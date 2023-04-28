C&A Modas S A : Plano de Remuneração Baseado em Ações 04/28/2023 | 09:38pm EDT Send by mail :

PLANO DE OPÇÃO DE COMPRA DE AÇÕES STOCK OPTION PLAN DA OF C&A MODAS S.A. C&A MODAS S.A. Aprovado pela Assembleia Geral de Acionistas realizada Approved by the General Shareholders Meeting held on April 28, no dia 28 de abril de 2023 2023 O Plano de Opção de Compra de Ações é regido pelas This Stock Option Plan is governed by the provisions below and disposições a seguir e pela lei aplicável. by applicable law. 1. Definições 1. Definitions 1.1. As expressões abaixo, quando usadas aqui com 1.1. The following capitalized expressions, when used herein, iniciais em maiúscula, terão os significados a elas shall have the meanings ascribed to them, as follows: atribuídos a seguir: "Conselho de Administração" significa o conselho de "Board of Directors" means the board of directors of the administração da Companhia; Company; "Companhia" significa C&A Modas S.A., sociedade por "Company" means C&A Modas S.A., a corporation, organized and ações, devidamente constituída de acordo com as Leis existing under the Laws of the Federate Republic of Brazil, with da República Federativa do Brasil, com sede na Cidade head office in the City of Barueri, State of São Paulo, at Alameda de Barueri, Estado de São Paulo, na Alameda Araguaia, Araguaia, No. 1.222/1.022, Alphaville Centro Industrial e No. 1.222/1.022, Alphaville Centro Industrial e Empresarial, enrolled with the CNPJ/MF under No Empresarial, inscrita no CNPJ/MF sob o nº 45.242.914/0001-05; 45.242.914/0001-05; "Grupo Empresarial" significa a Companhia e/ou suas "Company Group" means any of the Company and/or its, direct or sociedades controladas, direta ou indiretamente; indirect, controlled companies; "Pessoas Elegíveis" significa todas as pessoas que "Eligible Persons" means all individuals working with a Company trabalhem no Grupo Empresarial, tais como os Group, such as directors, officers, employees or professionals of conselheiros, diretores, empregados ou profissionais de any nature; qualquer natureza; "Preço de Exercício" significa o preço a ser pago à "Exercise Price" means the price payable by a Participant to the Companhia pelo Participante em relação às Ações Company with respect to Shares received upon exercise of his or recebidas no exercício de suas Opções, nos termos deste her Options, as determined in this Plan. Plano; "Data de Outorga" significa, salvo se de outra forma "Grant Date" unless otherwise expressly provided herein or in an expressamente prevista no presente Plano ou no Option Agreement, means with respect to any Options granted to Contrato de Opção, com relação às Opções outorgadas a Participant, the execution date of the Option Agreement a um Participante, a data de celebração do respectivo whereby such Options were granted; Contrato de Opção por meio do qual as Opções forem outorgadas; "Contrato de Opção(ões)" significa o Contrato de Opção "Option Agreement" means the Stock Option Agreement entered de Compra de Ações celebrado pela Companhia e cada into by and between the Company and each of the Participants um dos Participantes estabelecendo os termos e setting forth the terms and conditions pursuant to which the condições nos quais a Companhia outorga as Opções Company grants Options to the Participants; aos Participantes; "Opções" significa as opções para compra de ações "Options" mean the stock options granted by the Company to a outorgadas pela Companhia a um Participante nos Participant under the Plan; termos do Plano; "Participantes" significa as Pessoas Elegíveis eleitas pelo "Participant(s)" means the Eligible Persons elected by the Board of Conselho de Administração e que voluntariamente Directors and who voluntarily agree to adhere to the present Plan concordem em aderir ao presente Plano e ao respectivo and to the respective Program by means of the execution of the Programa por meio da celebração do Contrato de respective Option Agreement, in favor of whom the Company Opção, em favor dos quais a Companhia outorgará as shall grant Options; Opções; "Plano" significa o presente Plano de Opção de Compra "Plan" means this Stock Option Plan; de Ações; "Ações" significa as ações ordinárias de emissão da "Shares" means the ordinary shares of the Company; Companhia; "Programa(s)" significa os programas para a outorga de "Program(s)" means the programs for the grant of Options Opções criados, aprovados e/ou cancelados pelo created, approved and/or cancelled by the Board of Directors; and Conselho de Administração; e "Desligamento" significa qualquer ato ou fato que "Termination" means any act or fact that terminates the legal extinga a relação jurídica existente entre os Participantes relation between the Participants and the Company Group, for any e o Grupo Empresarial, por qualquer motivo, inclusive reason whatsoever, including resignation, removal, replacement renúncia, destituição, substituição ou não reeleição no or non-re-election for statutory officer/director, request for caso de diretor/conselheiro estatutário, pedido de voluntary dismissal or dismissal by the Company Group, with or demissão voluntária ou demissão pelo Grupo Empresarial, com ou sem justa causa, aposentadoria without cause, retirement agreed by the Company Group, acordada pelo Grupo Empresarial, invalidez permanente permanent disability or death. ou falecimento. 2. Objetivos do Plano 2. Purposes of the Plan 2.1. Como instrumento de incentivo de longo prazo 2.1. As a long term incentive and retention instrument, the e retenção, o objetivo do Plano é permitir o recebimento purpose of the Plan is to allow the Participants selected by the de Ações pelos Participantes escolhidos pelo Conselho Board of Directors, subject to certain conditions, to receive Shares de Administração como remuneração, observadas certas as a result of the Options to be granted under this Plan as condições, como resultado das Opções outorgadas nos compensation, so as to: (i) attract, compensate, retain and termos deste Plano, com vistas a: (i) atrair, remunerar, encourage the Participants to run the Company's business reter e incentivar os Participantes a conduzirem os sustainably, within appropriate risk limits and in line with negócios da Companhia de maneira sustentável, dentro shareholders' interests; and (ii) provide performance-based de limites apropriados de risco e alinhados com os compensation and to encourage such Participants to contribute interesses dos acionistas; e (ii) oferecer remuneração to and participate in the success of the Company Group. baseada em desempenho e incentivar os Participantes a contribuírem a e participar no sucesso do Grupo Empresarial. 3. Participantes 3. Participants 3.1. O Conselho de Administração definirá, em cada 3.1. The Board of Directors shall select, in each Program, the Programa, as Pessoas Elegíveis que terão o direito de Eligible Persons who are entitled to participate in the Plan and participar do Plano e de receber Opções, observados os receive Options, subject to the terms and conditions set forth termos e condições aqui estabelecidos. herein. 4. Administração do Plano 4. Management of the Plan 4.1. O Plano e seus Programas serão administrados 4.1. The Plan and its Programs shall be managed by the Board pelo próprio Conselho de Administração que terá of Directors, which will have authority, subject to applicable poderes, sujeito aos regulamentos aplicáveis, para regulations, to establish a special committee to assist the Board of estabelecer um comitê especial para auxiliar o Conselho Directors in the management of the Plan. The Board of Directors de Administração na administração do Plano. Na may, to the extent permissible by law, delegate any of its authority extensão permitida por lei, o Conselho de Administração hereunder to such committee of the Board of Directors. poderá delegar quaisquer de seus poderes a este comitê do Conselho de Administração. 4.2. Observadas as condições gerais do Plano, o 4.2. Subject to the general conditions of the Plan, the Board Conselho de Administração terá amplos poderes para, of Directors will have broad powers to, with due regard to the com a devida observância das disposições legais applicable legal provisions and its incorporation documents, take aplicáveis e de seu estatuto social, praticar todos os atos all actions deemed necessary and appropriate for the reputados necessários e convenientes à administração administration of the Plan and Programs, including: do Plano e dos Programas, inclusive: (a) aprovação e aplicação de regras gerais (a) approval and enforcement of general rules applicable to aplicáveis à outorga de Opções nos termos do Plano, e a the granting of Options under the Plan, and resolution of any resolução de quaisquer dúvidas em relação à questions of interpretation related to the Plan; interpretação do Plano; (b) nomeação dos Participantes e autorização para (b) designation of Participants and authorization for the a outorga das Opções, além da definição de todos os grant of Options, as well as definition of all terms and conditions termos e condições das Opções e suas alterações, of Options and modification thereof, when so required or quando necessário ou aconselhável; e advisable; and (c) a emissão de novas Ações dentro do limite de (c) issuance of new Shares within the limit of the authorized capital autorizado da Companhia ou autorização para a capital of the Company or the authorization for the delivery of entrega de Ações em tesouraria para satisfazer o treasury Shares in order satisfy the exercise of the Options, exercício das Opções, nos termos da regulamentação pursuant to applicable regulations. aplicável. 4.3. Não é necessário que as deliberações do 4.3. The Board of Directors' determinations under the Plan Conselho de Administração nos termos do Plano (including determinations of which persons are to receive Options (inclusive as deliberações acerca das pessoas devem and in what amount and conditions) need not be uniform and may receber as Opções e em qual montante e sob quais be made by it selectively among persons who are eligible to condições) sejam uniformes e, portanto, podem ser receive Options under the Plan. The Board of Directors will not be específicas para determinadas pessoas elegíveis para o required by any rule of fairness or analogy to extend to all of such recebimento das Opções nos termos do Plano. O persons certain terms that the Board of Directors believes are Conselho de Administração não estará sujeito a qualquer applicable to some of them only. regra de equidade ou isonomia para estender a todas as pessoas os termos que o Conselho de Administração considera aplicável a apenas algumas delas. 4.4. As deliberações do Conselho de Administração 4.4. Resolutions of the Board of Directors shall have a binding terão efeito vinculante para o Grupo Empresarial em effect for any Company Group with respect to any matter related relação a qualquer matéria referente ao Plano e aos to the Plan and the Programs. Programas. 5. Outorga de Opções 5. Grant of Options 5.1. O Conselho de Administração poderá, de 5.1. The Board of Directors may approve, from time to time, tempos em tempos, aprovar um Programa e selecionar a Program and select the Eligible Persons who may choose to as Pessoas Elegíveis, que podem optar por serem become Participants and receive Options under the Plan. The Participantes e receber Opções nos termos do Plano. Board of Directors will grant each Participant's a target quantity of Uma quantidade alvo de Opções a ser determinada pelo Options, to be determined by the Board of Directors. Conselho de Administração será outorgada a cada Participante. 5.2. As Opções serão outorgadas nos termos deste 5.2. Options under this Plan and the respective Programs will Plano e dos respectivos Programas através da celebração be granted through the execution of an Option Agreement by and de um Contrato de Opções entre a Companhia e o between the Company and a Participant. Participante. 5.3. O Conselho de Administração poderá 5.3. The Board of Directors may subject the exercise of estabelecer determinados termos e condições para o Options to certain conditions and impose restrictions on the exercício das Opções e impor restrições sobre a cessão transfer of received Shares upon exercise of Options, provided das Ações recebidas após o exercício das Opções, desde that it is set forth in the Option Agreement. que estabelecidos no Contrato de Opções. 5.4. A não ser que seja de outra forma determinada 5.4. Except otherwise defined by the Board of Directors in the pelo Conselho de Administração no respectivo Programa respective Program or Option Agreement, the Board of Directors ou Contrato de Opções, o Conselho de Administração will determine each Participants' target quantity of Options, the determinará a quantidade alvo de Opções de cada final quantity of Options to be effectively delivered to the Participante, a quantidade final de Opções a ser Participants will be subject to the satisfaction of time and efetivamente entregue aos Participantes sujeita à performance vesting, as well as the performance goals set forth in satisfação das condições e período de carência (vesting), the Program and/or Participant's Option Agreement,. The Board bem como as metas de desempenho estabelecidos no of Directors will define the conditions for the Participants to Programa e/ou o Contrato de Opções do Participante. O receive Options. Conselho de Administração definirá as condições para que os Participantes recebam as Opções. 5.5. O Conselho de Administração definirá o 5.5. The Board of Directors will define the moment of momento da entrega efetiva e transferência aos effective delivery and transfer of the Shares underlying the Participantes das Ações subjacentes às Opções exercidas. exercised Options. 5.6. As Opções serão tratadas como remuneração e 5.6. The Company will treat the Options as compensation and a Companhia reterá e descontará todos os tributos shall withhold and discount any taxes applicable on the delivery incidentes na entrega das Ações subjacentes à Opção of the Shares underlying the exercised Option, being the exercida, sendo permitido à Companhia reter uma Company allowed to withhold a portion of the total number of parcela da quantidade total de Opções exercidas exercised Options, pro rata to the impact of the applicable taxes, proporcionalmente ao impacto dos tributos pertinentes, or as otherwise deemed convenient and adequate by the ou de outra forma determinada apropriada e Company to comply with legal requirements. conveniente pela Companhia para obedecer aos requisitos legais. 6. Ações Sujeitas ao Plano 6. Shares Subject to the Plan 6.1. Sujeito aos ajustes estabelecidos na Cláusula 6.1. Subject to the adjustments provided for in Section 10.2 10.2 deste instrumento, o número total de Ações que hereof, the total number of Shares that may be delivered to the poderá ser entregue aos Participantes nos termos do Participants under the Plan will not exceed three percent (3%) of Plano não excederá 3% (três por cento) do número de the number of shares comprising the Company's total capital. If ações que compõem o capital social total da Companhia. any Options are terminated or cancelled before they are fully As Ações vinculadas às Opções rescindidas ou exercised, the Shares attached to such Options will again become canceladas antes de serem plenamente exercidas serão available for any future grant of Options. novamente liberadas para a outorga de futura de Opções.

