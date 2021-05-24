BYTE Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Report (Form 8-K)

Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Report.

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'SEC Statement'). Specifically, the SEC Statement focused on certain settlement terms and provisions related to certain tender offers following a business combination, which terms are similar to those contained in the warrant agreement, dated as of March 18, 2021, between BYTE Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a New York corporation, as warrant agent (the 'Warrant Agreement'). As a result of the SEC Statement, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of (i) the 16,184,625 redeemable warrants (the 'Public Warrants') that were included in the units issued by the Company in its initial public offering (the 'IPO') and (ii) the 515,000 redeemable warrants (together with the Public Warrants, the 'Warrants') included in the private placement units that were issued to the Company's sponsor in a private placement that closed concurrently with the closing of the IPO, and determined to classify the Warrants as derivative liabilities measured at fair value, with changes in fair value each period reported in earnings. While the Company has not generated any operating revenues to date and will not generate any operating revenues until after completion of its initial business combination, at the earliest, the change in fair value of the Warrants is a non-cash charge and will be reflected in the Company's statement of operations.

On May 21, 2021, the Company's management and the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the 'Audit Committee') concluded that, in light of the SEC Statement, certain items on the Company's previously issued audited balance sheet dated as of March 23, 2021 included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed March 29, 2021, should no longer be relied upon.

Going forward, unless we amend the terms of the Warrant Agreement, we expect to continue to classify the Warrants as liabilities, which would require us to incur the cost of measuring the fair value of the Warrants, and which may have an adverse effect on our results of operations.

The Company's management and the Audit Committee have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to this Item 4.02 with Marcum LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

