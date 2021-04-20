C&D International Investment : GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/20/2021 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult stockbrokers or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in C&D International Investment Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbrokers or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED 建 發 國 際 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1908) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Office No. 3517, 35th Floor, Wu Chung House, 213 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021 is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time specified for holding the Annual General Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 May 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. 21 April 2021 ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 6. RECOMMENDATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 7. GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 8. MISCELLANEOUS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 APPENDIX I - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 APPENDIX II - DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . 13 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: ''Annual General Meeting'' or the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at ''AGM'' Office No. 3517, 35th Floor, Wu Chung House, 213 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021, to consider and, if appropriate, to pass the resolutions contained in the notice of the Annual General Meeting which is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof ''Articles of Association'' the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Branch Share Registrar'' Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong ''close associate(s)'' has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Company'' C&D International Investment Group Limited (建發國際投 資集團有限公司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''connected person(s)'' has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''controlling shareholder(s)'' has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''core connected person(s)'' has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company from time to time ''Extension Mandate'' a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to the effect that any Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate will be added to the total number of Shares which may be allotted, issued and dealt with under the General Mandate - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''General Mandate'' ''Group'' ''HK$'' ''Hong Kong'' ''Latest Practicable Date'' ''Listing Rules'' ''PRC'' ''Repurchase Mandate'' ''SFO'' ''Share(s)'' ''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Takeovers Code'' a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue and deal with Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the ordinary resolution in relation thereto at the Annual General Meeting the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC 14 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information referred herein the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended from time to time the People's Republic of China (for purpose of this circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan) a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to enable them to repurchase Shares, the aggregate number of which shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended from time to time ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company holder(s) of Share(s) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited The Code on Takeovers and Mergers approved by the Securities and Futures Commission, as amended from time to time - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Well Land'' Well Land International Limited (益能國際有限公司), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability on 27 May 2014, and a controlling shareholder of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date ''%'' per cent - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED 建 發 國 際 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1908) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Zhuang Yuekai (Chairman) Second Floor, Century Yard Ms. Zhao Chengmin Cricket Square, P.O. Box 902 Mr. Lin Weiguo (Chief Executive Officer) Grand Cayman, KY1-1103 Cayman Islands Non-executive Directors: Mr. Huang Wenzhou Head office and principal place of Ms. Ye Yanliu business in Hong Kong: Mr. Wang Wenhuai Office No. 3517 35th Floor Independent Non-executive Directors: Wu Chung House Mr. Wong Chi Wai 213 Queen's Road East Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul Wanchai, Hong Kong Mr. Chan Chun Yee 21 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The primary purposes of this circular are to provide you with information regarding certain ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against those resolutions and to give you notice of the Annual General Meeting. The resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting include, inter alia (i) ordinary resolutions relating to the proposed grant of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate; and (ii) ordinary resolutions relating to the proposed reelection of retiring Directors. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GRANT OF REPURCHASE MANDATE, GENERAL MANDATE AND EXTENSION MANDATE At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant to the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase issued Shares. The maximum number of Shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate will be such number which represents 10% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution. The Repurchase Mandate will lapse on the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any other applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held, or (iii) the date on which such mandate granted is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting of the Company. The explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to Shareholders in connection with the proposed resolution to grant to the Directors the Repurchase Mandate is set out in Appendix I to this circular. This contains all the information reasonably necessary to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolution. Moreover, at the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant to the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with further Shares representing up to 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolutions of the Repurchase Mandate and the General Mandate, an ordinary resolution will also be proposed to authorise the Directors to issue new Shares of a number not exceeding the aggregate number of 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the General Mandate and the Shares to be purchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. Based on 1,176,711,106 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and on the basis that no new Shares will be issued and no Shares will be repurchased by the Company for the period from the Latest Practicable Date up to and including the date of the Annual General Meeting: subject to the passing of the proposed resolution granting the General Mandate to the Directors, the Company will be allowed under the General Mandate to issue up to a maximum of 235,342,221 Shares, representing 20% of the number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date; and subject to the passing of the proposed resolution granting the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors, the Company will be allowed under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase up to a maximum of 117,671,110 Shares, representing 10% of the number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plans to repurchase any Shares or to allot and issue any new Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate and the General Mandate to be approved at the AGM. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were three executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhuang Yuekai, Ms. Zhao Chengmin and Mr. Lin Weiguo; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Wenzhou, Ms. Ye Yanliu and Mr. Wang Wenhuai and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Chi Wai, Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul and Mr. Chan Chun Yee. In accordance with Article 105(A) of the Articles of Association, at each annual general meeting of the Company, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not three or a multiple of three, then the number nearest to but not less than one- third) shall retire from office by rotation provided that every Director, including those appointed for a specific term, shall be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. Besides, Article 105(B) of the Articles of Association provides that the Directors to retire by rotation shall include (so far as necessary to obtain the number required) any Director who wishes to retire and not to offer himself for re-election. Any further Directors so to retire shall be those who have been longest in office since their last re-election or appointment and so that as between persons who became or were last re-elected Directors on the same day, those to retire shall (unless they otherwise agree among themselves) be determined by lot. Accordingly, Mr. Lin Weiguo, Mr. Wong Chi Wai and Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul (the ''Retiring Directors''), will retire from office by rotation and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election at the AGM. Notwithstanding the fact that each of Mr. Wong Chi Wai and Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul has served as an independent non-executive Director for more than eight years, there are no circumstances which are likely to affect the independence of each of Mr. Wong Chi Wai and Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Wong Chi Wai and Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul attended most of the meetings of the Board and the Board committees held in the past years and the current financial year. Details of the attendance records are set out in the Corporate Governance Report of the Company's 2020 annual report. Mr. Wong Chi Wai and Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul have remained responsible for their performance functions and discharged their duties to the Company through active participation on the Board and by bringing balance of views as well as knowledge, experience and expertise. Their considerable knowledge and experience with the Company's business as well as their respective skills and expertise are important in providing independent views to the Board and in making informed judgements on conformance issues. Their knowledge, professional expertise and experiences are deemed as valuable addition to the Board's diversity and have been and will be contributing positively to the decision-making of the Board. Mr. Wong Chi Wai and Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul have confirmed that they will continue to devote sufficient time for the discharge of their functions and responsibilities as independent non-executive Directors. With their background and experience as set out in biographical information in Appendix II to this circular, they are fully aware of the responsibilities and expected time involvements in the Company. Based on the foregoing, the Board believes that - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. Wong Chi Wai's and Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul's positions outside the Company will not affect them in maintaining their current role in, and their functions and responsibilities for, the Company. The nomination committee of the Board (the ''Nomination Committee'') has reviewed the structure and composition of the Board, the confirmations and disclosures given by the Directors, the qualifications, skills and experience, time commitment and contribution of the Retiring Directors with reference to the nomination principles and criteria set out in the Company's Board Diversity Policy and Director Nomination Policy and the Company's corporate strategy, and the independence of all independent non-executive Directors. The Nomination Committee has recommended to the Board on re-election of all the Retiring Directors including the aforesaid independent non-executive Directors who are due to retire at the Annual General Meeting. The Company considers that in accordance with the independence guidelines set out in the Listing Rules, the retiring independent non-executive Directors meet the independence guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and are independent in accordance with the terms of the guidelines and will continue to bring valuable business experience, knowledge and professionalism to the Board for its efficient and effective functioning and diversity. Details of the Retiring Directors to be re-elected are set out in Appendix II to this circular in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules. The Board, upon the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, has proposed the re-election of the Retiring Directors. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 17 May 2021 to Friday, 21 May 2021 (both days inclusive). In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 14 May 2021. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN Set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular is a notice convening the Annual General Meeting at which ordinary resolutions will be proposed to approve, among other matters, the following: the grant of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate; and the re-election of Directors. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Pursuant to the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of the meeting may in good faith, allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. An announcement on the poll results will be published by the Company after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under the Listing Rules. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular and such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.cndintl.com). To be valid, the form of proxy must be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposited, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority at Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 (Hong Kong time)) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Please note that 19 May 2021 is not a working day and Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, will not be opened for physical delivery of forms of proxy on that day. In order to be valid, all forms of proxy must be lodged with Tricor Investor Services Limited before the deadline. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish. RECOMMENDATIONS The Directors consider that the proposals regarding the grant of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate and the re-election of Directors are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the appendices to this circular. MISCELLANEOUS The English text of this circular shall prevail over the Chinese text for the purpose of interpretation. Yours faithfully By order of the Board C&D International Investment Group Limited 建發國際投資集團有限公司 Zhuang Yuekai Chairman and Executive Director - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required under Rule 10.06(1)(b) of the Listing Rules, to provide Shareholders with all the information reasonably necessary to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to approve the grant of the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors. 1. LISTING RULES RELATING TO THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES The Listing Rules permit companies whose primary listings are on the Stock Exchange to repurchase their securities on the Stock Exchange and any other stock exchange on which securities of the company are listed and such exchange is recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong subject to certain restrictions. Among such restrictions, the Listing Rules provide that the shares of such company must be fully paid up and all repurchases of shares by such company must be approved in advance by an ordinary resolution of shareholders of such company, either by way of a general mandate or by specific approval of a particular transaction. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of shares in issue of the Company was 1,176,711,106 Shares. Subject to the passing of the proposed resolution granting the Repurchase Mandate and on the bases that no new Shares will be issued and no Shares will be repurchased for the period from the Latest Practicable Date up to and including the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Company will be allowed under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase up to a maximum of 117,671,110 Shares, representing 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date. 3. REASONS FOR THE REPURCHASES The Directors believe that the Repurchase Mandate is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole to seek a general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Company to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange on which the Shares are listed. Such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/ or earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 4. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES In making repurchases, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purposes in accordance with the Articles of Association and the laws of the Cayman Islands. The laws of the Cayman Islands provide that the amount of capital repaid in connection with a share repurchase may be paid out of the capital paid up on the relevant shares, or the profits of the Company, the share premium account of the Company, or the proceeds of a fresh issue of shares made for the purpose. The premium payable on repurchase may be paid out of the profits of the Company or out of the Company's share premium account before the Shares are - 9 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE repurchased. In accordance with the laws of the Cayman Islands, the Shares so repurchased would be treated as cancelled but the aggregate amount of authorized share capital would not be reduced. 5. MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT IN THE EVENT OF REPURCHASE Taking into account the current working capital position of the Group, the Directors consider that, if the Repurchase Mandate were to be carried out at any time during the proposed repurchase period, it might have a material adverse impact on the working capital and/or gearing position of the Company as compared with the position as at 31 December 2020, being the date on which its latest published audited consolidated financial statements were made up. The Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company and/or the gearing position of the Company which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. 6. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares traded on the Stock Exchange in the previous twelve months and up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 April 11.50 10.00 May 11.50 9.30 June 12.94 9.76 July 13.76 11.54 August 14.10 10.30 September 13.98 12.22 October 14.63 12.36 November 15.54 12.52 December 15.90 11.30 2021 January 13.42 11.04 February 13.84 11.94 March 15.88 13.20 April (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 15.86 14.20 - 10 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE 7. UNDERTAKING The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the power of the Company to make repurchases pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the laws of the Cayman Islands and in accordance with the regulations set out in the memorandum of association of the Company and the Articles of Association. 8. CONNECTED PERSON None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their close associates, have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company under the Repurchase Mandate if the same is approved at the Annual General Meeting. No core connected persons of the Company have notified the Company that they have a present intention to sell Shares to the Company, or have undertaken not to do so, in the event that the grant of the Repurchase Mandate is approved by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. 9. THE TAKEOVERS CODE If a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases on the Company exercising its powers to repurchase securities pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, such increase may be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder or group of Shareholders acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As disclosed in the register maintained pursuant to the SFO, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Well Land was beneficially interested in 757,054,106 issued Shares of the Company, representing approximately 64.34% voting rights attached to the issued share capital of the Company. In the event that the Repurchase Mandate were to be exercised in full, assuming the issued Shares of the Company remains the same, the voting rights of Well Land in the Company would be increased from approximately 64.34% to approximately 71.48% of the issued capital of the Company. The Directors do not consider such increase would give rise to an obligation on the part of Well Land and parties acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) with it to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. The Directors have no present intention to exercise the mandate to repurchase Shares to such extent which will give rise to an obligation of any Shareholder to make a mandatory offer under the Takeovers Code. - 11 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE The Listing Rules prohibit a company from making repurchase on the Stock Exchange if the result of the repurchase would result in less than 25% (or such other prescribed minimum percentage as determined by the Stock Exchange) of the issued share capital of the company being in public hands. The Directors have no present intention to and will not exercise the mandate to repurchase Shares to such extent which will result in the aggregate number of Shares being held by the public being reduced to less than 25% of the total issued share capital of the Company or such other minimum percentage as prescribed by the Listing Rules from time to time. 10. SHARE REPURCHASE MADE BY THE COMPANY The Company did not repurchase any Shares in the six months prior to the Latest Practicable Date (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). - 12 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Set out below are the biographical details of the Retiring Directors, who being eligible, would offer themselves for re-election at the AGM. (1) Mr. Lin Weiguo (林偉國先生) (''Mr. Lin'') Mr. Lin, aged 42, was appointed as an executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Company on March 2019. He was appointed as the financial controller of the Company from March 2015 to March 2016, and the chief operating officer of the Company from March 2016 to March 2019. Before joining the Group, he served as a financial manager, manager, regional sales director of a branch of Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600870) from March 2000 to September 2007. He thereafter joined C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited in September 2007 and worked as a financial controller from July 2013 to January 2016, and an assistant to general manager from February 2016 to January 2017. He is currently a director, a deputy general manager and a member of the party committee of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited, a director and the legal representative of some subsidiaries of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited and the Group. Besides, He has also been appointed as a non-executive director of C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2156) from September 2020. Mr. Lin obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting from Anhui University of Finance and Economics in July 2010. He was recognized as a senior economist and a senior accountant in August 2015 and August 2016, respectively. Mr. Lin has entered into a service agreement with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from 21 March 2019, which is renewable automatically for successive terms of one year commencing from the day immediately after the expiry of the then current term of his appointment, unless terminated in accordance with the terms of the service agreement. Mr. Lin is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. Mr. Lin has agreed to waive his entitlement to director's emolument for the periods from 21 March 2019 to 20 March 2021. Pursuant to the service agreement with the Company, Mr. Lin is entitled to a director's annual emolument of HK$1,200,000, which is determined by the Board with reference to his experience, knowledge, qualification, duties and responsibilities within the Group and the prevailing market conditions, and such management bonus and other benefits as may be determined by and at the sole discretion of the Board (upon recommendation of the remuneration committee of the Board (the ''Remuneration Committee'') from time to time. - 13 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING So far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Lin was deemed to be interested in 60,412,000 Shares, representing approximately 5.13% of the issued share capital of the Company, which were registered in the name of Diamond Firetail Limited (''Diamond Firetail''). Diamond Firetail is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tricor Equity Trustee Limited (formerly known as Equity Trustee Limited) (''TETL''). TETL is a trustee of a discretionary trust and Mr. Lin is one of the protectors of the said discretionary trust. Therefore, Mr. Lin is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Diamond Firetail by virtue of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lin: did not hold any other directorship in listed public companies in the last three years before the Latest Practicable Date; does not hold any other positions with the Group; is not connected and has no other relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and did not have, directly or indirectly, any interest in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders nor other information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules in connection with Mr. Lin's re-election. (2) Mr. Wong Chi Wai (黃羽也維先生) (''Mr. Wong'') Mr. Wong, aged 54, has been an independent non-executive Director since 23 November 2012. He is also the chairman of the audit committee of the Board (the ''Audit Committee'') and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. He currently also serves as an independent non-executive director of Kin Yat Holdings Limited (stock code: and Arts Optical International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1120), shares of both companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is currently the chairman of the audit committee of Arts Optical International Holdings Limited and the chairman of the nomination committee of Kin Yat Holdings Limited. From June 2003 to September 2020, Mr. Wong served as an independent non-executive director of Bonjour Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 653). Mr. Wong obtained a bachelor ' s degree in social science from and was awarded a post-graduate certificate in laws by the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and 1993, respectively. He is a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He has over 31 years of experience in the accountancy profession. Other than holding private practice qualification in accounting, he has been admitted as practicing lawyer at the High Court on 9 March 2019 and will practiced as consultant lawyer in a law firm. - 14 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on 18 May 2016 censured Mr. Wong, barring him from being an associated person of a registered public accounting firm which has audit responsibilities for public companies in the United States of America (''U.S.''), and imposing a civil money penalty against him of US$10,000 on the basis of its findings that in connection with the audits of one U.S. issuer client of his firm, AWC (CPA) Limited. Mr. Wong violated certain U.S. laws, rules and standards relating to the audit requirements of a U.S. issuer client. Mr. Wong may file a petition to associate with a registered public accounting firm after two years from the date of the order. For the same incident, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (''HKICPA'') concluded that Mr. Wong was in breach of sections 100.5(c) and 130.1 of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants for failure to act diligently in accordance with applicable technical and professional standards when provided professional services. As such, HKICPA reprimanded Mr. Wong and levied an administrative penalty of HK$25,000 and costs of HK$10,000 jointly with other respondents on 27 November 2017. Pursuant to a letter of appointment dated 23 November 2012 entered into by the Company with Mr. Wong, Mr. Wong has been appointed for an initial term of one year commencing from 14 December 2012, which is renewable automatically for successive terms of one year each from the day immediately after the expiry of the then current term. The appointment may be terminated by the giving of not less than three months' written notice by a party on the other and is subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association with regard to vacation of office of Directors, removal and retirement by rotation of Directors. Since 20 March 2019, Mr. Wong is entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$200,000, which is determined by the Board by reference to his experience, responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions. For the financial year ended 31 December 2020, Mr. Wong received by way of remuneration and other emoluments the amount of approximately HK$200,000 from the Group. Based on the information contained in the annual confirmation on independence provided by Mr. Wong to the Company pursuant to Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules, the Board had reviewed and evaluated the independence of Mr. Wong and is satisfied that Mr. Wong remains to be independent, and have the character, integrity, independence and experience required to fulfill and discharge the role and duties of an independent non-executive Director in the event that he is re-elected at the Annual General Meeting. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wong: did not hold any other directorship in listed public companies in the last three years before the Latest Practicable Date; does not hold any other positions with the Group; is not connected and has no other relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and did not have, directly or indirectly, any interest in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. - 15 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders nor other information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules in connection with Mr. Wong's re-election. (3) Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul (黃達仁先生) Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul, aged 51, has been an independent non-executive Director since 23 November 2012. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul obtained a bachelor's degree in commerce from James Cook University of North Queensland in Australia in 1993 and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Queensland in Australia in 2004. From May 2015 to June 2017, Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul served as an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the audit committee and remuneration committee of Huiyin Holding Group Limited (formerly known as Share Economy Group Limited, stock code: 1178) which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul is a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong, a fellow member of HKICPA, a fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and a fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Australia. He has over 22 years of experience in auditing, accounting and taxation gained by taking up various positions in a number of accounting firms in Hong Kong and is currently a partner of Paul Wong & Co., a certified public accountants firm in Hong Kong. Pursuant to a letter of appointment dated 23 November 2012 entered into by the Company with Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul, Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul has been appointed for an initial term of one year commencing from 14 December 2012, which is renewable automatically for successive terms of one year each from the day immediately after the expiry of the then current term. The appointment may be terminated by the giving of not less than three months' written notice by a party on the other and is subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association with regard to vacation of office of Directors, removal and retirement by rotation of Directors. Since 20 March 2019, Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul is entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$200,000, which is determined by the Board by reference to his experience, responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions. For the financial year ended 31 December 2020, Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul received by way of remuneration and other emoluments the amount of approximately HK$200,000 from the Group. - 16 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Save as disclosed above, Mr. Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul: did not hold any other directorship in listed public companies in the last three years before the Latest Practicable Date; does not hold any other positions with the Group; is not connected and has no other relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and did not have, directly or indirectly, any interest in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders nor other information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules in connection with Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul's re-election. Based on the information contained in the annual confirmation on independence provided by Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul to the Company pursuant to Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules, the Board had reviewed and evaluated the independence of Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul and is satisfied that Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul remains to be independent, and have the character, integrity, independence and experience required to fulfil and discharge the role and duties of an independent non-executive Director in the event that he is re-elected at the Annual General Meeting. - 17 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED 建 發 國 際 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1908) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the ''Meeting'') of C&D International Investment Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Office No. 3517, 35th Floor, Wu Chung House, 213 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021 to consider and, if thought fit, transact the following ordinary businesses: To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To re-elect Mr. Lin Weiguo as executive director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Wong Chi Wai as independent non-executive director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Wong Tat Yan, Paul as independent non-executive director of the Company. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company. To consider the re-appointment of Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix its remuneration. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

'' THAT: subject to compliance with the prevailing requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Listing Rules '' ) and paragraph (c) below, pursuant to the Listing Rules and all other applicable laws, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with the unissued shares of the Company, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 18 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors of the Company (the '' Directors '' ) during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of shares allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined in paragraph (d) below); the exercise of options granted under the share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted by the Company from time to time; any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and other relevant regulations in force from time to time; or any issue of shares of the Company upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into shares of the Company; shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution, the '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the date on which such mandate granted under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting of the Company. ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to the holders of shares or any class of shares whose names - 19 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expenses or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, jurisdiction outside Hong Kong or any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange outside Hong Kong).'' 8. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: ''THAT: subject to compliance with the prevailing requirements of the Listing Rules and paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange '' ) or any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the '' SFC '' ) and the Stock Exchange for such purpose, and subject to and in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SFC, the Stock Exchange, the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and all other applicable laws as amended from time to time in this regard, be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of shares which may be repurchased or agreed to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any other applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the date on which such mandate granted under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting of the Company. '' - 20 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: ''THAT conditional upon resolutions numbered 7 and 8 above being passed, the unconditional general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with the unissued shares of the Company pursuant to resolution numbered 7 above be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to or in accordance with such general mandate of a number representing the aggregate number of shares to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to or in accordance with the authority granted under paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 8 above.'' By order of the Board C&D International Investment Group Limited 建發國際投資集團有限公司 Zhuang Yuekai Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 21 April 2021 Notes: A shareholder of the Company (the '' Shareholder '' ) entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A Shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares (the '' Shares '' ) in the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. In the case of joint holders of Shares, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said joint holders so present whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal, or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised, and must be deposited with the Company ' s Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong (together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time specified for holding of the Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 May 2021). Please note that 19 May 2021 is not a working day and the Company ' s Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, will not be opened for physical delivery of forms of proxy on that day. In order to be valid, all forms of proxy must be lodged with Tricor Investor Services Limited before the deadline. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy should not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. For the purpose of determining Shareholders ' entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 17 May 2021 to Friday, 21 May 2021 (both days inclusive). In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company ' s in Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at the abovementioned address for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 14 May 2021. - 21 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In relation to the resolutions numbered 7 and 9 above, approval is being sought from the Shareholders for the grant to the Directors of a general mandate to authorize the allotment and issue of Shares in accordance with all applicable laws and the Listing Rules. The Directors have no immediate plans to issue any new Shares pursuant to the authority granted under the general mandate to be approved at the Meeting. In relation to the resolution numbered 8 above, approval is being sought from the Shareholders for the grant to the Directors of a general mandate to repurchase Shares in accordance with all applicable laws and the Listing Rules. The Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred thereby to repurchase Shares in circumstances which they deem appropriate for the benefit of the Shareholders. Due to the recent development of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company will implement additional precautionary measures at the Meeting including, without limitation:

. compulsory body temperature screening;

. mandatory use of surgical face masks;

. anyone subject to quarantine, has any flu-like symptoms or has travelled overseas within 14 days immediately before the Meeting ( '' recent travel history '' ), or has close contact with any person under quarantine or with recent travel history will not be permitted to attend the Meeting; and

. anyone attending the Meeting is reminded to observe good personal hygiene at all times. The Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the Meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the Meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the Meeting instead of attending the Meeting in person, by completing and return the form of proxy. If any Shareholder chooses not to attend the Meeting in person but has any question about any resolution or about the Company, or has any matter for communication with the board of directors of the Company, he/she is welcomed to send such question or matter in writing to the head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company or by fax at (852) 2525 7890. If any Shareholder has any question relating to the Meeting, please contact Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company ' s Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office as follows:

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong Email: is-enquiries@hk.tricorglobal.com

Tel: (852) 2980 1333

Fax: (852) 2810 8185 Shareholders are advised to read the '' PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM '' section in the circular for further details and monitor the development of COVID-19 epidemic. Subject to the development of COVID-19 epidemic, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement on such measures as appropriate. In view of the travelling restrictions imposed by various jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 epidemic, certain Director(s) may attend the Meeting through video conference or similar electronic means. All times and dates mentioned in this notice refer to Hong Kong times and dates. - 22 - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM Due to the recent development of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company will implement additional precautionary measures at the AGM in the interests of the health and safety of Shareholders, investors, Directors, staffs and other participants of the AGM which include without limitation: All attendees will be required to wear surgical face masks before they are permitted to attend, and during their attendance of, the AGM. Attendees are advised to maintain appropriate social distance with each other at all times when attending the AGM. There will be compulsory body temperature screening for all persons before entering the AGM venue. Any person with a body temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius or above will not be given access to the AGM venue. Denied entry to the AGM venue also means the person will not be allowed to attend the AGM. Attendees may be asked if (i) he/she has travelled outside of Hong Kong within 14 days immediately before the AGM ( '' recent travel history '' ); (ii) he/she is subject to any Hong Kong government prescribed quarantine requirement; and (iii) he/she has any flu-like symptoms or close contact with any person under quarantine or with recent travel history. Any person who responds positively to any of these questions will be denied entry into the AGM venue or be required to promptly leave the AGM venue. Anyone attending the AGM is always reminded to observe good personal hygiene. Shareholders who prefer not to attend or are restricted from attending the AGM, may still vote by proxy or appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions and are advised to take note of the last date and time for the lodgement of the form of proxy. The Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the AGM instead of attending the AGM in person, by completing and returning the form of proxy attached to the notice of AGM. - 23 - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM If any Shareholder chooses not to attend the AGM in person but has any question about any resolution or about the Company, or has any matter for communication with the Board, he/she is welcomed to send such question or matter in writing to the head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company or by fax at (852) 2525 7890. If any Shareholder has any question relating to the AGM, please contact Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company ' s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong as follows:

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong Email: is-enquiries@hk.tricorglobal.com

Tel: (852) 2980 1333

Fax: (852) 2810 8185 Shareholders are advised to read this section carefully and monitor the development of COVID-19 epidemic. Subject to the development of COVID-19 epidemic, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement on such measures as appropriate. In view of the travelling restrictions imposed by various jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 epidemic, certain Director(s) may attend the AGM through video conference or similar electronic means. - 24 - Attachments Original document

