For the financial year ended 29 February 2024 net revenue was €1,652.5m, broadly in line with last year (i)(ii). Profit before taxation and exceptional items was €38.8m (FY2023: €65.9m (i)). After taxation and exceptional items, the loss for the year was €113.5m (FY2023: profit of €40.3m (i)), with a net loss per share(iii) of 29.0 cent (FY2023: profit of 10.3 cent per share (i)(iii)).

The Group has incurred significant Exceptional operating costs of €144.4m. Of the total, €125.0m relates to a non-cash reduction in intangible assets (goodwill) associated with the Magners brand in the C&C Brands Cash Generating Unit in the UK. Magners contributes modest profit and is distributed in the UK through a third party. Other exceptional costs include €7.6m of restructuring costs associated with the exit from Park Royal depot in London and the opening of a larger, more efficient new London depot, together with redundancy and other costs associated with restructuring the business to be more focused, efficient, and responsive to our customers' needs. Also included is €10.4m

of costs relating to the implementation of the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system within Mathew Clark in February 2023.

The Board regret the impact of the accounting issues highlighted in this report and have moved swiftly and decisively to address this serious matter. With my colleagues on the Board, we are working to significantly improve standards of corporate governance and ethical leadership.

The challenges of the ERP implementation were described in detail last year. I am pleased to report that the service-related issues have been addressed and that service is fully restored to at least pre-EPR implementation levels. Customer feedback over the key Christmas and New Year trading period was very positive, indicating that we are now achieving industry-leading service levels. The overall cost of the ERP recovery was material with lost business accounted for within pre-exceptional operating profit. Customer retention and gains remain priorities for Mathew Clark.

Operationally, our key objectives have been to restore service and margins in Mathew Clark, and to continue to make progress in our key brands, Bulmers Irish Cider and Tennent's lager. Branded net revenue increased by 4.1%(i)(ii) to €312.7m, and branded operating profit by 12.3% (i)(ii)(iv) to €44.6m. Bulmers and Tennent's performed strongly in their respective markets, with both brands gaining market share (v)(vi). Volumes of other premium beers including Menabrea, Five Lamps and Heverlee were up 18%.