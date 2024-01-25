VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. ("BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (US-OTC: BZAMF) announced today that Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving his position on April 30, 2024 to pursue other opportunities. He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement of the Company's results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. In conjunction with transition, he will be stepping down from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Matt Milich, BZAM's Chief Executive Officer, will be joining the Board as management representative to fill the vacancy.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire BZAM team, I would like to thank Sean for his dedication to BZAM. We wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Milich.

The Corporation has commenced a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

