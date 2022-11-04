C E Info : Related Party Transaction
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party
transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by
the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting
period when such transaction was undertaken
Details of the party (listed
In case monies are due to
In case any financial indebtedness is
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits,
entity /subsidiary)
incurred to make or give loans, inter-
Details of the counterpart
either party as a result of
advances or
entering into the
corporate deposits, advances or
the transaction
investments
transaction
investments
Detail
Value of the
Remar
Purpose
s of
related
ks on
Value of
Nature
for
Type of
other
Relationshi
party
approv
transaction
Nature of
(loan/
which
S.N
related
relate
p
transaction
al by
during the
indebted
advan
the
O
party
d
of the
as approved
audit
reporting
ness
Details
ce/
Inte
Secur
funds
transaction
party
counterpart
by the audit
commi
period
(loan/
inter
rest
will be
transa
Opening
Closing
of other
Tenu
ed/
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
y
committee
ttee
issuance
Cost
Tenure
corpor
Rat
utilised
Notes
ction
balance
balance
indebted
re
unsec
with the
of
ate
e
by the
ness
ured
listed
debt/ any
deposi
(%)
ultimate
entity or its
other
t/
recipient
subsidiary
etc.)
invest
of funds
ment
(end
usage)
C.E.
CE Info
1
Info
Systems
Non Resident
Sale of
20,00,00,000
Systems
Internatio
services
6,68,48,514
Limited
AAACC5585B
nal Inc.
Subsidiary
Nil
NIL
4,65,50,182
5,69,64,899
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Vidteq
Technical
2
Info
(India)
AACCV7358K
expenses
Nil
20,00,00,000
Systems
Private
(Purchase
Limited
AAACC5585B
Limited
Subsidiary
of Service)
NIL
44,82,414
-
-54,925
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Vidteq
Nil
3
Info
(India)
AACCV7358K
Rent
Systems
Private
income
1,00,000
AAACC5585B
Subsidiary
NIL
60,000
-
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Limited
Limited
C.E.
Gtropy
Nil
4
Info
Systems
Sale of
25,00,00,000
Systems
Private
goods
Limited
AAACC5585B
Limited
AAGCG7403A
Subsidiary
NIL
6,29,72,280
4,23,974
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Gtropy
Nil
5
Info
Systems
Purchase of
25,00,00,000
Systems
Private
goods
NIL
6,40,04,714
59,82,233
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Limited
AAACC5585B
Limited
AAGCG7403A
Subsidiary
C.E.
Gtropy
Technical
Nil
6
Info
Systems
expenses
15,00,00,000
Systems
Private
(Purchase
Limited
AAACC5585B
Limited
AAGCG7403A
Subsidiary
of Service)
NIL
1,19,85,527
-
51,79,513
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Gtropy
Nil
7
Info
Systems
Rent
Systems
Private
income
20,00,000
AAACC5585B
AAGCG7403A
Subsidiary
NIL
8,40,000
-
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Limited
Limited
C.E.
Nil
8
Info
Rakhi
AAGPV1776J
Professiona
18,00,000
6,00,000
Systems
Prasad
l charges
NIL
-
1,80,000
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
C.E.
Rakesh
Salary and
Nil
Info
9
Kumar
AAGPV1778G
1,50,00,000
Systems
allowances
75,00,000
Verma
Director
Limited
AAACC5585B
NIL
5,70,127
8,28,510
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
10
Info
Rashmi
ACRPV3869K
Salary and
1,50,00,000
Systems
Verma
allowances
75,00,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
KMP
NIL
5,70,127
8,28,510
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
11
Info
Rohan
AGIPV6497L
Salary and
1,50,00,000
Systems
Verma
allowances
75,00,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
NIL
7,16,153
8,27,661
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
12
Info
Rakesh
AAGPV1778G
Rent
15,00,000
Systems
Verma
expense
6,00,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
NIL
-
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
13
Info
Rashmi
ACRPV3869K
Rent
15,00,000
Systems
Verma
expense
3,00,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
KMP
NIL
-
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
14
Info
Shambhu
AATPS0205N
Director's
10,00,000
Systems
Singh
Independent
sitting fee
2,25,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
NIL
2,00,000
1,35,000
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
15
Info
Anil
AAFPM6786L
Director's
10,00,000
Systems
Mahajan
Independent
sitting fee
2,75,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
NIL
2,00,000
1,57,500
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Kartheepa
Director's
Nil
16
Info
n
AUIPM5264G
10,00,000
Systems
Madasam
Independent
sitting fee
1,25,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
y
Director
NIL
1,00,000
45,000
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
17
Info
Tina
AHHPT1090P
Director's
10,00,000
1,75,000
Systems
Trikha
Independent
sitting fee
NIL
3,50,000
1,11,200
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
C.E.
Nil
18
Info
Rakhi
AAGPV1776J
Director's
10,00,000
Systems
Prasad
Independent
sitting fee
2,00,000
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
NIL
1,50,000
1,12,500
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
C.E.
Nil
19
Info
Sonika
AAPPC1935R
Director's
10,00,000
1,50,000
Systems
Chandra
Independent
sitting fee
NIL
1,00,000
90,000
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Limited
AAACC5585B
Director
Disclaimer
CE Info Systems Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about C. E. INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Sales 2023
2 866 M
34,6 M
34,6 M
Net income 2023
1 083 M
13,1 M
13,1 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
63,4x
Yield 2023
0,15%
Capitalization
68 397 M
827 M
827 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
23,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024
17,1x
Nbr of Employees
510
Free-Float
20,9%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1 274,75 INR
Average target price
1 612,67 INR
Spread / Average Target
26,5%
