C&A Modas S A : Spreadsheets and Fundamentals 4Q21
Financial and Operating information 2021
Unaudited information
English
BALANÇO | BALANCE SHEET
FLUXO DE CAIXA | CASH FLOW
DRE | INCOME STATEMENT
DADOS OPERAC. | OPERATING DATA
ri.cea.com.br
DRE | INCOME STATEMENT (Proforma)
CAPEX | CAPEX
LOJAS |STORES
DESPESAS | EXPENSES
Balanço | Balance sheet
Índice | Index
Balance Sheet (R$ thousand)
|
3/31/19
|
6/30/19
|
9/30/19
|
12/31/19
|
3/31/20
|
6/30/20
|
9/30/20
|
12/31/20
|
3/31/21
|
6/30/21
|
9/30/21
|
12/31/21
|
6/30/21
|
9/30/21
|
12/31/21
|
Total Assets
|
5,432,673
|
5,572,110
|
5,547,552
|
6,037,092
|
5,798,357
|
6,498,495
|
6,778,016
|
7,309,647
|
6,797,551
|
6,963,596
|
7,613,818
|
8,672,666
|
6,963,596
|
7,613,818
|
8,672,666
|
Currente Assets
|
1,772,454
|
1,919,154
|
2,195,084
|
2,999,575
|
2,062,197
|
2,823,204
|
3,093,026
|
3,519,978
|
2,968,632
|
2,898,253
|
3,084,103
|
3,929,398
|
2,898,253
|
3,084,103
|
3,929,398
|
Cahs and cash equivalents
|
134,884
|
95,310
|
188,732
|
447,109
|
279,963
|
1,259,009
|
1,321,684
|
1,509,159
|
1,038,471
|
878,959
|
969,382
|
1,050,251
|
878,959
|
969,382
|
1,050,251
|
Trade receivables
|
755,231
|
935,816
|
831,689
|
1,151,484
|
690,905
|
374,462
|
680,848
|
1,063,844
|
576,895
|
849,904
|
873,108
|
1,145,336
|
849,904
|
873,108
|
1,145,336
|
Derivatives
|
2,717
|
41
|
6,711
|
651
|
34,527
|
7,349
|
4,341
|
238
|
4,718
|
-
|
2,424
|
1,535
|
- 0
|
2,424
|
1,535
|
Related Parties
|
36
|
64
|
67
|
356
|
124
|
38
|
43
|
124
|
156
|
927
|
158
|
504
|
927
|
158
|
504
|
Inventories
|
605,202
|
605,680
|
586,917
|
544,717
|
784,236
|
810,283
|
762,170
|
641,020
|
939,016
|
862,404
|
882,753
|
849,269
|
862,404
|
882,753
|
849,269
|
Taxes recoverble
|
246,461
|
251,410
|
542,582
|
833,649
|
233,524
|
338,007
|
290,037
|
282,660
|
364,982
|
274,258
|
314,881
|
849,155
|
274,258
|
314,881
|
849,155
|
Other assets
|
27,923
|
30,833
|
38,386
|
21,609
|
38,918
|
34,056
|
33,903
|
22,933
|
44,394
|
31,801
|
41,397
|
33,348
|
31,801
|
41,397
|
33,348
|
Noncurrent Assets
|
3,660,219
|
3,652,956
|
3,352,468
|
3,037,517
|
3,736,160
|
3,675,291
|
3,684,990
|
3,789,669
|
3,828,919
|
4,065,343
|
4,529,715
|
4,743,268
|
4,065,343
|
4,529,715
|
4,743,268
|
Short-term investments
|
7,776
|
7,776
|
Taxes recoverble
|
1,052,503
|
1,064,645
|
794,709
|
521,136
|
1,149,089
|
1,029,655
|
1,091,448
|
1,157,357
|
1,153,846
|
1,363,649
|
1,322,568
|
839,778
|
1,363,649
|
1,322,568
|
839,778
|
Deferred taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,154
|
108,066
|
127,986
|
71,492
|
136,761
|
105,346
|
429,099
|
378,803
|
105,346
|
429,099
|
378,803
|
Judicial deposits
|
70,767
|
72,352
|
75,040
|
101,836
|
102,961
|
102,716
|
83,054
|
81,513
|
78,943
|
48,371
|
61,618
|
61,937
|
48,371
|
61,618
|
61,937
|
Other assets
|
2,979
|
2,496
|
1,216
|
1,978
|
3,539
|
3,824
|
3,698
|
2,684
|
1,656
|
1,845
|
2,512
|
133
|
1,845
|
2,512
|
133
|
Related Parties
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
175
|
161
|
147
|
2,587
|
161
|
147
|
2,587
|
Property and equipment
|
644,442
|
665,933
|
692,866
|
717,412
|
664,352
|
640,603
|
631,086
|
667,225
|
660,067
|
689,490
|
712,252
|
836,269
|
689,490
|
712,252
|
836,269
|
Right-of-use assets-leases
|
1,678,309
|
1,640,070
|
1,591,716
|
1,507,815
|
1,601,294
|
1,573,189
|
1,527,449
|
1,514,438
|
1,481,937
|
1,492,172
|
1,598,836
|
1,640,290
|
1,492,172
|
1,598,836
|
1,640,290
|
Intangible assets
|
211,219
|
207,460
|
196,921
|
187,340
|
212,771
|
217,238
|
220,269
|
294,960
|
315,534
|
364,309
|
402,683
|
975,695
|
364,309
|
402,683
|
975,695
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
3,568,163
|
5,572,110
|
5,547,552
|
6,037,092
|
5,798,357
|
6,498,495
|
6,778,016
|
7,309,647
|
6,797,550
|
6,963,596
|
7,613,818
|
8,672,666
|
6,963,596
|
7,613,818
|
8,672,666
|
Current Liabilities
|
1,213,379
|
1,238,059
|
1,224,875
|
1,751,077
|
1,475,716
|
1,488,605
|
1,827,303
|
2,251,711
|
1,975,019
|
1,585,559
|
1,901,386
|
2,415,055
|
1,585,559
|
1,901,386
|
2,415,055
|
Lease liabilities
|
313,384
|
319,121
|
321,224
|
357,891
|
368,949
|
392,618
|
388,324
|
390,603
|
411,635
|
435,780
|
454,401
|
471,723
|
435,780
|
454,401
|
471,723
|
Trade paybales
|
569,391
|
627,419
|
581,978
|
804,013
|
628,151
|
415,945
|
725,443
|
1,158,914
|
918,986
|
847,973
|
1,061,688
|
1,400,736
|
847,973
|
1,061,688
|
1,400,736
|
Loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
375,890
|
384,514
|
390,600
|
417,680
|
69,142
|
105,901
|
121,178
|
69,142
|
105,901
|
121,178
|
Derivatives
|
-
|
2,532
|
-
|
3,938
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,788
|
247
|
5,809
|
496
|
1,910
|
5,809
|
496
|
1,910
|
Labor liabilities
|
144,494
|
115,172
|
135,177
|
128,548
|
124,250
|
137,789
|
145,067
|
136,126
|
111,566
|
129,534
|
158,640
|
155,470
|
129,534
|
158,640
|
155,470
|
Related Parties
|
118,670
|
52,348
|
92,627
|
69,519
|
143,904
|
37,210
|
67,162
|
34,766
|
65,118
|
22,215
|
34,177
|
59,016
|
22,215
|
34,177
|
59,016
|
Interest on shareholders' equity and dividends payable
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
144,834
|
144,834
|
68,846
|
68,846
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
- 0
|
-
|
1
|
Taxes payable
|
44,124
|
86,908
|
56,368
|
183,610
|
16,510
|
17,506
|
21,883
|
106,955
|
16,341
|
42,080
|
51,535
|
175,640
|
42,080
|
51,535
|
175,640
|
Income Tax payable
|
1,566
|
5,710
|
9,179
|
35,672
|
25,185
|
599
|
317
|
321
|
495
|
475
|
226
|
463
|
475
|
226
|
463
|
Other liabilities
|
21,750
|
28,849
|
28,322
|
23,052
|
23,933
|
42,202
|
25,747
|
26,637
|
32,951
|
32,551
|
34,322
|
28,918
|
32,551
|
34,322
|
28,918
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
2,354,784
|
2,447,211
|
2,410,656
|
1,546,445
|
1,612,029
|
2,431,859
|
2,401,408
|
2,403,136
|
2,298,101
|
2,788,232
|
2,871,225
|
3,262,602
|
2,788,232
|
2,871,225
|
3,262,602
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,375,189
|
1,343,522
|
1,303,601
|
1,229,789
|
1,331,949
|
1,312,636
|
1,273,832
|
1,264,193
|
1,224,742
|
1,225,024
|
1,314,639
|
1,342,425
|
1,225,024
|
1,314,639
|
1,342,425
|
Trade payables
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24,810
|
20,787
|
20,489
|
19,659
|
435,060
|
20,489
|
19,659
|
435,060
|
Related Parties
|
662,450
|
782,450
|
782,450
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- 0
|
-
|
Loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
829,274
|
834,797
|
820,652
|
801,375
|
1,280,206
|
1,268,825
|
1,253,648
|
1,280,206
|
1,268,825
|
1,253,648
|
Labor liabilities
|
3,278
|
3,196
|
2,193
|
3,551
|
3,459
|
2,841
|
3,618
|
4,442
|
4,701
|
6,372
|
6,265
|
5,675
|
6,372
|
6,265
|
5,675
|
Labor, Civil, Security and Tax Provisions
|
268,228
|
266,626
|
259,974
|
233,842
|
229,007
|
230,582
|
231,226
|
230,124
|
188,165
|
194,440
|
197,126
|
169,526
|
194,440
|
197,126
|
169,526
|
Taxes payable
|
58
|
681
|
1,073
|
14,457
|
23,168
|
24,569
|
24,997
|
25,109
|
27,792
|
26,751
|
16,212
|
27,792
|
26,751
|
16,212
|
Deferred taxes
|
14,274
|
21,999
|
31,836
|
45,631
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- 0
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
31,365
|
29,360
|
29,921
|
32,559
|
33,157
|
33,358
|
33,366
|
33,918
|
33,222
|
33,909
|
37,960
|
40,056
|
33,909
|
37,960
|
40,056
|
Equity
|
1,864,510
|
1,886,840
|
1,912,021
|
2,739,570
|
2,710,612
|
2,578,031
|
2,549,305
|
2,654,798
|
2,524,430
|
2,589,803
|
2,841,205
|
2,995,006
|
2,589,803
|
2,841,205
|
2,995,006
|
Capital stock
|
1,035,720
|
1,035,720
|
1,035,720
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
1,847,177
|
Shares in Treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,362)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(1,362)
|
Capital Reserve
|
10,516
|
10,516
|
10,516
|
11,647
|
13,097
|
14,547
|
16,013
|
19,375
|
20,272
|
23,198
|
25,590
|
27,861
|
23,198
|
25,590
|
27,861
|
Retained earnings (loss)
|
816,479.00
|
842,247
|
861,354
|
-
|
(55,365)
|
(247,446)
|
(275,654)
|
-
|
(139,401)
|
(73,628)
|
166,897
|
(73,628)
|
166,897
|
Profit Reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
882,914
|
882,914
|
958,902
|
958,902
|
792,570
|
793,432
|
796,890
|
800,269
|
1,121,578
|
796,890
|
800,269
|
1,121,578
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
1,793
|
(1,644)
|
4,429
|
(2,170)
|
22,787
|
4,849
|
2,865
|
(4,324)
|
2,950
|
(3,834)
|
1,272
|
(248)
|
(3,834)
|
1,272
|
(248)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
* Unaudited information
|
|
Cash Flow (R$ thousand)
|
12/31/16
|
12/31/17
|
3/31/18
|
6/30/18
|
9/30/18
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
6/30/19
|
9/30/19
|
12/31/19
|
3/31/20
|
6/30/20
|
9/30/20
|
12/31/20
|
3/31/21
|
6/30/21
|
9/30/21
|
12/31/21
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
(204,914)
|
141,547
|
(88,483)
|
(35,946)
|
3,725
|
225,550
|
1,139,044
|
1,178,579
|
1,207,624
|
1,422,026
|
(88,909)
|
(374,552)
|
(426,844)
|
(255,673)
|
(207,381)
|
(102,999)
|
(185,405)
|
991
|
(+)Adjustments to reconcile income taxes to net cash flow:
|
Allowance for (reversal of) expected credit losses
|
15,480
|
(2,258)
|
2,863
|
2,214
|
1,967
|
318
|
881
|
(1,589)
|
(1,634)
|
8,377
|
(98)
|
(2,136)
|
3,771
|
3,213
|
533
|
2,749
|
3,619
|
5,626
|
Adjustment to present value of accounts receivables and suppliers
|
2,440
|
(4,841)
|
(1,847)
|
-
|
-
|
1,463
|
(2,056)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,988)
|
(2,842)
|
(3,221)
|
(3,159)
|
(4,811)
|
(920)
|
107
|
(148)
|
1,511
|
Expenses with stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,131
|
1,450
|
2,900
|
4,366
|
7,728
|
897
|
3,823
|
6,215
|
8,486
|
Provisions for inventory losses
|
48,308
|
59,706
|
11,231
|
23,437
|
32,403
|
41,510
|
9,030
|
19,726
|
21,259
|
38,836
|
9,508
|
11,317
|
27,655
|
45,758
|
6,347
|
21,603
|
29,360
|
52,792
|
Gains from tax proceedings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,244,973)
|
(1,253,332)
|
(1,271,591)
|
(1,282,030)
|
(6,689)
|
(11,452)
|
(14,710)
|
(233,720)
|
(3,376)
|
(243,554)
|
(253,947)
|
(280,126)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
202,684
|
197,897
|
52,685
|
106.006 (1)
|
159,515
|
205,224
|
55,845
|
260,596
|
392,684
|
233,043
|
60,237
|
121,102
|
182,082
|
246,332
|
56,959
|
116,895
|
178,503
|
246,655
|
Impairment reversal of property and equipment, intagible and right-of-use assets
|
(47,714)
|
8,849
|
-
|
(4,510)
|
(5,822)
|
(24,561)
|
(6,177)
|
(15,437)
|
(21,101)
|
(11,264)
|
2,924
|
3,893
|
(7,071)
|
(6,150)
|
-
|
81
|
81
|
(3,900)
|
Losses on sale or disposal of property and equipment and intagible assets
|
53,157
|
20,623
|
3,282
|
8.141 (1)
|
10,047
|
38,504
|
5,527
|
13,898
|
19,541
|
19,767
|
3,455
|
4,462
|
7,173
|
7,591
|
334
|
4,448
|
4,628
|
4,632
|
Depreciation of right-of-use
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
73,748
|
-
|
-
|
295,675
|
74,328
|
150,261
|
226,267
|
306,443
|
82,134
|
167,756
|
252,435
|
338,325
|
Interest on leases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18,524
|
37,251
|
55,126
|
142,138
|
34,466
|
70,825
|
106,785
|
139,120
|
33,599
|
70,354
|
107,753
|
144,151
|
Interest on loans - related parties
|
96,056
|
69,318
|
6,889
|
15,633
|
28,527
|
41,149
|
11,191
|
30,748
|
51,227
|
60,749
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Interest on loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,720
|
23,062
|
35,802
|
12,838
|
24,814
|
49,778
|
82,181
|
Amortization transaction costs on loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
438
|
1,243
|
2,036
|
820
|
1,332
|
1,856
|
2,369
|
Provsions (reversals) for tax, civil and labor proceedings
|
18,796
|
50,795
|
14,219
|
16,820
|
22,102
|
973
|
8,508
|
7,755
|
7,357
|
(38,047)
|
(1,473)
|
5,255
|
28,654
|
29,538
|
(37,791)
|
6,772
|
18,323
|
(5,662)
|
Derivatives
|
11,767
|
47,385
|
2,407
|
(42,077)
|
(63,350)
|
(23,204)
|
41,344
|
41,344
|
41,343
|
41,343
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Judicial deposits
|
(2,599)
|
(2,250)
|
(463)
|
(1,434)
|
(3,662)
|
(1,353)
|
(748)
|
(1,511)
|
(2,273)
|
(2,887)
|
(505)
|
(877)
|
(1,387)
|
(1,421)
|
(280)
|
(660)
|
(1,505)
|
(2,635)
|
Foreign exchange differences on loans - related parties
|
(219,353)
|
26,262
|
12,575
|
94,570
|
114,647
|
86,273
|
(32,370)
|
(32,371)
|
(32,371)
|
(32,372)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
(25,892)
|
613,033
|
15,358
|
182,854
|
300,099
|
591,846
|
77,318
|
285,657
|
467,191
|
894,497
|
85,852
|
(12,065)
|
157,887
|
316,401
|
(55,288)
|
73,521
|
211,545
|
595,397
|
Working capital adjustments
|
Trade receivable
|
(115,530)
|
(44,495)
|
367,817
|
237,140
|
268,292
|
(73,439)
|
389,913
|
208,609
|
312,781
|
(14,471)
|
464,058
|
785,410
|
472,524
|
88,917
|
487,414
|
210,119
|
183,887
|
(98,717)
|
Derivatives
|
368,510
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Related parties
|
(58,945)
|
2,606
|
47,392
|
(26.995) (2)
|
(10,807)
|
(14,561)
|
48,636
|
(10,900)
|
8,896
|
10,433
|
74,617
|
(31,991)
|
(2,044)
|
(34,521)
|
30,145
|
(13,515)
|
(770)
|
23,737
|
Inventories
|
97,376
|
(5,770)
|
(103,198)
|
(107,999)
|
(82,056)
|
(52,697)
|
(123,618)
|
(134,792)
|
(117,562)
|
(92,939)
|
(249,027)
|
(276,883)
|
(245,108)
|
(142,061)
|
(304,343)
|
(242,987)
|
(271,093)
|
(261,041)
|
Taxes recoverable
|
51,814
|
(17,821)
|
(111,732)
|
(174,002)
|
22,712
|
27,952
|
(218)
|
9,594
|
16,632
|
23,372
|
(21,139)
|
(1,425)
|
(11,990)
|
148,488
|
(75,435)
|
45,664
|
56,515
|
31,210
|
Other Credits
|
6,170
|
(1,618)
|
(11,723)
|
(13,705)
|
(10,554)
|
(1,312)
|
(9,682)
|
(12,486)
|
(18,759)
|
(2,744)
|
(18,870)
|
(14,293)
|
(14,014)
|
(2,030)
|
20,089
|
(8,230)
|
(26,045)
|
(18,391)
|
Judicial deposits
|
6,686
|
(1,806)
|
(12,068)
|
(36,084)
|
(39,860)
|
(50,321)
|
(2,937)
|
(4,438)
|
(7,043)
|
(4,363)
|
(866)
|
(435)
|
2,925
|
7,273
|
2,739
|
3,316
|
(9,613)
|
(8,854)
|
Trade Payables
|
24,516
|
74,319
|
(136,996)
|
(163,549)
|
(144,494)
|
(2,707)
|
(104,683)
|
(46,548)
|
(90,115)
|
126,507
|
(177,315)
|
(392,690)
|
(77,604)
|
337,372
|
(242,192)
|
(320,879)
|
(104,726)
|
133,679
|
Labor liabilities
|
15,570
|
31,278
|
20,901
|
(28,303)
|
(5,192)
|
(5,857)
|
12,792
|
(16,612)
|
2,390
|
(2,881)
|
(4,390)
|
8,531
|
16,586
|
8,469
|
(24,301)
|
(4,662)
|
24,337
|
20,577
|
Other liabilities
|
(37,669)
|
(3,563)
|
(13,452)
|
(13,557)
|
(14,863)
|
(1,263)
|
(18,978)
|
(13,598)
|
(12,635)
|
(15,205)
|
1,389
|
19,679
|
3,412
|
4,494
|
5,618
|
5,905
|
11,727
|
8,418
|
Provisions for tax, civil and labor proceedings
|
15,935
|
(46,186)
|
(8,623)
|
(12,404)
|
(16,331)
|
(23,194)
|
(2,221)
|
(2,391)
|
(7,966)
|
(17,556)
|
(3,116)
|
(8,083)
|
(14,026)
|
(18,785)
|
(4,057)
|
(11,970)
|
(20,308)
|
(23,870)
|
Taxes payable
|
(6,623)
|
5,912
|
(36,197)
|
64,055
|
(136,849)
|
(30,496)
|
(143,483)
|
(109,475)
|
(142,990)
|
(33,815)
|
(170,859)
|
(187,937)
|
(168,374)
|
(92,849)
|
(88,695)
|
(60,535)
|
(52,443)
|
80,454
|
Income tax paid
|
1,028
|
(1,780)
|
(3,564)
|
-
|
(4,517)
|
(5,415)
|
(3,277)
|
(13,293)
|
(19,291)
|
(18,947)
|
(20,442)
|
(21,352)
|
(30,233)
|
(21,905)
|
(1,806)
|
(1,806)
|
(1,806)
|
(1,806)
|
Net cahs flows from operating activities
|
342,946
|
604,109
|
13,915
|
(92,548)
|
125,580
|
358,536
|
119,562
|
139,327
|
391,529
|
851,888
|
(40,108)
|
(133,534)
|
89,942
|
604,648
|
(250,111)
|
(326,059)
|
1,208
|
480,793
|
Investment Activities
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(110,182)
|
(98,960)
|
(69,247)
|
(112,219)
|
(171,720)
|
(245,442)
|
(60,441)
|
(163,276)
|
(241,013)
|
(321,260)
|
(32,630)
|
(76,620)
|
(81,676)
|
(158,475)
|
(40,325)
|
(102,527)
|
(167,904)
|
(302,840)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
-
|
225
|
(25,611)
|
(959)
|
(966)
|
(966)
|
(29,421)
|
-
|
-
|
(46)
|
-
|
-
|
(46,790)
|
(101,615)
|
(32,305)
|
(104,642)
|
(163,224)
|
(268,566)
|
Receivables from the sale of property and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
86
|
86
|
91
|
82
|
82
|
82
|
82
|
Cash flow used in investment activities
|
(110,182)
|
(98,735)
|
(94,858)
|
(113,178)
|
(172,686)
|
(246,408)
|
(89,862)
|
(163,276)
|
(241,013)
|
(321,306)
|
(32,595)
|
(76,534)
|
(128,380)
|
(259,999)
|
(72,548)
|
(207,087)
|
(331,046)
|
(571,324)
|
Financing Activities
|
Capital increase
|
200,000
|
145,008
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
813,699
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Costs with stock issuing transactions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,242)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from new loans with related parties
|
322,400
|
910,420
|
521,982
|
835,432
|
835,432
|
835,432
|
388,000
|
508,000
|
508,000
|
508,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from new loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,200,000
|
1,200,000
|
1,200,000
|
-
|
500,000
|
500,000
|
515,347
|
Loan transaction costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,994)
|
(4,994)
|
(4,994)
|
(26)
|
(3,678)
|
(3,788)
|
(3,812)
|
Repayments of loans
|
(322,400)
|
(1,401,647)
|
(586,195)
|
(861,721)
|
(861,721)
|
(861,721)
|
(590,588)
|
(590,588)
|
(590,588)
|
(1,373,038)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(11,000)
|
-
|
(362,500)
|
(362,500)
|
(381,500)
|
Interest paid on loans
|
(98,599)
|
(78,366)
|
(10,881)
|
(18,789)
|
(27,995)
|
(43,583)
|
(9,969)
|
(36,338)
|
(36,338)
|
(70,795)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,592)
|
(5,829)
|
(21,872)
|
(21,872)
|
(51,011)
|
Settlements of derivaties
|
(46,203)
|
(138,440)
|
39,784
|
39,784
|
28,070
|
28,070
|
7,625
|
7,625
|
7,625
|
7,625
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Repayments and interest pais on leases
|
(321)
|
(287)
|
(66)
|
(129)
|
(192)
|
(257)
|
(77,308)
|
(156,864)
|
(237,907)
|
(354,147)
|
(94,443)
|
(173,038)
|
(281,993)
|
(387,167)
|
(101,995)
|
(209,004)
|
(321,778)
|
(438,262)
|
Share Buyback
|
(1,362)
|
Non-controlling
|
(5)
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Interest on shareholders' equity paid
|
(12,000)
|
-
|
(55,823)
|
(55.823) (2)
|
(55,823)
|
(55,823)
|
(58,582)
|
(58,582)
|
(58,582)
|
(58,581)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(68,846)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Net cash flows obtained from (used in) financing activities
|
42,872
|
(563,320)
|
(91,199)
|
(61,246)
|
(82,229)
|
(97,881)
|
(340,822)
|
(326,747)
|
(407,790)
|
(529,479)
|
(94,443)
|
1,021,968
|
913,013
|
717,401
|
(107,851)
|
(97,055)
|
(209,939)
|
(360,601)
|
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
275,636
|
(57,946)
|
(172,142)
|
(266,972)
|
(129,335)
|
14,247
|
(311,122)
|
(350,696)
|
(257,274)
|
1,103
|
(167,146)
|
811,900
|
874,575
|
1,062,050
|
(470,688)
|
(630,201)
|
(539,777)
|
(451,132)
|
* Unaudited Information
|
|
Income Statement (R$ thousand)
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
6M18
|
3Q18
|
9M18
|
4Q18
|
2018
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
6M19
|
3Q19
|
9M19
|
4Q19
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
6M20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|
4Q20
|
2020
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
6M21
|
3Q21
|
9M21
|
4Q21
|
2021
|
Gross Revenue
|
1,266,596
|
1,574,376
|
2,840,972
|
1,547,907
|
4,388,879
|
2,177,552
|
6,566,431
|
1,335,011
|
1,629,217
|
2,964,228
|
1,609,599
|
4,573,827
|
2,267,278
|
6,841,105
|
1,251,920
|
374,010
|
1,625,930
|
1,378,767
|
3,004,697
|
2,264,078
|
5,268,775
|
996,807
|
1,532,248
|
2,529,055
|
1,743,197
|
4,272,253
|
2,423,643
|
6,695,896
|
Tax
|
(267,690)
|
(339,085)
|
(606,775)
|
(333,719)
|
(940,494)
|
(486,823)
|
(1,427,318)
|
(294,498)
|
(368,887)
|
(663,385)
|
(367,710)
|
(1,031,096)
|
(524,833)
|
(1,555,929)
|
(240,699)
|
(79,511)
|
(320,210)
|
(311,511)
|
(631,721)
|
(516,614)
|
(1,148,335)
|
(220,731)
|
(356,658)
|
(577,389)
|
(403,790)
|
(981,179)
|
(561,512)
|
(1,542,691)
|
Net Operational Revenue*
|
998,906
|
1,235,291
|
2,234,197
|
1,214,188
|
3,448,385
|
1,690,729
|
5,139,114
|
1,040,513
|
1,260,330
|
2,300,843
|
1,241,889
|
3,542,732
|
1,742,444
|
5,285,176
|
976,850
|
294,492
|
1,271,342
|
1,067,151
|
2,338,493
|
1,746,993
|
4,085,486
|
776,075
|
1,175,590
|
1,951,665
|
1,339,407
|
3,291,072
|
1,862,133
|
5,153,205
|
Apparel
|
741,068
|
939,532
|
1,680,600
|
931,325
|
2,611,925
|
1,354,781
|
3,966,706
|
767,075
|
957,681
|
1,724,756
|
974,833
|
2,699,589
|
1,426,361
|
4,125,950
|
713,687
|
194,301
|
907,988
|
820,644
|
1,728,632
|
1,392,420
|
3,121,052
|
565,488
|
951,289
|
1,516,777
|
1,085,483
|
2,602,260
|
1,601,802
|
4,204,062
|
Other - Fashiotronics
|
190,400
|
221,120
|
411,520
|
228,728
|
640,248
|
275,135
|
915,383
|
213,659
|
235,743
|
449,402
|
210,746
|
660,148
|
265,751
|
925,899
|
191,760
|
80,819
|
272,579
|
228,071
|
500,650
|
301,187
|
801,837
|
142,893
|
182,654
|
325,547
|
199,760
|
525,307
|
231,264
|
756,571
|
Net Revenue from Merchandise
|
931,468
|
1,160,652
|
2,092,120
|
1,160,053
|
3,252,173
|
1,629,916
|
4,882,089
|
980,734
|
1,193,424
|
2,174,158
|
1,185,579
|
3,359,737
|
1,692,112
|
5,051,849
|
905,447
|
275,120
|
1,180,567
|
1,048,715
|
2,229,282
|
1,693,607
|
3,922,889
|
708,381
|
1,133,944
|
1,842,324
|
1,285,243
|
3,127,567
|
1,833,066
|
4,960,633
|
Financial Services - Bradescard Partnership
|
58,672
|
72,711
|
131,383
|
53,600
|
184,982
|
56,289
|
241,271
|
55,305
|
61,008
|
116,313
|
52,467
|
168,780
|
47,622
|
216,402
|
68,232
|
15,885
|
84,117
|
16,032
|
100,149
|
49,110
|
149,259
|
62,488
|
37,682
|
100,170
|
49,605
|
149,775
|
25,199
|
174,974
|
Other Comissions Revenue
|
8,766
|
1,928
|
10,694
|
535
|
11,229
|
4,524
|
15,754
|
4,474
|
5,898
|
10,372
|
3,843
|
14,215
|
2,710
|
16,925
|
3,171
|
3,487
|
6,658
|
2,404
|
9,062
|
4,276
|
13,338
|
5,206
|
3,965
|
9,171
|
4,559
|
13,730
|
3,869
|
17,599
|
Cost of sales and services rendered*
|
(527,375)
|
(611,079)
|
(1,138,454)
|
(631,830)
|
(1,770,284)
|
(819,687)
|
(2,589,971)
|
(539,080)
|
(640,187)
|
(1,179,267)
|
(654,032)
|
(1,833,299)
|
(883,766)
|
(2,717,065)
|
(500,519)
|
(151,237)
|
(651,756)
|
(612,126)
|
(1,263,881)
|
(924,978)
|
(2,188,859)
|
(425,079)
|
(627,154)
|
(1,052,233)
|
(740,069)
|
(1,792,302)
|
(963,596)
|
(2,755,897)
|
Gross Profit
|
471,531
|
624,212
|
1,095,743
|
582,358
|
1,678,101
|
871,042
|
2,549,142
|
501,433
|
620,143
|
1,121,576
|
587,857
|
1,709,433
|
858,678
|
2,568,111
|
476,331
|
143,255
|
619,586
|
455,025
|
1,074,612
|
822,015
|
1,896,627
|
350,996
|
548,437
|
899,432
|
599,338
|
1,498,771
|
898,538
|
2,397,308
|
Apparel
|
365,091
|
498,205
|
863,296
|
469,821
|
1,333,117
|
749,329
|
2,082,446
|
394,849
|
506,293
|
901,142
|
489,177
|
1,390,319
|
764,106
|
2,154,425
|
373,062
|
106,779
|
479,841
|
395,871
|
875,712
|
726,372
|
1,602,084
|
262,502
|
485,851
|
748,353
|
535,174
|
1,283,528
|
839,879
|
2,123,406
|
Fashiontronics
|
53,565
|
67,230
|
120,795
|
70,949
|
191,744
|
77,997
|
269,741
|
52,924
|
57,421
|
110,345
|
51,338
|
161,683
|
63,492
|
225,175
|
40,875
|
19,473
|
60,348
|
56,905
|
117,253
|
62,886
|
180,139
|
26,311
|
36,494
|
62,805
|
33,820
|
96,625
|
50,415
|
147,040
|
Gross Profit of Goods
|
418,655
|
565,436
|
984,091
|
540,770
|
1,524,861
|
827,326
|
2,352,187
|
447,773
|
563,714
|
1,011,487
|
540,515
|
1,552,002
|
827,598
|
2,379,600
|
413,937
|
126,252
|
540,189
|
452,776
|
992,965
|
789,258
|
1,782,223
|
288,813
|
522,346
|
811,159
|
568,994
|
1,380,153
|
890,294
|
2,270,447
|
Financial Produts - Bradescard Partnership
|
58,205
|
72,314
|
130,519
|
53,221
|
183,741
|
55,935
|
239,675
|
54,965
|
60,690
|
115,655
|
52,153
|
167,808
|
47,319
|
215,127
|
67,932
|
15,636
|
83,568
|
15,798
|
99,366
|
48,875
|
148,241
|
62,249
|
37,461
|
99,711
|
49,396
|
149,107
|
23,884
|
172,990
|
Other Comissions Gross Profit
|
(5,329)
|
(13,537)
|
(18,867)
|
(11,634)
|
(30,500)
|
(12,219)
|
(42,719)
|
(1,305)
|
(4,261)
|
(5,566)
|
(4,812)
|
(10,378)
|
(16,238)
|
(26,616)
|
(5,538)
|
1,367
|
(4,171)
|
(13,550)
|
(17,721)
|
(16,118)
|
(33,839)
|
(67)
|
(11,371)
|
(11,437)
|
(19,052)
|
(30,489)
|
(15,640)
|
(46,129)
|
Operating (expenses) income
|
(535,662)
|
(517,007)
|
(1,052,669)
|
(520,616)
|
(1,573,285)
|
(619,637)
|
(2,192,922)
|
109,414
|
(548,015)
|
(438,601)
|
(529,974)
|
(968,575)
|
(566,452)
|
(1,535,027)
|
(526,250)
|
(387,740)
|
(913,990)
|
(494,227)
|
(1,408,217)
|
(652,648)
|
(2,060,865)
|
(520,090)
|
(462,696)
|
(982,786)
|
(639,956)
|
(1,622,742)
|
(681,768)
|
(2,304,510)
|
General and Admnistrative expenses*
|
(133,891)
|
(105,992)
|
(239,883)
|
(115,194)
|
(355,077)
|
(111,438)
|
(466,515)
|
(102,081)
|
(94,592)
|
(196,673)
|
(93,217)
|
(289,890)
|
(110,519)
|
(400,409)
|
(84,282)
|
(84,902)
|
(169,184)
|
(89,322)
|
(258,506)
|
(129,401)
|
(387,907)
|
(50,417)
|
(101,936)
|
(152,353)
|
(104,788)
|
(257,141)
|
(106,096)
|
(363,237)
|
Selling expenses*
|
(399,600)
|
(411,131)
|
(810,731)
|
(405,580)
|
(1,216,311)
|
(499,288)
|
(1,715,599)
|
(298,763)
|
(333,017)
|
(631,780)
|
(321,955)
|
(953,735)
|
(397,416)
|
(1,351,151)
|
(310,064)
|
(172,834)
|
(482,898)
|
(305,002)
|
(787,900)
|
(439,386)
|
(1,227,288)
|
(344,324)
|
(348,535)
|
(692,858)
|
(409,895)
|
(1,102,753)
|
(492,881)
|
(1,595,634)
|
Net credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(492)
|
(492)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(2,171)
|
116
|
(2,055)
|
158
|
(1,897)
|
(8,911)
|
(10,808)
|
639,851
|
10,598
|
650,449
|
17,286
|
667,735
|
50,594
|
718,329
|
(3,817)
|
(420)
|
(4,237)
|
30,167
|
25,930
|
53,346
|
79,276
|
6,378
|
125,772
|
132,150
|
13,359
|
145,509
|
63,986
|
209,495
|
Other net operating income (expenses)
|
(129,593)
|
(131,004)
|
(260,597)
|
(132,088)
|
(392,685)
|
(109,111)
|
(501,796)
|
(128,087)
|
(129,584)
|
(257,671)
|
(130,070)
|
(387,741)
|
(137,207)
|
(524,946)
|
(131,727)
|
(137,997)
|
(269,724)
|
(138,632)
|
(408,356)
|
(146,285)
|
(554,641)
|
Operating profit
|
(64,131)
|
107,205
|
43,074
|
61,742
|
104,816
|
251,405
|
356,221
|
610,847
|
72,128
|
682,975
|
57,883
|
740,858
|
292,226
|
1,033,084
|
(49,919)
|
(244,485)
|
(294,404)
|
(39,202)
|
(333,605)
|
169,367
|
(164,238)
|
(169,093)
|
85,739
|
(83,353)
|
(40,619)
|
(123,971)
|
216,770
|
92,798
|
Gain (loss) from derivative
|
(2,408)
|
44,489
|
42,081
|
15,256
|
57,337
|
(40,145)
|
17,192
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign exchange variation
|
(14,341)
|
(91,023)
|
(105,364)
|
(22,051)
|
(127,415)
|
28,945
|
(98,470)
|
30,841
|
53
|
30,894
|
(278)
|
30,616
|
(1,054)
|
29,562
|
(12,436)
|
(274)
|
(12,710)
|
(211)
|
(12,921)
|
1,221
|
(11,700)
|
(1,600)
|
2,886
|
1,286
|
(1,902)
|
(616)
|
(76)
|
(691)
|
Total Finance Expenses
|
(22,586)
|
(19,878)
|
(42,464)
|
(24,330)
|
(66,795)
|
(28,601)
|
(95,396)
|
(43,579)
|
(51,912)
|
(95,491)
|
(52,990)
|
(148,481)
|
(107,356)
|
(255,837)
|
(44,980)
|
(55,733)
|
(100,714)
|
(61,114)
|
(161,828)
|
(52,252)
|
(214,080)
|
(53,014)
|
(55,123)
|
(108,135)
|
(73,443)
|
(181,578)
|
(85,725)
|
(267,305)
|
Interest on related party loans
|
(6,889)
|
(8,764)
|
(15,653)
|
(12,926)
|
(28,579)
|
(12,570)
|
(41,149)
|
(11,191)
|
(19,557)
|
(30,748)
|
(20,478)
|
(51,226)
|
(9,523)
|
(60,749)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Interest on loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9,720)
|
(9,720)
|
(13,342)
|
(23,062)
|
(12,743)
|
(35,805)
|
(12,838)
|
(11,976)
|
(24,814)
|
(24,963)
|
(49,778)
|
(31,680)
|
(81,458)
|
Interests on Leases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18,524)
|
(18,727)
|
(37,251)
|
(17,875)
|
(55,126)
|
(82,352)
|
(137,478)
|
(32,823)
|
(34,634)
|
(67,458)
|
(33,912)
|
(101,369)
|
(30,421)
|
(131,790)
|
(31,755)
|
(34,524)
|
(66,279)
|
(35,105)
|
(101,384)
|
(34,027)
|
(135,412)
|
Bank expenses and IOF
|
(1,179)
|
(1,045)
|
(2,224)
|
(616)
|
(2,840)
|
(458)
|
(3,298)
|
(1,947)
|
(891)
|
(2,838)
|
(906)
|
(3,744)
|
(412)
|
(4,156)
|
(504)
|
(396)
|
(900)
|
(430)
|
(1,330)
|
(515)
|
(1,845)
|
(492)
|
(419)
|
(911)
|
(401)
|
(1,312)
|
(1,504)
|
(2,816)
|
Interests on taxes and contingencies
|
(8,099)
|
(7,917)
|
(16,016)
|
(4,821)
|
(20,837)
|
(6,966)
|
(27,803)
|
(7,559)
|
(7,292)
|
(14,851)
|
(6,673)
|
(21,524)
|
(6,694)
|
(28,218)
|
(5,834)
|
(6,606)
|
(12,440)
|
(10,477)
|
(22,917)
|
(4,245)
|
(27,162)
|
(3,594)
|
(3,468)
|
(7,062)
|
(3,359)
|
(10,422)
|
(4,040)
|
(14,462)
|
Financial expenses of Suppliers - PVA
|
(6,412)
|
(2,149)
|
(8,561)
|
(5,967)
|
(14,529)
|
(8,603)
|
(23,132)
|
(4,327)
|
(5,411)
|
(9,738)
|
(6,920)
|
(16,658)
|
(8,325)
|
(24,983)
|
(5,813)
|
(3,936)
|
(9,749)
|
(2,148)
|
(11,897)
|
(3,480)
|
(15,377)
|
(3,507)
|
(4,149)
|
(7,656)
|
(8,235)
|
(15,891)
|
(12,713)
|
(28,604)
|
Other
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
(10)
|
-
|
(10)
|
(4)
|
(14)
|
(31)
|
(34)
|
(65)
|
(138)
|
(203)
|
(50)
|
(253)
|
(6)
|
(441)
|
(447)
|
(806)
|
(1,253)
|
(848)
|
(2,101)
|
(827)
|
(586)
|
(1,413)
|
(1,379)
|
(2,792)
|
(1,761)
|
(4,553)
|
Total Finance Revenue
|
14,971
|
11,746
|
26,717
|
9,065
|
35,782
|
10,221
|
46,003
|
566,989
|
19,265
|
586,254
|
24,431
|
610,685
|
30,586
|
641,271
|
18,426
|
14,850
|
33,276
|
48,234
|
81,510
|
52,835
|
134,345
|
16,326
|
70,880
|
87,205
|
33,557
|
120,763
|
55,427
|
176,189
|
Interests
|
7,468
|
2,271
|
9,739
|
7,619
|
17,358
|
(3,019)
|
14,339
|
561,409
|
12,140
|
573,549
|
16,785
|
590,334
|
18,782
|
609,116
|
6,017
|
6,019
|
12,036
|
37,707
|
49,743
|
42,684
|
92,427
|
6,378
|
63,843
|
70,221
|
20,437
|
90,658
|
35,723
|
126,381
|
Interests on financial investments
|
3,405
|
7,521
|
10,926
|
6,588
|
17,514
|
6,341
|
23,855
|
6,155
|
4,809
|
10,963
|
11,101
|
22,064
|
15,304
|
37,368
|
Financial income of supplier
|
5,759
|
8,040
|
13,799
|
5,188
|
18,987
|
5,445
|
24,432
|
6,278
|
6,743
|
13,021
|
7,569
|
20,590
|
11,140
|
31,730
|
8,585
|
875
|
9,460
|
3,712
|
13,172
|
3,797
|
16,969
|
3,599
|
2,365
|
5,964
|
2,117
|
8,081
|
4,358
|
12,438
|
Other
|
1,744
|
1,435
|
3,179
|
(3,742)
|
(563)
|
7,795
|
7,232
|
(698)
|
382
|
(316)
|
77
|
(239)
|
664
|
425
|
419
|
436
|
855
|
226
|
1,081
|
13
|
1,094
|
194
|
(137)
|
57
|
(97)
|
(40)
|
42
|
2
|
Income before taxes
|
(88,495)
|
52,539
|
(35,956)
|
39,682
|
3,725
|
221,825
|
225,550
|
1,139,044
|
39,534
|
1,178,578
|
29,046
|
1,207,624
|
214,402
|
1,422,026
|
(88,909)
|
(285,642)
|
(374,552)
|
(52,293)
|
(426,844)
|
171,171
|
(255,673)
|
(207,381)
|
104,382
|
(102,997)
|
(82,407)
|
(185,402)
|
186,397
|
991
|
Income taxes
|
28,682
|
(23,249)
|
5,433
|
(7,571)
|
(2,138)
|
(49,776)
|
(51,914)
|
(387,608)
|
(13,766)
|
(401,374)
|
(9,938)
|
(411,312)
|
(38,721)
|
(450,033)
|
33,545
|
93,562
|
127,106
|
24,085
|
151,190
|
(61,849)
|
89,341
|
68,841
|
(35,150)
|
33,691
|
326,311
|
360,002
|
(31,984)
|
328,018
|
Net Income (loss) for the period
|
(59,813)
|
29,290
|
(30,523)
|
32,111
|
1,587
|
172,049
|
173,636
|
751,436
|
25,768
|
777,204
|
19,108
|
796,312
|
175,681
|
971,993
|
(55,364)
|
(192,080)
|
(247,446)
|
(28,208)
|
(275,654)
|
109,322
|
(166,332)
|
(138,540)
|
69,232
|
(69,307)
|
243,904
|
174,598
|
154,413
|
329,009
|
Net Maring
|
-6.0%
|
2.4%
|
-1.4%
|
2.6%
|
0.0%
|
10.2%
|
3.4%
|
72.2%
|
2.0%
|
33.8%
|
1.5%
|
22.5%
|
10.1%
|
18.4%
|
-5.7%
|
-65.2%
|
-19.5%
|
-2.6%
|
-11.8%
|
6.3%
|
-4.1%
|
-17.9%
|
5.9%
|
-3.6%
|
18.2%
|
5.3%
|
8.3%
|
6.4%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
52,685
|
53,321
|
106,006
|
53,509
|
159,515
|
45,576
|
205,091
|
129,593
|
131,003
|
260,596
|
132,087
|
392,683
|
109,113
|
501,796
|
128,087
|
129,585
|
257,672
|
130,068
|
387,740
|
137,206
|
524,946
|
131,727
|
137,997
|
269,724
|
138,632
|
408,356
|
146,285
|
554,641
|
EBITDA
|
(11,446)
|
160,526
|
149,080
|
115,251
|
264,331
|
296,981
|
561,312
|
740,440
|
203,131
|
943,571
|
189,970
|
1,133,541
|
401,339
|
1,534,880
|
78,168
|
(114,900)
|
(36,732)
|
90,866
|
54,135
|
306,573
|
360,708
|
(37,365)
|
223,736
|
186,371
|
98,013
|
284,385
|
363,055
|
647,439
|
(+/-) Other Net operating income (expenses)
|
2,171
|
(116)
|
2,055
|
(158)
|
1,897
|
8,911
|
10,808
|
(2,132)
|
(10,723)
|
(12,855)
|
(12,515)
|
(25,370)
|
(50,919)
|
(76,289)
|
4,335
|
11,578
|
15,913
|
21,171
|
37,081
|
40,862
|
77,943
|
(1,948)
|
47,495
|
45,546
|
(6,323)
|
39,223
|
(20,315)
|
18,909
|
(+) Expenses with Controlling Shareholder
|
966
|
1,135
|
2,101
|
995
|
3,096
|
906
|
4,002
|
1,369
|
1,234
|
2,603
|
547
|
3,150
|
-
|
3,150
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(+) Royalties Expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34,365
|
34,365
|
5,647
|
7,385
|
13,032
|
7,551
|
20,583
|
11,370
|
31,953
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(+) Financial Income of Supplier
|
5,760
|
8,039
|
13,799
|
5,188
|
18,987
|
5,445
|
24,432
|
6,278
|
6,743
|
13,021
|
7,572
|
20,593
|
11,137
|
31,730
|
8,585
|
875
|
9,460
|
3,712
|
13,172
|
3,797
|
16,969
|
3,599
|
2,365
|
5,964
|
2,117
|
8,081
|
4,358
|
12,438
|
(-) Tax Credit Recovery
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(637,719)
|
125
|
(637,594)
|
(4,771)
|
(642,365)
|
325
|
(642,040)
|
(518)
|
(11,158)
|
(11,676)
|
(51,341)
|
(63,017)
|
(94,202)
|
(157,219)
|
(4,358)
|
(173,339)
|
(177,697)
|
(7,036)
|
(184,733)
|
(43,671)
|
(228,404)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(2,549)
|
169,584
|
167,035
|
121,276
|
288,311
|
346,608
|
634,919
|
113,883
|
207,895
|
321,778
|
188,354
|
510,132
|
373,252
|
883,384
|
90,570
|
(113,605)
|
(23,035)
|
64,408
|
41,371
|
257,030
|
298,401
|
(40,073)
|
100,257
|
60,184
|
86,771
|
146,956
|
303,426
|
450,383
|
281,432
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
-0.3%
|
13.7%
|
7.5%
|
10.0%
|
8.4%
|
20.5%
|
12.4%
|
10.9%
|
16.5%
|
14.0%
|
15.2%
|
14.4%
|
21.4%
|
16.7%
|
9.3%
|
-38.6%
|
-1.8%
|
6.0%
|
1.8%
|
14.7%
|
7.3%
|
-5.2%
|
8.5%
|
3.1%
|
6.5%
|
4.5%
|
16.3%
|
8.7%
|
-0.0025517917
|
0.1372826322
|
0.074762879
|
0.0998823905
|
0.0836075438
|
0.2050050599
|
0.1235463934
|
0.1094488968
|
0.1649528298
|
0.1398522194
|
0.151667339
|
0.1439939572
|
0.2142117623
|
* Changes in accounting classifications as of January 2018
|
DRE|Income Statement (Proforma)
|
Índice | Index
|
Income Statement (R$ thousand)
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
6M18
|
3Q18
|
9M18
|
4Q18
|
2018
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
6M19
|
3Q19
|
9M19
|
4Q19
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
6M20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|
4Q20
|
2020
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
6M21
|
3Q21
|
9M21
|
4Q21
|
2021
|
Gross Revenue
|
1,266,596
|
1,574,376
|
2,840,972
|
1,547,907
|
4,388,879
|
2,177,552
|
6,566,431
|
1,335,011
|
1,629,217
|
2,964,228
|
1,609,599
|
4,573,827
|
2,267,278
|
6,841,105
|
1,251,920
|
374,010
|
1,625,930
|
1,378,767
|
3,004,697
|
2,264,078
|
5,268,775
|
996,807
|
1,532,248
|
2,529,055
|
1,743,197
|
4,272,253
|
2,423,643
|
6,695,896
|
Tax
|
(267,690)
|
(339,085)
|
(606,775)
|
(333,719)
|
(940,494)
|
(486,823)
|
(1,427,318)
|
(294,498)
|
(368,887)
|
(663,385)
|
(367,710)
|
(1,031,096)
|
(524,833)
|
(1,555,929)
|
(240,699)
|
(79,511)
|
(320,210)
|
(311,511)
|
(631,721)
|
(516,614)
|
(1,148,335)
|
(220,731)
|
(356,658)
|
(577,389)
|
(403,790)
|
(981,179)
|
(561,512)
|
(1,542,691)
|
Net Operational Revenue*
|
998,906
|
1,235,291
|
2,234,197
|
1,214,188
|
3,448,385
|
1,690,729
|
5,139,114
|
1,040,513
|
1,260,330
|
2,300,843
|
1,241,889
|
3,542,732
|
1,742,444
|
5,285,176
|
976,850
|
294,492
|
1,271,342
|
1,067,151
|
2,338,493
|
1,746,993
|
4,085,486
|
776,075
|
1,175,590
|
1,951,665
|
1,339,407
|
3,291,072
|
1,862,133
|
5,153,205
|
Apparel
|
741,068
|
939,532
|
1,680,600
|
931,325
|
2,611,925
|
1,354,781
|
3,966,706
|
767,075
|
957,681
|
1,724,756
|
974,833
|
2,699,589
|
1,426,361
|
4,125,950
|
713,687
|
194,301
|
907,988
|
820,644
|
1,728,632
|
1,392,420
|
3,121,052
|
565,488
|
951,289
|
1,516,777
|
1,085,483
|
2,602,260
|
1,601,802
|
4,204,062
|
Other - Fashiontronics
|
190,400
|
221,120
|
411,520
|
228,728
|
640,248
|
275,135
|
915,383
|
213,659
|
235,743
|
449,402
|
210,746
|
660,148
|
265,751
|
925,899
|
191,760
|
80,819
|
272,579
|
228,071
|
500,650
|
301,187
|
801,837
|
142,893
|
182,654
|
325,547
|
199,760
|
525,307
|
231,264
|
756,571
|
Net Revenue From Merchandise
|
931,468
|
1,160,652
|
2,092,120
|
1,160,053
|
3,252,173
|
1,629,916
|
4,882,089
|
980,734
|
1,193,424
|
2,174,158
|
1,185,579
|
3,359,737
|
1,692,112
|
5,051,849
|
905,447
|
275,120
|
1,180,567
|
1,048,715
|
2,229,282
|
1,693,607
|
3,922,889
|
708,381
|
1,133,944
|
1,842,324
|
1,285,243
|
3,127,567
|
1,833,066
|
4,960,633
|
Financial Services - Bradescard Partnership
|
58,672
|
72,711
|
131,383
|
53,600
|
184,982
|
56,289
|
241,271
|
55,305
|
61,008
|
116,313
|
52,467
|
168,780
|
47,622
|
216,402
|
68,232
|
15,885
|
84,117
|
16,032
|
100,149
|
49,110
|
149,259
|
62,488
|
37,682
|
100,170
|
49,605
|
149,775
|
25,199
|
174,974
|
Other Commisions Revenue
|
8,766
|
1,928
|
10,694
|
535
|
11,229
|
4,524
|
15,754
|
4,474
|
5,898
|
10,372
|
3,843
|
14,215
|
2,710
|
16,925
|
3,171
|
3,487
|
6,658
|
2,404
|
9,062
|
4,276
|
13,338
|
5,206
|
3,965
|
9,171
|
4,559
|
13,730
|
3,869
|
17,599
|
Costs of sales and services rendered*
|
(527,375)
|
(611,079)
|
(1,138,454)
|
(631,830)
|
(1,770,284)
|
(819,687)
|
(2,589,971)
|
(539,080)
|
(640,187)
|
(1,179,267)
|
(654,032)
|
(1,833,299)
|
(883,766)
|
(2,717,065)
|
(500,519)
|
(151,237)
|
(651,756)
|
(612,126)
|
(1,263,881)
|
(924,978)
|
(2,188,859)
|
(425,079)
|
(627,154)
|
(1,052,233)
|
(740,069)
|
(1,792,302)
|
(963,596)
|
(2,755,897)
|
Gross Profit
|
471,531
|
624,212
|
1,095,743
|
582,358
|
1,678,101
|
871,042
|
2,549,142
|
501,433
|
620,143
|
1,121,576
|
587,857
|
1,709,433
|
858,678
|
2,568,111
|
476,331
|
143,255
|
619,586
|
455,025
|
1,074,612
|
822,015
|
1,896,627
|
350,996
|
548,437
|
899,432
|
599,338
|
1,498,771
|
898,538
|
2,397,308
|
Apparel
|
365,091
|
498,205
|
863,296
|
469,821
|
1,333,117
|
749,329
|
2,082,446
|
394,849
|
506,293
|
901,142
|
489,177
|
1,390,319
|
764,106
|
2,154,425
|
373,062
|
106,779
|
479,841
|
395,871
|
875,712
|
726,372
|
1,602,084
|
262,502
|
485,851
|
748,353
|
535,174
|
1,283,528
|
839,879
|
2,123,406
|
Fashiontronics
|
53,565
|
67,230
|
120,795
|
70,949
|
191,744
|
77,997
|
269,741
|
52,924
|
57,421
|
110,345
|
51,338
|
161,683
|
63,492
|
225,175
|
40,875
|
19,473
|
60,348
|
56,905
|
117,253
|
62,886
|
180,139
|
26,311
|
36,494
|
62,805
|
33,820
|
96,625
|
50,415
|
147,040
|
Gross Profit of Goods
|
418,655
|
565,436
|
984,091
|
540,770
|
1,524,861
|
827,326
|
2,352,187
|
447,773
|
563,714
|
1,011,487
|
540,515
|
1,552,002
|
827,598
|
2,379,600
|
413,937
|
126,252
|
540,189
|
452,776
|
992,965
|
789,258
|
1,782,223
|
288,813
|
522,346
|
811,159
|
568,994
|
1,380,153
|
890,294
|
2,270,447
|
Financial Prdoucts - Bradescard Partnership
|
58,205
|
72,314
|
130,519
|
53,221
|
183,741
|
55,935
|
239,675
|
54,965
|
60,690
|
115,655
|
52,153
|
167,808
|
47,319
|
215,127
|
67,932
|
15,636
|
83,568
|
15,798
|
99,366
|
48,875
|
148,241
|
62,249
|
37,461
|
99,711
|
49,396
|
149,107
|
23,884
|
172,990
|
Other Commissions Gross Profit
|
(5,329)
|
(13,537)
|
(18,867)
|
(11,634)
|
(30,500)
|
(12,219)
|
(42,719)
|
(1,305)
|
(4,261)
|
(5,566)
|
(4,812)
|
(10,378)
|
(16,238)
|
(26,616)
|
(5,538)
|
1,367
|
(4,171)
|
(13,550)
|
(17,721)
|
(16,118)
|
(33,839)
|
(67)
|
(11,371)
|
(11,437)
|
(19,052)
|
(30,489)
|
(15,640)
|
(46,129)
|
Operating (expenses) income
|
(535,662)
|
(517,007)
|
(1,052,669)
|
(520,616)
|
(1,573,285)
|
(619,637)
|
(2,192,922)
|
(531,867)
|
(554,217)
|
(1,086,084)
|
(543,013)
|
(1,629,097)
|
(601,781)
|
(2,230,878)
|
(544,723)
|
(406,418)
|
(951,140)
|
(515,611)
|
(1,466,751)
|
(672,433)
|
(2,139,184)
|
(538,982)
|
(483,601)
|
(1,022,583)
|
(663,082)
|
(1,685,665)
|
(707,714)
|
(2,393,379)
|
General and Administrative expenses*
|
(108,323)
|
(100,841)
|
(209,164)
|
(99,578)
|
(308,742)
|
(117,009)
|
(425,751)
|
(90,735)
|
(91,371)
|
(182,106)
|
(96,190)
|
(278,296)
|
(136,311)
|
(414,607)
|
(53,486)
|
(108,832)
|
(162,318)
|
(112,019)
|
(274,337)
|
(117,311)
|
(391,647)
|
Selling expenses*
|
(369,830)
|
(406,324)
|
(776,154)
|
(396,638)
|
(1,172,792)
|
(475,582)
|
(1,648,374)
|
(389,910)
|
(253,788)
|
(643,698)
|
(388,602)
|
(1,032,300)
|
(525,218)
|
(1,557,519)
|
(434,915)
|
(440,604)
|
(875,519)
|
(502,811)
|
(1,378,330)
|
(583,646)
|
(1,961,977)
|
Net credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(492)
|
(492)
|
Other et operating income (expenses)
|
(2,171)
|
116
|
(2,055)
|
158
|
(1,897)
|
(8,911)
|
(10,808)
|
2,132
|
10,723
|
12,855
|
12,515
|
25,370
|
50,920
|
76,290
|
(3,817)
|
(420)
|
(4,237)
|
30,164
|
25,927
|
53,349
|
79,276
|
6,378
|
125,772
|
132,150
|
13,359
|
145,509
|
61,884
|
207,392
|
Depreciation and Amortization**
|
(55,846)
|
(57,775)
|
(113,621)
|
(59,312)
|
(172,933)
|
(60,110)
|
(233,043)
|
(60,261)
|
(60,839)
|
(121,100)
|
(60,983)
|
(182,083)
|
(64,250)
|
(246,332)
|
(56,959)
|
(59,936)
|
(116,895)
|
(61,611)
|
(178,506)
|
(68,149)
|
(246,655)
|
Operating profit
|
(64,131)
|
107,205
|
43,074
|
61,742
|
104,816
|
251,405
|
356,221
|
(30,434)
|
65,926
|
35,492
|
44,844
|
80,336
|
256,897
|
337,233
|
(68,392)
|
(263,163)
|
(331,554)
|
(60,586)
|
(392,141)
|
149,582
|
(242,559)
|
(187,987)
|
64,835
|
(123,151)
|
(63,743)
|
(186,894)
|
190,826
|
3,929
|
Gain (loss) from derivative
|
(2,408)
|
44,489
|
42,081
|
15,256
|
57,337
|
(40,145)
|
17,192
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
(26,054)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign exchange variation
|
(14,341)
|
(91,023)
|
(105,364)
|
(22,051)
|
(127,415)
|
28,945
|
(98,470)
|
28,945
|
53
|
30,894
|
(278)
|
30,616
|
(1,054)
|
29,562
|
(12,436)
|
(274)
|
(12,710)
|
(211)
|
(12,921)
|
1,221
|
(11,700)
|
(1,600)
|
2,886
|
1,286
|
(1,902)
|
(616)
|
(76)
|
(691)
|
Total Finance Expenses
|
(22,586)
|
(19,878)
|
(42,464)
|
(24,330)
|
(66,795)
|
(28,601)
|
(95,396)
|
(25,055)
|
(33,185)
|
(58,240)
|
(35,115)
|
(93,355)
|
(25,004)
|
(118,359)
|
(12,157)
|
(21,099)
|
(33,256)
|
(27,204)
|
(60,461)
|
(21,834)
|
(82,295)
|
(21,259)
|
(20,599)
|
(41,856)
|
(38,338)
|
(80,192)
|
(51,698)
|
(131,893)
|
Interested on related party loans
|
(6,889)
|
(8,764)
|
(15,653)
|
(12,926)
|
(28,579)
|
(12,570)
|
(41,149)
|
(11,191)
|
(19,557)
|
(30,748)
|
(20,478)
|
(51,226)
|
(9,523)
|
(60,749)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Interest on loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9,720)
|
(9,720)
|
(13,343)
|
(23,063)
|
(12,743)
|
(35,806)
|
(12,838)
|
(11,976)
|
(24,814)
|
(24,963)
|
(49,777)
|
(31,680)
|
(81,458)
|
Interests on Leases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Bank expenses and IOF
|
(1,179)
|
(1,045)
|
(2,224)
|
(616)
|
(2,840)
|
(458)
|
(3,298)
|
(1,947)
|
(891)
|
(2,838)
|
(906)
|
(3,744)
|
(412)
|
(4,156)
|
(504)
|
(396)
|
(900)
|
(429)
|
(1,329)
|
(515)
|
(1,844)
|
(493)
|
(419)
|
(911)
|
(401)
|
(1,312)
|
(1,504)
|
(2,816)
|
Interest on taxes and contingencies
|
(8,099)
|
(7,917)
|
(16,016)
|
(4,821)
|
(20,837)
|
(6,966)
|
(27,803)
|
(7,559)
|
(7,292)
|
(14,851)
|
(6,673)
|
(21,524)
|
(6,694)
|
(28,218)
|
(5,834)
|
(6,606)
|
(12,440)
|
(10,476)
|
(22,916)
|
(4,245)
|
(27,161)
|
(3,594)
|
(3,468)
|
(7,062)
|
(3,359)
|
(10,421)
|
(4,040)
|
(14,462)
|
Financial expenses od Suppliers - PVA
|
(6,412)
|
(2,149)
|
(8,561)
|
(5,967)
|
(14,529)
|
(8,603)
|
(23,132)
|
(4,327)
|
(5,411)
|
(9,738)
|
(6,920)
|
(16,658)
|
(8,325)
|
(24,983)
|
(5,813)
|
(3,936)
|
(9,749)
|
(2,148)
|
(11,897)
|
(3,480)
|
(15,377)
|
(3,507)
|
(4,149)
|
(7,656)
|
(8,235)
|
(15,891)
|
(12,713)
|
(28,604)
|
Other
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
(10)
|
-
|
(10)
|
(4)
|
(14)
|
(31)
|
(34)
|
(65)
|
(138)
|
(203)
|
(50)
|
(253)
|
(6)
|
(441)
|
(447)
|
(808)
|
(1,256)
|
(851)
|
(2,107)
|
(827)
|
(586)
|
(1,413)
|
(1,379)
|
(2,792)
|
(1,761)
|
(4,553)
|
Total Financial Revenue
|
14,971
|
11,746
|
26,717
|
9,065
|
35,782
|
10,221
|
46,003
|
7,981
|
11,295
|
19,276
|
11,660
|
30,936
|
20,604
|
51,540
|
18,426
|
14,850
|
33,276
|
48,234
|
81,510
|
52,841
|
134,351
|
16,325
|
70,879
|
87,204
|
33,557
|
120,762
|
55,427
|
176,189
|
Interests
|
7,468
|
2,271
|
9,739
|
7,619
|
17,358
|
(3,019)
|
14,339
|
2,401
|
4,170
|
6,571
|
4,014
|
10,585
|
8,800
|
19,385
|
9,422
|
13,539
|
22,961
|
44,295
|
67,256
|
49,025
|
116,281
|
12,532
|
68,651
|
81,183
|
20,437
|
101,620
|
24,760
|
126,381
|
Interest on financial investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,101
|
11,101
|
26,267
|
37,368
|
Financial income of supplier
|
5,759
|
8,040
|
13,799
|
5,188
|
18,987
|
5,445
|
24,432
|
6,278
|
6,743
|
13,021
|
7,569
|
20,590
|
11,140
|
31,730
|
8,585
|
875
|
9,460
|
3,712
|
13,172
|
3,797
|
16,969
|
3,599
|
2,365
|
5,964
|
2,117
|
8,081
|
4,358
|
12,438
|
Other
|
1,744
|
1,435
|
3,179
|
(3,742)
|
(563)
|
7,795
|
7,232
|
(698)
|
382
|
(316)
|
77
|
(239)
|
664
|
425
|
419
|
436
|
855
|
227
|
1,082
|
19
|
1,101
|
194
|
(137)
|
57
|
(97)
|
(40)
|
42
|
2
|
Income before taxes
|
(88,495)
|
52,539
|
(35,956)
|
39,682
|
3,725
|
221,825
|
225,550
|
(42,721)
|
44,089
|
1,368
|
21,111
|
22,479
|
251,443
|
273,922
|
(74,559)
|
(269,686)
|
(344,244)
|
(39,767)
|
(384,013)
|
181,810
|
(202,203)
|
(194,521)
|
118,002
|
(76,517)
|
(70,426)
|
(146,940)
|
194,476
|
47,535
|
Income taxes
|
28,682
|
(23,249)
|
5,433
|
(7,571)
|
(2,138)
|
(49,776)
|
(51,914)
|
13,840
|
(14,962)
|
(1,122)
|
(7,240)
|
(8,362)
|
(51,315)
|
(59,677)
|
28,666
|
88,134
|
116,800
|
19,826
|
136,626
|
(65,465)
|
71,161
|
64,467
|
(39,780)
|
24,687
|
322,237
|
346,925
|
(34,732)
|
312,193
|
Net Income (loss) for the period
|
(59,813)
|
29,290
|
(30,523)
|
32,111
|
1,587
|
172,049
|
173,636
|
(28,881)
|
29,127
|
246
|
13,871
|
14,117
|
200,128
|
214,245
|
(45,893)
|
(181,552)
|
(227,444)
|
(19,941)
|
(247,387)
|
116,345
|
(131,042)
|
(130,054)
|
78,222
|
(51,830)
|
251,811
|
199,984
|
159,744
|
359,728
|
Net Margin
|
-6.0%
|
2.4%
|
-1.4%
|
2.6%
|
0.0%
|
10.2%
|
3.4%
|
-2.8%
|
2.3%
|
0.0%
|
1.1%
|
0.4%
|
11.5%
|
4.1%
|
-4.7%
|
-61.6%
|
-17.9%
|
-1.9%
|
-10.6%
|
6.7%
|
-3.2%
|
-16.8%
|
6.7%
|
-2.7%
|
18.8%
|
6.1%
|
8.6%
|
7.0%
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
52,685
|
53,321
|
106,006
|
53,509
|
159,515
|
45,576
|
205,091
|
55,847
|
57,774
|
113,621
|
59,312
|
172,933
|
60,109
|
233,042
|
60,261
|
60,841
|
121,102
|
60,980
|
182,082
|
64,250
|
246,332
|
56,959
|
59,936
|
116,895
|
61,611
|
178,506
|
68,149
|
246,655
|
EBITDA
|
(11,446)
|
160,526
|
149,080
|
115,251
|
264,331
|
296,981
|
561,312
|
25,413
|
123,700
|
149,113
|
104,156
|
253,269
|
317,006
|
570,275
|
(8,131)
|
(202,322)
|
(210,452)
|
394
|
(210,059)
|
213,832
|
3,773
|
(131,028)
|
124,772
|
(6,256)
|
(2,132)
|
(8,388)
|
258,975
|
250,584
|
(+/-) Other net operating income (expenses)
|
2,171
|
(116)
|
2,055
|
(158)
|
1,897
|
8,911
|
10,808
|
(2,132)
|
(10,723)
|
(12,855)
|
(12,515)
|
(25,370)
|
(50,920)
|
(76,290)
|
4,335
|
11,578
|
15,913
|
21,171
|
37,081
|
40,862
|
77,943
|
(1,948)
|
47,495
|
45,546
|
(6,323)
|
39,223
|
(18,212)
|
21,012
|
(+) Expenses with Controlling Shareholder
|
966
|
1,135
|
2,101
|
995
|
3,096
|
906
|
4,002
|
1,369
|
1,234
|
2,603
|
547
|
3,150
|
-
|
3,150
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(+) Royalties Expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34,365
|
34,365
|
5,647
|
7,385
|
13,032
|
7,551
|
20,583
|
11,370
|
31,953
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(+) Financial Income of Supplier
|
5,760
|
8,039
|
13,799
|
5,188
|
18,987
|
5,445
|
24,432
|
6,278
|
6,743
|
13,021
|
7,572
|
20,593
|
11,137
|
31,730
|
8,585
|
875
|
9,460
|
3,712
|
13,172
|
3,797
|
16,969
|
3,599
|
2,365
|
5,964
|
2,117
|
8,081
|
4,358
|
12,438
|
(-) Tax Credit Recovery
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(518)
|
(11,158)
|
(11,676)
|
(51,341)
|
(63,017)
|
(94,202)
|
(157,219)
|
(4,358)
|
(173,339)
|
(177,697)
|
(7,036)
|
(184,733)
|
(43,671)
|
(228,404)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(2,549)
|
169,584
|
167,035
|
121,276
|
288,311
|
346,608
|
634,919
|
36,575
|
128,339
|
164,914
|
107,311
|
272,225
|
288,593
|
560,818
|
4,271
|
(201,027)
|
(196,755)
|
(26,064)
|
(222,823)
|
164,289
|
(58,534)
|
(133,736)
|
1,293
|
(132,443)
|
(13,374)
|
(145,817)
|
201,450
|
55,630
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
-0.3%
|
13.7%
|
7.5%
|
10.0%
|
8.4%
|
20.5%
|
12.4%
|
3.5%
|
10.2%
|
7.2%
|
8.6%
|
7.7%
|
16.6%
|
10.6%
|
0.4%
|
-68.3%
|
-15.5%
|
-2.4%
|
-9.5%
|
9.4%
|
-1.4%
|
-17.2%
|
0.1%
|
-6.8%
|
-1.0%
|
-4.4%
|
10.8%
|
1.1%
|
*Changes in accouting classifications as of January 2018
|
|
**We started to present the depreciation and amortization separately from
|
the expenses as of 2019 to facilitate the analysis
Despesas | Expenses
|
Índice | Index
|
Total expenses (R$ thousand)
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
6M19
|
3Q19
|
9M19
|
4Q19
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
6M20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|
4Q20
|
2020
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
6M21
|
3Q21
|
9M21
|
4Q21
|
2021
|
Selling Expenses
|
(404,381)
|
(439,218)
|
(843,599)
|
(428,653)
|
(1,272,252)
|
(483,085)
|
(1,755,337)
|
(413,156)
|
(276,999)
|
(690,155)
|
(409,146)
|
(1,099,301)
|
(549,136)
|
(1,648,436)
|
(448,408)
|
(456,772)
|
(905,180)
|
(517,233)
|
(1,422,412)
|
(603,214)
|
(2,025,632)
|
Occupancy
|
(68,363)
|
(70,362)
|
(138,725)
|
(67,529)
|
(206,254)
|
(73,831)
|
(280,085)
|
(58,812)
|
(3,716)
|
(62,528)
|
(21,443)
|
(83,971)
|
(64,166)
|
(148,137)
|
(62,462)
|
(56,914)
|
(119,377)
|
(81,859)
|
(201,236)
|
(93,015)
|
(294,021)
|
Personnel
|
(135,323)
|
(145,311)
|
(280,634)
|
(143,564)
|
(424,198)
|
(155,435)
|
(579,633)
|
(140,758)
|
(88,916)
|
(229,674)
|
(117,467)
|
(347,141)
|
(140,947)
|
(488,088)
|
(127,775)
|
(132,386)
|
(260,160)
|
(158,681)
|
(418,842)
|
(180,071)
|
(598,914)
|
Third party materials/services
|
(45,997)
|
(48,158)
|
(94,155)
|
(45,924)
|
(140,079)
|
(62,923)
|
(203,002)
|
(50,554)
|
(38,858)
|
(89,412)
|
(81,320)
|
(170,732)
|
(104,496)
|
(275,228)
|
(72,267)
|
(73,544)
|
(145,811)
|
(83,070)
|
(228,881)
|
(95,279)
|
(324,160)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(37,336)
|
(38,452)
|
(75,788)
|
(39,489)
|
(115,277)
|
(40,222)
|
(155,499)
|
(39,937)
|
(40,411)
|
(80,348)
|
(40,746)
|
(121,094)
|
(42,258)
|
(163,351)
|
(34,646)
|
(35,576)
|
(70,222)
|
(35,984)
|
(106,207)
|
(38,123)
|
(144,330)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use
|
(68,282)
|
(67,749)
|
(136,031)
|
(67,210)
|
(203,241)
|
(45,446)
|
(248,687)
|
(63,155)
|
(63,754)
|
(126,909)
|
(63,398)
|
(190,307)
|
(67,492)
|
(257,798)
|
(69,438)
|
(72,660)
|
(142,098)
|
(71,351)
|
(213,449)
|
(72,218)
|
(285,667)
|
Advertising and promotions
|
(12,962)
|
(26,858)
|
(39,820)
|
(22,361)
|
(62,181)
|
(47,812)
|
(109,993)
|
(27,167)
|
(26,909)
|
(54,076)
|
(49,554)
|
(103,630)
|
(81,539)
|
(185,169)
|
(56,100)
|
(49,322)
|
(105,422)
|
(40,188)
|
(145,610)
|
(66,134)
|
(211,744)
|
Other
|
(36,118)
|
(42,328)
|
(78,446)
|
(42,576)
|
(121,022)
|
(57,416)
|
(178,438)
|
(32,773)
|
(14,435)
|
(47,208)
|
(35,218)
|
(82,426)
|
(48,238)
|
(130,665)
|
(25,720)
|
(36,369)
|
(62,089)
|
(46,099)
|
(108,188)
|
(58,374)
|
(166,796)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(126,056)
|
(119,395)
|
(245,451)
|
(118,610)
|
(364,060)
|
(133,959)
|
(498,019)
|
(109,276)
|
(110,322)
|
(219,598)
|
(115,248)
|
(334,846)
|
(156,851)
|
(491,704)
|
(78,061)
|
(131,701)
|
(209,762)
|
(136,082)
|
(345,844)
|
(142,038)
|
(487,880)
|
Occupancy
|
(2,090)
|
(1,546)
|
(3,636)
|
(1,470)
|
(5,106)
|
(1,515)
|
(6,621)
|
(1,524)
|
(878)
|
(2,402)
|
(1,170)
|
(3,572)
|
1,826
|
(1,746)
|
(900)
|
(814)
|
(1,714)
|
(2,119)
|
(3,833)
|
(1,894)
|
(5,728)
|
Personnel
|
(65,344)
|
(65,979)
|
(131,323)
|
(62,020)
|
(193,343)
|
(78,355)
|
(271,698)
|
(61,718)
|
(54,523)
|
(116,241)
|
(58,231)
|
(174,472)
|
(73,973)
|
(248,445)
|
(58,855)
|
(62,690)
|
(121,545)
|
(63,444)
|
(184,989)
|
(69,773)
|
(254,763)
|
Third party materials/services
|
(26,690)
|
(23,749)
|
(50,439)
|
(25,317)
|
(75,756)
|
(28,574)
|
(104,330)
|
(23,868)
|
(25,278)
|
(49,146)
|
(28,237)
|
(77,383)
|
(46,103)
|
(123,492)
|
(26,144)
|
(30,488)
|
(56,632)
|
(31,767)
|
(88,398)
|
(39,170)
|
(127,569)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(18,510)
|
(19,323)
|
(37,833)
|
(19,823)
|
(57,656)
|
(19,888)
|
(77,544)
|
(20,324)
|
(20,428)
|
(40,752)
|
(20,237)
|
(60,989)
|
(21,992)
|
(82,981)
|
(22,313)
|
(24,362)
|
(46,675)
|
(25,625)
|
(72,300)
|
(30,026)
|
(102,325)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use
|
(5,465)
|
(5,480)
|
(10,945)
|
(5,566)
|
(16,511)
|
(3,555)
|
(20,066)
|
(4,671)
|
(4,991)
|
(9,662)
|
(5,689)
|
(15,351)
|
(5,465)
|
(20,816)
|
(5,330)
|
(5,399)
|
(10,730)
|
(5,670)
|
(16,399)
|
(5,919)
|
(22,319)
|
Other
|
(7,957)
|
(3,318)
|
(11,275)
|
(4,414)
|
(15,688)
|
(2,072)
|
(17,760)
|
2,830
|
(4,225)
|
(1,395)
|
(1,684)
|
(3,079)
|
(11,144)
|
(14,223)
|
35,481
|
(7,947)
|
27,533
|
(7,457)
|
20,076
|
4,744
|
24,823
|
Other net operating revenue (expenses)
|
639,851
|
10,598
|
650,449
|
17,285
|
667,734
|
50,595
|
718,329
|
(3,817)
|
(420)
|
(4,237)
|
30,167
|
25,930
|
53,341
|
79,276
|
6,379
|
125,771
|
132,150
|
13,359
|
145,509
|
63,486
|
209,495
|
Recovery of tax credits
|
637,719
|
1,485
|
639,204
|
4,523
|
643,727
|
1,166
|
644,893
|
518
|
12,466
|
12,984
|
51,276
|
64,260
|
94,258
|
150,429
|
4,358
|
173,339
|
177,697
|
7,036
|
184,733
|
38,058
|
229,161
|
Impairment
|
6,177
|
9,260
|
15,437
|
5,665
|
21,102
|
(9,838)
|
11,264
|
(2,926)
|
(969)
|
(3,895)
|
10,967
|
7,072
|
(921)
|
6,151
|
-
|
(81)
|
(81)
|
-
|
(81)
|
3,981
|
3,901
|
Results from asset write-offs
|
(5,391)
|
(8,369)
|
(13,760)
|
(5,028)
|
(18,788)
|
(227)
|
(19,015)
|
(3,432)
|
(1,033)
|
(4,465)
|
(2,702)
|
(7,167)
|
(425)
|
(7,592)
|
(335)
|
(3,253)
|
(3,588)
|
422
|
(3,166)
|
637
|
(2,529)
|
Other
|
1,346
|
8,222
|
9,568
|
12,125
|
21,693
|
59,494
|
81,187
|
2,023
|
(10,884)
|
(8,861)
|
(29,374)
|
(38,235)
|
(39,570)
|
(69,712)
|
2,355
|
(44,234)
|
(41,879)
|
5,901
|
(35,978)
|
21,302
|
(21,039)
|
Net credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(492)
|
(492)
|
Total expenses
|
109,414
|
(548,015)
|
(438,601)
|
(529,978)
|
(968,578)
|
(566,449)
|
(1,535,027)
|
(526,250)
|
(387,740)
|
(913,990)
|
(494,227)
|
(1,408,217)
|
(652,645)
|
(2,060,865)
|
(520,090)
|
(462,701)
|
(982,792)
|
(639,956)
|
(1,622,748)
|
(682,258)
|
(2,304,509)
|
Dados operac. | Operating data
|
Índice | Index
|
Operating Data
|
2016
|
2017
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
6M18
|
3Q18
|
9M18
|
4Q18
|
2018
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
6M19
|
3Q19
|
9M19
|
4Q19
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
6M20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|
4Q20
|
2020
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
6M21
|
3Q21
|
9M21
|
4Q21
|
2021
|
Total Net Revenue (R$ million)
|
4,780.7
|
5,035.6
|
998.9
|
1,235.3
|
2,234.2
|
1,214.2
|
3,448.4
|
1,690.7
|
5,139.1
|
1,040.5
|
1,260.3
|
2,300.8
|
1,241.9
|
3,542.7
|
1,742.4
|
5,285.2
|
976.9
|
294.5
|
1,271.3
|
1,067.2
|
2,338.5
|
1,747.0
|
4,085.5
|
776.1
|
1,175.6
|
1,951.7
|
1,339.4
|
3,291.1
|
1,862.1
|
5,153.2
|
Same Store Sales
|
0.0%
|
4.9%
|
0.7%
|
-0.3%
|
0.1%
|
5.4%
|
1.9%
|
3.4%
|
2.5%
|
3.9%
|
1.8%
|
2.8%
|
0.8%
|
2.1%
|
1.0%
|
1.8%
|
-9.7%
|
-77.0%
|
-46.8%
|
-13.9%
|
-35.2%
|
-0.8%
|
-23.6%
|
-21.7%
|
303.9%
|
55.4%
|
21.0%
|
39.2%
|
5.8%
|
24.7%
|
Apparel %
|
7.1%
|
-0.8%
|
-2.4%
|
-1.7%
|
2.8%
|
-0.2%
|
1.3%
|
0.4%
|
2.1%
|
1.0%
|
1.5%
|
3.6%
|
2.2%
|
2.2%
|
2.2%
|
-8.9%
|
-79.7%
|
-48.4%
|
-18.2%
|
-37.7%
|
-3.3%
|
-25.7%
|
-20.6%
|
377.7%
|
66.3%
|
30.3%
|
49.2%
|
12.5%
|
32.7%
|
Fashiontronics %
|
-4.3%
|
3.7%
|
9.7%
|
6.8%
|
17.2%
|
10.3%
|
13.7%
|
11.3%
|
10.9%
|
5.4%
|
7.9%
|
-9.4%
|
1.8%
|
-4.7%
|
-0.2%
|
-12.2%
|
-66.0%
|
-40.5%
|
6.2%
|
-25.3%
|
12.4%
|
-14.4%
|
-25.5%
|
125.7%
|
19.5%
|
-12.5%
|
5.0%
|
-24.7%
|
-6.3%
|
Total Gross Margin %
|
47.2%
|
50.5%
|
49.0%
|
48.0%
|
48.7%
|
51.5%
|
49.6%
|
48.2%
|
49.2%
|
48.7%
|
47.3%
|
48.3%
|
49.3%
|
48.6%
|
48.8%
|
48.6%
|
48.7%
|
42.6%
|
46.0%
|
47.1%
|
46.4%
|
45.2%
|
46.7%
|
46.1%
|
44.7%
|
45.5%
|
48.3%
|
46.5%
|
Gross merchandise margin %
|
44.9%
|
48.7%
|
47.0%
|
46.6%
|
46.9%
|
50.8%
|
48.2%
|
45.7%
|
47.2%
|
46.5%
|
45.6%
|
46.2%
|
48.9%
|
47.1%
|
45.7%
|
45.9%
|
45.8%
|
43.2%
|
44.5%
|
46.6%
|
45.4%
|
40.8%
|
46.1%
|
44.0%
|
44.3%
|
44.1%
|
48.6%
|
45.8%
|
Gross Margin - Apparel %
|
49.3%
|
53.0%
|
51.4%
|
50.4%
|
51.0%
|
55.3%
|
52.5%
|
51.5%
|
52.9%
|
52.2%
|
50.2%
|
51.5%
|
53.6%
|
52.2%
|
52.3%
|
55.0%
|
52.8%
|
48.2%
|
50.7%
|
52.2%
|
51.3%
|
46.4%
|
51.1%
|
49.3%
|
49.3%
|
49.3%
|
52.4%
|
50.5%
|
Gross Margin - Fashiotronics %
|
28.1%
|
30.4%
|
29.4%
|
31.0%
|
29.9%
|
28.3%
|
29.5%
|
24.8%
|
24.4%
|
24.6%
|
24.4%
|
24.5%
|
23.9%
|
24.3%
|
21.3%
|
24.1%
|
22.1%
|
25.0%
|
23.4%
|
20.9%
|
22.5%
|
18.4%
|
20.0%
|
19.3%
|
16.9%
|
18.4%
|
21.8%
|
19.4%
|
Online Net Revenue (R$ million)
|
16.4
|
23.7
|
40.1
|
22.7
|
62.9
|
35.7
|
98.5
|
24.2
|
30.5
|
54.8
|
31.9
|
86.7
|
41.5
|
128.2
|
38.6
|
139.6
|
178.1
|
173.7
|
351.8
|
157.3
|
509.1
|
106.6
|
191.0
|
297.6
|
194.0
|
491.6
|
195.4
|
687.0
|
% Omni Net Revenue / Total Merchandise Revenue
|
1.8%
|
2.0%
|
1.9%
|
2.0%
|
1.9%
|
2.2%
|
2.0%
|
2.5%
|
2.6%
|
2.5%
|
2.7%
|
2.6%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
4.3%
|
50.7%
|
15.1%
|
16.6%
|
15.8%
|
9.3%
|
13.0%
|
15.0%
|
16.8%
|
16.2%
|
15.1%
|
15.7%
|
10.7%
|
13.8%
|
Average Ticket (R$)
|
125.5
|
137.6
|
131.9
|
130.9
|
131.6
|
133.9
|
132.3
|
127.8
|
166.5
|
135.2
|
139.7
|
137.3
|
143.7
|
140.0
|
131.9
|
161.1
|
148.6
|
150.0
|
149.2
|
158.3
|
152.5
|
New stores
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
2
|
9
|
11
|
4
|
15
|
11
|
11
|
Closed stores
|
20
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Total of stores
|
279
|
276
|
275
|
276
|
276
|
276
|
276
|
279
|
279
|
278
|
282
|
282
|
283
|
283
|
287
|
287
|
286
|
288
|
288
|
289
|
30
|
295
|
295
|
297
|
304
|
304
|
308
|
308
|
319
|
319
|
Sales area (thousand m²)
|
524.4
|
518.5
|
517.9
|
519.8
|
519.8
|
519.8
|
519.8
|
525.8
|
525.8
|
524.0
|
532.5
|
532.5
|
535.4
|
535.4
|
544.0
|
544.0
|
544.0
|
547.2
|
547.2
|
549.0
|
549.0
|
559
|
559
|
559
|
575
|
575
|
581
|
581
|
597
|
597
|
Remodeled stores
|
2
|
19
|
15
|
0
|
15
|
25
|
40
|
20
|
60
|
20
|
18
|
38
|
35
|
73
|
1
|
74
|
5
|
7
|
12
|
18
|
30
|
0
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Serv. Fin.| Financial Services
|
Índice | Index
|
R$ milhões
|
1T18
|
2T18
|
3T18
|
4T18
|
2018
|
1T19
|
2T19
|
6M19
|
3T19
|
9M19
|
4T19
|
2019
|
1T20
|
2T20
|
6M20
|
3T20
|
9M20
|
4T20
|
2020
|
1T21
|
2T21
|
6M21
|
3T21
|
9M21
|
4T21
|
2021
|
Receita Líquida da Parceria c/ Bradescard
|
58.7
|
72.7
|
53.6
|
56.3
|
241.3
|
55.3
|
61.0
|
116.3
|
52.5
|
168.8
|
47.6
|
216.4
|
68.2
|
15.9
|
84.1
|
16.0
|
100.1
|
49.1
|
149.2
|
62.5
|
37.7
|
100.2
|
49.6
|
149.8
|
Lucro Bruto de Serviços Financeiros
|
58.2
|
72.3
|
53.2
|
55.9
|
239.7
|
55.0
|
60.7
|
115.7
|
52.2
|
167.9
|
47.3
|
215.1
|
67.9
|
15.6
|
83.5
|
15.8
|
99.3
|
48.9
|
148.2
|
62.3
|
37.5
|
99.7
|
49.4
|
149.1
|
(-) Despesas de Serviços Financeiros - Vendas
|
(54.1)
|
(45.4)
|
(43.8)
|
(47.7)
|
(191.1)
|
(49.7)
|
(51.1)
|
(100.8)
|
(50.5)
|
(151.3)
|
(56.4)
|
(207.8)
|
(51.0)
|
(33.4)
|
(84.4)
|
(47.7)
|
(132.1)
|
(47.3)
|
(179.4)
|
(28.8)
|
(27.2)
|
(56.0)
|
(33.9)
|
(89.9)
|
(=) Resultado de Serviços Financeiros
|
4.1
|
26.9
|
9.4
|
8.2
|
48.6
|
5.2
|
9.6
|
14.8
|
1.6
|
16.4
|
(9.1)
|
7.3
|
17.0
|
(17.8)
|
(0.8)
|
(31.9)
|
(32.8)
|
1.6
|
(31.2)
|
33.4
|
10.3
|
43.7
|
15.5
|
59.2
|
1T18
|
2T18
|
3T18
|
4T18
|
2018
|
1T19
|
2T19
|
6M19
|
3T19
|
9M19
|
4T19
|
2019
|
1T20
|
2T20
|
6M20
|
3T20
|
9M20
|
4T20
|
2020
|
1T21
|
2T21
|
6M21
|
3T21
|
9M21
|
4T21
|
2021
|
Média Líquida de Contas a Receber (bilhões)
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
3.0
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
% da Venda
|
24.5%
|
23.6%
|
22.3%
|
21.2%
|
22.4%
|
20.9%
|
22.0%
|
21.5%
|
21.2%
|
21.4%
|
18.0%
|
21.1%
|
20.3%
|
20%
|
21%
|
15.5%
|
17.2%
|
13.6%
|
15.7%
|
15.5%
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
Número de cartões novos (mil)
|
118.4
|
139.1
|
134.2
|
198.2
|
589.8
|
143.2
|
167.4
|
310.6
|
178.9
|
489.4
|
294.1
|
783.5
|
179.5
|
18.5
|
198.0
|
102.7
|
335.9
|
179.6
|
516.1
|
130.0
|
199.0
|
329.0
|
277.0
|
606.0
|
Número de cartões ativos (milhões)
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
6.1
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
5.2
|
3.4
|
4.0
|
2.8
|
3.8
|
2.7
|
4.0
|
2.7
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
Inadimplência* (%)
|
4.2%
|
8.2%
|
9.1%
|
6.3%
|
7.0%
|
7.6%
|
8.3%
|
8.0%
|
10.2%
|
8.2%
|
9.8%
|
9.0%
|
5.6%
|
21.7%
|
13.7%
|
13.3%
|
12.7%
|
3.8%
|
11.1%
|
1.1%
|
10.2%
|
5.4%
|
6.4%
|
5.6%
|
* Perdas Líquidas das Recuperações/carteira
Serv. Fin.| Financial Servi NEW
|
Índice | Index
|
R$ million
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
2018
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
6M19
|
3Q19
|
9M19
|
4Q19
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
6M20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|
4Q20
|
2020
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
6M21
|
3Q21
|
9M21
|
4Q21
|
2021
|
Bradescard Partnership Revenues, Net. of taxes
|
58.7
|
72.7
|
53.6
|
56.3
|
241.3
|
55.3
|
61.0
|
116.3
|
52.5
|
168.8
|
47.6
|
216.4
|
68.2
|
15.9
|
84.1
|
16.0
|
100.1
|
49.1
|
149.2
|
62.5
|
37.7
|
100.2
|
49.6
|
149.8
|
24.5
|
174.3
|
C&A Pay (private label) Revenues, Net. of Funding and Taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
Net Revenue from Funding and Financial Services Taxes
|
49.1
|
149.2
|
62.5
|
37.7
|
100.2
|
49.6
|
149.8
|
25.2
|
175.0
|
Gross Profit - Financial Services
|
58.2
|
72.3
|
53.2
|
55.9
|
239.7
|
55.0
|
60.7
|
115.7
|
52.2
|
167.9
|
47.3
|
215.1
|
67.9
|
15.6
|
83.5
|
15.8
|
99.3
|
48.9
|
148.2
|
62.3
|
37.5
|
99.7
|
49.4
|
149.1
|
23.9
|
173.0
|
(-) Losses, Net of Recoveries (C&A Pay)
|
(0.5)
|
(0.5)
|
(-) Total Financial Services Expenses
|
(54.1)
|
(45.4)
|
(43.8)
|
(47.7)
|
(191.1)
|
(49.7)
|
(51.1)
|
(100.8)
|
(50.5)
|
(151.3)
|
(56.4)
|
(207.8)
|
(51.0)
|
(33.4)
|
(84.4)
|
(47.7)
|
(132.1)
|
(47.3)
|
(179.4)
|
(28.8)
|
(27.2)
|
(56.0)
|
(33.9)
|
(89.9)
|
(47.4)
|
(137.3)
|
(=) Financial Services Result
|
4.1
|
26.9
|
9.4
|
8.2
|
48.6
|
5.2
|
9.6
|
14.8
|
1.6
|
16.4
|
(9.1)
|
7.3
|
17.0
|
(17.8)
|
(0.8)
|
(31.9)
|
(32.8)
|
1.6
|
(31.2)
|
33.5
|
10.3
|
43.7
|
15.5
|
59.2
|
(24.0)
|
35.2
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
2018
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
6M19
|
3Q19
|
9M19
|
4Q19
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
6M20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|
4Q20
|
2020
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
6M21
|
3Q21
|
9M21
|
4Q21
|
2021
|
Bradescard Partnership
|
Net Average of Accounts Receivable (billions)
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
3.0
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
% of Sale
|
24.5%
|
23.6%
|
22.3%
|
21.2%
|
22.4%
|
20.9%
|
22.0%
|
21.5%
|
21.2%
|
21.4%
|
18.0%
|
21.1%
|
20.3%
|
20%
|
21%
|
15.5%
|
17.2%
|
13.6%
|
15.7%
|
15.5%
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
13%
|
15%
|
Number of new cards (thousands)
|
118.4
|
139.1
|
134.2
|
198.2
|
589.8
|
143.2
|
167.4
|
310.6
|
178.9
|
489.4
|
294.1
|
783.5
|
179.5
|
18.5
|
198.0
|
102.7
|
335.9
|
179.6
|
516.1
|
130.0
|
199.0
|
329.0
|
277.0
|
606.0
|
265.0
|
871.0
|
Number of active cards (million)
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
6.1
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
5.2
|
3.4
|
4.0
|
2.8
|
3.8
|
2.7
|
4.0
|
2.7
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
Default* (%)
|
4.2%
|
8.2%
|
9.1%
|
6.3%
|
7.0%
|
7.6%
|
8.3%
|
8.0%
|
10.2%
|
8.2%
|
9.8%
|
9.0%
|
5.6%
|
21.7%
|
13.7%
|
13.3%
|
12.7%
|
3.8%
|
11.1%
|
1.1%
|
10.2%
|
5.4%
|
6.4%
|
5.6%
|
14.4%
|
7.6%
|
C&A Pay (private label)
|
Net Average of Accounts Receivable (billions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
% of Sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4%
|
2%
|
Number of new cards (thousands)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
401.5
|
401.5
|
Number of active cards (thousand)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
401.1
|
401.1
|
Default* (%)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
* Net losses from recoveries/portfolio
CAPEX
|
Índice | Index
|
Investements (R$ million)
|
2016
|
2017
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
6M18
|
3Q18
|
9M18
|
4Q18
|
2018
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
6M19
|
3Q19
|
9M19
|
4Q19
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
6M20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|
4Q20
|
2020
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
6M21
|
3Q21
|
9M21
|
4Q21
|
2021
|
New stores
|
16.3
|
-
|
-
|
3.8
|
3.8
|
7.8
|
11.6
|
12.4
|
24.1
|
11.5
|
14.1
|
25.6
|
14.6
|
40.2
|
25.5
|
65.7
|
7.5
|
7.1
|
14.6
|
12.6
|
27.2
|
36.5
|
63.7
|
27.1
|
15.3
|
42.4
|
42.6
|
85.0
|
93.7
|
178.7
|
Remodelling
|
29.8
|
20.1
|
29.4
|
8.3
|
37.7
|
52.5
|
90.2
|
42.3
|
132.5
|
39.5
|
33.7
|
73.3
|
36.4
|
109.5
|
22.1
|
131.6
|
14.4
|
14.4
|
28.8
|
15.1
|
43.9
|
30.5
|
74.4
|
3.7
|
8.1
|
11.8
|
11.1
|
22.9
|
36.9
|
59.8
|
Dsitribution center
|
4.6
|
31.2
|
1.8
|
0.6
|
2.4
|
1.6
|
4
|
0.6
|
4.6
|
0.6
|
8.4
|
9.1
|
3.5
|
12.5
|
2.5
|
15
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
4.2
|
3.8
|
8
|
37
|
45
|
14.3
|
30.9
|
45.2
|
55.6
|
100.8
|
43.7
|
144.5
|
IT and others
|
59.5
|
47.6
|
37.4
|
8.2
|
45.6
|
10
|
55.6
|
22.9
|
78.5
|
32
|
18.2
|
50.2
|
21.4
|
71.7
|
34.7
|
106.4
|
9.5
|
21.7
|
31.2
|
12.9
|
44.1
|
75.3
|
119.4
|
25.5
|
87.3
|
112.8
|
13.4
|
126.2
|
172.9
|
299.1
|
Total Investments
|
110.2
|
98.9
|
68.6
|
20.9
|
89.5
|
71.9
|
161.4
|
78.2
|
239.7
|
83.6
|
74.4
|
158.2
|
75.9
|
233.9
|
84.8
|
318.7
|
33.5
|
45.3
|
78.8
|
44.4
|
123.2
|
179.3
|
302.5
|
70.7
|
141.6
|
212.2
|
122.7
|
334.9
|
347.2
|
682.1
LOJAS | STORES
|
Opening Date
|
Shopping/Street
|
Sales Area - m²
|
City
|
Location
|
State
|
Region
|
8/31/76
|
SHOPPING
|
2,705
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING IBIRAPUERA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/15/77
|
RUA
|
2,256
|
CAMPINAS
|
CAMPINAS - CENTRO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/13/77
|
RUA
|
3,652
|
CURITIBA
|
CURITIBA-CENTRO
|
PR
|
Sul
|
8/31/78
|
RUA
|
3,366
|
PORTO ALEGRE
|
PORTO ALEGRE
|
RS
|
Sul
|
8/28/79
|
RUA
|
2,173
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
COPACABANA
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
9/13/79
|
SHOPPING
|
2,030
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
BH SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
4/17/80
|
RUA
|
1,882
|
SANTO ANDRE
|
SANTO ANDRE CENTRO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/7/80
|
SHOPPING
|
2,034
|
CAMPINAS
|
SHOPPING IGUATEMI CAMPINAS
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/6/81
|
SHOPPING
|
2,118
|
RIBEIRÃO PRETO
|
RIBEIRAO SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
8/27/81
|
RUA
|
2,737
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
TIJUCA
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
10/13/81
|
SHOPPING
|
1,930
|
GOIANIA
|
FLAMBOYANT SHOPPING CENTER
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
10/27/81
|
SHOPPING
|
3,490
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
BARRA SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
5/3/82
|
SHOPPING
|
3,164
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING MORUMBI
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
8/31/82
|
RUA
|
3,348
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
9/16/82
|
RUA
|
2,678
|
SANTOS
|
CONJTO ATLANTICO (SHOPPING)
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/14/83
|
SHOPPING
|
2,642
|
CAXIAS DO SUL
|
SHOPPING CENTER IGUATEMI
|
RS
|
Sul
|
4/26/83
|
SHOPPING
|
2,014
|
BRASILIA
|
SHOPPING CONJUNTO NACIONAL
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
11/8/83
|
SHOPPING
|
2,995
|
BRASILIA
|
PARK SHOPPING
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
4/7/84
|
SHOPPING
|
3,469
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING CENTER NORTE
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/10/85
|
SHOPPING
|
4,877
|
SALVADOR
|
SHOPPING IGUATEMI BAHIA
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
11/12/85
|
RUA
|
3,095
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
OUVIDOR
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/14/85
|
RUA
|
3,357
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
MADUREIRA
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/20/85
|
SHOPPING
|
4,305
|
SALVADOR
|
SHOPPING PIEDADE
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
3/20/86
|
SHOPPING
|
3,143
|
RECIFE
|
SHOPPING RECIFE
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
10/3/86
|
SHOPPING
|
2,953
|
NITEROI
|
PLAZA SHOPPING NITEROI
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
5/28/87
|
SHOPPING
|
2,014
|
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS
|
CENTER VALE SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/5/87
|
RUA
|
3,379
|
RECIFE
|
RECIFE - CENTRO
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
11/16/87
|
SHOPPING
|
1,787
|
SALVADOR
|
SHOPPING BARRA
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
4/28/88
|
SHOPPING
|
1,639
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING IGUATEMI
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
8/25/88
|
RUA
|
2,424
|
SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO
|
SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/28/88
|
SHOPPING
|
2,908
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING INTERLAGOS
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
3/30/89
|
SHOPPING
|
3,219
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
NORTE SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/11/89
|
SHOPPING
|
2,831
|
MACEIO
|
SHOPPING IGUATEMI MACEIO
|
AL
|
Nordeste
|
10/24/89
|
SHOPPING
|
1,778
|
JUNDIAÍ
|
MAXI SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/25/91
|
SHOPPING
|
2,015
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
SHOPPING MEYER
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
5/2/91
|
SHOPPING
|
2,006
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING WEST PLAZA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/19/91
|
SHOPPING
|
2,603
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING ARICANDUVA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/25/91
|
SHOPPING
|
3,077
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
MINAS SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
10/28/91
|
SHOPPING
|
1,685
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
SHOPPING DEL REY
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
9/30/93
|
SHOPPING
|
2,331
|
VITORIA
|
VITORIA SHOPPING
|
ES
|
Sudeste
|
10/27/93
|
SHOPPING
|
3,604
|
BELEM
|
SHOPPING PÁTIO BELEM
|
PA
|
Norte
|
10/29/93
|
SHOPPING
|
2,050
|
PORTO ALEGRE
|
SHOPPING PRAIA DE BELAS
|
RS
|
Sul
|
4/26/94
|
SHOPPING
|
2,226
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPING PLAZA SUL
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/15/94
|
RUA
|
2,394
|
NOVA IGUAÇU
|
NOVA IGUACU
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
9/19/95
|
RUA
|
2,007
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SAO PAULO CENTRO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/28/95
|
RUA
|
2,051
|
FORTALEZA
|
FORTALEZA CENTRO
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
10/26/95
|
RUA
|
2,616
|
DUQUE DE CAXIAS
|
DUQUE DE CAXIAS
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/16/95
|
SHOPPING
|
2,855
|
FORTALEZA
|
SHOPPING IGUATEMI FORTALEZA
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
4/25/96
|
RUA
|
1,907
|
NATAL
|
NATAL
|
RN
|
Nordeste
|
10/30/96
|
SHOPPING
|
2,250
|
CURITIBA
|
SHOPPING CURITIBA
|
PR
|
Sul
|
4/29/97
|
SHOPPING
|
2,040
|
RECIFE
|
SHOPPING TACARUNA
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
5/2/97
|
SHOPPING
|
1,687
|
SANTO ANDRE
|
SHOPPING ABC
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/23/97
|
RUA
|
1,643
|
PELOTAS
|
PELOTAS CENTRO
|
RS
|
Sul
|
10/28/97
|
SHOPPING
|
2,368
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING METRO TATUAPE
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/29/97
|
SHOPPING
|
2,044
|
BRASILIA
|
PATIO BRASIL SHOPPING
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
4/2/98
|
SHOPPING
|
1,997
|
NOVO HAMBURGO
|
SHOPPING NOVO HAMBURGO
|
RS
|
Sul
|
4/14/98
|
RUA
|
2,298
|
JOÃO PESSOA
|
JOAO PESSOA
|
PB
|
Nordeste
|
4/15/98
|
SHOPPING
|
1,998
|
SANTO ANDRE
|
ABC PLAZA SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/16/98
|
SHOPPING
|
1,844
|
ARACAJU
|
SHOPPING JARDINS
|
SE
|
Nordeste
|
11/12/98
|
SHOPPING
|
1,979
|
GUARULHOS
|
SHOPPING INTERNACIONAL
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/30/99
|
SHOPPING
|
1,655
|
SÃO PAULO
|
CENTRAL PLAZA SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/26/00
|
SHOPPING
|
1,993
|
GOIANIA
|
GOIANIA SHOPPING
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
4/27/00
|
RUA
|
2,694
|
SÃO LUIS
|
SAO LUIZ
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
10/5/00
|
SHOPPING
|
2,040
|
FEIRA DE SANTANA
|
SHOPP. IGUAT. FEIRA DE SANT
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
10/26/00
|
SHOPPING
|
1,221
|
CURITIBA
|
SHOPPING MULLER
|
PR
|
Sul
|
11/16/00
|
SHOPPING
|
1,828
|
BRASILIA
|
SHOPPING TAGUATINGA
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
11/17/00
|
SHOPPING
|
1,819
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
SHOPP. PASSEIO CAMPO GRANDE
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/23/00
|
SHOPPING
|
2,178
|
MANAUS
|
AMAZONAS SHOPPING
|
AM
|
Norte
|
5/8/01
|
SHOPPING
|
1,726
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
SHOPPING CARIOCA
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/8/01
|
SHOPPING
|
2,365
|
JABOATÃO DOS GUARARAPES
|
SHOPPING GUARARAPES
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
12/13/01
|
RUA
|
3,306
|
MANAUS
|
MANAUS
|
AM
|
Norte
|
3/19/02
|
SHOPPING
|
2,320
|
CAMPINAS
|
SHOPPING PARQUE DOM PEDRO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
3/21/02
|
SHOPPING
|
2,306
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
SHOPPING NOVA AMERICA
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
7/10/02
|
SHOPPING
|
2,311
|
TABOA DA SERRA
|
SHOPPING TABOAO DA SERRA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/29/02
|
SHOPPING
|
2,048
|
VILA VELHA
|
SHOPPING PRAIA DA COSTA
|
ES
|
Sudeste
|
12/2/02
|
SHOPPING
|
1,612
|
MAUA
|
MAUA PLAZA SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/3/02
|
SHOPPING
|
2,347
|
MANAIRA
|
MANARIA SHOPPING
|
PB
|
Nordeste
|
4/10/03
|
SHOPPING
|
1,203
|
VOLTA REDONDA
|
SIDER SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/15/03
|
SHOPPING
|
1,709
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
WEST SHOPPING RIO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
5/29/03
|
RUA
|
2,898
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
BELO HORIZONTE CENTRO - II
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
7/10/03
|
SHOPPING
|
2,171
|
CAMPO GRANDE
|
SHOPPING CAMPO GRANDE
|
MS
|
Centro oeste
|
7/31/03
|
RUA
|
2,044
|
GUARULHOS
|
GUARULHOS CENTRO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/25/03
|
SHOPPING
|
3,219
|
BELEM
|
SHOPPING CASTANHEIRA
|
PA
|
Norte
|
11/1/03
|
SHOPPING
|
2,180
|
BARUERI
|
SHOPPING TAMBORE
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/6/03
|
SHOPPING
|
2,387
|
CURITIBA
|
PARK SHOPPING BARIGUI
|
PR
|
Sul
|
11/15/03
|
RUA
|
1,945
|
OSASCO
|
OSASCO CENTRO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/30/03
|
SHOPPING
|
1,974
|
CONTAGEM
|
ITAU POWER SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
3/25/04
|
SHOPPING
|
1,684
|
SÃO GONÇALO
|
SAO GONCALO SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/1/04
|
SHOPPING
|
1,918
|
SÃO JOAO DO MERITI
|
SHOPPING GRANDE RIO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/22/04
|
SHOPPING
|
1,906
|
APARECIDA DE GOIANIA
|
BURITI SHOPPING
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
4/27/04
|
SHOPPING
|
1,800
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING BOA VISTA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/28/04
|
SHOPPING
|
2,034
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING PENHA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/18/04
|
SHOPPING
|
1,718
|
UBERLANDIA
|
CENTER SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
12/2/04
|
SHOPPING
|
1,524
|
SÃO JOSÉ
|
SHOPPING ITAGUAÇU
|
SC
|
Sul
|
12/9/04
|
SHOPPING
|
1,314
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
SHOPPING RECREIO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/27/05
|
SHOPPING
|
2,608
|
NATAL
|
MIDWAY MALL
|
RN
|
Nordeste
|
6/2/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,121
|
PIRACICABA
|
SHOPPING PIRACICABA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
6/9/05
|
RUA
|
2,512
|
ARACAJU
|
ARACAJU CENTRO
|
SE
|
Nordeste
|
7/14/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,752
|
NATAL
|
NATAL SHOPPING
|
RN
|
Nordeste
|
8/4/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,564
|
FORTALEZA
|
NORTH SHOPPING
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
10/27/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,509
|
BRASILIA
|
SHOPPING ALAMEDA
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
11/17/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,629
|
PRAIA GRANDE
|
LITORAL SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/17/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,745
|
SOROCABA
|
ESPLANADA SHOPP. SOROCABA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/1/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,344
|
LONDRINA
|
SHOPPING CATUAI
|
PR
|
Sul
|
12/8/05
|
SHOPPING
|
1,474
|
CARUARU
|
SHOPPING CARUARU
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
12/9/05
|
RUA
|
2,475
|
TERESINA
|
TERESINA CENTRO
|
PI
|
Nordeste
|
4/27/06
|
SHOPPING
|
990
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING JARDIM SUL
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/4/06
|
RUA
|
2,577
|
MACEIO
|
MACEIO CENTRO
|
AL
|
Nordeste
|
6/29/06
|
RUA
|
1,744
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
BOTAFOGO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
7/6/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,671
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING CAMPO LIMPO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
7/13/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,159
|
SANTA BARBARA OESTE
|
SHOPPING TIVOLI
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
7/27/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,040
|
FRANCA
|
FRANCA SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
8/10/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,017
|
ITU
|
PLAZA SHOPPING ITU
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/5/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,474
|
RIBEIRÃO PRETO
|
NOVO SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/5/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,092
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
ILHA DO GOVERN. PLAZA SHOPP
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
10/19/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,083
|
TAUBATE
|
SHOPPING TAUBATÉ
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/26/06
|
RUA
|
1,898
|
JUIZ DE FORA
|
JUIZ DE FORA
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
11/9/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,862
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING SP MARKET
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/23/06
|
RUA
|
1,962
|
SÃO LUIS
|
SAO LUIS
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
12/7/06
|
RUA
|
1,801
|
CAMPINA GRANDE
|
CAMPINA GRANDE
|
PB
|
Nordeste
|
12/14/06
|
SHOPPING
|
1,022
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING ELDORADO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
2/8/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,510
|
FLORIANÓPOLIS
|
FLORIPA SHOPPING
|
SC
|
Sul
|
3/1/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,040
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING D
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/28/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,278
|
SÃO VICENTE
|
SHOPPING BRISAMAR
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/3/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,012
|
GUARATINGUETA
|
BURITI SHOPPING GUARÁ
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/22/07
|
SHOPPING
|
2,467
|
SALVADOR
|
SHOPPING SALVADOR
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
5/31/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,479
|
FORTALEZA
|
SHOPPING BENFICA
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
6/14/07
|
RUA
|
1,951
|
FEIRA DE SANTANA
|
FEIRA DE SANTANA CENTRO
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
6/16/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,054
|
MOGI DAS CRUZES
|
SHOPPING MOGI
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/26/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,677
|
RECIFE
|
PLAZA SHOPPING CASA FORTE
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
10/4/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,208
|
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS
|
SHOPPING VALE SUL
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/25/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,635
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SANTANA PARQUE SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/27/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,646
|
CAMBURIU
|
SHOPP. BALNEARIO CAMBURIU
|
SC
|
Sul
|
10/29/07
|
RUA
|
1,890
|
SÃO GONÇALO
|
ALCANTARA CENTRO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
10/30/07
|
SHOPPING
|
2,070
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
BANGÚ SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/7/07
|
SHOPPING
|
2,084
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING METRO ITAQUERA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/22/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,893
|
CUIABÁ
|
SHOPPING PANTANAL
|
MT
|
Centro oeste
|
11/28/07
|
RUA
|
1,790
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
BONSUCESSO CENTRO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/29/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,026
|
INDAIATUBA
|
SHOPPING JARAGUA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/29/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,447
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
TIJUCA SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/30/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,148
|
BAURU
|
BAURU SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/6/07
|
SHOPPING
|
1,685
|
NATAL
|
NORTE SHOPPING
|
RN
|
Nordeste
|
12/13/07
|
RUA
|
2,887
|
BELEM
|
BELEM CENTRO
|
PA
|
Norte
|
3/13/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,089
|
SÃO CARLOS
|
SHOPP. IGUATEMI SAO CARLOS
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
3/28/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,702
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING BOURBON POMPÉIA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/22/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,803
|
JUIZ DE FORA
|
INDEPENDENCIA SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
5/9/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,908
|
CURITIBA
|
SHOPPING PALLADIUM
|
PR
|
Sul
|
5/29/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,005
|
LIMEIRA
|
SHOPPING PÁTIO LIMEIRA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/11/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,070
|
POÇOS DE CALDAS
|
MINASSUL SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
9/25/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,669
|
MACAE
|
SHOPPING PLAZA MACAE
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
9/26/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,590
|
NITEROI
|
BAY MARKET CENTER
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
10/23/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,495
|
RIO PRETO
|
SHOPPING RIO PRETO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/30/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,907
|
PORTO VELHO
|
PORTO VELHO SHOPPING
|
RO
|
Norte
|
11/6/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,829
|
PETROLINA
|
RIVER SHOPPING
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
11/11/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,761
|
DUQUE DE CAXIAS
|
CAXIAS SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/13/08
|
SHOPPING
|
977
|
RIO CLARO
|
RIO CLARO SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/27/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,240
|
SUZANO
|
SHOPPING SUZANO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/1/08
|
SHOPPING
|
1,772
|
FORTALEZA
|
SHOPPING VIA SUL
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
3/26/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,070
|
PRESIDENTE PRUDENTE
|
PRUDENSHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/28/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,978
|
SALVADOR
|
SHOPPING PARALELA
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
4/30/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,030
|
GUARULHOS
|
SHOPPING BONSUCESSO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/7/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,600
|
PORTO ALEGRE
|
SHOPPING IGUATEMI
|
RS
|
Sul
|
5/28/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,634
|
MANAUS
|
SHOPPING MANAUARA
|
AM
|
Norte
|
6/18/09
|
SHOPPING
|
2,264
|
OSASCO
|
SHOPPING UNIÃO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
7/16/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,827
|
BRASILIA
|
BOULEVARD SHOPP. BRASILIA
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
10/1/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,580
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
VIA SHOPPING BARREIRO
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
10/29/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,735
|
DIADEMA
|
SHOPPING PRAÇA DA MOÇA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/25/09
|
SHOPPING
|
2,017
|
MACEIO
|
SHOPPING PÁTIO MACEIO
|
AL
|
Nordeste
|
12/3/09
|
SHOPPING
|
1,813
|
BELEM
|
SHOPPING BOULEVARD
|
PA
|
Norte
|
12/10/09
|
RUA
|
1,063
|
ITABORAI
|
ITABORAI
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/15/10
|
SHOPPING
|
2,013
|
SÃO LUIS
|
SHOPPING RIO ANIL
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
4/24/10
|
SHOPPING
|
1,747
|
JOINVILLE
|
JOINVILLE GARTEN SHOPPING
|
SC
|
Sul
|
6/1/10
|
SHOPPING
|
1,027
|
SÃO PAULO
|
RAPOSO SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/5/10
|
SHOPPING
|
1,002
|
SETE LAGOAS
|
SHOPPING SETE LAGOAS
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
10/26/10
|
SHOPPING
|
1,807
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
BOULEVARD SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
10/28/10
|
SHOPPING
|
1,047
|
ITAGUAI
|
PÁTIOMIX COSTA VERDE
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/4/10
|
SHOPPING
|
1,590
|
CANOAS
|
CANOAS SHOPPING
|
RS
|
Sul
|
11/9/10
|
SHOPPING
|
1,701
|
SALVADOR
|
SALVADOR NORTE SHOPPING
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
11/24/10
|
SHOPPING
|
984
|
COTIA
|
SHOPPING GRANJA VIANNA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/30/10
|
SHOPPING
|
923
|
SÃO GONÇALO
|
BOULEV. SHOPP. SÃO GONÇALO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/29/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,929
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
SHOPPING BOULEVARD
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
6/30/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,964
|
ITABUNA
|
JEQUITIBÁ PLAZA
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
7/7/11
|
RUA
|
2,117
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
CENTRO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
8/4/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,023
|
INDAIATUBA
|
POLO SHOPPING INDAIATUBA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
8/25/11
|
RUA
|
2,359
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
CAMPO GRANDE
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
9/22/11
|
SHOPPING
|
998
|
JACAREI
|
JACAREÍ SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/4/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,093
|
UBERABA
|
SHOPPING UBERABA
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
11/10/11
|
SHOPPING
|
2,244
|
SÃO CAETANO DO SUL
|
PARK SHOPPING SÃO CAETANO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/24/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,165
|
HORTOLANDIA
|
SHOPPING HORTOLANDIA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/25/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,140
|
MONTES CLAROS
|
SHOPPING MONTES CLAROS
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
11/29/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,838
|
SÃO PAULO
|
MOOCA PLAZA SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/30/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,783
|
BARUERI
|
PARQUE SHOPPING BARUERI
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/30/11
|
SHOPPING
|
2,002
|
SERRA
|
SHOPPING MESTRE ÁLVARO
|
ES
|
Sudeste
|
12/8/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,005
|
MARILIA
|
MARILIA SHOPPING CENTER
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/8/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,122
|
SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO
|
SHOPPING METRÓPOLE
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/9/11
|
SHOPPING
|
1,887
|
SERGIPE
|
SHOPPING RIOMAR
|
SE
|
Nordeste
|
12/13/11
|
SHOPPING
|
2,072
|
VITORIA DA CONQUISTA
|
SHOPPING CONQUISTA SUL
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
12/20/11
|
SHOPPING
|
2,121
|
SÃO LUIS
|
SHOPPING DA ILHA
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
4/26/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,984
|
PORTO ALEGRE
|
BOURBON SHOPPING WALLIG
|
RS
|
Sul
|
5/4/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,951
|
BELEM
|
PARQUE SHOPPING BELÉM
|
PA
|
Norte
|
5/8/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,025
|
JUAZEIRO DO NORTE
|
SHOPPING CARIRI
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
5/23/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,011
|
BELO HORIZONTE
|
SHOPPING ESTAÇÃO BH
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
6/14/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,004
|
RECIFE
|
SHOPPING BOA VISTA
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
7/13/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,336
|
SALVADOR
|
SHOPPING BELA VISTA
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
7/24/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,009
|
CARUARU
|
SHOPPING DIFUSORA
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
9/27/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,240
|
IMPERATRIZ
|
SHOPPING IMPERIAL
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
10/10/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,877
|
CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO
|
SHOPPING COSTA DOURADA
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
10/12/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,163
|
SÃO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO
|
SHOPPING CIDADE NORTE
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/18/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,735
|
JUNDIAÍ
|
JUNDIAÍ SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/27/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,322
|
SÃO JOSÉ
|
CONTINENTE PARK SHOPPING
|
SC
|
Sul
|
10/30/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,250
|
RECIFE
|
RIOMAR SHOPPING
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
11/9/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,253
|
CAMPINAS
|
SHOP. PARQUE DAS BANDEIRAS
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/13/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,127
|
SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO
|
SHOPPING SÃO BERNARDO PLAZA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/22/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,112
|
MOGI GUAÇU
|
BURITI SHOPPING MOGI GUAÇU
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/27/12
|
SHOPPING
|
999
|
VILA VELHA
|
BOULERVAD SHOPP. VILA VELHA
|
ES
|
Sudeste
|
11/29/12
|
SHOPPING
|
2,110
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
PARK SHOPPING CAMPO GRANDE
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
12/1/12
|
SHOPPING
|
1,112
|
LONDRINA
|
NORTE SHOPPING LONDRINA
|
PR
|
Sul
|
5/2/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,012
|
NOSSA SRA SOCORRO
|
SHOPPING PRÊMIO
|
SE
|
Nordeste
|
5/7/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,020
|
MARABÁ
|
SHOPPING PÁTIO MARABÁ
|
PA
|
Norte
|
7/10/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,201
|
BETIM
|
METROPOLITAN GARDEN SHOPP.
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
7/30/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,308
|
MACAPA
|
SHOPPING AMAPÁ GARDEN
|
AP
|
Norte
|
9/25/13
|
RUA
|
1,052
|
ARAPIRACA
|
SHOP PÁT. ARAPIRACA GARDEN
|
AL
|
Nordeste
|
10/22/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,067
|
ITAPECERICA DA SERRA
|
SHOPPING ITAPECERICA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/24/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,543
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
PARQUE SHOPPING SULACAP
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/7/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,799
|
MACEIO
|
SHOPPING MACEIÓ
|
AL
|
Nordeste
|
11/12/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,529
|
FORTALEZA
|
NORTH SHOPPING JÓQUEI
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
11/12/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,120
|
GOIANIA
|
SHOPPING PASSEIO DAS ÁGUAS
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
11/16/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,127
|
CEILANDIA
|
SHOPPING JK CEILÂNDIA
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
11/21/13
|
SHOPPING
|
996
|
SOROCABA
|
SHOPPING PÁTIO CIANÊ
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/22/13
|
RUA
|
980
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
IPANEMA
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/26/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,199
|
FORTALEZA
|
SHOPPING PARANGABA
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
11/26/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,198
|
CONTAGEM
|
SHOPPING CONTAGEM
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
11/27/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,000
|
SERRA
|
SHOPPING MONT SERRAT
|
ES
|
Sudeste
|
12/3/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,172
|
VALPARAÍSO
|
SHOPPING SUL
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
12/3/13
|
SHOPPING
|
1,646
|
MARINGA
|
MARINGÁ PARK SHOPPING
|
PR
|
Sul
|
12/17/13
|
SHOPPING
|
2,226
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING TIETÊ PLAZA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/6/14
|
SHOPPING
|
1,559
|
CARIACICA
|
SHOPPING MOXUARA
|
ES
|
Sudeste
|
5/6/14
|
RUA
|
2,267
|
UBERLANDIA
|
UBERLÂNDIA CENTRO
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
5/6/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,162
|
SÃO LUIS
|
SÃO LUIS SHOPPING
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
8/25/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,202
|
VILA VELHA
|
SHOPPING VILA VELHA
|
ES
|
Sudeste
|
10/29/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,304
|
FORTALEZA
|
RIO MAR SHOPPING FORTALEZA
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
10/30/14
|
SHOPPING
|
1,030
|
MACAPA
|
MACAPÁ SHOPPING CENTER
|
AP
|
Norte
|
10/30/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,130
|
TERESINA
|
TERESINA SHOPPING
|
PI
|
Nordeste
|
11/6/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,050
|
RIO BRANCO
|
SHOPPING VIA VERDE
|
AC
|
Norte
|
11/13/14
|
SHOPPING
|
841
|
BARUERI
|
SHOPPNG IGUATEMI ALPHAVILLE
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
11/20/14
|
SHOPPING
|
1,002
|
RIO VERDE
|
BURITI SHOPPING RIO VERDE
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
11/21/14
|
SHOPPING
|
1,118
|
ANÁPOLIS
|
ANA SHOPPING
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
11/25/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,149
|
BOA VISTA
|
PÁTIO RORAIMA SHOPPING
|
RR
|
Norte
|
11/27/14
|
RUA
|
2,176
|
CAMPO GRANDE
|
CAMPO GRANDE CENTRO
|
MS
|
Centro oeste
|
11/29/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,159
|
JOÃO PESSOA
|
MANGABEIRA SHOPPING
|
PB
|
Nordeste
|
12/2/14
|
SHOPPING
|
1,095
|
MARACANAU
|
NORTH SHOPPING MARACANAÚ
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
12/4/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,084
|
MANAUS
|
SUMAÚMA PARK SHOPPING
|
AM
|
Norte
|
12/11/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,209
|
MANAUS
|
SHOPPING VIA NORTE MANAUS
|
AM
|
Norte
|
12/11/14
|
SHOPPING
|
2,092
|
SANTARÉM
|
RIO TAPAJÓS SHOPPING
|
PA
|
Norte
|
12/11/14
|
SHOPPING
|
1,777
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
AMERICAS SHOPPING
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
3/18/15
|
SHOPPING
|
2,255
|
SAO JOSÉ DO RIBAMAR
|
SHOPPING PÁTIO NORTE
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
4/16/15
|
SHOPPING
|
1,026
|
GUARULHOS
|
PARQUE SHOPPING MAIA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
5/5/15
|
RUA
|
2,134
|
NOVA IGUAÇU
|
NOVA IGUAÇU
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
6/2/15
|
SHOPPING
|
956
|
FORTALEZA
|
SHOPPING ALDEOTA
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
6/25/15
|
SHOPPING
|
978
|
CAMPINAS
|
CAMPINAS SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
6/30/15
|
SHOPPING
|
1,975
|
PALMAS
|
SHOPPING CAPIM DOURADO
|
TO
|
Norte
|
8/27/15
|
SHOPPING
|
2,281
|
BELEM
|
SHOPPING GRÃO PARÁ
|
PA
|
Norte
|
9/24/15
|
SHOPPING
|
2,153
|
IPATINGA
|
SHOPPING DO VALE DO AÇO
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
9/24/15
|
RUA
|
1,393
|
SÃO PAULO
|
AUGUSTA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/29/15
|
SHOPPING
|
2,373
|
TERESINA
|
SHOPPING RIO POTY
|
PI
|
Nordeste
|
10/30/15
|
SHOPPING
|
2,049
|
PAULISTA
|
SHOPPING NORTH WAY PAULISTA
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
11/3/15
|
SHOPPING
|
998
|
UBERLANDIA
|
UBERLÂNDIA SHOPPING
|
MG
|
Sudeste
|
4/28/16
|
SHOPPING
|
2,185
|
NOVA IGUAÇU
|
SHOPPING NOVA IGUAÇU
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
5/21/16
|
SHOPPING
|
2,178
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING CANTAREIRA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
6/1/18
|
RUA
|
1,976
|
SÃO JOSÉ DOS PINHAIS
|
SÃO JOSÉ DOS PINHAIS
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
10/1/18
|
SHOPPING
|
2,061
|
CUIABÁ
|
SHOPPING ESTAÇÃO CUIABÁ
|
MT
|
Centro oeste
|
10/1/18
|
SHOPPING
|
1,854
|
OLINDA
|
SHOPPING PATTEO OLINDA
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
10/1/18
|
SHOPPING
|
2,099
|
CAMPINA GRANDE
|
PARTAGE CAMPINA GRANDE
|
PB
|
Nordeste
|
4/25/19
|
SHOPPING
|
1,994
|
CAMAÇARI
|
BOULEVARD SHOPPING CAMAÇARI
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
4/25/19
|
SHOPPING
|
2,234
|
CAMARAGIBE
|
CAMARÁ SHOPPING
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
4/25/19
|
SHOPPING
|
2,177
|
ANANINDEUA
|
SHOPPING METRÓPOLE ANANINDEUA
|
PA
|
Norte
|
6/5/19
|
SHOPPING
|
2,013
|
CURITIBA
|
JOCKEY PLAZA SHOPPING
|
PR
|
Sul
|
9/19/19
|
SHOPPING
|
1,397
|
ARAÇATUBA
|
SHOPPING PRAÇA NOVA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
9/26/19
|
SHOPPING
|
1,740
|
BLUMENAU
|
SHOPPING PARK EUROPEU
|
SC
|
Sul
|
10/1/19
|
SHOPPING
|
2,191
|
MANAUS
|
SHOPPING GRANDE CIRCULAR
|
AM
|
Norte
|
10/3/19
|
SHOPPING
|
2,130
|
FORTALEZA
|
SHOPPING MAR RIO KENNEDY
|
CE
|
Nordeste
|
11/26/19
|
SHOPPING
|
1,854
|
ARACAJU
|
ARACAJU PARQUE SHOPPING
|
SE
|
Nordeste
|
12/5/19
|
SHOPPING
|
1,751
|
CABO FRIO
|
SHOPPING PARK LAGOS
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
3/17/20
|
SHOPPING
|
2,130
|
LAURO DE FREITAS
|
PARQUE SHOPPING DA BAHIA
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
6/25/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,736
|
CARAPICUÍBA
|
PLAZA SHOPPING CARAPICUÍBA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
6/30/20
|
SHOPPING
|
2,126
|
SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO
|
GOLDEN SQUARE SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
7/14/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,865
|
SÃO LUIS
|
GOLDEN SHOPPING CALHAU
|
MA
|
Nordeste
|
10/6/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,313
|
SALVADOR
|
SHOPPING CENTER LAPA
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
10/10/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,762
|
BRASILIA
|
ÁGUAS CLARAS SHOPPING
|
DF
|
Centro oeste
|
11/5/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,694
|
RIO GRANDE
|
PARTAGE SHOPPING RIO GRANDE
|
RS
|
Sul
|
11/12/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,319
|
CRICÚMA
|
NAÇÕES SHOPPING
|
SC
|
Sul
|
11/17/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,783
|
MOSSORÓ
|
PARTAGE SHOPPING MOSSORÓ
|
RN
|
Nordeste
|
11/19/20
|
SHOPPING
|
1,417
|
SÃO PAULO
|
SHOPPING ANÁLIA FRANCO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
3/23/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,828
|
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS
|
SHOPPING JARDIM ORIENTE
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
3/25/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,400
|
FOZ DO IGUAÇU
|
CATUAÍ PALLADIUM SHOPPING
|
PR
|
Sul
|
4/15/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,789
|
CAMPO GRANDE
|
SHOPPING NORTE SUL PLAZA
|
MS
|
Centro oeste
|
4/18/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,442
|
OSASCO
|
SUPER SHOPPING OSASCO
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/22/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,695
|
VOLTA REDONDA
|
SHOPPING PARK SUL
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
4/26/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,839
|
GUARAPUAVA
|
SHOPPING CIDADE DOS LAGOS
|
PR
|
Sul
|
4/27/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,264
|
BRAGANÇA PAULISTA
|
BRAGANÇA GARDEN SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
4/29/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,682
|
VÁRZEA GRANDE
|
VÁRZEA GRANDE SHOPPING
|
MT
|
Centro oeste
|
4/29/21
|
SHOPPING
|
2,526
|
RIO DE JANERO
|
SHOPPING RIO SUL
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
6/4/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,512
|
UMUARAMA
|
SHOPPING PALLADIUM UMUARAMA
|
PR
|
Sul
|
6/14/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,425
|
CARPINA
|
SHOPPING CARPINA
|
PE
|
Nordeste
|
7/27/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,987
|
GOIANIA
|
ARAGUAIA SHOPPING
|
GO
|
Centro oeste
|
8/3/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,184
|
ITABAIANA
|
SHOPPING PEIXOTO
|
SE
|
Nordeste
|
8/3/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,264
|
PATOS
|
PATOS SHOPPING
|
PB
|
Nordeste
|
9/23/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,754
|
LAGES
|
SHOPPING LAGES GARDEN
|
SC
|
Sul
|
10/28/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,677
|
SINOP
|
SHOPPING SINOP
|
MT
|
Centro oeste
|
11/18/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,612
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
SHOPPING METROPOLITANO
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/19/21
|
SHOPPING
|
2,058
|
RIO DE JANEIRO
|
PARK SHOPPING JACAREPAGUÁ
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
11/23/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,612
|
PARAUAPEBAS
|
PARTAGE SHOPPING PARAUAPEBAS
|
PA
|
Norte
|
11/23/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,209
|
TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS
|
SHOPPING PÁTIO MIX
|
BA
|
Nordeste
|
11/23/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,830
|
PARNAÍBA
|
PARNAÍBA SHOPPING
|
PI
|
Nordeste
|
11/25/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,385
|
CANOAS
|
PARKSHOPPING CANOAS
|
RS
|
Sul
|
11/29/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,738
|
ITAPETININGA
|
ITAPÊ SHOPPING
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/2/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,179
|
ANGRA DO REIS
|
SHOPPING PIRATAS
|
RJ
|
Sudeste
|
12/6/21
|
RUA
|
895
|
BOTUCATU
|
SHOPPING CENTER ARAGUAIA
|
SP
|
Sudeste
|
12/8/21
|
SHOPPING
|
1,395
|
GURUPI
|
SHOPPING CENTER ARAGUAIA
|
TO
|
Norte
|
Quantitie of stores
|
State
|
Quantitie of stores
|
76
|
AC
|
1
|
23
|
AL
|
5
|
30
|
AM
|
6
|
167
|
AP
|
2
|
23
|
BA
|
15
|
319
|
CE
|
12
|
DF
|
8
|
ES
|
7
|
GO
|
8
|
MA
|
8
|
MG
|
21
|
MS
|
3
|
MT
|
4
|
PA
|
10
|
PB
|
6
|
PE
|
15
|
PI
|
4
|
PR
|
12
|
RJ
|
45
|
RN
|
5
|
RO
|
1
|
RR
|
1
|
RS
|
10
|
SC
|
8
|
SE
|
6
|
SP
|
94
|
TO
|
2
|
Total
|
319
