Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bytes Technology Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYIT   GB00BMH18Q19

BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(BYIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:20:53 2023-04-12 am EDT
387.90 GBX   +1.12%
02:52aBytes Technology unit head joins board as David Maw exits
AN
03/24Jefferies Starts Bytes Technology Coverage with Buy Rating
MT
03/24HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bytes Technology unit head joins board as David Maw exits

04/12/2023 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bytes Technology Group PLC - Surrey, England-based computer software - Appoints Sam Mudd as an executive director, with effect from the conclusion of the next annual general meeting to be held in July. Mudd is currently the managing director of Phoenix Software Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group, and she will continue in this role following her appointment to the parent's board. Bytes also says David Maw will step down as a non-executive director at the AGM after 23 years with the group.

Stock price close in London: 383.60 pence

12-month change: down 22%

Stock price close in Johannesburg: ZAR86.85

12-month change: down 5%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
02:52aBytes Technology unit head joins board as David Maw exits
AN
03/24Jefferies Starts Bytes Technology Coverage with Buy Rating
MT
03/24HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'
AN
03/24JD Wetherspoon swings to profit; UK retail sales rise
AN
03/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4% Ahead of FOMC Decision
DJ
03/22Stocks lower, pound up as rate decisions loom
AN
03/22Sterling's Gains After UK Inflation Data May be Brief
DJ
03/22FTSE 100 Edges Down as Property, Mining Stocks Fall
DJ
03/22Bytes Technology shares rise on performance underpinned by demand
AN
03/22Stocks red as UK inflation stays in double-digits
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 526 M 654 M 654 M
Net income 2023 39,1 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net cash 2023 72,1 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 919 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bytes Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 383,60 GBX
Average target price 543,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Holden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Chairman
Mike S. Phillips Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Vincent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-0.88%1 142
ACCENTURE PLC7.30%180 827
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.32%143 315
SIEMENS AG10.57%123 994
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.00%118 305
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.32%89 173
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer