|
C&A Modas S A : Plano de Remuneração Baseado em Ações
|
|
PLANO DE OPÇÃO DE COMPRA DE AÇÕES
|
|
STOCK OPTION PLAN
|
|
DA
|
|
OF
|
|
C&A MODAS S.A.
|
|
C&A MODAS S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
Aprovado pela Assembleia Geral de Acionistas realizada
|
Approved by the General Shareholders Meeting held on April 28,
|
|
no dia 28 de abril de 2023
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
O Plano de Opção de Compra de Ações é regido pelas
|
This Stock Option Plan is governed by the provisions below and
|
disposições a seguir e pela lei aplicável.
|
by applicable law.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Definições
|
1.
|
Definitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.
|
As expressões abaixo, quando usadas aqui com
|
1.1.
|
The following capitalized expressions, when used herein,
|
iniciais em maiúscula, terão os significados a elas
|
shall have the meanings ascribed to them, as follows:
|
atribuídos a seguir:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Conselho de Administração" significa o conselho de
|
"Board of Directors" means the board of directors of the
|
administração da Companhia;
|
Company;
|
|
|
|
|
"Companhia" significa C&A Modas S.A., sociedade por
|
"Company" means C&A Modas S.A., a corporation, organized and
|
ações, devidamente constituída de acordo com as Leis
|
existing under the Laws of the Federate Republic of Brazil, with
|
da República Federativa do Brasil, com sede na Cidade
|
head office in the City of Barueri, State of São Paulo, at Alameda
|
de Barueri, Estado de São Paulo, na Alameda Araguaia,
|
Araguaia, No. 1.222/1.022, Alphaville Centro Industrial e
|
No. 1.222/1.022, Alphaville Centro Industrial e
|
Empresarial, enrolled with the CNPJ/MF under No
|
Empresarial, inscrita no CNPJ/MF sob o nº
|
45.242.914/0001-05;
|
45.242.914/0001-05;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Grupo Empresarial" significa a Companhia e/ou suas
|
"Company Group" means any of the Company and/or its, direct or
|
sociedades controladas, direta ou indiretamente;
|
indirect, controlled companies;
|
|
|
|
|
"Pessoas Elegíveis" significa todas as pessoas que
|
"Eligible Persons" means all individuals working with a Company
|
trabalhem no Grupo Empresarial, tais como os
|
Group, such as directors, officers, employees or professionals of
|
conselheiros, diretores, empregados ou profissionais de
|
any nature;
|
qualquer natureza;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Preço de Exercício" significa o preço a ser pago à
|
"Exercise Price" means the price payable by a Participant to the
|
Companhia pelo Participante em relação às Ações
|
Company with respect to Shares received upon exercise of his or
|
recebidas no exercício de suas Opções, nos termos deste
|
her Options, as determined in this Plan.
|
Plano;
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Data de Outorga" significa, salvo se de outra forma
|
"Grant Date" unless otherwise expressly provided herein or in an
|
expressamente prevista no presente Plano ou no
|
Option Agreement, means with respect to any Options granted to
|
Contrato de Opção, com relação às Opções outorgadas
|
a Participant, the execution date of the Option Agreement
|
a um Participante, a data de celebração do respectivo
|
whereby such Options were granted;
|
Contrato de Opção por meio do qual as Opções forem
|
|
outorgadas;
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Contrato de Opção(ões)" significa o Contrato de Opção
|
"Option Agreement" means the Stock Option Agreement entered
|
de Compra de Ações celebrado pela Companhia e cada
|
into by and between the Company and each of the Participants
|
um dos Participantes estabelecendo os termos e
|
setting forth the terms and conditions pursuant to which the
|
condições nos quais a Companhia outorga as Opções
|
Company grants Options to the Participants;
|
aos Participantes;
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Opções" significa as opções para compra de ações
|
"Options" mean the stock options granted by the Company to a
|
outorgadas pela Companhia a um Participante nos
|
Participant under the Plan;
|
termos do Plano;
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Participantes" significa as Pessoas Elegíveis eleitas pelo
|
"Participant(s)" means the Eligible Persons elected by the Board of
|
Conselho de Administração e que voluntariamente
|
Directors and who voluntarily agree to adhere to the present Plan
|
concordem em aderir ao presente Plano e ao respectivo
|
and to the respective Program by means of the execution of the
|
Programa por meio da celebração do Contrato de
|
respective Option Agreement, in favor of whom the Company
|
Opção, em favor dos quais a Companhia outorgará as
|
shall grant Options;
|
Opções;
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Plano" significa o presente Plano de Opção de Compra
|
"Plan" means this Stock Option Plan;
|
de Ações;
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Ações" significa as ações ordinárias de emissão da
|
"Shares" means the ordinary shares of the Company;
|
Companhia;
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Programa(s)" significa os programas para a outorga de
|
"Program(s)" means the programs for the grant of Options
|
Opções criados, aprovados e/ou cancelados pelo
|
created, approved and/or cancelled by the Board of Directors; and
|
Conselho de Administração; e
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Desligamento" significa qualquer ato ou fato que
|
"Termination" means any act or fact that terminates the legal
|
extinga a relação jurídica existente entre os Participantes
|
relation between the Participants and the Company Group, for any
|
e o Grupo Empresarial, por qualquer motivo, inclusive
|
reason whatsoever, including resignation, removal, replacement
|
renúncia, destituição, substituição ou não reeleição no
|
or non-re-election for statutory officer/director, request for
|
caso de diretor/conselheiro estatutário, pedido de
|
voluntary dismissal or dismissal by the Company Group, with or
|
demissão voluntária ou demissão pelo Grupo
|
|
|
|
Empresarial, com ou sem justa causa, aposentadoria
|
without cause, retirement agreed by the Company Group,
|
acordada pelo Grupo Empresarial, invalidez permanente
|
permanent disability or death.
|
ou falecimento.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Objetivos do Plano
|
2.
|
Purposes of the Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1.
|
Como instrumento de incentivo de longo prazo
|
2.1.
|
As a long term incentive and retention instrument, the
|
e retenção, o objetivo do Plano é permitir o recebimento
|
purpose of the Plan is to allow the Participants selected by the
|
de Ações pelos Participantes escolhidos pelo Conselho
|
Board of Directors, subject to certain conditions, to receive Shares
|
de Administração como remuneração, observadas certas
|
as a result of the Options to be granted under this Plan as
|
condições, como resultado das Opções outorgadas nos
|
compensation, so as to: (i) attract, compensate, retain and
|
termos deste Plano, com vistas a: (i) atrair, remunerar,
|
encourage the Participants to run the Company's business
|
reter e incentivar os Participantes a conduzirem os
|
sustainably, within appropriate risk limits and in line with
|
negócios da Companhia de maneira sustentável, dentro
|
shareholders' interests; and (ii) provide performance-based
|
de limites apropriados de risco e alinhados com os
|
compensation and to encourage such Participants to contribute
|
interesses dos acionistas; e (ii) oferecer remuneração
|
to and participate in the success of the Company Group.
|
baseada em desempenho e incentivar os Participantes a
|
|
|
contribuírem a e participar no sucesso do Grupo
|
|
|
Empresarial.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Participantes
|
3.
|
Participants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1.
|
O Conselho de Administração definirá, em cada
|
3.1.
|
The Board of Directors shall select, in each Program, the
|
Programa, as Pessoas Elegíveis que terão o direito de
|
Eligible Persons who are entitled to participate in the Plan and
|
participar do Plano e de receber Opções, observados os
|
receive Options, subject to the terms and conditions set forth
|
termos e condições aqui estabelecidos.
|
herein.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Administração do Plano
|
4.
|
Management of the Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1.
|
O Plano e seus Programas serão administrados
|
4.1.
|
The Plan and its Programs shall be managed by the Board
|
pelo próprio Conselho de Administração que terá
|
of Directors, which will have authority, subject to applicable
|
poderes, sujeito aos regulamentos aplicáveis, para
|
regulations, to establish a special committee to assist the Board of
|
estabelecer um comitê especial para auxiliar o Conselho
|
Directors in the management of the Plan. The Board of Directors
|
de Administração na administração do Plano. Na
|
may, to the extent permissible by law, delegate any of its authority
|
extensão permitida por lei, o Conselho de Administração
|
hereunder to such committee of the Board of Directors.
|
poderá delegar quaisquer de seus poderes a este comitê
|
|
|
do Conselho de Administração.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2.
|
Observadas as condições gerais do Plano, o
|
4.2.
|
Subject to the general conditions of the Plan, the Board
|
Conselho de Administração terá amplos poderes para,
|
of Directors will have broad powers to, with due regard to the
|
com a devida observância das disposições legais
|
applicable legal provisions and its incorporation documents, take
|
aplicáveis e de seu estatuto social, praticar todos os atos
|
all actions deemed necessary and appropriate for the
|
reputados necessários e convenientes à administração
|
administration of the Plan and Programs, including:
|
do Plano e dos Programas, inclusive:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
aprovação e aplicação de regras gerais
|
(a)
|
approval and enforcement of general rules applicable to
|
aplicáveis à outorga de Opções nos termos do Plano, e a
|
the granting of Options under the Plan, and resolution of any
|
resolução de quaisquer dúvidas em relação à
|
questions of interpretation related to the Plan;
|
interpretação do Plano;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
nomeação dos Participantes e autorização para
|
(b)
|
designation of Participants and authorization for the
|
a outorga das Opções, além da definição de todos os
|
grant of Options, as well as definition of all terms and conditions
|
termos e condições das Opções e suas alterações,
|
of Options and modification thereof, when so required or
|
quando necessário ou aconselhável; e
|
advisable; and
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
a emissão de novas Ações dentro do limite de
|
(c)
|
issuance of new Shares within the limit of the authorized
|
capital autorizado da Companhia ou autorização para a
|
capital of the Company or the authorization for the delivery of
|
entrega de Ações em tesouraria para satisfazer o
|
treasury Shares in order satisfy the exercise of the Options,
|
exercício das Opções, nos termos da regulamentação
|
pursuant to applicable regulations.
|
aplicável.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3.
|
Não é necessário que as deliberações do
|
4.3.
|
The Board of Directors' determinations under the Plan
|
Conselho de Administração nos termos do Plano
|
(including determinations of which persons are to receive Options
|
(inclusive as deliberações acerca das pessoas devem
|
and in what amount and conditions) need not be uniform and may
|
receber as Opções e em qual montante e sob quais
|
be made by it selectively among persons who are eligible to
|
condições) sejam uniformes e, portanto, podem ser
|
receive Options under the Plan. The Board of Directors will not be
|
específicas para determinadas pessoas elegíveis para o
|
required by any rule of fairness or analogy to extend to all of such
|
recebimento das Opções nos termos do Plano. O
|
persons certain terms that the Board of Directors believes are
|
Conselho de Administração não estará sujeito a qualquer
|
applicable to some of them only.
|
regra de equidade ou isonomia para estender a todas as
|
|
|
pessoas os termos que o Conselho de Administração
|
|
|
considera aplicável a apenas algumas delas.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.4.
|
As deliberações do Conselho de Administração
|
4.4.
|
Resolutions of the Board of Directors shall have a binding
|
terão efeito vinculante para o Grupo Empresarial em
|
effect for any Company Group with respect to any matter related
|
relação a qualquer matéria referente ao Plano e aos
|
to the Plan and the Programs.
|
Programas.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Outorga de Opções
|
5.
|
Grant of Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1.
|
O Conselho de Administração poderá, de
|
5.1.
|
The Board of Directors may approve, from time to time,
|
tempos em tempos, aprovar um Programa e selecionar
|
a Program and select the Eligible Persons who may choose to
|
as Pessoas Elegíveis, que podem optar por serem
|
become Participants and receive Options under the Plan. The
|
Participantes e receber Opções nos termos do Plano.
|
Board of Directors will grant each Participant's a target quantity of
|
Uma quantidade alvo de Opções a ser determinada pelo
|
Options, to be determined by the Board of Directors.
|
Conselho de Administração será outorgada a cada
|
|
|
Participante.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.2.
|
As Opções serão outorgadas nos termos deste
|
5.2.
|
Options under this Plan and the respective Programs will
|
Plano e dos respectivos Programas através da celebração
|
be granted through the execution of an Option Agreement by and
|
de um Contrato de Opções entre a Companhia e o
|
between the Company and a Participant.
|
Participante.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3.
|
O Conselho de Administração poderá
|
5.3.
|
The Board of Directors may subject the exercise of
|
estabelecer determinados termos e condições para o
|
Options to certain conditions and impose restrictions on the
|
exercício das Opções e impor restrições sobre a cessão
|
transfer of received Shares upon exercise of Options, provided
|
das Ações recebidas após o exercício das Opções, desde
|
that it is set forth in the Option Agreement.
|
que estabelecidos no Contrato de Opções.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4.
|
A não ser que seja de outra forma determinada
|
5.4.
|
Except otherwise defined by the Board of Directors in the
|
pelo Conselho de Administração no respectivo Programa
|
respective Program or Option Agreement, the Board of Directors
|
ou Contrato de Opções, o Conselho de Administração
|
will determine each Participants' target quantity of Options, the
|
determinará a quantidade alvo de Opções de cada
|
final quantity of Options to be effectively delivered to the
|
Participante, a quantidade final de Opções a ser
|
Participants will be subject to the satisfaction of time and
|
efetivamente entregue aos Participantes sujeita à
|
performance vesting, as well as the performance goals set forth in
|
satisfação das condições e período de carência (vesting),
|
the Program and/or Participant's Option Agreement,. The Board
|
bem como as metas de desempenho estabelecidos no
|
of Directors will define the conditions for the Participants to
|
Programa e/ou o Contrato de Opções do Participante. O
|
receive Options.
|
Conselho de Administração definirá as condições para
|
|
|
que os Participantes recebam as Opções.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5.
|
O Conselho de Administração definirá o
|
5.5.
|
The Board of Directors will define the moment of
|
momento da entrega efetiva e transferência aos
|
effective delivery and transfer of the Shares underlying the
|
Participantes das Ações subjacentes às Opções exercidas.
|
exercised Options.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.6.
|
As Opções serão tratadas como remuneração e
|
5.6.
|
The Company will treat the Options as compensation and
|
a Companhia reterá e descontará todos os tributos
|
shall withhold and discount any taxes applicable on the delivery
|
incidentes na entrega das Ações subjacentes à Opção
|
of the Shares underlying the exercised Option, being the
|
exercida, sendo permitido à Companhia reter uma
|
Company allowed to withhold a portion of the total number of
|
parcela da quantidade total de Opções exercidas
|
exercised Options, pro rata to the impact of the applicable taxes,
|
proporcionalmente ao impacto dos tributos pertinentes,
|
or as otherwise deemed convenient and adequate by the
|
ou de outra forma determinada apropriada e
|
Company to comply with legal requirements.
|
conveniente pela Companhia para obedecer aos
|
|
|
requisitos legais.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Ações Sujeitas ao Plano
|
6.
|
Shares Subject to the Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.1.
|
Sujeito aos ajustes estabelecidos na Cláusula
|
6.1.
|
Subject to the adjustments provided for in Section 10.2
|
10.2 deste instrumento, o número total de Ações que
|
hereof, the total number of Shares that may be delivered to the
|
poderá ser entregue aos Participantes nos termos do
|
Participants under the Plan will not exceed three percent (3%) of
|
Plano não excederá 3% (três por cento) do número de
|
the number of shares comprising the Company's total capital. If
|
ações que compõem o capital social total da Companhia.
|
any Options are terminated or cancelled before they are fully
|
As Ações vinculadas às Opções rescindidas ou
|
exercised, the Shares attached to such Options will again become
|
canceladas antes de serem plenamente exercidas serão
|
available for any future grant of Options.
|
novamente liberadas para a outorga de futura de
|
|
|
Opções.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
