C-Bond Systems to Present at LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
08/24/2020 | 08:32am EDT
HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that management will present at the LD 500 virtual investor conference, hosted by LD Micro, taking place September 1-4, 2020.
Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.
About C-Bond Systems
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.
Investor Contacts
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
CBNT@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
Allison Tomek
VP, Corporate Communications
C-Bond Systems, Inc.
atomek@cbondsystems.com
832-649-5658