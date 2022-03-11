Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. C&A Modas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEAB3   BRCEABACNOR1

C&A MODAS S.A.

(CEAB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/22 04:07:54 pm
4.51 BRL   -4.65%
C&A Modas S A : 4Q21 Results Presentation

03/11/2022 | 08:00am EST
Earnings

4Q21

4Q21 Highlights

  • Merchandise revenue up 8.3% compared to the pre- pandemic period (4T19);
    • Apparel sales grew at double-digit rates: 12.3%;
  • Total Online Gross Revenue *continues to post strong growth: 24.7% compared to 4Q20;
  • Important growth plan deliveries:
  • Launch of C&A Pay
  • 11 new stores opened
  • Automated DC for e-Commerce

*Includes App/website, omnichannel initiatives, and Galeria C&A (marketplace) sales

2

4Q21 Highlights

  • ESG Initiatives:
    • Environmental: 1 year since the Ciclos collection started local production - Gold® Level Cradle to Grave;
    • Social: Fashion Futures Award, developed and coordinated by Instituto C&A. Five finalists will be monitored and receive investments in 2022;
    • Governance: creation of an internal ESG Committee. For the 4th consecutive year, C&A led the Fashion Transparency Index in Brazil (2021) and was ranked on top among traded retailers in the Abrasca Awards Annual Report.

Growth Plan deliveries in 4Q21 (1/4)

New stores and formats:

  • 11 new stores opened in 4Q21
  • 26 stores opened in the year, 36% of new store customers are new to C&A;
  • Total of 319 stores

Experience

Store in Store: ACE - C&A Fortaleza

4

Growth Plan deliveries in 4Q21 (2/4) Digital Transformation:

  • Online GMV* grew 24.7% to R$ 256.4 million in the fourth quarter, and R$ 900.7 million in 2021.
  • WhatsApp sales now account for over 50% of our online sales
  • C&A & VC has over 19.7 million customers.
  • eCommerce customers base (last 12 months) increased 14%,

multichannel customers increased 60%.

  • Galeria C&A now has 462 sellers
  • Our App has over 3.9 Mn active monthly users, this is a 13.4%

growth. In the quarter our app was installed over 5.1 million times.

* 1P Gross Merchandise Volume - first-party relationship or direct sales, 3P - third-party relationship or marketplace sales

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C&A Modas SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 12:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 172 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Net income 2021 276 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net Debt 2021 999 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 390 M 275 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float -
Chart C&A MODAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
C&A Modas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C&A MODAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,51 BRL
Average target price 9,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Correa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Lucato Filho Vice President-Finance & Administration
Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho Chairman
Fernando Garcia Brossi Senior Manager
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C&A MODAS S.A.-26.67%275
KERING-21.94%75 331
INDITEX-24.40%73 932
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.96%52 909
ROSS STORES, INC.-22.50%31 658
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-20.08%24 491