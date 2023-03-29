Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BZAM Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZAMF   CA12464X1015

BZAM LTD.

(BZAMF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:47:35 2023-03-29 pm EDT
0.2386 USD   +6.04%
05:01pBzam ltd. to release 2022 year-end financial results on april 26, 2023
PR
02/23The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. will Change its Name to BZAM Ltd
CI
02/23The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. will Change its Ticker to BZAM from TGOD
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BZAM LTD. TO RELEASE 2022 YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS ON APRIL 26, 2023

03/29/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. (the "Company" or "BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF), a sustainable, global cannabis company and leading producer of premium, organically grown cannabis will release its Q4 2022 consolidated financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday, April 27, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at: https://app.webinar.net/DwAboV7MVJX

Scheduled speakers are Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts. Participant dial-in information is summarized below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: April 27, 2023; Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

To instantly join the conference call, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and have your phone connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3z6WlYj 

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator:

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688
Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546
Conference ID – 90926059

A replay of the call will also be available through May 4, 2023, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or     1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 926059#).

About BZAM Ltd

BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF) is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity, sustainability and transparency. The BZAM family includes core brands BZAM™, TGOD™, ness™, Highly Dutch Organic™, TABLE TOP™, and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH and Wyld. BZAM operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

BZAM's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, currently trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "BZAM". BZAM's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "BZAMF". For more information, please visit www.bzam.com

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bzam-ltd-to-release-2022-year-end-financial-results-on-april-26-2023-301785180.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BZAM LTD.
05:01pBzam ltd. to release 2022 year-end financial results on april 26, 2023
PR
02/23The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. will Change its Name to BZAM Ltd
CI
02/23The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. will Change its Ticker to BZAM from TGOD
CI
02/21Cse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD, TG..
NE
02/21The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Effective Date of Name Change to BZAM Ltd. And New..
PR
02/21The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/25Cannabis company The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings changing name to BZAM
AQ
01/25The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Name Change and New Chairman
PR
01/25The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has Changed its Name to BZAM Ltd
CI
01/25The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Appoints Bassam Alghanim as Chairman of the Bo..
CI
More news
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer