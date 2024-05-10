Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

To the Officers and Shareholders of

C&A Modas S.A.

Barueri - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of C&A Modas S.A. (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprising the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2024 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income (loss), and the statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended including the explanatory notes, including material accounting policies and other instructive information.

Responsibilities of management for Interim Accounting Information

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.