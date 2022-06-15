Log in
Bytes Technology : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Bytes Technology Group plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 12935776) LEI: 213800LA4DZLFBAC9O33 Share code: BYI

ISIN: GB00BMH18Q19 ('BTG', 'the Company')

15 June 2022

Annual Report and Accounts

and

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Following the release on 24 May 2022 of the Company's preliminary results for the year ended 28 February 2022, BTG announces that it has published its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The Company also announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at 9.30am (BST) /10.30am (SAST) on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 at Bytes House, Randalls Way, Leatherhead, Surrey, KT22 7TW, UK.

Whether or not you plan to attend the AGM in person, shareholders are encouraged to complete and submit a form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on the form contained in the Notice of AGM, to be received by 9.30am (BST)/10.30am (SAST) on Friday, 22 July 2022. The Company welcomes questions from shareholders on the business of the AGM, or other matters relating to the Company, which can be submitted by email to IR@bytes.co.uk by 9.30am (BST)/10.30am (SAST) on Friday, 22 July 2022.

  • The last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
  • The record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is Friday, 22 July 2022.

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM are also available to view and download on the Company's website at www.bytesplc.com/investors. Hard copies have been mailed today, 15 June 2022, to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies of the below documents will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

  • 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting

Enquiries

WK Groenewald

Tel: +44 (0)1372 418 992

Group Company Secretary

Bytes Technology Group plc

The Company has a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Bytes Technology Group plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
