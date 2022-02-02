C C C Tourist Enterprises Public : REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL/CAPITAL RETURN PROCESS

Further to the announcement of the Company dated 14/10/2021, regarding the decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 13th October 2021, the Company announces the following:

1. Reduction of Share Capital

The legal procedures at the Limassol District Court and the Department of Registrar of Companies for the ratification and registration of the special resolutions approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13th October 2021 have been completed. On 2nd of February 2022 the Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver Companies have issued the Certificate of Capital, which confirms the new structure of the share capital. The new share capital of the Company is:

The Authorised share capital: Euro 2.445.000 divided into 150.000.000 ordinary shares of nominal value Euro 0,0163 each share.

The Issued share capital: Euro 2.309.580,252 divided into 141.692.040 ordinary shares of nominal value Euro 0,0163 each share.

All shares have equal rights.

2. Capital return process

The total amount that will be returned to the shareholders who are registered in the Company's Register on the record date amounts to Euro 19.836.885,60 (Euro 0,14 per share).

- The record date for the capital return will be on Monday, 14th of February 2022. The shareholders who will be registered in the Company's Register on the record date will be entitled to participate in the capital return.

- The ex-cum date will be on Friday, 11th of February 2022.

- Transactions carried out by Thursday, 10th of February 2022 (last cum date), will be entitled to participate in the capital return.

- Furthermore, shareholders entitled to the capital return will also be the holders of shares based on an off-exchange transfer that will be completed by Monday, 14th of February 2022 (record day).

- The capital return will be paid to the shareholders until Monday, 28th of February 2022.

C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd

Secretary



Limassol, 2 February 2022