ACTIVIST INVESTOR ENGINE CAPITAL HAS AMASSED A STAKE IN C&C GROUP PLC - BLOOMBERG NEWS

C&C Group PLC is a vertically integrated drinks company. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Companyâs segments include Ireland and Great Britain (GB). The Ireland segment is engaged in the sale of the Companyâs own branded products across the island of Ireland, principally Bulmers, Magners, Tennentâs, Five Lamps, Clonmel 1650, Heverlee, Dowdâs Lane, Finches and Tipperary Water. The Great Britain segment is engaged in the sale of the Companyâs own branded products in Scotland, with Tennentâs, Caledonia Best, Heverlee and Magners being the main brands. This division includes the sale of its portfolio of owned cider brands across the rest of GB, including Magners, Orchard Pig, K Cider and Blackthorn, which are distributed in partnership with Budweiser Brewing Group. It distributes San Miguel and Budweiser Brewing Groupâs portfolio of beer brands across the island of Ireland.