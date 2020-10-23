Log in
C&C : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/23/2020 | 10:35am EDT

RNS Number : 1009D

C&C Group Plc

23 October 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of theEuropean Parliament and of the

Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Jim Clerkin

2

Reason for the

notification

a)

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Non-

Executive Director)

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

Notification

Amendment

3

Details of the

issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

C&C Group plc

b)

LEI

635400LNUHA2LDXXV850

4

Details of the

transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

the financial

instrument,

ISIN: IE00B010DT83

type of

instrument

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of 5,000 ordinary shares in C&C Group plc

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.7639 per share

5,000 ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

- Aggregated

5,000 ordinary shares

£8,819.50

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

22/10/2020

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

DSHEALEDAFAEFFA

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C&C Group plc published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 14:34:07 UTC

