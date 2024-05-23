C&F Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Citizens and Farmers Bank (C&F Bank), which is an independent commercial bank. The Company's segments include community banking, mortgage banking and consumer finance. Community banking segment provides services through C&F Bank. C&F Bank provides a range of banking services to individuals and businesses. These services include various types of checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, home equity and installment loans. C&F Bank operates approximately 31 banking offices and four commercial loan offices. Mortgage banking segment, through C&F Mortgage Corporation, offers a range of residential mortgage loans, which are originated for sale to investors in the secondary mortgage market. Consumer finance segment provides services through C&F Finance Company (C&F Finance). C&F Finance is a regional finance company purchasing automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans.

Sector Banks