  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. C&C Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCR   IE00B010DT83

C&C GROUP PLC

(CCR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36:51 2023-03-23 am EDT
155.70 GBX   +3.94%
11:13aC&c : supplier Engagement Rating of A-
PU
05:52aC&C to report stronger annual results, despite hit from strikes
AN
04:22aC&C Group Forecasts Improved Operating Profit, Revenue in FY23
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C&C : supplier Engagement Rating of A-

03/23/2023 | 11:13am EDT
We are delighted to have received a Supplier Engagement Rating of A- from global non-profit environmental reporting expert CDP, recognising our leadership in implementing current best practices. Our rating recognised specific strengths for C&C across Supplier Engagement and Scope 3 Emissions (including verification).

As part of our C&C Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy of 'Delivering to a Better World', we have worked in partnership with CDP since 2012.

For the second year running, we'll engage with our valued suppliers to understand our impact, together, and encourage environmental supply chain stewardship.

Having recently received formal validation of our greenhouse gas reduction targets by the Science Based Targets Initiative, in line with a well below 2°C trajectory, our commitment to minimise our impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate remains our priority.

Find out more about our ESG strategy here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

C&C Group plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on C&C GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 1 673 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
Net income 2023 56,4 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net Debt 2023 157 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 665 M 717 M 717 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 822
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart C&C GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
C&C Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C&C GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 2,19 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Forde Group Chief Executive Officer
Patrick McMahon Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ralph Graham Findlay Chairman
Vincent Connor Crowley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Caseberry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C&C GROUP PLC-14.55%717
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-4.63%6 260
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-6.88%1 778
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-5.66%916
LAURENT-PERRIER-12.69%746
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-14.71%547
