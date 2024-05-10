Interim Financial Statement
C&A Modas S.A.
March 31, 2024 and 2023
and the Report of the Independent Auditor
C&A Modas S.A.
Interim Financial Statement
March 31, 2024 and 2023
Contents
Report of the independent auditor on the review of the quarterly information
.......................................1
Interim Financial Statement
Statements of financial position
3
Statement of earnings
5
Statement of comprehensive income (loss)
6
Statements of changes in equity
7
Statements of cash flow
8
Statements of value added
9
Notes to the interim financial statements
10
Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information
To the Officers and Shareholders of
C&A Modas S.A.
Barueri - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of C&A Modas S.A. (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprising the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2024 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income (loss), and the statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended including the explanatory notes, including material accounting policies and other instructive information.
Responsibilities of management for Interim Accounting Information
Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
Other matters
Statements of value added
The above-mentioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, we are not aware of any facts that would lead us to believe that these statements of value added have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this Standard and in a manner consistent with the individual and consolidated interim accounting information taken together.
São Paulo, May 09, 2024.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S. Ltda.
CRC-2SP034519/O
Flávio Serpejante Peppe
Accountant CRC-1SP172167/O
2
C&A Modas S.A.
Statements of Financial Position
On March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousand Reals)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
6
834,923
1,130,245
1,017,682
1,155,588
Bonds and securities
7
-
-
184,997
191,587
Trade receivables
8
635,917
1,054,599
1,264,381
1,778,421
Inventory
11
1,049,989
875,238
1,049,989
875,155
Taxes recoverable
12
410,204
379,126
413,105
388,451
Derivatives
32.4
1,117
721
1,117
721
Related parties
9
716
323
115
92
Other Assets
13
48,203
51,785
48,239
51,827
Total current assets
2,981,069
3,492,037
3,979,625
4,441,842
Non-current assets
Long-term assets
Bonds and securities - FIDC
7
839,434
791,352
-
-
Deferred taxes
14
554,962
535,488
553,489
535,959
Related parties
9
5
19
5
19
Taxes recoverable
12
1,236,153
1,197,839
1,236,153
1,197,839
Judicial deposits
25.3
49,553
47,641
49,559
47,668
Other Assets
13
2,635
3,219
2,635
3,219
Total long-term assets
2,682,742
2,575,558
1,841,841
1,784,704
Investments
15
122,827
118,249
-
-
Property and Equipment
16
730,789
763,401
730,789
763,401
Right-of-use assets - leases
19
1,394,451
1,462,945
1,394,451
1,462,945
Intangible assets
17
939,575
964,493
939,823
964,764
Total non-current assets
5,870,384
5,884,646
4,906,904
4,975,814
Total assets
8,851,453
9,376,683
8,886,529
9,417,656
3
C&A Modas S.A.
Statements of Financial Position
On March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousand Reals)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
Net liabilities and equity
Current
Labor liabilities
23
262,947
230,098
265,955
231,364
Suppliers
20
905,496
1,172,988
921,779
1,189,225
Obligations - Forfait
21
248,822
364,709
248,822
364,709
Taxes payable
24
44,696
277,772
46,086
287,249
Loans and debentures
22
556,625
511,427
556,625
511,427
Related parties
9
137,123
79,760
129,896
71,661
Derivatives
32.4
376
1,392
376
1,392
Leases
19
532,294
501,642
532,294
501,642
Other liabilities
22,091
20,571
42,194
41,462
Total current liabilities
2,710,470
3,160,359
2,744,027
3,200,131
Non-current assets
Labor liabilities
23
14,278
18,740
14,278
18,740
Suppliers
20
557,750
551,248
557,750
551,248
Taxes payable
24
15,713
12,410
15,713
12,410
Loans and debentures
22
1,137,387
1,176,427
1,137,387
1,176,427
Leases
19
1,121,418
1,209,781
1,121,418
1,209,781
Provisions for tax, civil, and labor risks
25
159,058
183,791
160,574
184,989
Other liabilities
55,121
51,211
55,121
51,211
Total non-current liabilities
3,060,725
3,203,608
3,062,241
3,204,806
Total liabilities
5,771,195
6,363,967
5,806,268
6,404,937
Shareholder's Equity
Capital stock
26
1,847,177
1,847,177
1,847,177
1,847,177
Shares in Treasury
(2,003)
(8,498)
(2,003)
(8,498)
Capital reserve
39,088
49,879
39,088
49,879
Profit reserve
1,124,744
1,124,744
1,124,744
1,124,744
Other comprehensive income
398
(586)
398
(586)
Accumulated profits
70,854
-
70,854
-
Total controlling shareholders
3,080,258
3,012,716
3,080,258
3,012,716
Total non-controlling shareholders
-
-
3
3
Total shareholder's equity
3,080,258
3,012,716
3,080,261
3,012,719
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
8,851,453
9,376,683
8,886,529
9,417,656
See accompanying notes.
4
C&A Modas S.A.
Statements of earnings
Quarters ending March 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousand Reals - R$, except earnings per share)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
Net Revenue
28
1,362,865
1,187,509
1,453,008
1,240,577
Sales of goods and services
1,334,376
1,161,408
1,339,140
1,161,408
Financial Products and Services
28,489
26,101
113,868
79,169
Cost of goods sold and services rendered
29
(682,690)
(615,951)
(682,659)
(616,056)
Sales of goods and services
(682,614)
(615,835)
(682,531)
(615,727)
Financial Products and Services
(76)
(116)
(128)
(329)
Gross profit
680,175
571,558
770,349
624,521
Operating revenue (expenses):
Sales expenses
29
(521,702)
(481,838)
(534,013)
(509,023)
General and administrative
29
(203,396)
(168,777)
(203,767)
(170,160)
Net credit losses
8.5
-
-
(41,004)
(44,124)
Share of profit of subsidiaries
15
4,526
(19,815)
-
-
Other net operating income (expenses)
29
64,313
5,615
64,317
5,591
Profit/(Loss) before financial results
23,916
(93,257)
55,882
(93,195)
Exchange variation
(1,931)
(683)
(1,931)
(683)
Finance expenses
(153,354)
(168,045)
(144,737)
(168,923)
Finance income
139,471
67,802
141,816
68,626
FIDC C&A Pay Earnings
41,582
-
-
-
Earnings from Bonds and Securities
-
-
953
-
Finance results
30
25,768
(100,926)
(3,899)
(100,980)
Profit/(loss) before income taxes
49,684
(194,183)
51,983
(194,175)
Income taxes
14
21,170
67,838
18,871
67,828
Net Profit (Loss) for the Period
70,854
(126,345)
70,854
(126,347)
Attributable to the shareholders:
Non-controlling
-
(2)
Controlling
70,854
(126,345)
70,854
(126,347)
Basic Profit/(Loss) per share - in R$
35
0.2303
(0.4134)
Diluted Profit/(Loss) per share - in R$
35
0.2278
(0.4134)
See accompanying notes.
5
C&A Modas S.A.
Statement of comprehensive income (loss) Quarters ending March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousand Reals - R$)
Parent Company
Consolidated
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
Net Profit (Loss) for the Period
70,854
(126,345)
70,854
(126,347)
Other comprehensive results:
Gains (losses) from derivatives
1,412
(4,629)
1,412
(4,629)
Other comprehensive results (*)
52
-
52
-
Tax effects
(480)
1,574
(480)
1,574
Total comprehensive results to be reclassified to
results for the period in subsequent periods, net of
taxes
984
(3,055)
984
(3,055)
Total comprehensive results
71,838
(129,400)
71,838
(129,402)
Attributable to the shareholders:
Non-controlling
-
(2)
Controlling
71,838
(129,400)
71,838
(129,402)
(*) this is due to the mark-to-market adjustment of C&A Pay SCD Treasury Financial Letters.
See accompanying notes.
6
C&A Modas S.A.
Statements of changes in equity
Quarters ending March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousand Reals - R$)
Other
Capital reserve
Profit reserve
comprehensive
income
Reserves
for
Reserve
Equity
Accumulated
Total
Non-
Total
Capital
Shares in
Capital
Shares
Legal
unrealized
for tax
valuation
profits
controlling
Reserve for
controlling
shareholder's
Note
stock
Treasury
reserve
granted
reserve
gains
incentives investments
adjustments
interests
interests
equity
Balance on December 31, 2022
1,847,177
(6,778)
10,516
27,125
65,092
75,720
12,341
969,256
(254)
-
3,000,195
1
3,000,196
Equity instruments granted - share-based
compensation
10
-
-
-
2,085
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,085
-
2,085
Share buy-back
-
(1,720)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,720)
-
(1,720)
Destination of earnings:
Net losses in the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(126,345)
(126,345)
(2)
(126,347)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,055)
-
(3,055)
-
(3,055)
Balance on March 31, 2023
1,847,177
(8,498)
10,516
29,210
65,092
75,720
12,341
969,256
(3,309)
(126,345)
2,871,160
(1)
2,871,159
Balance on December 31, 2023
1,847,177
(8,498)
10,516
39,363
65,208
75,720
14,560
969,256
(586)
-
3,012,716
3
3,012,719
Equity instruments granted - share-based
compensation
10
-
-
-
3,159
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,159
-
3,159
Share transfers - stock option plan (i)
-
6,495
-
(13,950)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,455)
-
(7,455)
Destination of earnings:
-
-
-
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
70,854
70,854
-
70,854
Legal reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
984
-
984
-
984
Balance on March 31, 2024
1,847,177
(2,003)
10,516
28,572
65,208
75,720
14,560
969,256
398
70,854
3,080,258
3
3,080,261
(i) In March 2024 stock options in the PSU 2021 compensation plan were exercised (see changes in note 10)
See accompanying notes.
7
