic has over 3,600 employees worldwide at more than 40 locations, and generated a net revenue of CHF 1,015.9 million in 2022. Since May 2021, Bystronic is listed on the the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BYS).

Global footprint

Our company headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). A total of nine development and production locations are in Niederönz and Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shenzhen and Shanghai (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are actively represented by our own sales and service subsidiaries in more than 30 countries and by agents in numerous other countries.

Our mission

We stand for customer proximity, high-performance innovations, service excellence, and local expertise. As a trusted partner, we aim for long-term collaboration to solidify lasting customer relationships.

© Bystronic | Investor presentation - August 2023

2

Our equity story in a nutshell

1

2

3

4

5

We are an innovation leader creating value for our customers

We are well positioned in attractive end markets with potential for sustainable growth

We strive for industry-leading profitability based on our asset-light business model

Our strong balance sheet offers both attractive shareholder returns and M&A firepower to complement our portfolio

Our experienced global management team is characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit

© Bystronic | Investor presentation - August 2023

3

Agenda

About Bystronic

Page 5

Markets and industry

Page 10

Mid-term Strategy

Page 15

Financial track record

Page 20

Half-year results 2023

Page 23

Leadership

Page 25

We create for our customers as a market leader in the sheet metal processing industry

Laser cutting

We innovate and

Tube cutting

produce systems for

Bending

sheet metal processing

Automation

applications

We develop and

Software

implement software

solutions for automated

production cycles

We deliver world-class

Serviceservice to ensure customer up-time

Net sales

EBIT margin

CHF 1,016 m

4.7%

in 2022

in 2022

RONOA

Employees

15.1%

> 3600

in 2022

9

31

development and

sales and service

production sites

entities

© Bystronic | Investor presentation - August 2023

5

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bystronic AG published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 08:06:07 UTC.