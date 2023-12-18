Official C&C GROUP PLC press release

Industry veteran to join as CFO and Executive Director on 1 March 2024

C&C Group plc (“C&C” or the “Group”), a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland, announces the appointment of Andrew Andrea as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr Andrea will join C&C as CFO and Executive Director, effective 1 March 2024.

Andrew’s appointment follows the completion of a rigorous recruitment process undertaken by the Nomination Committee in conjunction with an independent executive search firm. Ralph Findlay, who has served as Executive Chair since May 2023, will revert to the role of Non-Executive Chair following a short transition period after Andrew joins the Group.

Andrew Andrea

Andrew (54) is a drinks industry veteran having served in senior roles at Marston’s plc, a leading independent brewing and pub retailing business in the UK, for over 20 years. He joined Marston’s in 2002 and was appointed to the Board as Finance Director in 2009. He served in a variety of senior roles in the business including 12 years as CFO & Corporate Development Officer and, subsequently, as CEO during which time he navigated the business out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent challenging macroeconomic environment. Andrew previously held roles with Guinness Brewing Worldwide and Bass Brewers Limited.

Andrew, a qualified Chartered Accountant, is also a Non-Executive Director at Portmeirion Group plc.

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed under the UK Listing Rule 9.6.13

Patrick McMahon, C&C Group CEO, commented: “Andrew brings a rare depth of experience within our industry to C&C and we are delighted to welcome him to the business. We continue to focus on building C&C as the premium drinks and distribution business in the UK and Irish markets. Andrew will bring invaluable expertise and insight to our team and help deliver on that ambition.”

Andrew Andrea, incoming C&C Group CFO, added: “C&C is a business that I know and have admired throughout my career in the industry. The Group’s combination of iconic brands and market-leading distribution capability is unique and I look forward to bringing my expertise and working with the entire C&C team to support the growth of the business in the years ahead.”

About C&C Group plc

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include: Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand; Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; Magners the premium international cider brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in Co.Tipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors. Operating through the Matthew Clark, Bibendum, Tennent’s and Bulmers Ireland brands, the Group has a market-leading range, scale and reach including an intimate understanding of the markets it serves. Together this provides a key route-to-market for major international beverage companies.

C&C Group is a FTSE 250 company headquartered in Dublin and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231217161294/en/