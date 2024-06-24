ACTIVIST INVESTOR ENGINE CAPITAL HAS AMASSED A STAKE IN C&C GROUP PLC - BLOOMBERG NEWS

More about the company
C&C Group PLC is a vertically integrated drinks company. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Companyâs segments include Ireland and Great Britain (GB). The Ireland segment is engaged in the sale of the Companyâs own branded products across the island of Ireland, principally Bulmers, Magners, Tennentâs, Five Lamps, Clonmel 1650, Heverlee, Dowdâs Lane, Finches and Tipperary Water. The Great Britain segment is engaged in the sale of the Companyâs own branded products in Scotland, with Tennentâs, Caledonia Best, Heverlee and Magners being the main brands. This division includes the sale of its portfolio of owned cider brands across the rest of GB, including Magners, Orchard Pig, K Cider and Blackthorn, which are distributed in partnership with Budweiser Brewing Group. It distributes San Miguel and Budweiser Brewing Groupâs portfolio of beer brands across the island of Ireland.