Ad-hoc release pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Changes in the Board of Directors following successful transformation

In his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ernst Bärtschi has been instrumental in driving forward the strategic transformation from the Conzzeta Group to Bystronic AG. Following its successful completion, he has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2022. The Board of Directors proposes Heinz Baumgartner as Chairman and and Inge Delobelle as a new Board member.

Zurich, November 8, 2021 -Ernst Bärtschi has played a significant role in driving forward the strategic transformation from the Conzzeta Group as a diversified industrial conglomerate to Bystronic AG, a focused, globally leading provider of high-quality solutions for sheet metal processing. He ensured the necessary stability during this transformation phase and was thus instrumental to its success. He now has decided to step down from the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual General Meeting at his own request for reasons of age. The Board of Directors thanks Ernst Bärtschi for his years of valuable service.

The Board of Directors nominates Heinz Baumgartner for election as the new Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in April 2022. He has been a member of the Board since 2020 and has extensive industry experience in his capacity as CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies.

Furthermore, the Board proposes to elect Inge Delobelle as a new member. Inge Delobelle is CEO Europe and Africa at TK Elevator (formerly thyssenkrupp Elevator), and in addition to her international experience in the elevator industry, she has profound expertise in the fields of innovation, service, and digitalization. The Board of Directors is thus further strengthening its core competencies in these areas.

Further information

The resumes of the current and nominated Board members are available on Bystronic's website. Further information will follow with the invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. https://ir.bystronic.com/en/bystronic-group/board-of-directors.php



About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

