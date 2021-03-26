C&D International Investment : 2021-03-26 Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED ܔ೯਷ყҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1908)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group together with its joint venture and associates achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB90.77029 billion with contracted sales GFA of approximately 4,653,100 sq.m., representing a significant increase by approximately RMB39.99053 billion and approximately 1,720,800 sq.m. respectively (approximately 78.75% and 58.68% respectively) as compared with the previous year.

• Cash collected from sales of properties totalled approximately RMB88.81031 billion.

• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's total revenue amounted to approximately RMB42.74448 billion, increased by approximately RMB25.42521 billion (approximately 146.80%) as compared with the previous year (restated). Revenue from the property development segment amounted to approximately RMB42.46025 billion, increased by approximately RMB25.35496 billion (approximately 148.23%) as compared with the previous year.

• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's gross profit amounted to approximately RMB7.34027 billion, increased by approximately RMB2.85808 billion (approximately 63.77%) as compared with the previous year (restated).

• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB2.32163 billion, increased by approximately RMB603.63 million (approximately 35.14%) as compared with the previous year (restated).

• The Group's basic earnings per share was RMB1.92.

• The Board recommended not to declare a final dividend for the Year at this time (2019: final dividend of HK$0.82 per Share). The Company will consider to evaluate the payment of an interim dividend during the publication of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of C&D International Investment Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2020

2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (restated) Continuing operations Revenue 4 42,744,478 17,319,264 Cost of sales (35,404,210) (12,837,078) Gross profit 7,340,268 4,482,186 Other net gain 6 414,068 297,599 Loss on changes in fair value of investment properties (15,294) (6,309) Administrative expenses (389,149) (68,589) Selling expenses (1,783,072) (1,057,174) Provision for expected credit losses allowance (18,557) (29,123) Finance costs 7 (655,763) (361,334) Share of results of associates 77,084 155,253 Share of results of joint ventures (6,719) 6,470 Profit before income tax from continuing operations 8 4,962,866 3,418,979 Income tax expense 9 (2,211,702) (1,402,263) Profit for the year from continuing operations 2,751,164 2,016,716 Discontinued operation Profit/(loss) for the year from a discontinued operation 10 16,675 (19,145) Profit for the year 2,767,839 1,997,571

2020

Notes

RMB'000

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

2019

RMB'000

(restated)

32,651

38,248

Total comprehensive income for the year 2,800,490 2,035,819 Profit for the year attributable to:

- Equity holders of the Company 2,321,625 1,717,993

- Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

446,214

279,578

2,767,839 1,997,571

- Equity holders of the Company 2,354,507 1,756,255

- Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company

Basic earnings per share 12

445,983 2,800,490

279,564 2,035,819

- For profit for the year RMB1.92 RMB1.99

- For profit from continuing operations RMB1.90 RMB2.02 Diluted earnings per share 12

- For profit for the year RMB1.92 RMB1.48

- For profit from continuing operations RMB1.90 RMB1.50

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2020