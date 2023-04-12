Bytes Technology unit head joins board as David Maw exits

Bytes Technology Group PLC - Surrey, England-based computer software - Appoints Sam Mudd as an executive director, with effect from the conclusion of the next annual general meeting to be held in July. Mudd is currently the managing director of Phoenix Software Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group, and she will continue in this role following her appointment to the parent's board. Bytes also says David Maw will step down as a non-executive director at the AGM after 23 years with the group.

Stock price close in London: 383.60 pence

12-month change: down 22%

Stock price close in Johannesburg: ZAR86.85

12-month change: down 5%

