C COM SATELLITE : REVEALS ‘EXTREMELY STRONG 1Q' ON BACK OF MANPACK ANTENNA SALES ORDER

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc (TSXV:CMI) (OTCQB:CYSNF) CEO Leslie Klein says the Ottowa, Ontario-based satellite manufacturer talks to Proactive about the group quarterly financial results.

Klein says while 2020 was a difficult year for the grouop, Q1 2021 revenues increased by $3.5 million and net income rose $1.7 million year-over-year, on the back of a $3.4 million Manpack antenna sales order. Klein says he expects 2021 to be 'much better,' expecting the year to build traction.

Source: Proactive