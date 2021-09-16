C&C : Appointment of Non-Executive Chair Designate

Appointment of Non-Executive Chair Designate

Ralph Findlay to join as Chair designate in March 2022

and succeed Steward Gilliland in July 2022

Dublin, London | 16 September 2021: C&C Group plc ('C&C' or the 'Group'), a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland, are pleased to announce the appointment of Ralph Findlay as a director and Chair designate. Mr Findlay will join the Board on 1 March, 2022 as a Non-Executive Director and will succeed Stewart Gilliland as Chair following C&C's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') in July 2022. Mr Gilliland had previously announced his intention to step down from the Board at the 2021 AGM.

Mr Findlay's appointment follows a thorough evaluation and succession process led by the Nomination Committee, in conjunction with independent executive search firm, Spencer Stuart. Mr Findlay brings significant industry and listed company experience to the C&C Board.

Retirement of Stewart Gilliland

Stewart Gilliland was appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Group in April 2012 and as Chair in July 2018. Under his leadership the Group has developed significantly, successfully integrating and optimising the Matthew Clark and Bibendum businesses, diversifying Board membership, and leading the Group's response to the challenges of COVID-19.

Appointment of Ralph Findlay

Ralph Findlay brings extensive drinks industry experience to C&C. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Marston's, the UK pub group, since 2001 and will retire from that role on 2 October, 2021. Most recently, Ralph guided Marston's through the successful sale of its brewing business into a £780m joint venture with Carlsberg in May 2020. Ralph has served on the Marston's Board since 1996, having previously held the role of Finance Director before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2001. Ralph was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Vistry Group plc in 2015 and has served as Senior Independent Director since January 2020. He also previously served as Chair of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Stewart Gilliland, C&C Chair, said: "It has been a pleasure working as part of the C&C business for the last nine years. During my tenure as Chair, the Group has transformed into the leading final-mile supplier to the on-trade in the UK and Ireland and had to navigate through the most challenging period in our industry's history. I am privileged to have worked with such a talented and committed team who have managed these challenges so effectively and positioned the business to perform as we emerge from the pandemic. I look forward to welcoming Ralph to the Board next year and wish him every success for the future as the Group's next Chair."

Vincent Crowley, Senior Independent Director, said: "Ralph brings extensive industry experience to the Board and we are delighted to welcome him to C&C. He held a senior role at Marston's for 25 years and has a deep understanding of the beverage and hospitality sector in the UK, one of our core markets, and internationally. He also brings extensive listed company board experience. We look forward to working with Ralph and drawing on his insight and expertise in the years ahead.".

"On behalf of the Board, and the entire Group, I would also like to extend our gratitude to Stewart for his contribution to C&C over the past nine years and in particular for his guidance and leadership during his tenure as Chair. We will wish him well for the future when the time comes for him to hand over to Ralph."

Ralph Findlay said: "It is an exciting time to be joining C&C and I am very much looking forward to working with the Board and the wider team. C&C has iconic brands and a market leading distribution capability in the UK and Ireland. I am pleased to have the opportunity to play a role in driving the future success of the business for all our stakeholders including customers, consumers and shareholders."

