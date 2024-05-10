Interim Financial Statement

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

To the Officers and Shareholders of

C&A Modas S.A.

Barueri - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of C&A Modas S.A. (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprising the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2024 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income (loss), and the statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended including the explanatory notes, including material accounting policies and other instructive information.

Responsibilities of management for Interim Accounting Information

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Other matters

Statements of value added

The above-mentioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, we are not aware of any facts that would lead us to believe that these statements of value added have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this Standard and in a manner consistent with the individual and consolidated interim accounting information taken together.

São Paulo, May 09, 2024.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S. Ltda.

CRC-2SP034519/O

Flávio Serpejante Peppe

Accountant CRC-1SP172167/O

C&A Modas S.A.

Statements of Financial Position

On March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousand Reals)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

6

834,923

1,130,245

1,017,682

1,155,588

Bonds and securities

7

-

-

184,997

191,587

Trade receivables

8

635,917

1,054,599

1,264,381

1,778,421

Inventory

11

1,049,989

875,238

1,049,989

875,155

Taxes recoverable

12

410,204

379,126

413,105

388,451

Derivatives

32.4

1,117

721

1,117

721

Related parties

9

716

323

115

92

Other Assets

13

48,203

51,785

48,239

51,827

Total current assets

2,981,069

3,492,037

3,979,625

4,441,842

Non-current assets

Long-term assets

Bonds and securities - FIDC

7

839,434

791,352

-

-

Deferred taxes

14

554,962

535,488

553,489

535,959

Related parties

9

5

19

5

19

Taxes recoverable

12

1,236,153

1,197,839

1,236,153

1,197,839

Judicial deposits

25.3

49,553

47,641

49,559

47,668

Other Assets

13

2,635

3,219

2,635

3,219

Total long-term assets

2,682,742

2,575,558

1,841,841

1,784,704

Investments

15

122,827

118,249

-

-

Property and Equipment

16

730,789

763,401

730,789

763,401

Right-of-use assets - leases

19

1,394,451

1,462,945

1,394,451

1,462,945

Intangible assets

17

939,575

964,493

939,823

964,764

Total non-current assets

5,870,384

5,884,646

4,906,904

4,975,814

Total assets

8,851,453

9,376,683

8,886,529

9,417,656

C&A Modas S.A.

Statements of Financial Position

On March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousand Reals)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

Net liabilities and equity

Current

Labor liabilities

23

262,947

230,098

265,955

231,364

Suppliers

20

905,496

1,172,988

921,779

1,189,225

Obligations - Forfait

21

248,822

364,709

248,822

364,709

Taxes payable

24

44,696

277,772

46,086

287,249

Loans and debentures

22

556,625

511,427

556,625

511,427

Related parties

9

137,123

79,760

129,896

71,661

Derivatives

32.4

376

1,392

376

1,392

Leases

19

532,294

501,642

532,294

501,642

Other liabilities

22,091

20,571

42,194

41,462

Total current liabilities

2,710,470

3,160,359

2,744,027

3,200,131

Non-current assets

Labor liabilities

23

14,278

18,740

14,278

18,740

Suppliers

20

557,750

551,248

557,750

551,248

Taxes payable

24

15,713

12,410

15,713

12,410

Loans and debentures

22

1,137,387

1,176,427

1,137,387

1,176,427

Leases

19

1,121,418

1,209,781

1,121,418

1,209,781

Provisions for tax, civil, and labor risks

25

159,058

183,791

160,574

184,989

Other liabilities

55,121

51,211

55,121

51,211

Total non-current liabilities

3,060,725

3,203,608

3,062,241

3,204,806

Total liabilities

5,771,195

6,363,967

5,806,268

6,404,937

Shareholder's Equity

Capital stock

26

1,847,177

1,847,177

1,847,177

1,847,177

Shares in Treasury

(2,003)

(8,498)

(2,003)

(8,498)

Capital reserve

39,088

49,879

39,088

49,879

Profit reserve

1,124,744

1,124,744

1,124,744

1,124,744

Other comprehensive income

398

(586)

398

(586)

Accumulated profits

70,854

-

70,854

-

Total controlling shareholders

3,080,258

3,012,716

3,080,258

3,012,716

Total non-controlling shareholders

-

-

3

3

Total shareholder's equity

3,080,258

3,012,716

3,080,261

3,012,719

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

8,851,453

9,376,683

8,886,529

9,417,656

See accompanying notes.

C&A Modas S.A.

Statements of earnings

Quarters ending March 31, 2024 and 2023

(In thousand Reals - R$, except earnings per share)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

Net Revenue

28

1,362,865

1,187,509

1,453,008

1,240,577

Sales of goods and services

1,334,376

1,161,408

1,339,140

1,161,408

Financial Products and Services

28,489

26,101

113,868

79,169

Cost of goods sold and services rendered

29

(682,690)

(615,951)

(682,659)

(616,056)

Sales of goods and services

(682,614)

(615,835)

(682,531)

(615,727)

Financial Products and Services

(76)

(116)

(128)

(329)

Gross profit

680,175

571,558

770,349

624,521

Operating revenue (expenses):

Sales expenses

29

(521,702)

(481,838)

(534,013)

(509,023)

General and administrative

29

(203,396)

(168,777)

(203,767)

(170,160)

Net credit losses

8.5

-

-

(41,004)

(44,124)

Share of profit of subsidiaries

15

4,526

(19,815)

-

-

Other net operating income (expenses)

29

64,313

5,615

64,317

5,591

Profit/(Loss) before financial results

23,916

(93,257)

55,882

(93,195)

Exchange variation

(1,931)

(683)

(1,931)

(683)

Finance expenses

(153,354)

(168,045)

(144,737)

(168,923)

Finance income

139,471

67,802

141,816

68,626

FIDC C&A Pay Earnings

41,582

-

-

-

Earnings from Bonds and Securities

-

-

953

-

Finance results

30

25,768

(100,926)

(3,899)

(100,980)

Profit/(loss) before income taxes

49,684

(194,183)

51,983

(194,175)

Income taxes

14

21,170

67,838

18,871

67,828

Net Profit (Loss) for the Period

70,854

(126,345)

70,854

(126,347)

Attributable to the shareholders:

Non-controlling

-

(2)

Controlling

70,854

(126,345)

70,854

(126,347)

Basic Profit/(Loss) per share - in R$

35

0.2303

(0.4134)

Diluted Profit/(Loss) per share - in R$

35

0.2278

(0.4134)

See accompanying notes.

C&A Modas S.A.

Statement of comprehensive income (loss) Quarters ending March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousand Reals - R$)

Parent Company

Consolidated

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

Net Profit (Loss) for the Period

70,854

(126,345)

70,854

(126,347)

Other comprehensive results:

Gains (losses) from derivatives

1,412

(4,629)

1,412

(4,629)

Other comprehensive results (*)

52

-

52

-

Tax effects

(480)

1,574

(480)

1,574

Total comprehensive results to be reclassified to

results for the period in subsequent periods, net of

taxes

984

(3,055)

984

(3,055)

Total comprehensive results

71,838

(129,400)

71,838

(129,402)

Attributable to the shareholders:

Non-controlling

-

(2)

Controlling

71,838

(129,400)

71,838

(129,402)

(*) this is due to the mark-to-market adjustment of C&A Pay SCD Treasury Financial Letters.

See accompanying notes.

C&A Modas S.A.

Statements of changes in equity

Quarters ending March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousand Reals - R$)

Other

Capital reserve

Profit reserve

comprehensive

income

Reserves

for

Reserve

Equity

Accumulated

Total

Non-

Total

Capital

Shares in

Capital

Shares

Legal

unrealized

for tax

valuation

profits

controlling

Reserve for

controlling

shareholder's

Note

stock

Treasury

reserve

granted

reserve

gains

incentives investments

adjustments

interests

interests

equity

Balance on December 31, 2022

1,847,177

(6,778)

10,516

27,125

65,092

75,720

12,341

969,256

(254)

-

3,000,195

1

3,000,196

Equity instruments granted - share-based

compensation

10

-

-

-

2,085

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,085

-

2,085

Share buy-back

-

(1,720)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,720)

-

(1,720)

Destination of earnings:

Net losses in the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(126,345)

(126,345)

(2)

(126,347)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,055)

-

(3,055)

-

(3,055)

Balance on March 31, 2023

1,847,177

(8,498)

10,516

29,210

65,092

75,720

12,341

969,256

(3,309)

(126,345)

2,871,160

(1)

2,871,159

Balance on December 31, 2023

1,847,177

(8,498)

10,516

39,363

65,208

75,720

14,560

969,256

(586)

-

3,012,716

3

3,012,719

Equity instruments granted - share-based

compensation

10

-

-

-

3,159

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,159

-

3,159

Share transfers - stock option plan (i)

-

6,495

-

(13,950)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,455)

-

(7,455)

Destination of earnings:

-

-

-

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

70,854

70,854

-

70,854

Legal reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

984

-

984

-

984

Balance on March 31, 2024

1,847,177

(2,003)

10,516

28,572

65,208

75,720

14,560

969,256

398

70,854

3,080,258

3

3,080,261

(i) In March 2024 stock options in the PSU 2021 compensation plan were exercised (see changes in note 10)

See accompanying notes.

