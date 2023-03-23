C&C : supplier Engagement Rating of A

We are delighted to have received a Supplier Engagement Rating of A- from global non-profit environmental reporting expert CDP, recognising our leadership in implementing current best practices. Our rating recognised specific strengths for C&C across Supplier Engagement and Scope 3 Emissions (including verification).

As part of our C&C Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy of 'Delivering to a Better World', we have worked in partnership with CDP since 2012.

For the second year running, we'll engage with our valued suppliers to understand our impact, together, and encourage environmental supply chain stewardship.

Having recently received formal validation of our greenhouse gas reduction targets by the Science Based Targets Initiative, in line with a well below 2°C trajectory, our commitment to minimise our impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate remains our priority.

