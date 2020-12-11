Log in
C Com Satellite : OM TO PRESENT AT 13TH ANNUAL LD MIRO MAIN EVENT ONFERENE ON DEEMBER 14TH

12/11/2020 | 09:18am EST
Ottawa, December 11, 2020 - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI; OTC: CYSNF), the world's leading designer and manufacturer of commercial grade, auto-acquire mobile satellite antenna systems, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14th at 9 AM EDT. Dr. Leslie Klein, C-COM President & CEO, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

'The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,' stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

[Link] C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTC: CYSNF).

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

[Link]LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Disclaimer

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
