Bytes Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides information technology (IT) software offerings and solutions, with a focus on cloud and security products. The Company enables technology sourcing, adoption, and management across software services, including in the areas of security and cloud. It provides security, cloud management, software licensing, software asset management, data storage, training, consultancy services and information security professional services & assurance testing. The Company comprises two brands: Bytes Software Services (BSS) and Phoenix Software (Phoenix). Bytes Software Services has a customer base that is made up of both private sector customers and public sector customers, whilst Phoenix's focus is exclusively on public sector customers. The Company provides support to a range of industries, including professional services, manufacturing, retail, central and local government, and technology, media and telecommunications.

