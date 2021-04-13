C C Land : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 May 2021 (or any adjournment thereof)

中C C渝Land置 地Holdings控 股 有 限Limited公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website: www.ccland.com.hk

(Stock Code: 1224)

Form of Proxy

for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 May 2021 (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We 1 of

being the registered holder(s) of 2 shares of HK$0.10 each ("Shares") in the capital of C C Land Holdings Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the Meeting or of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Grand Ballroom, Lobby, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong (or any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated and on any other business that may properly come before the Meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR 4 AGAINST 4 1. To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and the independent auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020 2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 3. (a) (i) To re-elect Mr. Wong Chi Keung as an executive director (ii) To re-elect Mr. Leung Wai Fai as an executive director (iii) To re-elect Mr. Lam Kin Fung Jeffrey as an independent non-executive director (b) To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors 4. To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young as independent auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration 5. To grant a general mandate to directors to issue additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the issued Shares as at the date of the Meeting 5 6. To grant a general mandate to directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the issued Shares as at the date of the Meeting 5 7. To extend the general mandate granted to directors to issue Shares by the number of Shares repurchased by the Company 5 Dated this day of 2021 Signature(s) 6:

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint holders should be stated. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in BLOCK CAPITALS in the space provided. Any alternation made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it . Please indicate with a " ✓ " in the appropriate space beside the resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form is returned duly signed, but without any indication as to how your proxy should vote, the proxy may vote for or against the resolution or may abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. The respective full text of resolutions 5 to 7 is set out in the notice of the Meeting dated 14 April 2021 (the " Notice of the Meeting "). The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who renders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. In such event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. Please take special note of note (e) to the Notice of the Meeting for measures to be taken at the Meeting to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus spreading.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("PDPO"). Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') Personal Data (including name(s) and address(es)) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') Personal Data to our subsidiaries, branch share registrar in Hong Kong (Tricor Secretaries Limited), agent, contractor or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing by mail to Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at the above address.