C&C : Annual Financial Report 28 Feb 2023

The inherent strength of our business model and cash generating characteristics were evident again in FY2023 with a significant reduction in net debt(v) to €152.7 million and a leverage multiple of 1.3x, compared with €271 million(v) and 3.4x at the end of FY2022. Today we announce that, subject to shareholder approval, the Directors have proposed a final dividend of 3.79 cent per share to be paid on 21 July 2023 to ordinary shareholders registered at the close of business on 9 June 2023. The Group therefore looks to the future from a position of financial strength and is equipped with sufficient liquidity(vi) to execute our long-term strategy. People and Culture We are a business with a manufacturing footprint and depot network close to the customers and consumers we serve. We have world-class facilities and a network that is unrivalled in terms of reach and scale across the UK and Ireland. Integral to our success in optimising this advantage is identifying opportunities and responding quickly to serve the needs of our customers. Undoubtedly, our people are at the very heart of our success, and I sincerely thank every one of my colleagues for their dedication and support for our values of customer service, quality and teamwork, and in navigating the many challenges we faced in FY2023. We are committed to supporting our colleagues' physical and mental wellbeing, with some 50 colleagues having received mental health first aid training by the end of FY2023, and a commitment to train an additional 100 colleagues by the end of FY2024, in collaboration with our training partners JB Training to offer confidential support and advice for colleagues who may need it, when they need it, regardless of location or role function. This year, we established four Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) focused on mental health & wellbeing, physical health, working parents and menopause, as well as establishing a

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Group. Our ERGs and Advisory Group are formed from passionate colleague volunteers who dedicate their time and commitment to promoting a culture of diversity and inclusiveness across our business, many of whom have personal interest and experience in these areas, which helps guide our business and informs decision- making. We are members of, and actively collaborate with, the Portman Group and Drinkaware to raise awareness of alcohol harm and to promote the responsible consumption of alcohol both with our customers and colleagues. We utilise both charities' training resources to educate our colleagues through online and virtual group training sessions, which we have made mandatory for all marketing and commercial roles, as well as opening e-learning for all colleague participation. We are proud to work with the communities which we serve and in summer 2022, we announced a three-year partnership with The Big Issue Group to change lives through enterprise. The partnership extends beyond fundraising to volunteering, mentoring, and offering employment opportunities to Big Issue Vendors who are ready to return to the workplace, through Big Issue Recruit. We have committed to placing 15 Vendors back in employment across the Group each year, with our first placements joining in May 2023. The Board recognises the need to take regular temperature checks of employee engagement to continue to develop our people, culture and values. The Group undertakes two employee engagement surveys each year with the support of engagement specialists, Workday Peakon. The results and feedback are reviewed by managers and by the Board to respond to areas which require focus in order to improve our colleagues' experience at work and to ensure we channel investment into the most appropriate areas to improve our culture. In FY2023, engagement survey participation rates reached industry-leading levels and we made significant, positive improvement on our engagement score.