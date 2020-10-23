C&C : Director/PDMR Shareholding

RNS Number : 1009D

C&C Group Plc

23 October 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of theEuropean Parliament and of the

Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jim Clerkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Non- Executive Director) b) Initial Initial Notification Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name C&C Group plc b) LEI 635400LNUHA2LDXXV850 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00B010DT83 type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of 5,000 ordinary shares in C&C Group plc transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.7639 per share 5,000 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated price - Aggregated 5,000 ordinary shares £8,819.50 volume - Price e) Date of the 22/10/2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction

END

