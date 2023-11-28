Bytes Technology Group PLC - Surrey, England-based computer software - Chief Executive Officer Neil Murphy buys 54,000 shares at 554.90 pence each, worth GBP299,646 on Monday. Murphy now has 2.9 million shares, a 1.2% stake.
Current stock price in London: 552.00p
12-month change: up 34%
Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR130.00
12-month change: up 56%
By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter
