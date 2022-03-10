C&A Modas S A : Spreadsheets and Fundamentals 4Q21 03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST Send by mail :

Índice | Index Financial and Operating information 2021 Unaudited information English BALANÇO | BALANCE SHEET FLUXO DE CAIXA | CASH FLOW Contato/Contacts information: ri@cea.com.br DRE | INCOME STATEMENT DADOS OPERAC. | OPERATING DATA ri.cea.com.br DRE | INCOME STATEMENT (Proforma) CAPEX | CAPEX LOJAS |STORES DESPESAS | EXPENSES mailto:ricardo.paula@cea.com.br mailto:ricardo.paula@cea.com.br Balanço | Balance sheet Índice | Index Balance Sheet (R$ thousand) 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 12/31/20 3/31/21 6/30/21 9/30/21 12/31/21 6/30/21 9/30/21 12/31/21 Total Assets 5,432,673 5,572,110 5,547,552 6,037,092 5,798,357 6,498,495 6,778,016 7,309,647 6,797,551 6,963,596 7,613,818 8,672,666 6,963,596 7,613,818 8,672,666 Currente Assets 1,772,454 1,919,154 2,195,084 2,999,575 2,062,197 2,823,204 3,093,026 3,519,978 2,968,632 2,898,253 3,084,103 3,929,398 2,898,253 3,084,103 3,929,398 Cahs and cash equivalents 134,884 95,310 188,732 447,109 279,963 1,259,009 1,321,684 1,509,159 1,038,471 878,959 969,382 1,050,251 878,959 969,382 1,050,251 Trade receivables 755,231 935,816 831,689 1,151,484 690,905 374,462 680,848 1,063,844 576,895 849,904 873,108 1,145,336 849,904 873,108 1,145,336 Derivatives 2,717 41 6,711 651 34,527 7,349 4,341 238 4,718 - 2,424 1,535 - 0 2,424 1,535 Related Parties 36 64 67 356 124 38 43 124 156 927 158 504 927 158 504 Inventories 605,202 605,680 586,917 544,717 784,236 810,283 762,170 641,020 939,016 862,404 882,753 849,269 862,404 882,753 849,269 Taxes recoverble 246,461 251,410 542,582 833,649 233,524 338,007 290,037 282,660 364,982 274,258 314,881 849,155 274,258 314,881 849,155 Other assets 27,923 30,833 38,386 21,609 38,918 34,056 33,903 22,933 44,394 31,801 41,397 33,348 31,801 41,397 33,348 Noncurrent Assets 3,660,219 3,652,956 3,352,468 3,037,517 3,736,160 3,675,291 3,684,990 3,789,669 3,828,919 4,065,343 4,529,715 4,743,268 4,065,343 4,529,715 4,743,268 Short-term investments 7,776 7,776 Taxes recoverble 1,052,503 1,064,645 794,709 521,136 1,149,089 1,029,655 1,091,448 1,157,357 1,153,846 1,363,649 1,322,568 839,778 1,363,649 1,322,568 839,778 Deferred taxes - - - - 2,154 108,066 127,986 71,492 136,761 105,346 429,099 378,803 105,346 429,099 378,803 Judicial deposits 70,767 72,352 75,040 101,836 102,961 102,716 83,054 81,513 78,943 48,371 61,618 61,937 48,371 61,618 61,937 Other assets 2,979 2,496 1,216 1,978 3,539 3,824 3,698 2,684 1,656 1,845 2,512 133 1,845 2,512 133 Related Parties - - - - - - - - 175 161 147 2,587 161 147 2,587 Property and equipment 644,442 665,933 692,866 717,412 664,352 640,603 631,086 667,225 660,067 689,490 712,252 836,269 689,490 712,252 836,269 Right-of-use assets-leases 1,678,309 1,640,070 1,591,716 1,507,815 1,601,294 1,573,189 1,527,449 1,514,438 1,481,937 1,492,172 1,598,836 1,640,290 1,492,172 1,598,836 1,640,290 Intangible assets 211,219 207,460 196,921 187,340 212,771 217,238 220,269 294,960 315,534 364,309 402,683 975,695 364,309 402,683 975,695 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 3,568,163 5,572,110 5,547,552 6,037,092 5,798,357 6,498,495 6,778,016 7,309,647 6,797,550 6,963,596 7,613,818 8,672,666 6,963,596 7,613,818 8,672,666 Current Liabilities 1,213,379 1,238,059 1,224,875 1,751,077 1,475,716 1,488,605 1,827,303 2,251,711 1,975,019 1,585,559 1,901,386 2,415,055 1,585,559 1,901,386 2,415,055 Lease liabilities 313,384 319,121 321,224 357,891 368,949 392,618 388,324 390,603 411,635 435,780 454,401 471,723 435,780 454,401 471,723 Trade paybales 569,391 627,419 581,978 804,013 628,151 415,945 725,443 1,158,914 918,986 847,973 1,061,688 1,400,736 847,973 1,061,688 1,400,736 Loans - - - - - 375,890 384,514 390,600 417,680 69,142 105,901 121,178 69,142 105,901 121,178 Derivatives - 2,532 - 3,938 - - - 6,788 247 5,809 496 1,910 5,809 496 1,910 Labor liabilities 144,494 115,172 135,177 128,548 124,250 137,789 145,067 136,126 111,566 129,534 158,640 155,470 129,534 158,640 155,470 Related Parties 118,670 52,348 92,627 69,519 143,904 37,210 67,162 34,766 65,118 22,215 34,177 59,016 22,215 34,177 59,016 Interest on shareholders' equity and dividends payable - - - 144,834 144,834 68,846 68,846 1 - - - 1 - 0 - 1 Taxes payable 44,124 86,908 56,368 183,610 16,510 17,506 21,883 106,955 16,341 42,080 51,535 175,640 42,080 51,535 175,640 Income Tax payable 1,566 5,710 9,179 35,672 25,185 599 317 321 495 475 226 463 475 226 463 Other liabilities 21,750 28,849 28,322 23,052 23,933 42,202 25,747 26,637 32,951 32,551 34,322 28,918 32,551 34,322 28,918 Noncurrent liabilities 2,354,784 2,447,211 2,410,656 1,546,445 1,612,029 2,431,859 2,401,408 2,403,136 2,298,101 2,788,232 2,871,225 3,262,602 2,788,232 2,871,225 3,262,602 Lease liabilities 1,375,189 1,343,522 1,303,601 1,229,789 1,331,949 1,312,636 1,273,832 1,264,193 1,224,742 1,225,024 1,314,639 1,342,425 1,225,024 1,314,639 1,342,425 Trade payables - - - - - - - 24,810 20,787 20,489 19,659 435,060 20,489 19,659 435,060 Related Parties 662,450 782,450 782,450 - - - - - - - - - 0 - Loans - - - - - 829,274 834,797 820,652 801,375 1,280,206 1,268,825 1,253,648 1,280,206 1,268,825 1,253,648 Labor liabilities 3,278 3,196 2,193 3,551 3,459 2,841 3,618 4,442 4,701 6,372 6,265 5,675 6,372 6,265 5,675 Labor, Civil, Security and Tax Provisions 268,228 266,626 259,974 233,842 229,007 230,582 231,226 230,124 188,165 194,440 197,126 169,526 194,440 197,126 169,526 Taxes payable 58 681 1,073 14,457 23,168 24,569 24,997 25,109 27,792 26,751 16,212 27,792 26,751 16,212 Deferred taxes 14,274 21,999 31,836 45,631 - - - - - - - - 0 - Other liabilities 31,365 29,360 29,921 32,559 33,157 33,358 33,366 33,918 33,222 33,909 37,960 40,056 33,909 37,960 40,056 Equity 1,864,510 1,886,840 1,912,021 2,739,570 2,710,612 2,578,031 2,549,305 2,654,798 2,524,430 2,589,803 2,841,205 2,995,006 2,589,803 2,841,205 2,995,006 Capital stock 1,035,720 1,035,720 1,035,720 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 1,847,177 Shares in Treasury - - - - - - - - - - - (1,362) - 0 - 0 (1,362) Capital Reserve 10,516 10,516 10,516 11,647 13,097 14,547 16,013 19,375 20,272 23,198 25,590 27,861 23,198 25,590 27,861 Retained earnings (loss) 816,479.00 842,247 861,354 - (55,365) (247,446) (275,654) - (139,401) (73,628) 166,897 (73,628) 166,897 Profit Reserve - - - 882,914 882,914 958,902 958,902 792,570 793,432 796,890 800,269 1,121,578 796,890 800,269 1,121,578 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,793 (1,644) 4,429 (2,170) 22,787 4,849 2,865 (4,324) 2,950 (3,834) 1,272 (248) (3,834) 1,272 (248) Non-controlling interests 2 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 3 2 2 3 * Unaudited information Fluxo de Caixa | Cash Flow Índice | Index Cash Flow (R$ thousand) 12/31/16 12/31/17 3/31/18 6/30/18 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 12/31/20 3/31/21 6/30/21 9/30/21 12/31/21 Income (loss) before income tax (204,914) 141,547 (88,483) (35,946) 3,725 225,550 1,139,044 1,178,579 1,207,624 1,422,026 (88,909) (374,552) (426,844) (255,673) (207,381) (102,999) (185,405) 991 (+)Adjustments to reconcile income taxes to net cash flow: Allowance for (reversal of) expected credit losses 15,480 (2,258) 2,863 2,214 1,967 318 881 (1,589) (1,634) 8,377 (98) (2,136) 3,771 3,213 533 2,749 3,619 5,626 Adjustment to present value of accounts receivables and suppliers 2,440 (4,841) (1,847) - - 1,463 (2,056) - - (1,988) (2,842) (3,221) (3,159) (4,811) (920) 107 (148) 1,511 Expenses with stock-based compensation - - - - - - - - - 1,131 1,450 2,900 4,366 7,728 897 3,823 6,215 8,486 Provisions for inventory losses 48,308 59,706 11,231 23,437 32,403 41,510 9,030 19,726 21,259 38,836 9,508 11,317 27,655 45,758 6,347 21,603 29,360 52,792 Gains from tax proceedings - - - - - - (1,244,973) (1,253,332) (1,271,591) (1,282,030) (6,689) (11,452) (14,710) (233,720) (3,376) (243,554) (253,947) (280,126) Depreciation and amortization 202,684 197,897 52,685 106.006 (1) 159,515 205,224 55,845 260,596 392,684 233,043 60,237 121,102 182,082 246,332 56,959 116,895 178,503 246,655 Impairment reversal of property and equipment, intagible and right-of-use assets (47,714) 8,849 - (4,510) (5,822) (24,561) (6,177) (15,437) (21,101) (11,264) 2,924 3,893 (7,071) (6,150) - 81 81 (3,900) Losses on sale or disposal of property and equipment and intagible assets 53,157 20,623 3,282 8.141 (1) 10,047 38,504 5,527 13,898 19,541 19,767 3,455 4,462 7,173 7,591 334 4,448 4,628 4,632 Depreciation of right-of-use - - - - - - 73,748 - - 295,675 74,328 150,261 226,267 306,443 82,134 167,756 252,435 338,325 Interest on leases - - - - - - 18,524 37,251 55,126 142,138 34,466 70,825 106,785 139,120 33,599 70,354 107,753 144,151 Interest on loans - related parties 96,056 69,318 6,889 15,633 28,527 41,149 11,191 30,748 51,227 60,749 - - - - - - - - Interest on loans - - - - - - - - - - - 9,720 23,062 35,802 12,838 24,814 49,778 82,181 Amortization transaction costs on loans - - - - - - - - - - - 438 1,243 2,036 820 1,332 1,856 2,369 Provsions (reversals) for tax, civil and labor proceedings 18,796 50,795 14,219 16,820 22,102 973 8,508 7,755 7,357 (38,047) (1,473) 5,255 28,654 29,538 (37,791) 6,772 18,323 (5,662) Derivatives 11,767 47,385 2,407 (42,077) (63,350) (23,204) 41,344 41,344 41,343 41,343 - - - - - - - 1 Judicial deposits (2,599) (2,250) (463) (1,434) (3,662) (1,353) (748) (1,511) (2,273) (2,887) (505) (877) (1,387) (1,421) (280) (660) (1,505) (2,635) Foreign exchange differences on loans - related parties (219,353) 26,262 12,575 94,570 114,647 86,273 (32,370) (32,371) (32,371) (32,372) - - - - - - Adjusted Net Income (25,892) 613,033 15,358 182,854 300,099 591,846 77,318 285,657 467,191 894,497 85,852 (12,065) 157,887 316,401 (55,288) 73,521 211,545 595,397 Working capital adjustments Trade receivable (115,530) (44,495) 367,817 237,140 268,292 (73,439) 389,913 208,609 312,781 (14,471) 464,058 785,410 472,524 88,917 487,414 210,119 183,887 (98,717) Derivatives 368,510 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Related parties (58,945) 2,606 47,392 (26.995) (2) (10,807) (14,561) 48,636 (10,900) 8,896 10,433 74,617 (31,991) (2,044) (34,521) 30,145 (13,515) (770) 23,737 Inventories 97,376 (5,770) (103,198) (107,999) (82,056) (52,697) (123,618) (134,792) (117,562) (92,939) (249,027) (276,883) (245,108) (142,061) (304,343) (242,987) (271,093) (261,041) Taxes recoverable 51,814 (17,821) (111,732) (174,002) 22,712 27,952 (218) 9,594 16,632 23,372 (21,139) (1,425) (11,990) 148,488 (75,435) 45,664 56,515 31,210 Other Credits 6,170 (1,618) (11,723) (13,705) (10,554) (1,312) (9,682) (12,486) (18,759) (2,744) (18,870) (14,293) (14,014) (2,030) 20,089 (8,230) (26,045) (18,391) Judicial deposits 6,686 (1,806) (12,068) (36,084) (39,860) (50,321) (2,937) (4,438) (7,043) (4,363) (866) (435) 2,925 7,273 2,739 3,316 (9,613) (8,854) Trade Payables 24,516 74,319 (136,996) (163,549) (144,494) (2,707) (104,683) (46,548) (90,115) 126,507 (177,315) (392,690) (77,604) 337,372 (242,192) (320,879) (104,726) 133,679 Labor liabilities 15,570 31,278 20,901 (28,303) (5,192) (5,857) 12,792 (16,612) 2,390 (2,881) (4,390) 8,531 16,586 8,469 (24,301) (4,662) 24,337 20,577 Other liabilities (37,669) (3,563) (13,452) (13,557) (14,863) (1,263) (18,978) (13,598) (12,635) (15,205) 1,389 19,679 3,412 4,494 5,618 5,905 11,727 8,418 Provisions for tax, civil and labor proceedings 15,935 (46,186) (8,623) (12,404) (16,331) (23,194) (2,221) (2,391) (7,966) (17,556) (3,116) (8,083) (14,026) (18,785) (4,057) (11,970) (20,308) (23,870) Taxes payable (6,623) 5,912 (36,197) 64,055 (136,849) (30,496) (143,483) (109,475) (142,990) (33,815) (170,859) (187,937) (168,374) (92,849) (88,695) (60,535) (52,443) 80,454 Income tax paid 1,028 (1,780) (3,564) - (4,517) (5,415) (3,277) (13,293) (19,291) (18,947) (20,442) (21,352) (30,233) (21,905) (1,806) (1,806) (1,806) (1,806) Net cahs flows from operating activities 342,946 604,109 13,915 (92,548) 125,580 358,536 119,562 139,327 391,529 851,888 (40,108) (133,534) 89,942 604,648 (250,111) (326,059) 1,208 480,793 Investment Activities Purchase of property and equipment (110,182) (98,960) (69,247) (112,219) (171,720) (245,442) (60,441) (163,276) (241,013) (321,260) (32,630) (76,620) (81,676) (158,475) (40,325) (102,527) (167,904) (302,840) Purchase of intangible assets - 225 (25,611) (959) (966) (966) (29,421) - - (46) - - (46,790) (101,615) (32,305) (104,642) (163,224) (268,566) Receivables from the sale of property and equipment - - - - - - - - - - 35 86 86 91 82 82 82 82 Cash flow used in investment activities (110,182) (98,735) (94,858) (113,178) (172,686) (246,408) (89,862) (163,276) (241,013) (321,306) (32,595) (76,534) (128,380) (259,999) (72,548) (207,087) (331,046) (571,324) Financing Activities Capital increase 200,000 145,008 - - - - - - - 813,699 - - - - - - - Costs with stock issuing transactions - - - - - - - - - (2,242) - - - - - - - Proceeds from new loans with related parties 322,400 910,420 521,982 835,432 835,432 835,432 388,000 508,000 508,000 508,000 - - - - - - - Proceeds from new loans - - - - - - - - - - - 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 - 500,000 500,000 515,347 Loan transaction costs - - - - - - - - - - - (4,994) (4,994) (4,994) (26) (3,678) (3,788) (3,812) Repayments of loans (322,400) (1,401,647) (586,195) (861,721) (861,721) (861,721) (590,588) (590,588) (590,588) (1,373,038) - - - (11,000) - (362,500) (362,500) (381,500) Interest paid on loans (98,599) (78,366) (10,881) (18,789) (27,995) (43,583) (9,969) (36,338) (36,338) (70,795) - - - (10,592) (5,829) (21,872) (21,872) (51,011) Settlements of derivaties (46,203) (138,440) 39,784 39,784 28,070 28,070 7,625 7,625 7,625 7,625 - - - - - - Repayments and interest pais on leases (321) (287) (66) (129) (192) (257) (77,308) (156,864) (237,907) (354,147) (94,443) (173,038) (281,993) (387,167) (101,995) (209,004) (321,778) (438,262) Share Buyback (1,362) Non-controlling (5) (8) - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - Interest on shareholders' equity paid (12,000) - (55,823) (55.823) (2) (55,823) (55,823) (58,582) (58,582) (58,582) (58,581) - - - (68,846) (1) (1) (1) (1) Net cash flows obtained from (used in) financing activities 42,872 (563,320) (91,199) (61,246) (82,229) (97,881) (340,822) (326,747) (407,790) (529,479) (94,443) 1,021,968 913,013 717,401 (107,851) (97,055) (209,939) (360,601) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 275,636 (57,946) (172,142) (266,972) (129,335) 14,247 (311,122) (350,696) (257,274) 1,103 (167,146) 811,900 874,575 1,062,050 (470,688) (630,201) (539,777) (451,132) * Unaudited Information DRE | Income Statement Índice | Index Income Statement (R$ thousand) 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 9M18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 9M19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 3Q20 9M20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 6M21 3Q21 9M21 4Q21 2021 Gross Revenue 1,266,596 1,574,376 2,840,972 1,547,907 4,388,879 2,177,552 6,566,431 1,335,011 1,629,217 2,964,228 1,609,599 4,573,827 2,267,278 6,841,105 1,251,920 374,010 1,625,930 1,378,767 3,004,697 2,264,078 5,268,775 996,807 1,532,248 2,529,055 1,743,197 4,272,253 2,423,643 6,695,896 Tax (267,690) (339,085) (606,775) (333,719) (940,494) (486,823) (1,427,318) (294,498) (368,887) (663,385) (367,710) (1,031,096) (524,833) (1,555,929) (240,699) (79,511) (320,210) (311,511) (631,721) (516,614) (1,148,335) (220,731) (356,658) (577,389) (403,790) (981,179) (561,512) (1,542,691) Net Operational Revenue* 998,906 1,235,291 2,234,197 1,214,188 3,448,385 1,690,729 5,139,114 1,040,513 1,260,330 2,300,843 1,241,889 3,542,732 1,742,444 5,285,176 976,850 294,492 1,271,342 1,067,151 2,338,493 1,746,993 4,085,486 776,075 1,175,590 1,951,665 1,339,407 3,291,072 1,862,133 5,153,205 Apparel 741,068 939,532 1,680,600 931,325 2,611,925 1,354,781 3,966,706 767,075 957,681 1,724,756 974,833 2,699,589 1,426,361 4,125,950 713,687 194,301 907,988 820,644 1,728,632 1,392,420 3,121,052 565,488 951,289 1,516,777 1,085,483 2,602,260 1,601,802 4,204,062 Other - Fashiotronics 190,400 221,120 411,520 228,728 640,248 275,135 915,383 213,659 235,743 449,402 210,746 660,148 265,751 925,899 191,760 80,819 272,579 228,071 500,650 301,187 801,837 142,893 182,654 325,547 199,760 525,307 231,264 756,571 Net Revenue from Merchandise 931,468 1,160,652 2,092,120 1,160,053 3,252,173 1,629,916 4,882,089 980,734 1,193,424 2,174,158 1,185,579 3,359,737 1,692,112 5,051,849 905,447 275,120 1,180,567 1,048,715 2,229,282 1,693,607 3,922,889 708,381 1,133,944 1,842,324 1,285,243 3,127,567 1,833,066 4,960,633 Financial Services - Bradescard Partnership 58,672 72,711 131,383 53,600 184,982 56,289 241,271 55,305 61,008 116,313 52,467 168,780 47,622 216,402 68,232 15,885 84,117 16,032 100,149 49,110 149,259 62,488 37,682 100,170 49,605 149,775 25,199 174,974 Other Comissions Revenue 8,766 1,928 10,694 535 11,229 4,524 15,754 4,474 5,898 10,372 3,843 14,215 2,710 16,925 3,171 3,487 6,658 2,404 9,062 4,276 13,338 5,206 3,965 9,171 4,559 13,730 3,869 17,599 Cost of sales and services rendered* (527,375) (611,079) (1,138,454) (631,830) (1,770,284) (819,687) (2,589,971) (539,080) (640,187) (1,179,267) (654,032) (1,833,299) (883,766) (2,717,065) (500,519) (151,237) (651,756) (612,126) (1,263,881) (924,978) (2,188,859) (425,079) (627,154) (1,052,233) (740,069) (1,792,302) (963,596) (2,755,897) Gross Profit 471,531 624,212 1,095,743 582,358 1,678,101 871,042 2,549,142 501,433 620,143 1,121,576 587,857 1,709,433 858,678 2,568,111 476,331 143,255 619,586 455,025 1,074,612 822,015 1,896,627 350,996 548,437 899,432 599,338 1,498,771 898,538 2,397,308 Apparel 365,091 498,205 863,296 469,821 1,333,117 749,329 2,082,446 394,849 506,293 901,142 489,177 1,390,319 764,106 2,154,425 373,062 106,779 479,841 395,871 875,712 726,372 1,602,084 262,502 485,851 748,353 535,174 1,283,528 839,879 2,123,406 Fashiontronics 53,565 67,230 120,795 70,949 191,744 77,997 269,741 52,924 57,421 110,345 51,338 161,683 63,492 225,175 40,875 19,473 60,348 56,905 117,253 62,886 180,139 26,311 36,494 62,805 33,820 96,625 50,415 147,040 Gross Profit of Goods 418,655 565,436 984,091 540,770 1,524,861 827,326 2,352,187 447,773 563,714 1,011,487 540,515 1,552,002 827,598 2,379,600 413,937 126,252 540,189 452,776 992,965 789,258 1,782,223 288,813 522,346 811,159 568,994 1,380,153 890,294 2,270,447 Financial Produts - Bradescard Partnership 58,205 72,314 130,519 53,221 183,741 55,935 239,675 54,965 60,690 115,655 52,153 167,808 47,319 215,127 67,932 15,636 83,568 15,798 99,366 48,875 148,241 62,249 37,461 99,711 49,396 149,107 23,884 172,990 Other Comissions Gross Profit (5,329) (13,537) (18,867) (11,634) (30,500) (12,219) (42,719) (1,305) (4,261) (5,566) (4,812) (10,378) (16,238) (26,616) (5,538) 1,367 (4,171) (13,550) (17,721) (16,118) (33,839) (67) (11,371) (11,437) (19,052) (30,489) (15,640) (46,129) Operating (expenses) income (535,662) (517,007) (1,052,669) (520,616) (1,573,285) (619,637) (2,192,922) 109,414 (548,015) (438,601) (529,974) (968,575) (566,452) (1,535,027) (526,250) (387,740) (913,990) (494,227) (1,408,217) (652,648) (2,060,865) (520,090) (462,696) (982,786) (639,956) (1,622,742) (681,768) (2,304,510) General and Admnistrative expenses* (133,891) (105,992) (239,883) (115,194) (355,077) (111,438) (466,515) (102,081) (94,592) (196,673) (93,217) (289,890) (110,519) (400,409) (84,282) (84,902) (169,184) (89,322) (258,506) (129,401) (387,907) (50,417) (101,936) (152,353) (104,788) (257,141) (106,096) (363,237) Selling expenses* (399,600) (411,131) (810,731) (405,580) (1,216,311) (499,288) (1,715,599) (298,763) (333,017) (631,780) (321,955) (953,735) (397,416) (1,351,151) (310,064) (172,834) (482,898) (305,002) (787,900) (439,386) (1,227,288) (344,324) (348,535) (692,858) (409,895) (1,102,753) (492,881) (1,595,634) Net credit losses - - - - - (492) (492) Depreciation and amortization (2,171) 116 (2,055) 158 (1,897) (8,911) (10,808) 639,851 10,598 650,449 17,286 667,735 50,594 718,329 (3,817) (420) (4,237) 30,167 25,930 53,346 79,276 6,378 125,772 132,150 13,359 145,509 63,986 209,495 Other net operating income (expenses) (129,593) (131,004) (260,597) (132,088) (392,685) (109,111) (501,796) (128,087) (129,584) (257,671) (130,070) (387,741) (137,207) (524,946) (131,727) (137,997) (269,724) (138,632) (408,356) (146,285) (554,641) Operating profit (64,131) 107,205 43,074 61,742 104,816 251,405 356,221 610,847 72,128 682,975 57,883 740,858 292,226 1,033,084 (49,919) (244,485) (294,404) (39,202) (333,605) 169,367 (164,238) (169,093) 85,739 (83,353) (40,619) (123,971) 216,770 92,798 Gain (loss) from derivative (2,408) 44,489 42,081 15,256 57,337 (40,145) 17,192 (26,054) - (26,054) - (26,054) - (26,054) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange variation (14,341) (91,023) (105,364) (22,051) (127,415) 28,945 (98,470) 30,841 53 30,894 (278) 30,616 (1,054) 29,562 (12,436) (274) (12,710) (211) (12,921) 1,221 (11,700) (1,600) 2,886 1,286 (1,902) (616) (76) (691) Total Finance Expenses (22,586) (19,878) (42,464) (24,330) (66,795) (28,601) (95,396) (43,579) (51,912) (95,491) (52,990) (148,481) (107,356) (255,837) (44,980) (55,733) (100,714) (61,114) (161,828) (52,252) (214,080) (53,014) (55,123) (108,135) (73,443) (181,578) (85,725) (267,305) Interest on related party loans (6,889) (8,764) (15,653) (12,926) (28,579) (12,570) (41,149) (11,191) (19,557) (30,748) (20,478) (51,226) (9,523) (60,749) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Interest on loans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (9,720) (9,720) (13,342) (23,062) (12,743) (35,805) (12,838) (11,976) (24,814) (24,963) (49,778) (31,680) (81,458) Interests on Leases - - - - - - - (18,524) (18,727) (37,251) (17,875) (55,126) (82,352) (137,478) (32,823) (34,634) (67,458) (33,912) (101,369) (30,421) (131,790) (31,755) (34,524) (66,279) (35,105) (101,384) (34,027) (135,412) Bank expenses and IOF (1,179) (1,045) (2,224) (616) (2,840) (458) (3,298) (1,947) (891) (2,838) (906) (3,744) (412) (4,156) (504) (396) (900) (430) (1,330) (515) (1,845) (492) (419) (911) (401) (1,312) (1,504) (2,816) Interests on taxes and contingencies (8,099) (7,917) (16,016) (4,821) (20,837) (6,966) (27,803) (7,559) (7,292) (14,851) (6,673) (21,524) (6,694) (28,218) (5,834) (6,606) (12,440) (10,477) (22,917) (4,245) (27,162) (3,594) (3,468) (7,062) (3,359) (10,422) (4,040) (14,462) Financial expenses of Suppliers - PVA (6,412) (2,149) (8,561) (5,967) (14,529) (8,603) (23,132) (4,327) (5,411) (9,738) (6,920) (16,658) (8,325) (24,983) (5,813) (3,936) (9,749) (2,148) (11,897) (3,480) (15,377) (3,507) (4,149) (7,656) (8,235) (15,891) (12,713) (28,604) Other (7) (3) (10) - (10) (4) (14) (31) (34) (65) (138) (203) (50) (253) (6) (441) (447) (806) (1,253) (848) (2,101) (827) (586) (1,413) (1,379) (2,792) (1,761) (4,553) Total Finance Revenue 14,971 11,746 26,717 9,065 35,782 10,221 46,003 566,989 19,265 586,254 24,431 610,685 30,586 641,271 18,426 14,850 33,276 48,234 81,510 52,835 134,345 16,326 70,880 87,205 33,557 120,763 55,427 176,189 Interests 7,468 2,271 9,739 7,619 17,358 (3,019) 14,339 561,409 12,140 573,549 16,785 590,334 18,782 609,116 6,017 6,019 12,036 37,707 49,743 42,684 92,427 6,378 63,843 70,221 20,437 90,658 35,723 126,381 Interests on financial investments 3,405 7,521 10,926 6,588 17,514 6,341 23,855 6,155 4,809 10,963 11,101 22,064 15,304 37,368 Financial income of supplier 5,759 8,040 13,799 5,188 18,987 5,445 24,432 6,278 6,743 13,021 7,569 20,590 11,140 31,730 8,585 875 9,460 3,712 13,172 3,797 16,969 3,599 2,365 5,964 2,117 8,081 4,358 12,438 Other 1,744 1,435 3,179 (3,742) (563) 7,795 7,232 (698) 382 (316) 77 (239) 664 425 419 436 855 226 1,081 13 1,094 194 (137) 57 (97) (40) 42 2 Income before taxes (88,495) 52,539 (35,956) 39,682 3,725 221,825 225,550 1,139,044 39,534 1,178,578 29,046 1,207,624 214,402 1,422,026 (88,909) (285,642) (374,552) (52,293) (426,844) 171,171 (255,673) (207,381) 104,382 (102,997) (82,407) (185,402) 186,397 991 Income taxes 28,682 (23,249) 5,433 (7,571) (2,138) (49,776) (51,914) (387,608) (13,766) (401,374) (9,938) (411,312) (38,721) (450,033) 33,545 93,562 127,106 24,085 151,190 (61,849) 89,341 68,841 (35,150) 33,691 326,311 360,002 (31,984) 328,018 Net Income (loss) for the period (59,813) 29,290 (30,523) 32,111 1,587 172,049 173,636 751,436 25,768 777,204 19,108 796,312 175,681 971,993 (55,364) (192,080) (247,446) (28,208) (275,654) 109,322 (166,332) (138,540) 69,232 (69,307) 243,904 174,598 154,413 329,009 Net Maring -6.0% 2.4% -1.4% 2.6% 0.0% 10.2% 3.4% 72.2% 2.0% 33.8% 1.5% 22.5% 10.1% 18.4% -5.7% -65.2% -19.5% -2.6% -11.8% 6.3% -4.1% -17.9% 5.9% -3.6% 18.2% 5.3% 8.3% 6.4% Depreciation and amortization 52,685 53,321 106,006 53,509 159,515 45,576 205,091 129,593 131,003 260,596 132,087 392,683 109,113 501,796 128,087 129,585 257,672 130,068 387,740 137,206 524,946 131,727 137,997 269,724 138,632 408,356 146,285 554,641 EBITDA (11,446) 160,526 149,080 115,251 264,331 296,981 561,312 740,440 203,131 943,571 189,970 1,133,541 401,339 1,534,880 78,168 (114,900) (36,732) 90,866 54,135 306,573 360,708 (37,365) 223,736 186,371 98,013 284,385 363,055 647,439 (+/-) Other Net operating income (expenses) 2,171 (116) 2,055 (158) 1,897 8,911 10,808 (2,132) (10,723) (12,855) (12,515) (25,370) (50,919) (76,289) 4,335 11,578 15,913 21,171 37,081 40,862 77,943 (1,948) 47,495 45,546 (6,323) 39,223 (20,315) 18,909 (+) Expenses with Controlling Shareholder 966 1,135 2,101 995 3,096 906 4,002 1,369 1,234 2,603 547 3,150 - 3,150 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (+) Royalties Expenses - - - - - 34,365 34,365 5,647 7,385 13,032 7,551 20,583 11,370 31,953 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (+) Financial Income of Supplier 5,760 8,039 13,799 5,188 18,987 5,445 24,432 6,278 6,743 13,021 7,572 20,593 11,137 31,730 8,585 875 9,460 3,712 13,172 3,797 16,969 3,599 2,365 5,964 2,117 8,081 4,358 12,438 (-) Tax Credit Recovery - - - - - - - (637,719) 125 (637,594) (4,771) (642,365) 325 (642,040) (518) (11,158) (11,676) (51,341) (63,017) (94,202) (157,219) (4,358) (173,339) (177,697) (7,036) (184,733) (43,671) (228,404) Adjusted EBITDA (2,549) 169,584 167,035 121,276 288,311 346,608 634,919 113,883 207,895 321,778 188,354 510,132 373,252 883,384 90,570 (113,605) (23,035) 64,408 41,371 257,030 298,401 (40,073) 100,257 60,184 86,771 146,956 303,426 450,383 281,432 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -0.3% 13.7% 7.5% 10.0% 8.4% 20.5% 12.4% 10.9% 16.5% 14.0% 15.2% 14.4% 21.4% 16.7% 9.3% -38.6% -1.8% 6.0% 1.8% 14.7% 7.3% -5.2% 8.5% 3.1% 6.5% 4.5% 16.3% 8.7% -0.0025517917 0.1372826322 0.074762879 0.0998823905 0.0836075438 0.2050050599 0.1235463934 0.1094488968 0.1649528298 0.1398522194 0.151667339 0.1439939572 0.2142117623 * Changes in accounting classifications as of January 2018 Unaudited Information DRE|Income Statement (Proforma) Índice | Index Income Statement (R$ thousand) 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 9M18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 9M19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 3Q20 9M20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 6M21 3Q21 9M21 4Q21 2021 Gross Revenue 1,266,596 1,574,376 2,840,972 1,547,907 4,388,879 2,177,552 6,566,431 1,335,011 1,629,217 2,964,228 1,609,599 4,573,827 2,267,278 6,841,105 1,251,920 374,010 1,625,930 1,378,767 3,004,697 2,264,078 5,268,775 996,807 1,532,248 2,529,055 1,743,197 4,272,253 2,423,643 6,695,896 Tax (267,690) (339,085) (606,775) (333,719) (940,494) (486,823) (1,427,318) (294,498) (368,887) (663,385) (367,710) (1,031,096) (524,833) (1,555,929) (240,699) (79,511) (320,210) (311,511) (631,721) (516,614) (1,148,335) (220,731) (356,658) (577,389) (403,790) (981,179) (561,512) (1,542,691) Net Operational Revenue* 998,906 1,235,291 2,234,197 1,214,188 3,448,385 1,690,729 5,139,114 1,040,513 1,260,330 2,300,843 1,241,889 3,542,732 1,742,444 5,285,176 976,850 294,492 1,271,342 1,067,151 2,338,493 1,746,993 4,085,486 776,075 1,175,590 1,951,665 1,339,407 3,291,072 1,862,133 5,153,205 Apparel 741,068 939,532 1,680,600 931,325 2,611,925 1,354,781 3,966,706 767,075 957,681 1,724,756 974,833 2,699,589 1,426,361 4,125,950 713,687 194,301 907,988 820,644 1,728,632 1,392,420 3,121,052 565,488 951,289 1,516,777 1,085,483 2,602,260 1,601,802 4,204,062 Other - Fashiontronics 190,400 221,120 411,520 228,728 640,248 275,135 915,383 213,659 235,743 449,402 210,746 660,148 265,751 925,899 191,760 80,819 272,579 228,071 500,650 301,187 801,837 142,893 182,654 325,547 199,760 525,307 231,264 756,571 Net Revenue From Merchandise 931,468 1,160,652 2,092,120 1,160,053 3,252,173 1,629,916 4,882,089 980,734 1,193,424 2,174,158 1,185,579 3,359,737 1,692,112 5,051,849 905,447 275,120 1,180,567 1,048,715 2,229,282 1,693,607 3,922,889 708,381 1,133,944 1,842,324 1,285,243 3,127,567 1,833,066 4,960,633 Financial Services - Bradescard Partnership 58,672 72,711 131,383 53,600 184,982 56,289 241,271 55,305 61,008 116,313 52,467 168,780 47,622 216,402 68,232 15,885 84,117 16,032 100,149 49,110 149,259 62,488 37,682 100,170 49,605 149,775 25,199 174,974 Other Commisions Revenue 8,766 1,928 10,694 535 11,229 4,524 15,754 4,474 5,898 10,372 3,843 14,215 2,710 16,925 3,171 3,487 6,658 2,404 9,062 4,276 13,338 5,206 3,965 9,171 4,559 13,730 3,869 17,599 Costs of sales and services rendered* (527,375) (611,079) (1,138,454) (631,830) (1,770,284) (819,687) (2,589,971) (539,080) (640,187) (1,179,267) (654,032) (1,833,299) (883,766) (2,717,065) (500,519) (151,237) (651,756) (612,126) (1,263,881) (924,978) (2,188,859) (425,079) (627,154) (1,052,233) (740,069) (1,792,302) (963,596) (2,755,897) Gross Profit 471,531 624,212 1,095,743 582,358 1,678,101 871,042 2,549,142 501,433 620,143 1,121,576 587,857 1,709,433 858,678 2,568,111 476,331 143,255 619,586 455,025 1,074,612 822,015 1,896,627 350,996 548,437 899,432 599,338 1,498,771 898,538 2,397,308 Apparel 365,091 498,205 863,296 469,821 1,333,117 749,329 2,082,446 394,849 506,293 901,142 489,177 1,390,319 764,106 2,154,425 373,062 106,779 479,841 395,871 875,712 726,372 1,602,084 262,502 485,851 748,353 535,174 1,283,528 839,879 2,123,406 Fashiontronics 53,565 67,230 120,795 70,949 191,744 77,997 269,741 52,924 57,421 110,345 51,338 161,683 63,492 225,175 40,875 19,473 60,348 56,905 117,253 62,886 180,139 26,311 36,494 62,805 33,820 96,625 50,415 147,040 Gross Profit of Goods 418,655 565,436 984,091 540,770 1,524,861 827,326 2,352,187 447,773 563,714 1,011,487 540,515 1,552,002 827,598 2,379,600 413,937 126,252 540,189 452,776 992,965 789,258 1,782,223 288,813 522,346 811,159 568,994 1,380,153 890,294 2,270,447 Financial Prdoucts - Bradescard Partnership 58,205 72,314 130,519 53,221 183,741 55,935 239,675 54,965 60,690 115,655 52,153 167,808 47,319 215,127 67,932 15,636 83,568 15,798 99,366 48,875 148,241 62,249 37,461 99,711 49,396 149,107 23,884 172,990 Other Commissions Gross Profit (5,329) (13,537) (18,867) (11,634) (30,500) (12,219) (42,719) (1,305) (4,261) (5,566) (4,812) (10,378) (16,238) (26,616) (5,538) 1,367 (4,171) (13,550) (17,721) (16,118) (33,839) (67) (11,371) (11,437) (19,052) (30,489) (15,640) (46,129) Operating (expenses) income (535,662) (517,007) (1,052,669) (520,616) (1,573,285) (619,637) (2,192,922) (531,867) (554,217) (1,086,084) (543,013) (1,629,097) (601,781) (2,230,878) (544,723) (406,418) (951,140) (515,611) (1,466,751) (672,433) (2,139,184) (538,982) (483,601) (1,022,583) (663,082) (1,685,665) (707,714) (2,393,379) General and Administrative expenses* (108,323) (100,841) (209,164) (99,578) (308,742) (117,009) (425,751) (90,735) (91,371) (182,106) (96,190) (278,296) (136,311) (414,607) (53,486) (108,832) (162,318) (112,019) (274,337) (117,311) (391,647) Selling expenses* (369,830) (406,324) (776,154) (396,638) (1,172,792) (475,582) (1,648,374) (389,910) (253,788) (643,698) (388,602) (1,032,300) (525,218) (1,557,519) (434,915) (440,604) (875,519) (502,811) (1,378,330) (583,646) (1,961,977) Net credit losses - - - - - (492) (492) Other et operating income (expenses) (2,171) 116 (2,055) 158 (1,897) (8,911) (10,808) 2,132 10,723 12,855 12,515 25,370 50,920 76,290 (3,817) (420) (4,237) 30,164 25,927 53,349 79,276 6,378 125,772 132,150 13,359 145,509 61,884 207,392 Depreciation and Amortization** (55,846) (57,775) (113,621) (59,312) (172,933) (60,110) (233,043) (60,261) (60,839) (121,100) (60,983) (182,083) (64,250) (246,332) (56,959) (59,936) (116,895) (61,611) (178,506) (68,149) (246,655) Operating profit (64,131) 107,205 43,074 61,742 104,816 251,405 356,221 (30,434) 65,926 35,492 44,844 80,336 256,897 337,233 (68,392) (263,163) (331,554) (60,586) (392,141) 149,582 (242,559) (187,987) 64,835 (123,151) (63,743) (186,894) 190,826 3,929 Gain (loss) from derivative (2,408) 44,489 42,081 15,256 57,337 (40,145) 17,192 (26,054) - (26,054) - (26,054) - (26,054) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange variation (14,341) (91,023) (105,364) (22,051) (127,415) 28,945 (98,470) 28,945 53 30,894 (278) 30,616 (1,054) 29,562 (12,436) (274) (12,710) (211) (12,921) 1,221 (11,700) (1,600) 2,886 1,286 (1,902) (616) (76) (691) Total Finance Expenses (22,586) (19,878) (42,464) (24,330) (66,795) (28,601) (95,396) (25,055) (33,185) (58,240) (35,115) (93,355) (25,004) (118,359) (12,157) (21,099) (33,256) (27,204) (60,461) (21,834) (82,295) (21,259) (20,599) (41,856) (38,338) (80,192) (51,698) (131,893) Interested on related party loans (6,889) (8,764) (15,653) (12,926) (28,579) (12,570) (41,149) (11,191) (19,557) (30,748) (20,478) (51,226) (9,523) (60,749) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Interest on loans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (9,720) (9,720) (13,343) (23,063) (12,743) (35,806) (12,838) (11,976) (24,814) (24,963) (49,777) (31,680) (81,458) Interests on Leases - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Bank expenses and IOF (1,179) (1,045) (2,224) (616) (2,840) (458) (3,298) (1,947) (891) (2,838) (906) (3,744) (412) (4,156) (504) (396) (900) (429) (1,329) (515) (1,844) (493) (419) (911) (401) (1,312) (1,504) (2,816) Interest on taxes and contingencies (8,099) (7,917) (16,016) (4,821) (20,837) (6,966) (27,803) (7,559) (7,292) (14,851) (6,673) (21,524) (6,694) (28,218) (5,834) (6,606) (12,440) (10,476) (22,916) (4,245) (27,161) (3,594) (3,468) (7,062) (3,359) (10,421) (4,040) (14,462) Financial expenses od Suppliers - PVA (6,412) (2,149) (8,561) (5,967) (14,529) (8,603) (23,132) (4,327) (5,411) (9,738) (6,920) (16,658) (8,325) (24,983) (5,813) (3,936) (9,749) (2,148) (11,897) (3,480) (15,377) (3,507) (4,149) (7,656) (8,235) (15,891) (12,713) (28,604) Other (7) (3) (10) - (10) (4) (14) (31) (34) (65) (138) (203) (50) (253) (6) (441) (447) (808) (1,256) (851) (2,107) (827) (586) (1,413) (1,379) (2,792) (1,761) (4,553) Total Financial Revenue 14,971 11,746 26,717 9,065 35,782 10,221 46,003 7,981 11,295 19,276 11,660 30,936 20,604 51,540 18,426 14,850 33,276 48,234 81,510 52,841 134,351 16,325 70,879 87,204 33,557 120,762 55,427 176,189 Interests 7,468 2,271 9,739 7,619 17,358 (3,019) 14,339 2,401 4,170 6,571 4,014 10,585 8,800 19,385 9,422 13,539 22,961 44,295 67,256 49,025 116,281 12,532 68,651 81,183 20,437 101,620 24,760 126,381 Interest on financial investments - - - 11,101 11,101 26,267 37,368 Financial income of supplier 5,759 8,040 13,799 5,188 18,987 5,445 24,432 6,278 6,743 13,021 7,569 20,590 11,140 31,730 8,585 875 9,460 3,712 13,172 3,797 16,969 3,599 2,365 5,964 2,117 8,081 4,358 12,438 Other 1,744 1,435 3,179 (3,742) (563) 7,795 7,232 (698) 382 (316) 77 (239) 664 425 419 436 855 227 1,082 19 1,101 194 (137) 57 (97) (40) 42 2 Income before taxes (88,495) 52,539 (35,956) 39,682 3,725 221,825 225,550 (42,721) 44,089 1,368 21,111 22,479 251,443 273,922 (74,559) (269,686) (344,244) (39,767) (384,013) 181,810 (202,203) (194,521) 118,002 (76,517) (70,426) (146,940) 194,476 47,535 Income taxes 28,682 (23,249) 5,433 (7,571) (2,138) (49,776) (51,914) 13,840 (14,962) (1,122) (7,240) (8,362) (51,315) (59,677) 28,666 88,134 116,800 19,826 136,626 (65,465) 71,161 64,467 (39,780) 24,687 322,237 346,925 (34,732) 312,193 Net Income (loss) for the period (59,813) 29,290 (30,523) 32,111 1,587 172,049 173,636 (28,881) 29,127 246 13,871 14,117 200,128 214,245 (45,893) (181,552) (227,444) (19,941) (247,387) 116,345 (131,042) (130,054) 78,222 (51,830) 251,811 199,984 159,744 359,728 Net Margin -6.0% 2.4% -1.4% 2.6% 0.0% 10.2% 3.4% -2.8% 2.3% 0.0% 1.1% 0.4% 11.5% 4.1% -4.7% -61.6% -17.9% -1.9% -10.6% 6.7% -3.2% -16.8% 6.7% -2.7% 18.8% 6.1% 8.6% 7.0% Depreciation and Amortization 52,685 53,321 106,006 53,509 159,515 45,576 205,091 55,847 57,774 113,621 59,312 172,933 60,109 233,042 60,261 60,841 121,102 60,980 182,082 64,250 246,332 56,959 59,936 116,895 61,611 178,506 68,149 246,655 EBITDA (11,446) 160,526 149,080 115,251 264,331 296,981 561,312 25,413 123,700 149,113 104,156 253,269 317,006 570,275 (8,131) (202,322) (210,452) 394 (210,059) 213,832 3,773 (131,028) 124,772 (6,256) (2,132) (8,388) 258,975 250,584 (+/-) Other net operating income (expenses) 2,171 (116) 2,055 (158) 1,897 8,911 10,808 (2,132) (10,723) (12,855) (12,515) (25,370) (50,920) (76,290) 4,335 11,578 15,913 21,171 37,081 40,862 77,943 (1,948) 47,495 45,546 (6,323) 39,223 (18,212) 21,012 (+) Expenses with Controlling Shareholder 966 1,135 2,101 995 3,096 906 4,002 1,369 1,234 2,603 547 3,150 - 3,150 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (+) Royalties Expenses - - - - - 34,365 34,365 5,647 7,385 13,032 7,551 20,583 11,370 31,953 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (+) Financial Income of Supplier 5,760 8,039 13,799 5,188 18,987 5,445 24,432 6,278 6,743 13,021 7,572 20,593 11,137 31,730 8,585 875 9,460 3,712 13,172 3,797 16,969 3,599 2,365 5,964 2,117 8,081 4,358 12,438 (-) Tax Credit Recovery - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (518) (11,158) (11,676) (51,341) (63,017) (94,202) (157,219) (4,358) (173,339) (177,697) (7,036) (184,733) (43,671) (228,404) Adjusted EBITDA (2,549) 169,584 167,035 121,276 288,311 346,608 634,919 36,575 128,339 164,914 107,311 272,225 288,593 560,818 4,271 (201,027) (196,755) (26,064) (222,823) 164,289 (58,534) (133,736) 1,293 (132,443) (13,374) (145,817) 201,450 55,630 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -0.3% 13.7% 7.5% 10.0% 8.4% 20.5% 12.4% 3.5% 10.2% 7.2% 8.6% 7.7% 16.6% 10.6% 0.4% -68.3% -15.5% -2.4% -9.5% 9.4% -1.4% -17.2% 0.1% -6.8% -1.0% -4.4% 10.8% 1.1% *Changes in accouting classifications as of January 2018 Unaudited Information **We started to present the depreciation and amortization separately from the expenses as of 2019 to facilitate the analysis Despesas | Expenses Índice | Index Total expenses (R$ thousand) 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 9M19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 3Q20 9M20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 6M21 3Q21 9M21 4Q21 2021 Selling Expenses (404,381) (439,218) (843,599) (428,653) (1,272,252) (483,085) (1,755,337) (413,156) (276,999) (690,155) (409,146) (1,099,301) (549,136) (1,648,436) (448,408) (456,772) (905,180) (517,233) (1,422,412) (603,214) (2,025,632) Occupancy (68,363) (70,362) (138,725) (67,529) (206,254) (73,831) (280,085) (58,812) (3,716) (62,528) (21,443) (83,971) (64,166) (148,137) (62,462) (56,914) (119,377) (81,859) (201,236) (93,015) (294,021) Personnel (135,323) (145,311) (280,634) (143,564) (424,198) (155,435) (579,633) (140,758) (88,916) (229,674) (117,467) (347,141) (140,947) (488,088) (127,775) (132,386) (260,160) (158,681) (418,842) (180,071) (598,914) Third party materials/services (45,997) (48,158) (94,155) (45,924) (140,079) (62,923) (203,002) (50,554) (38,858) (89,412) (81,320) (170,732) (104,496) (275,228) (72,267) (73,544) (145,811) (83,070) (228,881) (95,279) (324,160) Depreciation and amortization (37,336) (38,452) (75,788) (39,489) (115,277) (40,222) (155,499) (39,937) (40,411) (80,348) (40,746) (121,094) (42,258) (163,351) (34,646) (35,576) (70,222) (35,984) (106,207) (38,123) (144,330) Depreciation of right-of-use (68,282) (67,749) (136,031) (67,210) (203,241) (45,446) (248,687) (63,155) (63,754) (126,909) (63,398) (190,307) (67,492) (257,798) (69,438) (72,660) (142,098) (71,351) (213,449) (72,218) (285,667) Advertising and promotions (12,962) (26,858) (39,820) (22,361) (62,181) (47,812) (109,993) (27,167) (26,909) (54,076) (49,554) (103,630) (81,539) (185,169) (56,100) (49,322) (105,422) (40,188) (145,610) (66,134) (211,744) Other (36,118) (42,328) (78,446) (42,576) (121,022) (57,416) (178,438) (32,773) (14,435) (47,208) (35,218) (82,426) (48,238) (130,665) (25,720) (36,369) (62,089) (46,099) (108,188) (58,374) (166,796) General and administrative expenses (126,056) (119,395) (245,451) (118,610) (364,060) (133,959) (498,019) (109,276) (110,322) (219,598) (115,248) (334,846) (156,851) (491,704) (78,061) (131,701) (209,762) (136,082) (345,844) (142,038) (487,880) Occupancy (2,090) (1,546) (3,636) (1,470) (5,106) (1,515) (6,621) (1,524) (878) (2,402) (1,170) (3,572) 1,826 (1,746) (900) (814) (1,714) (2,119) (3,833) (1,894) (5,728) Personnel (65,344) (65,979) (131,323) (62,020) (193,343) (78,355) (271,698) (61,718) (54,523) (116,241) (58,231) (174,472) (73,973) (248,445) (58,855) (62,690) (121,545) (63,444) (184,989) (69,773) (254,763) Third party materials/services (26,690) (23,749) (50,439) (25,317) (75,756) (28,574) (104,330) (23,868) (25,278) (49,146) (28,237) (77,383) (46,103) (123,492) (26,144) (30,488) (56,632) (31,767) (88,398) (39,170) (127,569) Depreciation and amortization (18,510) (19,323) (37,833) (19,823) (57,656) (19,888) (77,544) (20,324) (20,428) (40,752) (20,237) (60,989) (21,992) (82,981) (22,313) (24,362) (46,675) (25,625) (72,300) (30,026) (102,325) Depreciation of right-of-use (5,465) (5,480) (10,945) (5,566) (16,511) (3,555) (20,066) (4,671) (4,991) (9,662) (5,689) (15,351) (5,465) (20,816) (5,330) (5,399) (10,730) (5,670) (16,399) (5,919) (22,319) Other (7,957) (3,318) (11,275) (4,414) (15,688) (2,072) (17,760) 2,830 (4,225) (1,395) (1,684) (3,079) (11,144) (14,223) 35,481 (7,947) 27,533 (7,457) 20,076 4,744 24,823 Other net operating revenue (expenses) 639,851 10,598 650,449 17,285 667,734 50,595 718,329 (3,817) (420) (4,237) 30,167 25,930 53,341 79,276 6,379 125,771 132,150 13,359 145,509 63,486 209,495 Recovery of tax credits 637,719 1,485 639,204 4,523 643,727 1,166 644,893 518 12,466 12,984 51,276 64,260 94,258 150,429 4,358 173,339 177,697 7,036 184,733 38,058 229,161 Impairment 6,177 9,260 15,437 5,665 21,102 (9,838) 11,264 (2,926) (969) (3,895) 10,967 7,072 (921) 6,151 - (81) (81) - (81) 3,981 3,901 Results from asset write-offs (5,391) (8,369) (13,760) (5,028) (18,788) (227) (19,015) (3,432) (1,033) (4,465) (2,702) (7,167) (425) (7,592) (335) (3,253) (3,588) 422 (3,166) 637 (2,529) Other 1,346 8,222 9,568 12,125 21,693 59,494 81,187 2,023 (10,884) (8,861) (29,374) (38,235) (39,570) (69,712) 2,355 (44,234) (41,879) 5,901 (35,978) 21,302 (21,039) Net credit losses - - - - - (492) (492) Total expenses 109,414 (548,015) (438,601) (529,978) (968,578) (566,449) (1,535,027) (526,250) (387,740) (913,990) (494,227) (1,408,217) (652,645) (2,060,865) (520,090) (462,701) (982,792) (639,956) (1,622,748) (682,258) (2,304,509) Unaudited Information Dados operac. | Operating data Índice | Index Operating Data 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 9M18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 9M19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 3Q20 9M20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 6M21 3Q21 9M21 4Q21 2021 Total Net Revenue (R$ million) 4,780.7 5,035.6 998.9 1,235.3 2,234.2 1,214.2 3,448.4 1,690.7 5,139.1 1,040.5 1,260.3 2,300.8 1,241.9 3,542.7 1,742.4 5,285.2 976.9 294.5 1,271.3 1,067.2 2,338.5 1,747.0 4,085.5 776.1 1,175.6 1,951.7 1,339.4 3,291.1 1,862.1 5,153.2 Same Store Sales 0.0% 4.9% 0.7% -0.3% 0.1% 5.4% 1.9% 3.4% 2.5% 3.9% 1.8% 2.8% 0.8% 2.1% 1.0% 1.8% -9.7% -77.0% -46.8% -13.9% -35.2% -0.8% -23.6% -21.7% 303.9% 55.4% 21.0% 39.2% 5.8% 24.7% Apparel % 7.1% -0.8% -2.4% -1.7% 2.8% -0.2% 1.3% 0.4% 2.1% 1.0% 1.5% 3.6% 2.2% 2.2% 2.2% -8.9% -79.7% -48.4% -18.2% -37.7% -3.3% -25.7% -20.6% 377.7% 66.3% 30.3% 49.2% 12.5% 32.7% Fashiontronics % -4.3% 3.7% 9.7% 6.8% 17.2% 10.3% 13.7% 11.3% 10.9% 5.4% 7.9% -9.4% 1.8% -4.7% -0.2% -12.2% -66.0% -40.5% 6.2% -25.3% 12.4% -14.4% -25.5% 125.7% 19.5% -12.5% 5.0% -24.7% -6.3% Total Gross Margin % 47.2% 50.5% 49.0% 48.0% 48.7% 51.5% 49.6% 48.2% 49.2% 48.7% 47.3% 48.3% 49.3% 48.6% 48.8% 48.6% 48.7% 42.6% 46.0% 47.1% 46.4% 45.2% 46.7% 46.1% 44.7% 45.5% 48.3% 46.5% Gross merchandise margin % 44.9% 48.7% 47.0% 46.6% 46.9% 50.8% 48.2% 45.7% 47.2% 46.5% 45.6% 46.2% 48.9% 47.1% 45.7% 45.9% 45.8% 43.2% 44.5% 46.6% 45.4% 40.8% 46.1% 44.0% 44.3% 44.1% 48.6% 45.8% Gross Margin - Apparel % 49.3% 53.0% 51.4% 50.4% 51.0% 55.3% 52.5% 51.5% 52.9% 52.2% 50.2% 51.5% 53.6% 52.2% 52.3% 55.0% 52.8% 48.2% 50.7% 52.2% 51.3% 46.4% 51.1% 49.3% 49.3% 49.3% 52.4% 50.5% Gross Margin - Fashiotronics % 28.1% 30.4% 29.4% 31.0% 29.9% 28.3% 29.5% 24.8% 24.4% 24.6% 24.4% 24.5% 23.9% 24.3% 21.3% 24.1% 22.1% 25.0% 23.4% 20.9% 22.5% 18.4% 20.0% 19.3% 16.9% 18.4% 21.8% 19.4% Online Net Revenue (R$ million) 16.4 23.7 40.1 22.7 62.9 35.7 98.5 24.2 30.5 54.8 31.9 86.7 41.5 128.2 38.6 139.6 178.1 173.7 351.8 157.3 509.1 106.6 191.0 297.6 194.0 491.6 195.4 687.0 % Omni Net Revenue / Total Merchandise Revenue 1.8% 2.0% 1.9% 2.0% 1.9% 2.2% 2.0% 2.5% 2.6% 2.5% 2.7% 2.6% 2.5% 2.5% 4.3% 50.7% 15.1% 16.6% 15.8% 9.3% 13.0% 15.0% 16.8% 16.2% 15.1% 15.7% 10.7% 13.8% Average Ticket (R$) 125.5 137.6 131.9 130.9 131.6 133.9 132.3 127.8 166.5 135.2 139.7 137.3 143.7 140.0 131.9 161.1 148.6 150.0 149.2 158.3 152.5 New stores 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 4 0 4 4 2 6 4 10 1 2 3 1 4 6 10 2 9 11 4 15 11 11 Closed stores 20 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 2 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 Total of stores 279 276 275 276 276 276 276 279 279 278 282 282 283 283 287 287 286 288 288 289 30 295 295 297 304 304 308 308 319 319 Sales area (thousand m²) 524.4 518.5 517.9 519.8 519.8 519.8 519.8 525.8 525.8 524.0 532.5 532.5 535.4 535.4 544.0 544.0 544.0 547.2 547.2 549.0 549.0 559 559 559 575 575 581 581 597 597 Remodeled stores 2 19 15 0 15 25 40 20 60 20 18 38 35 73 1 74 5 7 12 18 30 0 30 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Serv. Fin.| Financial Services Índice | Index R$ milhões 1T18 2T18 3T18 4T18 2018 1T19 2T19 6M19 3T19 9M19 4T19 2019 1T20 2T20 6M20 3T20 9M20 4T20 2020 1T21 2T21 6M21 3T21 9M21 4T21 2021 Receita Líquida da Parceria c/ Bradescard 58.7 72.7 53.6 56.3 241.3 55.3 61.0 116.3 52.5 168.8 47.6 216.4 68.2 15.9 84.1 16.0 100.1 49.1 149.2 62.5 37.7 100.2 49.6 149.8 Lucro Bruto de Serviços Financeiros 58.2 72.3 53.2 55.9 239.7 55.0 60.7 115.7 52.2 167.9 47.3 215.1 67.9 15.6 83.5 15.8 99.3 48.9 148.2 62.3 37.5 99.7 49.4 149.1 (-) Despesas de Serviços Financeiros - Vendas (54.1) (45.4) (43.8) (47.7) (191.1) (49.7) (51.1) (100.8) (50.5) (151.3) (56.4) (207.8) (51.0) (33.4) (84.4) (47.7) (132.1) (47.3) (179.4) (28.8) (27.2) (56.0) (33.9) (89.9) (=) Resultado de Serviços Financeiros 4.1 26.9 9.4 8.2 48.6 5.2 9.6 14.8 1.6 16.4 (9.1) 7.3 17.0 (17.8) (0.8) (31.9) (32.8) 1.6 (31.2) 33.4 10.3 43.7 15.5 59.2 1T18 2T18 3T18 4T18 2018 1T19 2T19 6M19 3T19 9M19 4T19 2019 1T20 2T20 6M20 3T20 9M20 4T20 2020 1T21 2T21 6M21 3T21 9M21 4T21 2021 Média Líquida de Contas a Receber (bilhões) 4.0 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.5 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 3.1 2.9 3.2 2.7 3.0 2.7 2.9 2.8 3.1 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.8 % da Venda 24.5% 23.6% 22.3% 21.2% 22.4% 20.9% 22.0% 21.5% 21.2% 21.4% 18.0% 21.1% 20.3% 20% 21% 15.5% 17.2% 13.6% 15.7% 15.5% 15% 15% 15% 15% Número de cartões novos (mil) 118.4 139.1 134.2 198.2 589.8 143.2 167.4 310.6 178.9 489.4 294.1 783.5 179.5 18.5 198.0 102.7 335.9 179.6 516.1 130.0 199.0 329.0 277.0 606.0 Número de cartões ativos (milhões) 3.2 3.1 3.0 6.0 6.1 5.5 5.4 5.5 5.3 5.4 5.3 5.4 5.2 3.4 4.0 2.8 3.8 2.7 4.0 2.7 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6 Inadimplência* (%) 4.2% 8.2% 9.1% 6.3% 7.0% 7.6% 8.3% 8.0% 10.2% 8.2% 9.8% 9.0% 5.6% 21.7% 13.7% 13.3% 12.7% 3.8% 11.1% 1.1% 10.2% 5.4% 6.4% 5.6% * Perdas Líquidas das Recuperações/carteira Serv. Fin.| Financial Servi NEW Índice | Index R$ million 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 9M19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 3Q20 9M20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 6M21 3Q21 9M21 4Q21 2021 Bradescard Partnership Revenues, Net. of taxes 58.7 72.7 53.6 56.3 241.3 55.3 61.0 116.3 52.5 168.8 47.6 216.4 68.2 15.9 84.1 16.0 100.1 49.1 149.2 62.5 37.7 100.2 49.6 149.8 24.5 174.3 C&A Pay (private label) Revenues, Net. of Funding and Taxes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 0.7 0.7 Net Revenue from Funding and Financial Services Taxes 49.1 149.2 62.5 37.7 100.2 49.6 149.8 25.2 175.0 Gross Profit - Financial Services 58.2 72.3 53.2 55.9 239.7 55.0 60.7 115.7 52.2 167.9 47.3 215.1 67.9 15.6 83.5 15.8 99.3 48.9 148.2 62.3 37.5 99.7 49.4 149.1 23.9 173.0 (-) Losses, Net of Recoveries (C&A Pay) (0.5) (0.5) (-) Total Financial Services Expenses (54.1) (45.4) (43.8) (47.7) (191.1) (49.7) (51.1) (100.8) (50.5) (151.3) (56.4) (207.8) (51.0) (33.4) (84.4) (47.7) (132.1) (47.3) (179.4) (28.8) (27.2) (56.0) (33.9) (89.9) (47.4) (137.3) (=) Financial Services Result 4.1 26.9 9.4 8.2 48.6 5.2 9.6 14.8 1.6 16.4 (9.1) 7.3 17.0 (17.8) (0.8) (31.9) (32.8) 1.6 (31.2) 33.5 10.3 43.7 15.5 59.2 (24.0) 35.2 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 9M19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 3Q20 9M20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 6M21 3Q21 9M21 4Q21 2021 Bradescard Partnership Net Average of Accounts Receivable (billions) 4.0 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.5 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 3.1 2.9 3.2 2.7 3.0 2.7 2.9 2.8 3.1 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.9 % of Sale 24.5% 23.6% 22.3% 21.2% 22.4% 20.9% 22.0% 21.5% 21.2% 21.4% 18.0% 21.1% 20.3% 20% 21% 15.5% 17.2% 13.6% 15.7% 15.5% 15% 15% 15% 15% 13% 15% Number of new cards (thousands) 118.4 139.1 134.2 198.2 589.8 143.2 167.4 310.6 178.9 489.4 294.1 783.5 179.5 18.5 198.0 102.7 335.9 179.6 516.1 130.0 199.0 329.0 277.0 606.0 265.0 871.0 Number of active cards (million) 3.2 3.1 3.0 6.0 6.1 5.5 5.4 5.5 5.3 5.4 5.3 5.4 5.2 3.4 4.0 2.8 3.8 2.7 4.0 2.7 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.7 Default* (%) 4.2% 8.2% 9.1% 6.3% 7.0% 7.6% 8.3% 8.0% 10.2% 8.2% 9.8% 9.0% 5.6% 21.7% 13.7% 13.3% 12.7% 3.8% 11.1% 1.1% 10.2% 5.4% 6.4% 5.6% 14.4% 7.6% C&A Pay (private label) Net Average of Accounts Receivable (billions) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 0.1 0.1 % of Sale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4% 2% Number of new cards (thousands) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 401.5 401.5 Number of active cards (thousand) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 401.1 401.1 Default* (%) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 0.5% 0.5% * Net losses from recoveries/portfolio CAPEX Índice | Index Investements (R$ million) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 9M18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 9M19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 3Q20 9M20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 6M21 3Q21 9M21 4Q21 2021 New stores 16.3 - - 3.8 3.8 7.8 11.6 12.4 24.1 11.5 14.1 25.6 14.6 40.2 25.5 65.7 7.5 7.1 14.6 12.6 27.2 36.5 63.7 27.1 15.3 42.4 42.6 85.0 93.7 178.7 Remodelling 29.8 20.1 29.4 8.3 37.7 52.5 90.2 42.3 132.5 39.5 33.7 73.3 36.4 109.5 22.1 131.6 14.4 14.4 28.8 15.1 43.9 30.5 74.4 3.7 8.1 11.8 11.1 22.9 36.9 59.8 Dsitribution center 4.6 31.2 1.8 0.6 2.4 1.6 4 0.6 4.6 0.6 8.4 9.1 3.5 12.5 2.5 15 2.1 2.1 4.2 3.8 8 37 45 14.3 30.9 45.2 55.6 100.8 43.7 144.5 IT and others 59.5 47.6 37.4 8.2 45.6 10 55.6 22.9 78.5 32 18.2 50.2 21.4 71.7 34.7 106.4 9.5 21.7 31.2 12.9 44.1 75.3 119.4 25.5 87.3 112.8 13.4 126.2 172.9 299.1 Total Investments 110.2 98.9 68.6 20.9 89.5 71.9 161.4 78.2 239.7 83.6 74.4 158.2 75.9 233.9 84.8 318.7 33.5 45.3 78.8 44.4 123.2 179.3 302.5 70.7 141.6 212.2 122.7 334.9 347.2 682.1 LOJAS | STORES Opening Date Shopping/Street Sales Area - m² City Location State Region 8/31/76 SHOPPING 2,705 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING IBIRAPUERA SP Sudeste 9/15/77 RUA 2,256 CAMPINAS CAMPINAS - CENTRO SP Sudeste 10/13/77 RUA 3,652 CURITIBA CURITIBA-CENTRO PR Sul 8/31/78 RUA 3,366 PORTO ALEGRE PORTO ALEGRE RS Sul 8/28/79 RUA 2,173 RIO DE JANEIRO COPACABANA RJ Sudeste 9/13/79 SHOPPING 2,030 BELO HORIZONTE BH SHOPPING MG Sudeste 4/17/80 RUA 1,882 SANTO ANDRE SANTO ANDRE CENTRO SP Sudeste 5/7/80 SHOPPING 2,034 CAMPINAS SHOPPING IGUATEMI CAMPINAS SP Sudeste 5/6/81 SHOPPING 2,118 RIBEIRÃO PRETO RIBEIRAO SHOPPING SP Sudeste 8/27/81 RUA 2,737 RIO DE JANEIRO TIJUCA RJ Sudeste 10/13/81 SHOPPING 1,930 GOIANIA FLAMBOYANT SHOPPING CENTER GO Centro oeste 10/27/81 SHOPPING 3,490 RIO DE JANEIRO BARRA SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 5/3/82 SHOPPING 3,164 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING MORUMBI SP Sudeste 8/31/82 RUA 3,348 BELO HORIZONTE BELO HORIZONTE MG Sudeste 9/16/82 RUA 2,678 SANTOS CONJTO ATLANTICO (SHOPPING) SP Sudeste 4/14/83 SHOPPING 2,642 CAXIAS DO SUL SHOPPING CENTER IGUATEMI RS Sul 4/26/83 SHOPPING 2,014 BRASILIA SHOPPING CONJUNTO NACIONAL DF Centro oeste 11/8/83 SHOPPING 2,995 BRASILIA PARK SHOPPING DF Centro oeste 4/7/84 SHOPPING 3,469 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING CENTER NORTE SP Sudeste 10/10/85 SHOPPING 4,877 SALVADOR SHOPPING IGUATEMI BAHIA BA Nordeste 11/12/85 RUA 3,095 RIO DE JANEIRO OUVIDOR RJ Sudeste 11/14/85 RUA 3,357 RIO DE JANEIRO MADUREIRA RJ Sudeste 11/20/85 SHOPPING 4,305 SALVADOR SHOPPING PIEDADE BA Nordeste 3/20/86 SHOPPING 3,143 RECIFE SHOPPING RECIFE PE Nordeste 10/3/86 SHOPPING 2,953 NITEROI PLAZA SHOPPING NITEROI RJ Sudeste 5/28/87 SHOPPING 2,014 SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS CENTER VALE SHOPPING SP Sudeste 11/5/87 RUA 3,379 RECIFE RECIFE - CENTRO PE Nordeste 11/16/87 SHOPPING 1,787 SALVADOR SHOPPING BARRA BA Nordeste 4/28/88 SHOPPING 1,639 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING IGUATEMI SP Sudeste 8/25/88 RUA 2,424 SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO SP Sudeste 9/28/88 SHOPPING 2,908 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING INTERLAGOS SP Sudeste 3/30/89 SHOPPING 3,219 RIO DE JANEIRO NORTE SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 4/11/89 SHOPPING 2,831 MACEIO SHOPPING IGUATEMI MACEIO AL Nordeste 10/24/89 SHOPPING 1,778 JUNDIAÍ MAXI SHOPPING SP Sudeste 4/25/91 SHOPPING 2,015 RIO DE JANEIRO SHOPPING MEYER RJ Sudeste 5/2/91 SHOPPING 2,006 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING WEST PLAZA SP Sudeste 9/19/91 SHOPPING 2,603 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING ARICANDUVA SP Sudeste 9/25/91 SHOPPING 3,077 BELO HORIZONTE MINAS SHOPPING MG Sudeste 10/28/91 SHOPPING 1,685 BELO HORIZONTE SHOPPING DEL REY MG Sudeste 9/30/93 SHOPPING 2,331 VITORIA VITORIA SHOPPING ES Sudeste 10/27/93 SHOPPING 3,604 BELEM SHOPPING PÁTIO BELEM PA Norte 10/29/93 SHOPPING 2,050 PORTO ALEGRE SHOPPING PRAIA DE BELAS RS Sul 4/26/94 SHOPPING 2,226 SÃO PAULO SHOPING PLAZA SUL SP Sudeste 9/15/94 RUA 2,394 NOVA IGUAÇU NOVA IGUACU RJ Sudeste 9/19/95 RUA 2,007 SÃO PAULO SAO PAULO CENTRO SP Sudeste 9/28/95 RUA 2,051 FORTALEZA FORTALEZA CENTRO CE Nordeste 10/26/95 RUA 2,616 DUQUE DE CAXIAS DUQUE DE CAXIAS RJ Sudeste 11/16/95 SHOPPING 2,855 FORTALEZA SHOPPING IGUATEMI FORTALEZA CE Nordeste 4/25/96 RUA 1,907 NATAL NATAL RN Nordeste 10/30/96 SHOPPING 2,250 CURITIBA SHOPPING CURITIBA PR Sul 4/29/97 SHOPPING 2,040 RECIFE SHOPPING TACARUNA PE Nordeste 5/2/97 SHOPPING 1,687 SANTO ANDRE SHOPPING ABC SP Sudeste 10/23/97 RUA 1,643 PELOTAS PELOTAS CENTRO RS Sul 10/28/97 SHOPPING 2,368 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING METRO TATUAPE SP Sudeste 10/29/97 SHOPPING 2,044 BRASILIA PATIO BRASIL SHOPPING DF Centro oeste 4/2/98 SHOPPING 1,997 NOVO HAMBURGO SHOPPING NOVO HAMBURGO RS Sul 4/14/98 RUA 2,298 JOÃO PESSOA JOAO PESSOA PB Nordeste 4/15/98 SHOPPING 1,998 SANTO ANDRE ABC PLAZA SHOPPING SP Sudeste 4/16/98 SHOPPING 1,844 ARACAJU SHOPPING JARDINS SE Nordeste 11/12/98 SHOPPING 1,979 GUARULHOS SHOPPING INTERNACIONAL SP Sudeste 9/30/99 SHOPPING 1,655 SÃO PAULO CENTRAL PLAZA SHOPPING SP Sudeste 4/26/00 SHOPPING 1,993 GOIANIA GOIANIA SHOPPING GO Centro oeste 4/27/00 RUA 2,694 SÃO LUIS SAO LUIZ MA Nordeste 10/5/00 SHOPPING 2,040 FEIRA DE SANTANA SHOPP. IGUAT. FEIRA DE SANT BA Nordeste 10/26/00 SHOPPING 1,221 CURITIBA SHOPPING MULLER PR Sul 11/16/00 SHOPPING 1,828 BRASILIA SHOPPING TAGUATINGA DF Centro oeste 11/17/00 SHOPPING 1,819 RIO DE JANEIRO SHOPP. PASSEIO CAMPO GRANDE RJ Sudeste 11/23/00 SHOPPING 2,178 MANAUS AMAZONAS SHOPPING AM Norte 5/8/01 SHOPPING 1,726 RIO DE JANEIRO SHOPPING CARIOCA RJ Sudeste 11/8/01 SHOPPING 2,365 JABOATÃO DOS GUARARAPES SHOPPING GUARARAPES PE Nordeste 12/13/01 RUA 3,306 MANAUS MANAUS AM Norte 3/19/02 SHOPPING 2,320 CAMPINAS SHOPPING PARQUE DOM PEDRO SP Sudeste 3/21/02 SHOPPING 2,306 RIO DE JANEIRO SHOPPING NOVA AMERICA RJ Sudeste 7/10/02 SHOPPING 2,311 TABOA DA SERRA SHOPPING TABOAO DA SERRA SP Sudeste 10/29/02 SHOPPING 2,048 VILA VELHA SHOPPING PRAIA DA COSTA ES Sudeste 12/2/02 SHOPPING 1,612 MAUA MAUA PLAZA SHOPPING SP Sudeste 12/3/02 SHOPPING 2,347 MANAIRA MANARIA SHOPPING PB Nordeste 4/10/03 SHOPPING 1,203 VOLTA REDONDA SIDER SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 4/15/03 SHOPPING 1,709 RIO DE JANEIRO WEST SHOPPING RIO RJ Sudeste 5/29/03 RUA 2,898 BELO HORIZONTE BELO HORIZONTE CENTRO - II MG Sudeste 7/10/03 SHOPPING 2,171 CAMPO GRANDE SHOPPING CAMPO GRANDE MS Centro oeste 7/31/03 RUA 2,044 GUARULHOS GUARULHOS CENTRO SP Sudeste 9/25/03 SHOPPING 3,219 BELEM SHOPPING CASTANHEIRA PA Norte 11/1/03 SHOPPING 2,180 BARUERI SHOPPING TAMBORE SP Sudeste 11/6/03 SHOPPING 2,387 CURITIBA PARK SHOPPING BARIGUI PR Sul 11/15/03 RUA 1,945 OSASCO OSASCO CENTRO SP Sudeste 11/30/03 SHOPPING 1,974 CONTAGEM ITAU POWER SHOPPING MG Sudeste 3/25/04 SHOPPING 1,684 SÃO GONÇALO SAO GONCALO SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 4/1/04 SHOPPING 1,918 SÃO JOAO DO MERITI SHOPPING GRANDE RIO RJ Sudeste 4/22/04 SHOPPING 1,906 APARECIDA DE GOIANIA BURITI SHOPPING GO Centro oeste 4/27/04 SHOPPING 1,800 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING BOA VISTA SP Sudeste 10/28/04 SHOPPING 2,034 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING PENHA SP Sudeste 11/18/04 SHOPPING 1,718 UBERLANDIA CENTER SHOPPING MG Sudeste 12/2/04 SHOPPING 1,524 SÃO JOSÉ SHOPPING ITAGUAÇU SC Sul 12/9/04 SHOPPING 1,314 RIO DE JANEIRO SHOPPING RECREIO RJ Sudeste 4/27/05 SHOPPING 2,608 NATAL MIDWAY MALL RN Nordeste 6/2/05 SHOPPING 1,121 PIRACICABA SHOPPING PIRACICABA SP Sudeste 6/9/05 RUA 2,512 ARACAJU ARACAJU CENTRO SE Nordeste 7/14/05 SHOPPING 1,752 NATAL NATAL SHOPPING RN Nordeste 8/4/05 SHOPPING 1,564 FORTALEZA NORTH SHOPPING CE Nordeste 10/27/05 SHOPPING 1,509 BRASILIA SHOPPING ALAMEDA DF Centro oeste 11/17/05 SHOPPING 1,629 PRAIA GRANDE LITORAL SHOPPING SP Sudeste 11/17/05 SHOPPING 1,745 SOROCABA ESPLANADA SHOPP. SOROCABA SP Sudeste 12/1/05 SHOPPING 1,344 LONDRINA SHOPPING CATUAI PR Sul 12/8/05 SHOPPING 1,474 CARUARU SHOPPING CARUARU PE Nordeste 12/9/05 RUA 2,475 TERESINA TERESINA CENTRO PI Nordeste 4/27/06 SHOPPING 990 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING JARDIM SUL SP Sudeste 5/4/06 RUA 2,577 MACEIO MACEIO CENTRO AL Nordeste 6/29/06 RUA 1,744 RIO DE JANEIRO BOTAFOGO RJ Sudeste 7/6/06 SHOPPING 1,671 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING CAMPO LIMPO SP Sudeste 7/13/06 SHOPPING 1,159 SANTA BARBARA OESTE SHOPPING TIVOLI SP Sudeste 7/27/06 SHOPPING 1,040 FRANCA FRANCA SHOPPING SP Sudeste 8/10/06 SHOPPING 1,017 ITU PLAZA SHOPPING ITU SP Sudeste 10/5/06 SHOPPING 1,474 RIBEIRÃO PRETO NOVO SHOPPING SP Sudeste 10/5/06 SHOPPING 1,092 RIO DE JANEIRO ILHA DO GOVERN. PLAZA SHOPP RJ Sudeste 10/19/06 SHOPPING 1,083 TAUBATE SHOPPING TAUBATÉ SP Sudeste 10/26/06 RUA 1,898 JUIZ DE FORA JUIZ DE FORA MG Sudeste 11/9/06 SHOPPING 1,862 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING SP MARKET SP Sudeste 11/23/06 RUA 1,962 SÃO LUIS SAO LUIS MA Nordeste 12/7/06 RUA 1,801 CAMPINA GRANDE CAMPINA GRANDE PB Nordeste 12/14/06 SHOPPING 1,022 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING ELDORADO SP Sudeste 2/8/07 SHOPPING 1,510 FLORIANÓPOLIS FLORIPA SHOPPING SC Sul 3/1/07 SHOPPING 1,040 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING D SP Sudeste 4/28/07 SHOPPING 1,278 SÃO VICENTE SHOPPING BRISAMAR SP Sudeste 5/3/07 SHOPPING 1,012 GUARATINGUETA BURITI SHOPPING GUARÁ SP Sudeste 5/22/07 SHOPPING 2,467 SALVADOR SHOPPING SALVADOR BA Nordeste 5/31/07 SHOPPING 1,479 FORTALEZA SHOPPING BENFICA CE Nordeste 6/14/07 RUA 1,951 FEIRA DE SANTANA FEIRA DE SANTANA CENTRO BA Nordeste 6/16/07 SHOPPING 1,054 MOGI DAS CRUZES SHOPPING MOGI SP Sudeste 9/26/07 SHOPPING 1,677 RECIFE PLAZA SHOPPING CASA FORTE PE Nordeste 10/4/07 SHOPPING 1,208 SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS SHOPPING VALE SUL SP Sudeste 10/25/07 SHOPPING 1,635 SÃO PAULO SANTANA PARQUE SHOPPING SP Sudeste 10/27/07 SHOPPING 1,646 CAMBURIU SHOPP. BALNEARIO CAMBURIU SC Sul 10/29/07 RUA 1,890 SÃO GONÇALO ALCANTARA CENTRO RJ Sudeste 10/30/07 SHOPPING 2,070 RIO DE JANEIRO BANGÚ SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 11/7/07 SHOPPING 2,084 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING METRO ITAQUERA SP Sudeste 11/22/07 SHOPPING 1,893 CUIABÁ SHOPPING PANTANAL MT Centro oeste 11/28/07 RUA 1,790 RIO DE JANEIRO BONSUCESSO CENTRO RJ Sudeste 11/29/07 SHOPPING 1,026 INDAIATUBA SHOPPING JARAGUA SP Sudeste 11/29/07 SHOPPING 1,447 RIO DE JANEIRO TIJUCA SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 11/30/07 SHOPPING 1,148 BAURU BAURU SHOPPING SP Sudeste 12/6/07 SHOPPING 1,685 NATAL NORTE SHOPPING RN Nordeste 12/13/07 RUA 2,887 BELEM BELEM CENTRO PA Norte 3/13/08 SHOPPING 1,089 SÃO CARLOS SHOPP. IGUATEMI SAO CARLOS SP Sudeste 3/28/08 SHOPPING 1,702 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING BOURBON POMPÉIA SP Sudeste 4/22/08 SHOPPING 1,803 JUIZ DE FORA INDEPENDENCIA SHOPPING MG Sudeste 5/9/08 SHOPPING 1,908 CURITIBA SHOPPING PALLADIUM PR Sul 5/29/08 SHOPPING 1,005 LIMEIRA SHOPPING PÁTIO LIMEIRA SP Sudeste 9/11/08 SHOPPING 1,070 POÇOS DE CALDAS MINASSUL SHOPPING MG Sudeste 9/25/08 SHOPPING 1,669 MACAE SHOPPING PLAZA MACAE RJ Sudeste 9/26/08 SHOPPING 1,590 NITEROI BAY MARKET CENTER RJ Sudeste 10/23/08 SHOPPING 1,495 RIO PRETO SHOPPING RIO PRETO SP Sudeste 10/30/08 SHOPPING 1,907 PORTO VELHO PORTO VELHO SHOPPING RO Norte 11/6/08 SHOPPING 1,829 PETROLINA RIVER SHOPPING PE Nordeste 11/11/08 SHOPPING 1,761 DUQUE DE CAXIAS CAXIAS SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 11/13/08 SHOPPING 977 RIO CLARO RIO CLARO SHOPPING SP Sudeste 11/27/08 SHOPPING 1,240 SUZANO SHOPPING SUZANO SP Sudeste 12/1/08 SHOPPING 1,772 FORTALEZA SHOPPING VIA SUL CE Nordeste 3/26/09 SHOPPING 1,070 PRESIDENTE PRUDENTE PRUDENSHOPPING SP Sudeste 4/28/09 SHOPPING 1,978 SALVADOR SHOPPING PARALELA BA Nordeste 4/30/09 SHOPPING 1,030 GUARULHOS SHOPPING BONSUCESSO SP Sudeste 5/7/09 SHOPPING 1,600 PORTO ALEGRE SHOPPING IGUATEMI RS Sul 5/28/09 SHOPPING 1,634 MANAUS SHOPPING MANAUARA AM Norte 6/18/09 SHOPPING 2,264 OSASCO SHOPPING UNIÃO SP Sudeste 7/16/09 SHOPPING 1,827 BRASILIA BOULEVARD SHOPP. BRASILIA DF Centro oeste 10/1/09 SHOPPING 1,580 BELO HORIZONTE VIA SHOPPING BARREIRO MG Sudeste 10/29/09 SHOPPING 1,735 DIADEMA SHOPPING PRAÇA DA MOÇA SP Sudeste 11/25/09 SHOPPING 2,017 MACEIO SHOPPING PÁTIO MACEIO AL Nordeste 12/3/09 SHOPPING 1,813 BELEM SHOPPING BOULEVARD PA Norte 12/10/09 RUA 1,063 ITABORAI ITABORAI RJ Sudeste 4/15/10 SHOPPING 2,013 SÃO LUIS SHOPPING RIO ANIL MA Nordeste 4/24/10 SHOPPING 1,747 JOINVILLE JOINVILLE GARTEN SHOPPING SC Sul 6/1/10 SHOPPING 1,027 SÃO PAULO RAPOSO SHOPPING SP Sudeste 10/5/10 SHOPPING 1,002 SETE LAGOAS SHOPPING SETE LAGOAS MG Sudeste 10/26/10 SHOPPING 1,807 BELO HORIZONTE BOULEVARD SHOPPING MG Sudeste 10/28/10 SHOPPING 1,047 ITAGUAI PÁTIOMIX COSTA VERDE RJ Sudeste 11/4/10 SHOPPING 1,590 CANOAS CANOAS SHOPPING RS Sul 11/9/10 SHOPPING 1,701 SALVADOR SALVADOR NORTE SHOPPING BA Nordeste 11/24/10 SHOPPING 984 COTIA SHOPPING GRANJA VIANNA SP Sudeste 11/30/10 SHOPPING 923 SÃO GONÇALO BOULEV. SHOPP. SÃO GONÇALO RJ Sudeste 4/29/11 SHOPPING 1,929 RIO DE JANEIRO SHOPPING BOULEVARD RJ Sudeste 6/30/11 SHOPPING 1,964 ITABUNA JEQUITIBÁ PLAZA BA Nordeste 7/7/11 RUA 2,117 RIO DE JANEIRO CENTRO RJ Sudeste 8/4/11 SHOPPING 1,023 INDAIATUBA POLO SHOPPING INDAIATUBA SP Sudeste 8/25/11 RUA 2,359 RIO DE JANEIRO CAMPO GRANDE RJ Sudeste 9/22/11 SHOPPING 998 JACAREI JACAREÍ SHOPPING SP Sudeste 10/4/11 SHOPPING 1,093 UBERABA SHOPPING UBERABA MG Sudeste 11/10/11 SHOPPING 2,244 SÃO CAETANO DO SUL PARK SHOPPING SÃO CAETANO SP Sudeste 11/24/11 SHOPPING 1,165 HORTOLANDIA SHOPPING HORTOLANDIA SP Sudeste 11/25/11 SHOPPING 1,140 MONTES CLAROS SHOPPING MONTES CLAROS MG Sudeste 11/29/11 SHOPPING 1,838 SÃO PAULO MOOCA PLAZA SHOPPING SP Sudeste 11/30/11 SHOPPING 1,783 BARUERI PARQUE SHOPPING BARUERI SP Sudeste 11/30/11 SHOPPING 2,002 SERRA SHOPPING MESTRE ÁLVARO ES Sudeste 12/8/11 SHOPPING 1,005 MARILIA MARILIA SHOPPING CENTER SP Sudeste 12/8/11 SHOPPING 1,122 SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO SHOPPING METRÓPOLE SP Sudeste 12/9/11 SHOPPING 1,887 SERGIPE SHOPPING RIOMAR SE Nordeste 12/13/11 SHOPPING 2,072 VITORIA DA CONQUISTA SHOPPING CONQUISTA SUL BA Nordeste 12/20/11 SHOPPING 2,121 SÃO LUIS SHOPPING DA ILHA MA Nordeste 4/26/12 SHOPPING 1,984 PORTO ALEGRE BOURBON SHOPPING WALLIG RS Sul 5/4/12 SHOPPING 1,951 BELEM PARQUE SHOPPING BELÉM PA Norte 5/8/12 SHOPPING 2,025 JUAZEIRO DO NORTE SHOPPING CARIRI CE Nordeste 5/23/12 SHOPPING 2,011 BELO HORIZONTE SHOPPING ESTAÇÃO BH MG Sudeste 6/14/12 SHOPPING 1,004 RECIFE SHOPPING BOA VISTA PE Nordeste 7/13/12 SHOPPING 2,336 SALVADOR SHOPPING BELA VISTA BA Nordeste 7/24/12 SHOPPING 1,009 CARUARU SHOPPING DIFUSORA PE Nordeste 9/27/12 SHOPPING 2,240 IMPERATRIZ SHOPPING IMPERIAL MA Nordeste 10/10/12 SHOPPING 1,877 CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO SHOPPING COSTA DOURADA PE Nordeste 10/12/12 SHOPPING 1,163 SÃO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO SHOPPING CIDADE NORTE SP Sudeste 10/18/12 SHOPPING 1,735 JUNDIAÍ JUNDIAÍ SHOPPING SP Sudeste 10/27/12 SHOPPING 2,322 SÃO JOSÉ CONTINENTE PARK SHOPPING SC Sul 10/30/12 SHOPPING 2,250 RECIFE RIOMAR SHOPPING PE Nordeste 11/9/12 SHOPPING 2,253 CAMPINAS SHOP. PARQUE DAS BANDEIRAS SP Sudeste 11/13/12 SHOPPING 2,127 SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO SHOPPING SÃO BERNARDO PLAZA SP Sudeste 11/22/12 SHOPPING 1,112 MOGI GUAÇU BURITI SHOPPING MOGI GUAÇU SP Sudeste 11/27/12 SHOPPING 999 VILA VELHA BOULERVAD SHOPP. VILA VELHA ES Sudeste 11/29/12 SHOPPING 2,110 RIO DE JANEIRO PARK SHOPPING CAMPO GRANDE RJ Sudeste 12/1/12 SHOPPING 1,112 LONDRINA NORTE SHOPPING LONDRINA PR Sul 5/2/13 SHOPPING 1,012 NOSSA SRA SOCORRO SHOPPING PRÊMIO SE Nordeste 5/7/13 SHOPPING 2,020 MARABÁ SHOPPING PÁTIO MARABÁ PA Norte 7/10/13 SHOPPING 2,201 BETIM METROPOLITAN GARDEN SHOPP. MG Sudeste 7/30/13 SHOPPING 1,308 MACAPA SHOPPING AMAPÁ GARDEN AP Norte 9/25/13 RUA 1,052 ARAPIRACA SHOP PÁT. ARAPIRACA GARDEN AL Nordeste 10/22/13 SHOPPING 1,067 ITAPECERICA DA SERRA SHOPPING ITAPECERICA SP Sudeste 10/24/13 SHOPPING 1,543 RIO DE JANEIRO PARQUE SHOPPING SULACAP RJ Sudeste 11/7/13 SHOPPING 1,799 MACEIO SHOPPING MACEIÓ AL Nordeste 11/12/13 SHOPPING 1,529 FORTALEZA NORTH SHOPPING JÓQUEI CE Nordeste 11/12/13 SHOPPING 2,120 GOIANIA SHOPPING PASSEIO DAS ÁGUAS GO Centro oeste 11/16/13 SHOPPING 2,127 CEILANDIA SHOPPING JK CEILÂNDIA DF Centro oeste 11/21/13 SHOPPING 996 SOROCABA SHOPPING PÁTIO CIANÊ SP Sudeste 11/22/13 RUA 980 RIO DE JANEIRO IPANEMA RJ Sudeste 11/26/13 SHOPPING 2,199 FORTALEZA SHOPPING PARANGABA CE Nordeste 11/26/13 SHOPPING 2,198 CONTAGEM SHOPPING CONTAGEM MG Sudeste 11/27/13 SHOPPING 1,000 SERRA SHOPPING MONT SERRAT ES Sudeste 12/3/13 SHOPPING 2,172 VALPARAÍSO SHOPPING SUL GO Centro oeste 12/3/13 SHOPPING 1,646 MARINGA MARINGÁ PARK SHOPPING PR Sul 12/17/13 SHOPPING 2,226 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING TIETÊ PLAZA SP Sudeste 5/6/14 SHOPPING 1,559 CARIACICA SHOPPING MOXUARA ES Sudeste 5/6/14 RUA 2,267 UBERLANDIA UBERLÂNDIA CENTRO MG Sudeste 5/6/14 SHOPPING 2,162 SÃO LUIS SÃO LUIS SHOPPING MA Nordeste 8/25/14 SHOPPING 2,202 VILA VELHA SHOPPING VILA VELHA ES Sudeste 10/29/14 SHOPPING 2,304 FORTALEZA RIO MAR SHOPPING FORTALEZA CE Nordeste 10/30/14 SHOPPING 1,030 MACAPA MACAPÁ SHOPPING CENTER AP Norte 10/30/14 SHOPPING 2,130 TERESINA TERESINA SHOPPING PI Nordeste 11/6/14 SHOPPING 2,050 RIO BRANCO SHOPPING VIA VERDE AC Norte 11/13/14 SHOPPING 841 BARUERI SHOPPNG IGUATEMI ALPHAVILLE SP Sudeste 11/20/14 SHOPPING 1,002 RIO VERDE BURITI SHOPPING RIO VERDE GO Centro oeste 11/21/14 SHOPPING 1,118 ANÁPOLIS ANA SHOPPING GO Centro oeste 11/25/14 SHOPPING 2,149 BOA VISTA PÁTIO RORAIMA SHOPPING RR Norte 11/27/14 RUA 2,176 CAMPO GRANDE CAMPO GRANDE CENTRO MS Centro oeste 11/29/14 SHOPPING 2,159 JOÃO PESSOA MANGABEIRA SHOPPING PB Nordeste 12/2/14 SHOPPING 1,095 MARACANAU NORTH SHOPPING MARACANAÚ CE Nordeste 12/4/14 SHOPPING 2,084 MANAUS SUMAÚMA PARK SHOPPING AM Norte 12/11/14 SHOPPING 2,209 MANAUS SHOPPING VIA NORTE MANAUS AM Norte 12/11/14 SHOPPING 2,092 SANTARÉM RIO TAPAJÓS SHOPPING PA Norte 12/11/14 SHOPPING 1,777 RIO DE JANEIRO AMERICAS SHOPPING RJ Sudeste 3/18/15 SHOPPING 2,255 SAO JOSÉ DO RIBAMAR SHOPPING PÁTIO NORTE MA Nordeste 4/16/15 SHOPPING 1,026 GUARULHOS PARQUE SHOPPING MAIA SP Sudeste 5/5/15 RUA 2,134 NOVA IGUAÇU NOVA IGUAÇU RJ Sudeste 6/2/15 SHOPPING 956 FORTALEZA SHOPPING ALDEOTA CE Nordeste 6/25/15 SHOPPING 978 CAMPINAS CAMPINAS SHOPPING SP Sudeste 6/30/15 SHOPPING 1,975 PALMAS SHOPPING CAPIM DOURADO TO Norte 8/27/15 SHOPPING 2,281 BELEM SHOPPING GRÃO PARÁ PA Norte 9/24/15 SHOPPING 2,153 IPATINGA SHOPPING DO VALE DO AÇO MG Sudeste 9/24/15 RUA 1,393 SÃO PAULO AUGUSTA SP Sudeste 9/29/15 SHOPPING 2,373 TERESINA SHOPPING RIO POTY PI Nordeste 10/30/15 SHOPPING 2,049 PAULISTA SHOPPING NORTH WAY PAULISTA PE Nordeste 11/3/15 SHOPPING 998 UBERLANDIA UBERLÂNDIA SHOPPING MG Sudeste 4/28/16 SHOPPING 2,185 NOVA IGUAÇU SHOPPING NOVA IGUAÇU RJ Sudeste 5/21/16 SHOPPING 2,178 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING CANTAREIRA SP Sudeste 6/1/18 RUA 1,976 SÃO JOSÉ DOS PINHAIS SÃO JOSÉ DOS PINHAIS SP Sudeste 10/1/18 SHOPPING 2,061 CUIABÁ SHOPPING ESTAÇÃO CUIABÁ MT Centro oeste 10/1/18 SHOPPING 1,854 OLINDA SHOPPING PATTEO OLINDA PE Nordeste 10/1/18 SHOPPING 2,099 CAMPINA GRANDE PARTAGE CAMPINA GRANDE PB Nordeste 4/25/19 SHOPPING 1,994 CAMAÇARI BOULEVARD SHOPPING CAMAÇARI BA Nordeste 4/25/19 SHOPPING 2,234 CAMARAGIBE CAMARÁ SHOPPING PE Nordeste 4/25/19 SHOPPING 2,177 ANANINDEUA SHOPPING METRÓPOLE ANANINDEUA PA Norte 6/5/19 SHOPPING 2,013 CURITIBA JOCKEY PLAZA SHOPPING PR Sul 9/19/19 SHOPPING 1,397 ARAÇATUBA SHOPPING PRAÇA NOVA SP Sudeste 9/26/19 SHOPPING 1,740 BLUMENAU SHOPPING PARK EUROPEU SC Sul 10/1/19 SHOPPING 2,191 MANAUS SHOPPING GRANDE CIRCULAR AM Norte 10/3/19 SHOPPING 2,130 FORTALEZA SHOPPING MAR RIO KENNEDY CE Nordeste 11/26/19 SHOPPING 1,854 ARACAJU ARACAJU PARQUE SHOPPING SE Nordeste 12/5/19 SHOPPING 1,751 CABO FRIO SHOPPING PARK LAGOS RJ Sudeste 3/17/20 SHOPPING 2,130 LAURO DE FREITAS PARQUE SHOPPING DA BAHIA BA Nordeste 6/25/20 SHOPPING 1,736 CARAPICUÍBA PLAZA SHOPPING CARAPICUÍBA SP Sudeste 6/30/20 SHOPPING 2,126 SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO GOLDEN SQUARE SHOPPING SP Sudeste 7/14/20 SHOPPING 1,865 SÃO LUIS GOLDEN SHOPPING CALHAU MA Nordeste 10/6/20 SHOPPING 1,313 SALVADOR SHOPPING CENTER LAPA BA Nordeste 10/10/20 SHOPPING 1,762 BRASILIA ÁGUAS CLARAS SHOPPING DF Centro oeste 11/5/20 SHOPPING 1,694 RIO GRANDE PARTAGE SHOPPING RIO GRANDE RS Sul 11/12/20 SHOPPING 1,319 CRICÚMA NAÇÕES SHOPPING SC Sul 11/17/20 SHOPPING 1,783 MOSSORÓ PARTAGE SHOPPING MOSSORÓ RN Nordeste 11/19/20 SHOPPING 1,417 SÃO PAULO SHOPPING ANÁLIA FRANCO SP Sudeste 3/23/21 SHOPPING 1,828 SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS SHOPPING JARDIM ORIENTE SP Sudeste 3/25/21 SHOPPING 1,400 FOZ DO IGUAÇU CATUAÍ PALLADIUM SHOPPING PR Sul 4/15/21 SHOPPING 1,789 CAMPO GRANDE SHOPPING NORTE SUL PLAZA MS Centro oeste 4/18/21 SHOPPING 1,442 OSASCO SUPER SHOPPING OSASCO SP Sudeste 4/22/21 SHOPPING 1,695 VOLTA REDONDA SHOPPING PARK SUL RJ Sudeste 4/26/21 SHOPPING 1,839 GUARAPUAVA SHOPPING CIDADE DOS LAGOS PR Sul 4/27/21 SHOPPING 1,264 BRAGANÇA PAULISTA BRAGANÇA GARDEN SHOPPING SP Sudeste 4/29/21 SHOPPING 1,682 VÁRZEA GRANDE VÁRZEA GRANDE SHOPPING MT Centro oeste 4/29/21 SHOPPING 2,526 RIO DE JANERO SHOPPING RIO SUL RJ Sudeste 6/4/21 SHOPPING 1,512 UMUARAMA SHOPPING PALLADIUM UMUARAMA PR Sul 6/14/21 SHOPPING 1,425 CARPINA SHOPPING CARPINA PE Nordeste 7/27/21 SHOPPING 1,987 GOIANIA ARAGUAIA SHOPPING GO Centro oeste 8/3/21 SHOPPING 1,184 ITABAIANA SHOPPING PEIXOTO SE Nordeste 8/3/21 SHOPPING 1,264 PATOS PATOS SHOPPING PB Nordeste 9/23/21 SHOPPING 1,754 LAGES SHOPPING LAGES GARDEN SC Sul 10/28/21 SHOPPING 1,677 SINOP SHOPPING SINOP MT Centro oeste 11/18/21 SHOPPING 1,612 RIO DE JANEIRO SHOPPING METROPOLITANO RJ Sudeste 11/19/21 SHOPPING 2,058 RIO DE JANEIRO PARK SHOPPING JACAREPAGUÁ RJ Sudeste 11/23/21 SHOPPING 1,612 PARAUAPEBAS PARTAGE SHOPPING PARAUAPEBAS PA Norte 11/23/21 SHOPPING 1,209 TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS SHOPPING PÁTIO MIX BA Nordeste 11/23/21 SHOPPING 1,830 PARNAÍBA PARNAÍBA SHOPPING PI Nordeste 11/25/21 SHOPPING 1,385 CANOAS PARKSHOPPING CANOAS RS Sul 11/29/21 SHOPPING 1,738 ITAPETININGA ITAPÊ SHOPPING SP Sudeste 12/2/21 SHOPPING 1,179 ANGRA DO REIS SHOPPING PIRATAS RJ Sudeste 12/6/21 RUA 895 BOTUCATU SHOPPING CENTER ARAGUAIA SP Sudeste 12/8/21 SHOPPING 1,395 GURUPI SHOPPING CENTER ARAGUAIA TO Norte Quantitie of stores State Quantitie of stores 76 AC 1 23 AL 5 30 AM 6 167 AP 2 23 BA 15 319 CE 12 DF 8 ES 7 GO 8 MA 8 MG 21 MS 3 MT 4 PA 10 PB 6 PE 15 PI 4 PR 12 RJ 45 RN 5 RO 1 RR 1 RS 10 SC 8 SE 6 SP 94 TO 2 Total 319 Attachments Original Link

