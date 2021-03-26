C&D International Investment : 2021-03-26 Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
03/26/2021 | 12:57am EDT
C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITEDܔ೯ყҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1908)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group together with its joint venture and associates achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB90.77029 billion with contracted sales GFA of approximately 4,653,100 sq.m., representing a significant increase by approximately RMB39.99053 billion and approximately 1,720,800 sq.m. respectively (approximately 78.75% and 58.68% respectively) as compared with the previous year.
• Cash collected from sales of properties totalled approximately RMB88.81031 billion.
• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's total revenue amounted to approximately RMB42.74448 billion, increased by approximately RMB25.42521 billion (approximately 146.80%) as compared with the previous year (restated). Revenue from the property development segment amounted to approximately RMB42.46025 billion, increased by approximately RMB25.35496 billion (approximately 148.23%) as compared with the previous year.
• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's gross profit amounted to approximately RMB7.34027 billion, increased by approximately RMB2.85808 billion (approximately 63.77%) as compared with the previous year (restated).
• For the year ended 31 December 2020, the profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB2.32163 billion, increased by approximately RMB603.63 million (approximately 35.14%) as compared with the previous year (restated).
• The Group's basic earnings per share was RMB1.92.
• The Board recommended not to declare a final dividend for the Year at this time (2019: final dividend of HK$0.82 per Share). The Company will consider to evaluate the payment of an interim dividend during the publication of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of C&D International Investment Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2019.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2020
2020
2019
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(restated)
Continuing operations
Revenue
4
42,744,478
17,319,264
Cost of sales
(35,404,210)
(12,837,078)
Gross profit
7,340,268
4,482,186
Other net gain
6
414,068
297,599
Loss on changes in fair value
of investment properties
(15,294)
(6,309)
Administrative expenses
(389,149)
(68,589)
Selling expenses
(1,783,072)
(1,057,174)
Provision for expected credit losses allowance
(18,557)
(29,123)
Finance costs
7
(655,763)
(361,334)
Share of results of associates
77,084
155,253
Share of results of joint ventures
(6,719)
6,470
Profit before income tax from continuing
operations
8
4,962,866
3,418,979
Income tax expense
9
(2,211,702)
(1,402,263)
Profit for the year from continuing operations
2,751,164
2,016,716
Discontinued operation
Profit/(loss) for the year from a discontinued operation
10
16,675
(19,145)
Profit for the year
2,767,839
1,997,571
2020
Notes
RMB'000
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences
2019
RMB'000
(restated)
32,651
38,248
Total comprehensive income for the year 2,800,4902,035,819
Profit for the year attributable to:
- Equity holders of the Company2,321,6251,717,993
- Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
446,214
279,578
2,767,8391,997,571
- Equity holders of the Company2,354,5071,756,255
- Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company
Basic earnings per share12
445,983 2,800,490
279,564 2,035,819
- For profit for the yearRMB1.92RMB1.99
- For profit from continuing operationsRMB1.90RMB2.02
Diluted earnings per share12
- For profit for the yearRMB1.92RMB1.48
- For profit from continuing operationsRMB1.90RMB1.50
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAs at 31 December 2020
2020
2019
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
116,020
108,872
Right-of-use assets
227,842
210,845
Investment properties
1,328,060
1,255,730
Interests in associates
5,927,351
6,436,704
Interests in joint ventures
668,417
44,175
Other financial assets
377,840
125,690
Deposits for land acquisitions
64,166
64,166
Deferred tax assets
2,591,854
1,400,495
11,301,550
9,646,677
Current assets
Inventories of properties and other contract costs
13
- Properties under development
113,191,414
72,758,410
- Properties held for sale
5,690,644
3,150,724
- Other contract costs
599,440
258,728
Trade and other receivables
14
5,475,040
6,604,465
Amounts due from non-controlling interests
12,591,609
8,474,646
Other financial assets
25,840
448,990
Deposits for land acquisitions
5,915,970
2,195,933
Prepaid taxes
639,181
487,979
Cash at banks and on hand
27,992,866
11,562,270
172,122,004
105,942,145
Total assets
183,423,554
115,588,822
