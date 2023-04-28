Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. C&A Modas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEAB3   BRCEABACNOR1

C&A MODAS S.A.

(CEAB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:53 2023-04-28 pm EDT
2.780 BRL   +2.96%
04/28C&a Modas S A : Plano de Remuneração Baseado em Ações
PU
03/02Transcript : C&A Modas S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/01C&a Modas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C&A Modas S A : Plano de Remuneração Baseado em Ações

04/28/2023 | 09:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANO DE OPÇÃO DE COMPRA DE AÇÕES

STOCK OPTION PLAN

DA

OF

C&A MODAS S.A.

C&A MODAS S.A.

Aprovado pela Assembleia Geral de Acionistas realizada

Approved by the General Shareholders Meeting held on April 28,

no dia 28 de abril de 2023

2023

O Plano de Opção de Compra de Ações é regido pelas

This Stock Option Plan is governed by the provisions below and

disposições a seguir e pela lei aplicável.

by applicable law.

1.

Definições

1.

Definitions

1.1.

As expressões abaixo, quando usadas aqui com

1.1.

The following capitalized expressions, when used herein,

iniciais em maiúscula, terão os significados a elas

shall have the meanings ascribed to them, as follows:

atribuídos a seguir:

"Conselho de Administração" significa o conselho de

"Board of Directors" means the board of directors of the

administração da Companhia;

Company;

"Companhia" significa C&A Modas S.A., sociedade por

"Company" means C&A Modas S.A., a corporation, organized and

ações, devidamente constituída de acordo com as Leis

existing under the Laws of the Federate Republic of Brazil, with

da República Federativa do Brasil, com sede na Cidade

head office in the City of Barueri, State of São Paulo, at Alameda

de Barueri, Estado de São Paulo, na Alameda Araguaia,

Araguaia, No. 1.222/1.022, Alphaville Centro Industrial e

No. 1.222/1.022, Alphaville Centro Industrial e

Empresarial, enrolled with the CNPJ/MF under No

Empresarial, inscrita no CNPJ/MF sob o nº

45.242.914/0001-05;

45.242.914/0001-05;

"Grupo Empresarial" significa a Companhia e/ou suas

"Company Group" means any of the Company and/or its, direct or

sociedades controladas, direta ou indiretamente;

indirect, controlled companies;

"Pessoas Elegíveis" significa todas as pessoas que

"Eligible Persons" means all individuals working with a Company

trabalhem no Grupo Empresarial, tais como os

Group, such as directors, officers, employees or professionals of

conselheiros, diretores, empregados ou profissionais de

any nature;

qualquer natureza;

"Preço de Exercício" significa o preço a ser pago à

"Exercise Price" means the price payable by a Participant to the

Companhia pelo Participante em relação às Ações

Company with respect to Shares received upon exercise of his or

recebidas no exercício de suas Opções, nos termos deste

her Options, as determined in this Plan.

Plano;

"Data de Outorga" significa, salvo se de outra forma

"Grant Date" unless otherwise expressly provided herein or in an

expressamente prevista no presente Plano ou no

Option Agreement, means with respect to any Options granted to

Contrato de Opção, com relação às Opções outorgadas

a Participant, the execution date of the Option Agreement

a um Participante, a data de celebração do respectivo

whereby such Options were granted;

Contrato de Opção por meio do qual as Opções forem

outorgadas;

"Contrato de Opção(ões)" significa o Contrato de Opção

"Option Agreement" means the Stock Option Agreement entered

de Compra de Ações celebrado pela Companhia e cada

into by and between the Company and each of the Participants

um dos Participantes estabelecendo os termos e

setting forth the terms and conditions pursuant to which the

condições nos quais a Companhia outorga as Opções

Company grants Options to the Participants;

aos Participantes;

"Opções" significa as opções para compra de ações

"Options" mean the stock options granted by the Company to a

outorgadas pela Companhia a um Participante nos

Participant under the Plan;

termos do Plano;

"Participantes" significa as Pessoas Elegíveis eleitas pelo

"Participant(s)" means the Eligible Persons elected by the Board of

Conselho de Administração e que voluntariamente

Directors and who voluntarily agree to adhere to the present Plan

concordem em aderir ao presente Plano e ao respectivo

and to the respective Program by means of the execution of the

Programa por meio da celebração do Contrato de

respective Option Agreement, in favor of whom the Company

Opção, em favor dos quais a Companhia outorgará as

shall grant Options;

Opções;

"Plano" significa o presente Plano de Opção de Compra

"Plan" means this Stock Option Plan;

de Ações;

"Ações" significa as ações ordinárias de emissão da

"Shares" means the ordinary shares of the Company;

Companhia;

"Programa(s)" significa os programas para a outorga de

"Program(s)" means the programs for the grant of Options

Opções criados, aprovados e/ou cancelados pelo

created, approved and/or cancelled by the Board of Directors; and

Conselho de Administração; e

"Desligamento" significa qualquer ato ou fato que

"Termination" means any act or fact that terminates the legal

extinga a relação jurídica existente entre os Participantes

relation between the Participants and the Company Group, for any

e o Grupo Empresarial, por qualquer motivo, inclusive

reason whatsoever, including resignation, removal, replacement

renúncia, destituição, substituição ou não reeleição no

or non-re-election for statutory officer/director, request for

caso de diretor/conselheiro estatutário, pedido de

voluntary dismissal or dismissal by the Company Group, with or

demissão voluntária ou demissão pelo Grupo

Empresarial, com ou sem justa causa, aposentadoria

without cause, retirement agreed by the Company Group,

acordada pelo Grupo Empresarial, invalidez permanente

permanent disability or death.

ou falecimento.

2.

Objetivos do Plano

2.

Purposes of the Plan

2.1.

Como instrumento de incentivo de longo prazo

2.1.

As a long term incentive and retention instrument, the

e retenção, o objetivo do Plano é permitir o recebimento

purpose of the Plan is to allow the Participants selected by the

de Ações pelos Participantes escolhidos pelo Conselho

Board of Directors, subject to certain conditions, to receive Shares

de Administração como remuneração, observadas certas

as a result of the Options to be granted under this Plan as

condições, como resultado das Opções outorgadas nos

compensation, so as to: (i) attract, compensate, retain and

termos deste Plano, com vistas a: (i) atrair, remunerar,

encourage the Participants to run the Company's business

reter e incentivar os Participantes a conduzirem os

sustainably, within appropriate risk limits and in line with

negócios da Companhia de maneira sustentável, dentro

shareholders' interests; and (ii) provide performance-based

de limites apropriados de risco e alinhados com os

compensation and to encourage such Participants to contribute

interesses dos acionistas; e (ii) oferecer remuneração

to and participate in the success of the Company Group.

baseada em desempenho e incentivar os Participantes a

contribuírem a e participar no sucesso do Grupo

Empresarial.

3.

Participantes

3.

Participants

3.1.

O Conselho de Administração definirá, em cada

3.1.

The Board of Directors shall select, in each Program, the

Programa, as Pessoas Elegíveis que terão o direito de

Eligible Persons who are entitled to participate in the Plan and

participar do Plano e de receber Opções, observados os

receive Options, subject to the terms and conditions set forth

termos e condições aqui estabelecidos.

herein.

4.

Administração do Plano

4.

Management of the Plan

4.1.

O Plano e seus Programas serão administrados

4.1.

The Plan and its Programs shall be managed by the Board

pelo próprio Conselho de Administração que terá

of Directors, which will have authority, subject to applicable

poderes, sujeito aos regulamentos aplicáveis, para

regulations, to establish a special committee to assist the Board of

estabelecer um comitê especial para auxiliar o Conselho

Directors in the management of the Plan. The Board of Directors

de Administração na administração do Plano. Na

may, to the extent permissible by law, delegate any of its authority

extensão permitida por lei, o Conselho de Administração

hereunder to such committee of the Board of Directors.

poderá delegar quaisquer de seus poderes a este comitê

do Conselho de Administração.

4.2.

Observadas as condições gerais do Plano, o

4.2.

Subject to the general conditions of the Plan, the Board

Conselho de Administração terá amplos poderes para,

of Directors will have broad powers to, with due regard to the

com a devida observância das disposições legais

applicable legal provisions and its incorporation documents, take

aplicáveis e de seu estatuto social, praticar todos os atos

all actions deemed necessary and appropriate for the

reputados necessários e convenientes à administração

administration of the Plan and Programs, including:

do Plano e dos Programas, inclusive:

(a)

aprovação e aplicação de regras gerais

(a)

approval and enforcement of general rules applicable to

aplicáveis à outorga de Opções nos termos do Plano, e a

the granting of Options under the Plan, and resolution of any

resolução de quaisquer dúvidas em relação à

questions of interpretation related to the Plan;

interpretação do Plano;

(b)

nomeação dos Participantes e autorização para

(b)

designation of Participants and authorization for the

a outorga das Opções, além da definição de todos os

grant of Options, as well as definition of all terms and conditions

termos e condições das Opções e suas alterações,

of Options and modification thereof, when so required or

quando necessário ou aconselhável; e

advisable; and

(c)

a emissão de novas Ações dentro do limite de

(c)

issuance of new Shares within the limit of the authorized

capital autorizado da Companhia ou autorização para a

capital of the Company or the authorization for the delivery of

entrega de Ações em tesouraria para satisfazer o

treasury Shares in order satisfy the exercise of the Options,

exercício das Opções, nos termos da regulamentação

pursuant to applicable regulations.

aplicável.

4.3.

Não é necessário que as deliberações do

4.3.

The Board of Directors' determinations under the Plan

Conselho de Administração nos termos do Plano

(including determinations of which persons are to receive Options

(inclusive as deliberações acerca das pessoas devem

and in what amount and conditions) need not be uniform and may

receber as Opções e em qual montante e sob quais

be made by it selectively among persons who are eligible to

condições) sejam uniformes e, portanto, podem ser

receive Options under the Plan. The Board of Directors will not be

específicas para determinadas pessoas elegíveis para o

required by any rule of fairness or analogy to extend to all of such

recebimento das Opções nos termos do Plano. O

persons certain terms that the Board of Directors believes are

Conselho de Administração não estará sujeito a qualquer

applicable to some of them only.

regra de equidade ou isonomia para estender a todas as

pessoas os termos que o Conselho de Administração

considera aplicável a apenas algumas delas.

4.4.

As deliberações do Conselho de Administração

4.4.

Resolutions of the Board of Directors shall have a binding

terão efeito vinculante para o Grupo Empresarial em

effect for any Company Group with respect to any matter related

relação a qualquer matéria referente ao Plano e aos

to the Plan and the Programs.

Programas.

5.

Outorga de Opções

5.

Grant of Options

5.1.

O Conselho de Administração poderá, de

5.1.

The Board of Directors may approve, from time to time,

tempos em tempos, aprovar um Programa e selecionar

a Program and select the Eligible Persons who may choose to

as Pessoas Elegíveis, que podem optar por serem

become Participants and receive Options under the Plan. The

Participantes e receber Opções nos termos do Plano.

Board of Directors will grant each Participant's a target quantity of

Uma quantidade alvo de Opções a ser determinada pelo

Options, to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Conselho de Administração será outorgada a cada

Participante.

5.2.

As Opções serão outorgadas nos termos deste

5.2.

Options under this Plan and the respective Programs will

Plano e dos respectivos Programas através da celebração

be granted through the execution of an Option Agreement by and

de um Contrato de Opções entre a Companhia e o

between the Company and a Participant.

Participante.

5.3.

O Conselho de Administração poderá

5.3.

The Board of Directors may subject the exercise of

estabelecer determinados termos e condições para o

Options to certain conditions and impose restrictions on the

exercício das Opções e impor restrições sobre a cessão

transfer of received Shares upon exercise of Options, provided

das Ações recebidas após o exercício das Opções, desde

that it is set forth in the Option Agreement.

que estabelecidos no Contrato de Opções.

5.4.

A não ser que seja de outra forma determinada

5.4.

Except otherwise defined by the Board of Directors in the

pelo Conselho de Administração no respectivo Programa

respective Program or Option Agreement, the Board of Directors

ou Contrato de Opções, o Conselho de Administração

will determine each Participants' target quantity of Options, the

determinará a quantidade alvo de Opções de cada

final quantity of Options to be effectively delivered to the

Participante, a quantidade final de Opções a ser

Participants will be subject to the satisfaction of time and

efetivamente entregue aos Participantes sujeita à

performance vesting, as well as the performance goals set forth in

satisfação das condições e período de carência (vesting),

the Program and/or Participant's Option Agreement,. The Board

bem como as metas de desempenho estabelecidos no

of Directors will define the conditions for the Participants to

Programa e/ou o Contrato de Opções do Participante. O

receive Options.

Conselho de Administração definirá as condições para

que os Participantes recebam as Opções.

5.5.

O Conselho de Administração definirá o

5.5.

The Board of Directors will define the moment of

momento da entrega efetiva e transferência aos

effective delivery and transfer of the Shares underlying the

Participantes das Ações subjacentes às Opções exercidas.

exercised Options.

5.6.

As Opções serão tratadas como remuneração e

5.6.

The Company will treat the Options as compensation and

a Companhia reterá e descontará todos os tributos

shall withhold and discount any taxes applicable on the delivery

incidentes na entrega das Ações subjacentes à Opção

of the Shares underlying the exercised Option, being the

exercida, sendo permitido à Companhia reter uma

Company allowed to withhold a portion of the total number of

parcela da quantidade total de Opções exercidas

exercised Options, pro rata to the impact of the applicable taxes,

proporcionalmente ao impacto dos tributos pertinentes,

or as otherwise deemed convenient and adequate by the

ou de outra forma determinada apropriada e

Company to comply with legal requirements.

conveniente pela Companhia para obedecer aos

requisitos legais.

6.

Ações Sujeitas ao Plano

6.

Shares Subject to the Plan

6.1.

Sujeito aos ajustes estabelecidos na Cláusula

6.1.

Subject to the adjustments provided for in Section 10.2

10.2 deste instrumento, o número total de Ações que

hereof, the total number of Shares that may be delivered to the

poderá ser entregue aos Participantes nos termos do

Participants under the Plan will not exceed three percent (3%) of

Plano não excederá 3% (três por cento) do número de

the number of shares comprising the Company's total capital. If

ações que compõem o capital social total da Companhia.

any Options are terminated or cancelled before they are fully

As Ações vinculadas às Opções rescindidas ou

exercised, the Shares attached to such Options will again become

canceladas antes de serem plenamente exercidas serão

available for any future grant of Options.

novamente liberadas para a outorga de futura de

Opções.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C&A Modas SA published this content on 28 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 01:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about C&A MODAS S.A.
04/28C&a Modas S A : Plano de Remuneração Baseado em Ações
PU
03/02Transcript : C&A Modas S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/01C&a Modas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/01C&a Modas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/01C&A Modas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/01C&a Modas S A : 2022 Financial Statements
PU
03/01C&A Modas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Transcript : C&A Modas S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
2022C&a Modas S A : 3Q22 Interim Financial Information
PU
2022C&A Modas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 6 762 M 1 351 M 1 351 M
Net income 2023 -62,0 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 069 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 851 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 867
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart C&A MODAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
C&A Modas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C&A MODAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,78 BRL
Average target price 3,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Correa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Lucato Filho Vice President-Finance & Administration
Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho Chairman
Fernando Garcia Brossi Senior Manager
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C&A MODAS S.A.21.40%170
INDITEX25.39%106 309
KERING21.91%78 104
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.18.39%72 748
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.05%36 104
HENNES & MAURITZ AB33.64%23 746
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer