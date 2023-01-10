Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHRW   US12541W2098

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

(CHRW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-10 pm EST
92.80 USD   -0.60%
04:07pC.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
BU
10:51aGlobal logistics company - Jose Rossignoli Named President of Robinson Fresh, a division of C.H. Robinson
AQ
08:59aGoldman Sachs Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $93 From $102
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

C.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

01/10/2023 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The company will hold a conference call from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer live questions from the investment community.

Hosting the conference call will be Scott Anderson, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Arun Rajan, Chief Operating Officer; Mike Zechmeister, Chief Financial Officer; and Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.

Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing 877-269-7756. International callers should dial +1-201-689-7817. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 85,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

CHRW-IR


© Business Wire 2023
All news about C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
04:07pC.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for We..
BU
10:51aGlobal logistics company - Jose Rossignoli Named President of Robinson Fresh, a divisio..
AQ
08:59aGoldman Sachs Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
06:06aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Hawkish Fed Commentary to Dent Ral..
DJ
01/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh ..
DJ
01/09Jose Rossignoli Named President of Robinson Fresh, a division of C.H. Robinson
BU
01/09C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/09BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide to $90 From $95, Maintains ..
MT
01/06C. H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
01/05Cowen Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide to Market Perform From Outperform, $91 Price T..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 373 M - -
Net income 2022 1 020 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 10 989 M 10 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 17 652
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 93,36 $
Average target price 96,28 $
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott P. Anderson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Paul Zechmeister Chief Financial Officer
Jodeen A. Kozlak Independent Chairman
Michael W. Neil Software Development Manager
Arun Rajan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.97%10 989
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION2.39%135 942
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.47%83 356
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.05%72 395
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.17%61 865
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.6.77%8 993