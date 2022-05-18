Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

05/18 03:57:35 pm EDT
C.H. Robinson Announces Carrier of the Year Award Winners
AQ
C.H. Robinson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
C. H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
C.H. Robinson Announces 2021 ESG Report and Significant Progress on Its ESG Goals

05/18/2022 | 03:43pm EDT
Global logistics company C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) today issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining significant progress on the company’s ESG initiatives, including progressing against its science-aligned climate goal; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and engaging employees, customers and industry partners on environmental and social topics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006064/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s ESG report discloses several achievements, including:

Environment

  • Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 36% against a goal of 40% by 2025, putting the company at 90% to completion and on track to meet the goal prior to 2025
  • Reported Scope 3 value-chain emissions for the first time as a part of an industry-leading commitment to transparency across its value chain
  • Launched an end-to-end sustainability solution in the form of an easy-to-use technology tool, Emissions IQTM, for customers to report, reduce and offset Scope 3 emissions associated with their transportation supply chain
  • Supported the advancement of global climate efforts through our partnership with Smart Freight Centre, World Economic Forum and leading companies to develop a book and claim chain of custody system for transportation supply chain emissions-reduction actions

Social

  • In 2021, the company and the C.H. Robinson Foundation donated nearly $3 million – including $475,000 in diversity, equity and inclusion grants – to organizations supporting communities around the globe.
  • Employees participating in the company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which elevate diverse perspectives companywide, increased 60%.

Governance

  • Launched a new Supplier Code of Conduct that includes topics such as human rights, environmental responsibility, and health and safety
  • Earned recognition for ESG performance, including:
    • Newsweek’s “America’s Most Responsible”
    • Inbound Logistics’ “Green Supply Chain Partner”
    • EcoVadis’ Bronze Medal in Recognition of Sustainability
    • Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies”
  • Continued to align disclosures with international frameworks to ensure accurate and consistent reporting.

“As supply chains have become front-and-center to our lives, C.H. Robinson’s role in connecting people to the goods they need, when they need them most, was more apparent than ever,” said Chief ESG and Human Resources Officer Angie Freeman. “We are committed to leveraging our people, technology and information to create resilient and efficient supply chains for our customers to keep the world moving. More importantly, we ensure we are doing that in the RIGHT way – grounded in our values and working to make a positive impact on our stakeholders around the world.”

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 85,000 carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

CHRW-IR


© Business Wire 2022
