  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  C&F Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CFFI   US12466Q1040

C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CFFI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

C&F Financial : Announces Quarterly Dividend (Form 8-K)

08/18/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
C&F Financial Corporation

Announces Quarterly Dividend

Toano, VA -- The board of directors of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declared a regular cash dividend of 40 cents per share, which is payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

About C&F

C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and four commercial lending offices located throughout the Hampton to Charlottesville corridor and the Northern Neck region in Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation's website at http://www.cffc.com.

Disclaimer

C&F Financial Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
