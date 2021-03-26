Log in
C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

(1908)
C&D International Investment : 2021-03-26 Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/26/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED ܔ೯਷ყҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1908)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • • For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group together with its joint venture and associates achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB90.77029 billion with contracted sales GFA of approximately 4,653,100 sq.m., representing a significant increase by approximately RMB39.99053 billion and approximately 1,720,800 sq.m. respectively (approximately 78.75% and 58.68% respectively) as compared with the previous year.

  • • Cash collected from sales of properties totalled approximately RMB88.81031 billion.

  • • For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's total revenue amounted to approximately RMB42.74448 billion, increased by approximately RMB25.42521 billion (approximately 146.80%) as compared with the previous year (restated). Revenue from the property development segment amounted to approximately RMB42.46025 billion, increased by approximately RMB25.35496 billion (approximately 148.23%) as compared with the previous year.

  • • For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's gross profit amounted to approximately RMB7.34027 billion, increased by approximately RMB2.85808 billion (approximately 63.77%) as compared with the previous year (restated).

  • • For the year ended 31 December 2020, the profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB2.32163 billion, increased by approximately RMB603.63 million (approximately 35.14%) as compared with the previous year (restated).

  • • The Group's basic earnings per share was RMB1.92.

  • • The Board recommended not to declare a final dividend for the Year at this time (2019: final dividend of HK$0.82 per Share). The Company will consider to evaluate the payment of an interim dividend during the publication of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

- 1 -

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of C&D International Investment Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(restated)

Continuing operations

Revenue

4

42,744,478

17,319,264

Cost of sales

(35,404,210)

(12,837,078)

Gross profit

7,340,268

4,482,186

Other net gain

6

414,068

297,599

Loss on changes in fair value

of investment properties

(15,294)

(6,309)

Administrative expenses

(389,149)

(68,589)

Selling expenses

(1,783,072)

(1,057,174)

Provision for expected credit losses allowance

(18,557)

(29,123)

Finance costs

7

(655,763)

(361,334)

Share of results of associates

77,084

155,253

Share of results of joint ventures

(6,719)

6,470

Profit before income tax from continuing

operations

8

4,962,866

3,418,979

Income tax expense

9

(2,211,702)

(1,402,263)

Profit for the year from continuing operations

2,751,164

2,016,716

Discontinued operation

Profit/(loss) for the year from a discontinued operation

10

16,675

(19,145)

Profit for the year

2,767,839

1,997,571

2020

Notes

RMB'000

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

2019

RMB'000

(restated)

32,651

38,248

  • Total comprehensive income for the year 2,800,490 2,035,819

    Profit for the year attributable to:

  • - Equity holders of the Company 2,321,625 1,717,993

- Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

446,214

279,578

  • 2,767,839 1,997,571

  • - Equity holders of the Company 2,354,507 1,756,255

- Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company

Basic earnings per share 12

445,983 2,800,490

279,564 2,035,819

  • - For profit for the year RMB1.92 RMB1.99

  • - For profit from continuing operations RMB1.90 RMB2.02

    Diluted earnings per share 12

  • - For profit for the year RMB1.92 RMB1.48

  • - For profit from continuing operations RMB1.90 RMB1.50

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

116,020

108,872

Right-of-use assets

227,842

210,845

Investment properties

1,328,060

1,255,730

Interests in associates

5,927,351

6,436,704

Interests in joint ventures

668,417

44,175

Other financial assets

377,840

125,690

Deposits for land acquisitions

64,166

64,166

Deferred tax assets

2,591,854

1,400,495

11,301,550

9,646,677

Current assets

Inventories of properties and other contract costs

13

- Properties under development

113,191,414

72,758,410

- Properties held for sale

5,690,644

3,150,724

- Other contract costs

599,440

258,728

Trade and other receivables

14

5,475,040

6,604,465

Amounts due from non-controlling interests

12,591,609

8,474,646

Other financial assets

25,840

448,990

Deposits for land acquisitions

5,915,970

2,195,933

Prepaid taxes

639,181

487,979

Cash at banks and on hand

27,992,866

11,562,270

172,122,004

105,942,145

Total assets

183,423,554

115,588,822

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 24 044 M 3 677 M 3 677 M
Net income 2020 2 331 M 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
Yield 2020 8,99%
Capitalization 14 758 M 2 257 M 2 257 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 759
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
C&D International Investment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,66 CNY
Last Close Price 12,54 CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Guo Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liu Yuan Jin Financial Director
Yue Kai Zhuang Executive Chairman
Chi Wai Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Yan Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED24.17%2 267
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED12.20%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED18.59%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED21.29%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.36%27 582
