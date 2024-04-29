CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present the annual report of C&D International Investment Group Limited ("C&D International Group" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Year").

REVIEW OF ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE

In 2023, despite the relatively loosen policies in the real estate industry that brought overall benefits to businesses, the external market conditions remained challenging, with insufficient consumer confidence among residents. After an initial surge in the first quarter, the sales of the real estate market in the PRC continued to decline, resulting in an overall contraction in the industry's scale.

From the perspective of the supply side, the industry is experiencing accelerated reshuffling and integration, leading to a more pronounced differentiation among real estate companies and a clearer competitive landscape. Real estate companies with strong comprehensive strengths in terms of product, service, operation and financing capacity, will gradually emerge as competitive leaders.

From the perspective of demand, the livability of real estate had regained importance, as people's preferences shift from "merely owning a house" to "desiring a high-quality house", with emphasis changing from "meeting basic housing needs" to "satisfying the desire for a high-quality living experience", thus putting forward a higher demand for residential space, community environment and supporting services. The demand for improved housing has become a crucial factor in residents' property acquisition decisions.

RESULTS AND DIVIDEND

During the Year, the Group achieved operating revenue of approximately RMB134.4 billion (2022: approximately RMB99.6 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 35%; profit for the Year attributable to the owners of the Group of approximately RMB5.0 billion (2022: approximately RMB4.9 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 2%.

As of 31 December 2023, the Group's total assets amounted to RMB427.3 billion (year-on-year increase of 9%), of which monetary funds amounted to approximately RMB54.2 billion (year-on-year increase of approximately 8%) and inventories amounted to approximately RMB270.9 billion (year-on-year increase of approximately 5%), both accounting for approximately 76% of the total assets, maintaining a healthy asset structure.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company recommends the declaration of a final dividend of HK$1.30 per Share for the Year with scrip dividend election, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "AGM").