C&C Group PLC - Dublin-based drinks maker and distributor, whose notable brands include Tennent’s, Magners and Bulmers - Announces launch of EUR15 million share buyback programme next Friday. The buyback is part of the company's plan to return up to EUR150 million to shareholders over the next three financial years, as announced in October. The programme will commence on March 1 and run until June 30 at the latest.

Current stock price: 159.20 pence each, up 3.0% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 7.6%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

