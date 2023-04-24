Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. C-Bond Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBNT   US12508X1090

C-BOND SYSTEMS, INC.

(CBNT)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:15:34 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.004000 USD    0.00%
08:01aPatriot Glass Showcases Bullet-Resistant Window Film for School Safety
PR
04/17C-Bond Systems' Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives Notice of Award to Install C-Bond Security Film at Texas School District Adjacent to Uvalde
AQ
04/07C-bond Systems, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patriot Glass Showcases Bullet-Resistant Window Film for School Safety

04/24/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Monday, Texas lawmakers are set to consider increased school security legislation.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Texas House taking up its omnibus school safety bills on Monday, Patriot Glass by C-Bond Systems demonstrated their cutting-edge bullet-resistant window film at the ALERRT facility in San Marcos on Friday, April 21. School administrators from across Central Texas were given a live demonstration of the technology, which can provide an extra layer of defense in the unthinkable event of a school shooting.

C-Bond Systems' Patriot Glass is designed to reinforce windows using a proprietary technology that makes the glass resistant to gunfire, explosive blasts, and other forms of ballistic threats. The live demonstration showcased the patented solution, used between the glass and each layer of window film, which identifies microscopic flaws in the glass and "heals" them.

"The safety and security of our children and staff is a top priority for all schools," said Scott Silverman, CEO of C-Bond Systems. "We're ready to work hand-in-hand with school officials to ensure they have the best security products on the market. The one-way capability of our patented product stops an attacker's bullets from the outside, while allowing a school security officer to shoot out at the attacker from inside. We believe C-Bond is the only ballistic film on the market that can offer that."

The Texas House is scheduled to hear House Bill 3 and House Bill 13 Monday, two of the biggest comprehensive school security bills this session. 

Footage of the demonstration can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d48g7kRJFrnxfMWZ6qfZ0_8CXFMZdMN0/view?usp=sharing

For more information on Patriot Glass by C-Bond Systems and their bullet-resistant window film, please visit their website at https://cbondsystems.com/patriot-glass-solutions/.

Media Contact:
Maggie Glynn
mglynn@themach1group.com

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patriot-glass-showcases-bullet-resistant-window-film-for-school-safety-301804879.html

SOURCE C-Bond Systems


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about C-BOND SYSTEMS, INC.
08:01aPatriot Glass Showcases Bullet-Resistant Window Film for School Safety
PR
04/17C-Bond Systems' Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives Notice of Award to Install C-..
AQ
04/07C-bond Systems, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
04/06C-Bond Systems, Inc. announced that it has received $0.175 million in funding
CI
04/05C-Bond Systems Reports 2022 Revenue in Excess of $2.2M, an Increase of 51% from 2021
AQ
04/04C-Bond Systems, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.175 million in funding
CI
03/31C-BOND SYSTEMS, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
03/31C-Bond Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/31C-Bond Systems, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/27C-Bond Systems Increases Number of Patriot Glass Solutions Security Film Dealers to 25,..
AQ
More news
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer