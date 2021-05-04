Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. C-Com Satellite Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMI   CA1250091008

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC.

(CMI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 05/04 11:57:34 am
3.05 CAD   -2.87%
01:47pC COM SATELLITE  : REVEALS ‘EXTREMELY STRONG 1Q' ON BACK OF MANPACK ANTENNA SALES ORDER
PU
05/03C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22C-COM Grants Stock Options
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C COM SATELLITE : REVEALS ‘EXTREMELY STRONG 1Q' ON BACK OF MANPACK ANTENNA SALES ORDER

05/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc (TSXV:CMI) (OTCQB:CYSNF) CEO Leslie Klein says the Ottowa, Ontario-based satellite manufacturer talks to Proactive about the group quarterly financial results.

Klein says while 2020 was a difficult year for the grouop, Q1 2021 revenues increased by $3.5 million and net income rose $1.7 million year-over-year, on the back of a $3.4 million Manpack antenna sales order. Klein says he expects 2021 to be 'much better,' expecting the year to build traction.

Source: Proactive

Disclaimer

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC.
01:47pC COM SATELLITE  : REVEALS ‘EXTREMELY STRONG 1Q' ON BACK OF MANPACK ANTENN..
PU
05/03C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22C-COM Grants Stock Options
NE
04/21C COM SATELLITE  : Dr. leslie klein's presentation at technology investor confer..
PU
04/20C-COM Reports First Quarter Results
NE
04/19TECHNOLOGY INVESTOR CONFERENCE : Executive Presentations Now Available for On-De..
AQ
04/13C-COM Completes Integration with SpaceBridge U7400 Professional Mobility/Trun..
NE
04/12TECHNOLOGY INVESTOR CONFERENCE : Company Executives Present Live on April 15th
AQ
04/07C COM SATELLITE  : Big-time communications play = a profitable small-cap opportu..
PU
04/06C-COM Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,46 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
Net income 2020 -0,09 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net cash 2020 14,9 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 058x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 125 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,76x
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leslie Klein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Art Slaughter Chief Financial Officer
Bilal Awada Chief Technology Officer
Ronald A. Leslie Independent Director
Eli Fathi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC.18.59%102
THALES13.19%21 756
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-8.31%3 535
HENSOLDT AG2.37%1 809
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD13.51%1 368
OHB SE-7.38%751
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ