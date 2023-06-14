C&C : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

14 June 2023

Dear Shareholder

The Annual General Meeting of C&C Group plc (the "Company") will be held at The Camden, 84-87 Camden Street Lower, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 2, D02 DH36, Ireland on 13 July 2023 at 11.00 a.m. The notice of the meeting is attached.

In addition to the Ordinary Business to be transacted at the meeting, which is referred to in Resolutions 1 to 4 in the notice, the Directors propose that Special Business, as set out in Resolutions 5 to 10 in the notice, be transacted at the meeting for the purposes explained below. This letter contains guidance in relation to the meeting and explanatory notes in relation to some of the resolutions being proposed at the Annual General Meeting.

Arrangements for the AGM

I am very pleased to issue this AGM invitiation following my appointment as Chair in July 2022 and as Executive Chair in May 2023.

As was the case last year, we will be holding this year's AGM as a physical meeting that is broadcast by video webcast and conference call to facilitate shareholder communication. Authenticated shareholders accessing the AGM by video webcast or conference call can submit questions live during the meeting. These questions will be relayed via a moderator to the Chair of the meeting. Details of the video webcast and conference call can be found on the Company's website at: https://candcgroupplc.com/corporate-governance/agm-voting/

Shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person are encouraged to submit their proxy instruction before the applicable proxy deadline on the Company's registrar's voting platform, https://www.signalshares.com, which can be accessed by following the instructions on page 11. Shareholders are also invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting by emailing company.secretary@candcgroup.ie, stating your name and Investor Code ("IVC") (as printed on your share certificate or obtained through the Company's registrar, Link Registrars Limited). Any questions should be submitted by 11.00 a.m. on 11 July 2023.

Dividend

The Board is pleased to recommend a final dividend of 3.79 cent per share for approval at the AGM, as a reflection of the Board's confidence in the cash generating capability of the business. The Group's full year dividend will amount to 3.79 cent per share.

Action to be taken by you

Shareholders whose name appears on the register of members of the Company (i.e. those shareholders who hold their shares in certificated form and who do not hold their interests in shares through the Euroclear Bank system or as CREST Depositary Interests ("CDIs") through the CREST system) can appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM by completing and returning the enclosed Form of Proxy or by appointing a proxy electronically through the website of the Company's registrar's share portal at: https://www.signalshares.com. Additionally, the Company's registrar has launched a shareholder app, LinkVote+, that allows shareholders to access their record at any time and submit a proxy appointment quickly and easily online rather than through the post. The app is available to download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by scanning the relevant QR code below:

Apple App Store Google Play

C&C Group plc, Bulmers House, Keeper Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, D12 K702.

Registered in Ireland No: 383466. Registered Office: Bulmers House, Keeper Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, D12 K702, Ireland.

T: +353 1 5063900. F: +353 1 5063901. info@candcgroup.ie www.candcgroupplc.com

Directors: R. Findlay (Executive Chair, UK), P. McMahon (CEO & CFO), V. Bhalla (UK), J. Caseberry (UK), V. Crowley, J. Gibney (UK), H. Pitcher (UK), J. Thompson (US).