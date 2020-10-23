C&C : Director/PDMR Shareholding

transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
the financial
instrument,
ISIN: IE00B010DT83
type of
instrument
Identification
code
b)
Nature of the
Purchase of 5,000 ordinary shares in C&C Group plc
transaction
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.7639 per share
5,000 ordinary shares
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
- Aggregated
5,000 ordinary shares
£8,819.50
volume
- Price
e)
Date of the
22/10/2020
transaction
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange
transaction
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
END
DSHEALEDAFAEFFA
Page 1 of 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.