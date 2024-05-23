C&F Financial Corporation has declared a regular cash dividend of 44 cents per share, which is payable July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.
|C&F Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 1, 2024
|Earnings Flash (CFFI) C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $1.01
