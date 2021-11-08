Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bystronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYS   CH0244017502

BYSTRONIC AG

(BYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Changes in the Board of Directors following successful transformation

11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Changes in the Board of Directors following successful transformation

In his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ernst Bärtschi has been instrumental in driving forward the strategic transformation from the Conzzeta Group to Bystronic AG. Following its successful completion, he has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2022. The Board of Directors proposes Heinz Baumgartner as Chairman and and Inge Delobelle as a new Board member.

Zurich, November 8, 2021 -Ernst Bärtschi has played a significant role in driving forward the strategic transformation from the Conzzeta Group as a diversified industrial conglomerate to Bystronic AG, a focused, globally leading provider of high-quality solutions for sheet metal processing. He ensured the necessary stability during this transformation phase and was thus instrumental to its success. He now has decided to step down from the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual General Meeting at his own request for reasons of age. The Board of Directors thanks Ernst Bärtschi for his years of valuable service.

The Board of Directors nominates Heinz Baumgartner for election as the new Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in April 2022. He has been a member of the Board since 2020 and has extensive industry experience in his capacity as CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies.

Furthermore, the Board proposes to elect Inge Delobelle as a new member. Inge Delobelle is CEO Europe and Africa at TK Elevator (formerly thyssenkrupp Elevator), and in addition to her international experience in the elevator industry, she has profound expertise in the fields of innovation, service, and digitalization. The Board of Directors is thus further strengthening its core competencies in these areas.

Further information
The resumes of the current and nominated Board members are available on Bystronic's website. Further information will follow with the invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. https://ir.bystronic.com/en/bystronic-group/board-of-directors.php

For queries:

Investor Relations

Patrizia Meier
Mobile +41 79 637 46 33
patrizia.meier@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Michael Präger
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43
michael.praeger@bystronic.com


About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.
Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic's ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.

Disclaimer

Bystronic AG published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BYSTRONIC AG
12:59aBystronic Names Successor to Outgoing Chairman
MT
12:48aChanges in the Board of Directors following successful transformation
PU
12:32aBYSTRONIC AG : Changes in the Board of Directors following successful transformation
DJ
11/01New Synthomer CEO Takes Charge
MT
10/15BYSTRONIC : Net Sales Rise 16% In First Nine Months Of 2021
MT
10/15BYSTRONIC : Continued growth in the first nine months of 2021
PU
10/15BYSTRONIC AG : Continued growth in the first nine months of 2021
DJ
09/10BYSTRONIC : presentation UBS Best of Switzerland Conference 2021 (EN)
PU
09/10BYSTRONIC : Investora Conference Presentation, September 2021 (EN)
PU
08/16BYSTRONIC : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Bystronic, Maintains Outperform Recommenda..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYSTRONIC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 019 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net cash 2021 519 M 568 M 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 189x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 2 693 M 2 950 M 2 947 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 357
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart BYSTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Bystronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYSTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 302,00 CHF
Average target price 1 444,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex Waser Chief Executive Officer
Beat Neukom Chief Financial Officer
Ernst J. Bärtschi Chairman
Christoph Rüttimann Chief Technology Officer
Jacob Schmidheiny Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYSTRONIC AG19.67%2 950
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-9.39%3 640
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD13.11%3 450
KENNAMETAL INC.6.37%3 225
DMG MORI CO., LTD.24.03%2 137
NINGBO HAITIAN PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.116.47%2 133