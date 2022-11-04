Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. C. E. Info Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAPMYINDIA   INE0BV301023

C. E. INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED

(MAPMYINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:16 2022-11-04 am EDT
1267.05 INR   -0.60%
01:06aC E Info : Related Party Transaction
PU
10/28CE Info Systems Records Slight Rise in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Profit
MT
10/27C. E. Info Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C E Info : Related Party Transaction

11/04/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party

transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by

the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting

period when such transaction was undertaken

Details of the party (listed

In case monies are due to

In case any financial indebtedness is

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits,

entity /subsidiary)

incurred to make or give loans, inter-

Details of the counterpart

either party as a result of

advances or

entering into the

corporate deposits, advances or

the transaction

investments

transaction

investments

Detail

Value of the

Remar

Purpose

s of

related

ks on

Value of

Nature

for

Type of

other

Relationshi

party

approv

transaction

Nature of

(loan/

which

S.N

related

relate

p

transaction

al by

during the

indebted

advan

the

O

party

d

of the

as approved

audit

reporting

ness

Details

ce/

Inte

Secur

funds

transaction

party

counterpart

by the audit

commi

period

(loan/

inter

rest

will be

transa

Opening

Closing

of other

Tenu

ed/

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

y

committee

ttee

issuance

Cost

Tenure

corpor

Rat

utilised

Notes

ction

balance

balance

indebted

re

unsec

with the

of

ate

e

by the

ness

ured

listed

debt/ any

deposi

(%)

ultimate

entity or its

other

t/

recipient

subsidiary

etc.)

invest

of funds

ment

(end

usage)

C.E.

CE Info

1

Info

Systems

Non Resident

Sale of

20,00,00,000

Systems

Internatio

services

6,68,48,514

Limited

AAACC5585B

nal Inc.

Subsidiary

Nil

NIL

4,65,50,182

5,69,64,899

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Vidteq

Technical

2

Info

(India)

AACCV7358K

expenses

Nil

20,00,00,000

Systems

Private

(Purchase

Limited

AAACC5585B

Limited

Subsidiary

of Service)

NIL

44,82,414

-

-54,925

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Vidteq

Nil

3

Info

(India)

AACCV7358K

Rent

Systems

Private

income

1,00,000

AAACC5585B

Subsidiary

NIL

60,000

-

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Limited

Limited

C.E.

Gtropy

Nil

4

Info

Systems

Sale of

25,00,00,000

Systems

Private

goods

Limited

AAACC5585B

Limited

AAGCG7403A

Subsidiary

NIL

6,29,72,280

4,23,974

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Gtropy

Nil

5

Info

Systems

Purchase of

25,00,00,000

Systems

Private

goods

NIL

6,40,04,714

59,82,233

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Limited

AAACC5585B

Limited

AAGCG7403A

Subsidiary

C.E.

Gtropy

Technical

Nil

6

Info

Systems

expenses

15,00,00,000

Systems

Private

(Purchase

Limited

AAACC5585B

Limited

AAGCG7403A

Subsidiary

of Service)

NIL

1,19,85,527

-

51,79,513

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Gtropy

Nil

7

Info

Systems

Rent

Systems

Private

income

20,00,000

AAACC5585B

AAGCG7403A

Subsidiary

NIL

8,40,000

-

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Limited

Limited

C.E.

Nil

8

Info

Rakhi

AAGPV1776J

Professiona

18,00,000

6,00,000

Systems

Prasad

l charges

NIL

-

1,80,000

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

C.E.

Rakesh

Salary and

Nil

Info

9

Kumar

AAGPV1778G

1,50,00,000

Systems

allowances

75,00,000

Verma

Director

Limited

AAACC5585B

NIL

5,70,127

8,28,510

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

10

Info

Rashmi

ACRPV3869K

Salary and

1,50,00,000

Systems

Verma

allowances

75,00,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

KMP

NIL

5,70,127

8,28,510

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

11

Info

Rohan

AGIPV6497L

Salary and

1,50,00,000

Systems

Verma

allowances

75,00,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

NIL

7,16,153

8,27,661

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

12

Info

Rakesh

AAGPV1778G

Rent

15,00,000

Systems

Verma

expense

6,00,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

NIL

-

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

13

Info

Rashmi

ACRPV3869K

Rent

15,00,000

Systems

Verma

expense

3,00,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

KMP

NIL

-

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

14

Info

Shambhu

AATPS0205N

Director's

10,00,000

Systems

Singh

Independent

sitting fee

2,25,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

NIL

2,00,000

1,35,000

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

15

Info

Anil

AAFPM6786L

Director's

10,00,000

Systems

Mahajan

Independent

sitting fee

2,75,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

NIL

2,00,000

1,57,500

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Kartheepa

Director's

Nil

16

Info

n

AUIPM5264G

10,00,000

Systems

Madasam

Independent

sitting fee

1,25,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

y

Director

NIL

1,00,000

45,000

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

17

Info

Tina

AHHPT1090P

Director's

10,00,000

1,75,000

Systems

Trikha

Independent

sitting fee

NIL

3,50,000

1,11,200

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

C.E.

Nil

18

Info

Rakhi

AAGPV1776J

Director's

10,00,000

Systems

Prasad

Independent

sitting fee

2,00,000

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

NIL

1,50,000

1,12,500

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

C.E.

Nil

19

Info

Sonika

AAPPC1935R

Director's

10,00,000

1,50,000

Systems

Chandra

Independent

sitting fee

NIL

1,00,000

90,000

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Limited

AAACC5585B

Director

Disclaimer

CE Info Systems Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about C. E. INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED
01:06aC E Info : Related Party Transaction
PU
10/28CE Info Systems Records Slight Rise in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Profit
MT
10/27C. E. Info Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
09/29CE Info Systems Partners with Delhi Government to Develop Connected Network of EV Charg..
MT
09/26CE Info Systems Teams Up with Uttar Pradesh Police for Traffic, Safety Improvement
MT
09/26C. E. Info Systems Limited Signs MoU Between Uttar Pradesh Police and Mapmylndia
CI
09/21CE Info Systems to Acquire 26% Stake in Indian Travel Tech Startup
MT
09/19CE Info Systems Completes Acquisition of 26% Stake in Kogo Tech Labs
MT
09/19C E Info : Acquisition
PU
09/19C. E. Info Systems Limited completed the acquisition of 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 866 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net income 2023 1 083 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 63,4x
Yield 2023 0,15%
Capitalization 68 397 M 827 M 827 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 23,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart C. E. INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
C. E. Info Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C. E. INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 274,75 INR
Average target price 1 612,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Kumar Verma Chairman & Managing Director
Rohan Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anuj Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer
Rashmi Verma Non-Executive Director
Sapna Ahuja Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C. E. INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED-23.95%833
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-36.30%1 640 730
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-54.32%43 952
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.57%43 697
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.21%42 985
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.34%39 736