C&A Modas S A : 4Q21 Results Presentation

Merchandise revenue up 8.3% compared to the pre- pandemic period (4T19);
Apparel sales grew at double-digit rates: 12.3%;
Total Online Gross Revenue*continues to post strong growth: 24.7% compared to 4Q20;
Important growth plan deliveries:
Launch ofC&A Pay
11 new stores opened
Automated DC for e-Commerce
*Includes App/website, omnichannel initiatives, and Galeria C&A (marketplace) sales
2
4Q21 Highlights
ESG Initiatives:
Environmental: 1 year since the Ciclos collection started local production - Gold® Level Cradle to Grave;
Social: Fashion Futures Award, developed and coordinated by Instituto C&A. Five finalists will be monitored and receive investments in 2022;
Governance: creation of an internal ESG Committee. For the 4th consecutive year, C&A led the Fashion Transparency Index in Brazil (2021) and was ranked on top among traded retailers in the Abrasca Awards Annual Report.
Growth Plan deliveries in 4Q21 (1/4)
New stores and formats:
11 new storesopened in 4Q21
26 stores opened in the year, 36% of new store customers are new to C&A;
Total of319 stores
Experience
Store in Store: ACE - C&A Fortaleza
4
Growth Plan deliveries in 4Q21 (2/4) Digital Transformation:
Online GMV* grew24.7% to R$ 256.4 million in the fourth quarter, and R$ 900.7 million in 2021.
WhatsApp sales now account for over 50% of our online sales
C&A & VChas over 19.7 million customers.
eCommercecustomers base (last 12 months) increased 14%,
multichannel customers increased 60%.
Galeria C&Anow has 462 sellers
Our App hasover 3.9 Mn active monthly users, this is a 13.4%
growth. In the quarter our app was installed over 5.1 million times.
* 1P Gross Merchandise Volume - first-party relationship or direct sales, 3P - third-party relationship or marketplace sales
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.