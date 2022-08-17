Log in
    CFFI   US12466Q1040

C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CFFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:30 2022-08-17 pm EDT
49.93 USD   +1.69%
01:29pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Drifting Lower Ahead of FOMC Minutes
MT
01:04pC&F FINANCIAL : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
12:59pC & F FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C&F Financial : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

08/17/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
C&F Financial Corporation

Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Toano, VA -- The board of directors of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declared a regular cash dividend of 42 cents per share, which is payable October 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022. This dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the prior quarter's dividend amount of 40 cents per share.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

About C&F

C&F Bank operates 30 banking offices and four commercial lending offices located throughout eastern and central Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation's website at http://www.cffc.com.

Disclaimer

C&F Financial Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION
12:10pC&F Financial Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend 5% to $0.42/Share, Payable Oct. 1 to Share..
MT
12:01pC&F Financial Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/01C & F FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/01C & F FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/21C&F FINANCIAL : Announces Net Income for Second Quarter and First Six Months - Form 8-K
PU
07/21Tranche Update on C&F Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November..
CI
07/21C&F Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 M - -
Net income 2021 28,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
C&F Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Cherry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason E. Long Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Larry G. Dillon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney W. Overby Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James H. Hudson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION-4.08%173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.93%362 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.64%294 411
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%217 037
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%174 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 972