    CHRW   US12541W2098

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

(CHRW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:39 2022-11-02 am EDT
93.90 USD   -4.03%
C.H. Robinson Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

11/02/2022 | 07:31am EDT
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Key Metrics:

  • Gross profits increased 5.0% to $880.7 million and adjusted gross profits(1) increased 5.1% to $887.2 million
  • Income from operations decreased 7.5% to $287.6 million
  • Adjusted operating margin(1) decreased 440 basis points to 32.4%
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 3.8% to $1.78
  • Cash generated by operations improved by $699.0 million to $625.5 million

(1) Adjusted gross profits and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. The same factors described in this release that impacted these non-GAAP measures also impacted the comparable GAAP measures. Refer to page 11 for further discussion and a GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

"On our second quarter earnings call in late July, I talked about a deceleration in demand that we expected to see in the second half of 2022 in three large verticals for freight, including weakness in the retail market and further slowing in the housing market. We’re now seeing those expectations play out, with slowing freight demand and price declines in the freight forwarding and surface transportation markets," said Bob Biesterfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of C.H. Robinson. "Throughout the changes in the freight cycle, we have maintained our focus on continuing to improve the customer and carrier experience and scaling our digital processes and operating model to foster sustainable, profitable growth."

"Today, we believe that we are entering a time of slower economic growth where freight markets will continue to cool from their peaks and will operate more reliably and at more normalized rates, with fewer disruptions. These changes in market conditions, coupled with many successful endeavors on our digital roadmap directed at scaling our model to be more efficient, are allowing us to take actions to structurally reduce our overall cost structure," stated Biesterfeld.

"Compared to our third quarter operating expenses, the actions we’re currently taking are expected to generate $175 million of gross cost savings on an annualized basis by the fourth quarter of 2023. Inflation, other headwinds such as annual pay increases and tailwinds such as lower incentive compensation are expected to result in net cost headwinds of $25 million in 2023 that we expect will partially offset the gross savings, resulting in net annualized cost reductions of $150 million by the fourth quarter of next year."

Biesterfeld added, "We also continue to identify opportunities to accelerate our enterprise-wide digital and product strategy. To drive greater impact and speed of execution, Arun Rajan has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Since joining C.H. Robinson in 2021, Arun has been a critical contributor to, and strategic leader of, our digital and product strategy. Arun is helping us think and act differently as we accelerate our pace of digital transformation and scale our operating model. In his new role, in addition to leading the product organization, Arun will have expanded direct responsibility for the technology and marketing organizations. Bringing these three critical functions together under a single vision and leadership structure will allow us to integrate these functions more deeply into single-threaded teams and put the needs of our customers and carriers at the center of our organizational design and ensure that we are positioned well to meet their needs while accelerating the impacts across the business units of C.H. Robinson. Arun's teams will work directly with the business unit presidents to operationalize these efforts."

Summary of Third Quarter Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2021

  • Total revenues decreased 4.0% to $6.0 billion, driven primarily by lower ocean and air pricing, partially offset by higher pricing in less-than-truckload ("LTL") and truckload.
  • Gross profits increased 5.0% to $880.7 million. Adjusted gross profits increased 5.1% to $887.2 million, primarily driven by higher adjusted gross profit per transaction in truckload, partially offset by the lower adjusted gross profit per transaction in ocean.
  • Operating expenses increased 12.4% to $599.6 million. Personnel expenses increased 9.4% to $437.5 million, primarily due to higher average employee headcount, which increased 13.0%. Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses of $162.0 million increased 21.3%, primarily due to increased legal settlements, higher purchased and contracted services and increased travel expenses.
  • Income from operations totaled $287.6 million, down 7.5% due to the increase in operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in adjusted gross profits. Adjusted operating margin of 32.4% declined 440 basis points.
  • Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $16.0 million of expense, consisting primarily of $20.8 million of interest expense, which increased $7.7 million versus last year due primarily to a higher average debt balance, partially offset by a $5.2 million favorable impact from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.
  • The effective tax rate in the quarter was 16.9% compared to 16.0% in the third quarter last year.
  • Net income totaled $225.8 million, down 8.6% from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $1.78 decreased 3.8%.

Summary of Year-to-Date Results Compared to 2021

  • Total revenues increased 18.2% to $19.6 billion, driven primarily by higher pricing across most of our services.
  • Gross profits increased 23.0% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted gross profits increased 23.1% to $2.8 billion, primarily driven by higher adjusted gross profit per transaction across most of our services.
  • Operating expenses increased 14.7% to $1.7 billion. Personnel expenses increased 15.3% to $1.3 billion, primarily due to higher average employee headcount, which increased 14.0%, and higher incentive compensation costs. SG&A expenses increased 13.0% to $426.6 million, primarily due to increases in purchased and contracted services, legal settlements, travel expenses, and warehouse expenses, partially offset by a $25.3 million gain on the sale-leaseback of our Kansas City regional center.
  • Income from operations totaled $1.1 billion, up 38.8% from last year, primarily due to the increase in adjusted gross profits, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses. Adjusted operating margin of 39.0% increased 440 basis points.
  • Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $57.5 million of expense, which primarily consisted of $52.3 million of interest expense, which increased $14.3 million versus last year due to a higher average debt balance. The year-to-date results also included a $6.6 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.
  • The effective tax rate for the nine months was 19.2% compared to 18.5% in the year-ago period.
  • Net income totaled $844.3 million, up 37.5% from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $6.50 increased 42.5%.

North American Surface Transportation ("NAST") Results

Summarized financial results of our NAST segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

Total revenues

$

4,002,461

 

$

3,814,988

 

4.9

%

 

$

12,264,396

 

$

10,611,892

 

15.6

%

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

563,787

 

 

460,149

 

22.5

%

 

 

1,694,438

 

 

1,317,853

 

28.6

%

Income from operations

 

211,899

 

 

149,035

 

42.2

%

 

 

670,752

 

 

436,911

 

53.5

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Third quarter total revenues for the NAST segment totaled $4.0 billion, an increase of 4.9% over the prior year, primarily driven by higher LTL and truckload pricing. NAST adjusted gross profits increased 22.5% in the quarter to $563.8 million. Adjusted gross profits in truckload increased 20.8% due to a 20.5% increase in adjusted gross profit per shipment and a 0.5% increase in truckload volume. Our average truckload linehaul rate per mile charged to our customers, which excludes fuel surcharges, decreased approximately 13.0% in the quarter compared to the prior year, while truckload linehaul cost per mile, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased approximately 17.0%, resulting in a 15.5% increase in truckload adjusted gross profit per mile. LTL adjusted gross profits increased 22.7% versus the year-ago period, as adjusted gross profit per order increased 24.5% and LTL volumes declined 1.5%. Operating expenses increased 13.1% primarily due to increased employee headcount, legal settlements, and technology expenses. Income from operations increased 42.2% to $211.9 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded 520 basis points to 37.6%. NAST average employee headcount was up 10.8% in the quarter.

Global Forwarding Results

Summarized financial results of our Global Forwarding segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

Total revenues

$

1,511,115

 

$

1,978,901

 

(23.6

)%

 

$

5,798,702

 

$

4,585,734

 

26.5

%

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

248,433

 

 

310,898

 

(20.1

)%

 

 

894,724

 

 

763,952

 

17.1

%

Income from operations

 

85,953

 

 

165,155

 

(48.0

)%

 

 

421,148

 

 

363,956

 

15.7

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Third quarter total revenues for the Global Forwarding segment decreased 23.6% to $1.5 billion, driven by lower pricing and volumes in our ocean and air services, reflecting softening market demand. Adjusted gross profits decreased 20.1% in the quarter to $248.4 million. Ocean adjusted gross profits decreased 25.6%, driven by a 24.0% decrease in adjusted gross profit per shipment and a 2.5% decline in shipments. Adjusted gross profits in air decreased 21.1%, driven by a 16.5% decrease in metric tons shipped and a 5.5% decrease in adjusted gross profit per metric ton shipped. Customs adjusted gross profits increased 9.5%, driven by a 5.5% increase in adjusted gross profit per transaction and a 4.0% increase in transaction volume. Operating expenses increased 11.5%, primarily driven by increased salaries and technology expenses. Third quarter average employee headcount increased 13.4%. Income from operations decreased 48.0% to $86.0 million, and adjusted operating margin declined 1,850 basis points to 34.6% in the quarter.

All Other and Corporate Results

Total revenues and adjusted gross profits for Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

Total revenues

$

501,800

 

$

469,806

 

6.8

%

 

$

1,566,706

 

$

1,402,664

 

11.7

%

Adjusted gross profits(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Robinson Fresh

$

27,677

 

$

26,651

 

3.8

%

 

$

93,163

 

$

81,539

 

14.3

%

Managed Services

 

29,595

 

 

26,720

 

10.8

%

 

 

85,295

 

 

78,510

 

8.6

%

Other Surface Transportation

 

17,702

 

 

19,774

 

(10.5

)%

 

 

57,383

 

 

53,894

 

6.5

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Third quarter Robinson Fresh adjusted gross profits increased 3.8% to $27.7 million, driven by an increase in adjusted gross profit per case, which is primarily related to integrated supply chain and technology services. Managed Services adjusted gross profits increased 10.8% in the quarter, due to growth in adjusted gross profit per transaction. Other Surface Transportation adjusted gross profits decreased 10.5% to $17.7 million, primarily due to a 7.3% decrease in Europe truckload adjusted gross profits.

Other Income Statement Items

The third quarter effective tax rate was 16.9%, up from 16.0% last year. We expect our 2022 full-year effective tax rate to be near the low end of our previous guidance of 19% to 21%.

Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $16.0 million of expense, consisting primarily of $20.8 million of interest expense, which increased $7.7 million versus the third quarter of 2021 due to a higher average debt balance, partially offset by a $5.2 million favorable impact from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter were down 4.7% due primarily to share repurchases over the past twelve months.

Cash Flow Generation and Capital Distribution

Cash generated from operations totaled $625.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $73.5 million cash used by operations in the third quarter of 2021. The $699.0 million improvement was primarily due to a $359.3 million sequential decrease in net operating working capital in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a $411.8 million sequential increase in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net operating working capital in the third quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from a $655.2 million sequential decrease in accounts receivable and contract assets, compared to a $295.9 million sequential decrease in total accounts payable and accrued transportation expense.

In the third quarter of 2022, cash returned to shareholders increased 156% versus last year to $606.7 million, with $535.7 million in repurchases of common stock and $71.0 million in cash dividends.

Capital expenditures totaled $31.3 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be at the high end of our previous guidance of $110 million to $120 million.

Outlook

"As inflationary pressures weigh on consumer discretionary spending and global economic growth, we continue to believe that our global suite of services, our growing digital platform, our responsive team of logistics experts, and our broad exposure to different industry verticals and geographies, supported by our resilient and flexible non-asset-based business model put us in a position to continue delivering strong financial results," Biesterfeld stated. "But we also need to continue evolving our organization to bring focus to our highest strategic priorities, including keeping the needs of our customers and carriers at the center of what we do and lowering our overall cost structure by driving scale. The work that our team is executing on related to scaling our digital processes and operating model, while working backwards from the needs of our customers and carriers, is focused on driving improvements in our customer and carrier experience, and in turn, driving market share gains and growth. We're also focused on improving productivity, which in turn reduces our long-term operating costs and increases profits, leading to continued strong returns to shareholders."

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 85,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release are forward-looking statements that represent our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or our present expectations, including, but not limited to, such factors as changes in economic conditions, including uncertain consumer demand; changes in market demand and pressures on the pricing for our services; fuel price increases or decreases, or fuel shortages; competition and growth rates within the global logistics industry; freight levels and increasing costs and availability of truck capacity or alternative means of transporting freight; risks associated with significant disruptions in the transportation industry; changes in relationships with existing contracted truck, rail, ocean, and air carriers; changes in our customer base due to possible consolidation among our customers; risks with reliance on technology to operate our business; cyber-security related risks; risks associated with operations outside of the United States; our ability to identify or complete suitable acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of acquired companies with our historic operations; risks associated with litigation, including contingent auto liability and insurance coverage; risks associated with the potential impact of changes in government regulations; our ability to hire and retain a sufficient number of qualified personnel; risks associated with the changes to income tax regulations; risks associated with the produce industry, including food safety and contamination issues; the impact of war on the economy; changes to our capital structure; changes due to catastrophic events including pandemics such as COVID-19; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual and Quarterly Reports.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. All remarks made during our financial results conference call will be current at the time of the call, and we undertake no obligation to update the replay.

Conference Call Information:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Wednesday, November 2, 2022; 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Presentation slides and a simultaneous live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed through the Investor Relations link on C.H. Robinson’s website at www.chrobinson.com.
To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing: 877-269-7756
International callers dial +1-201-689-7817

Adjusted Gross Profit by Service Line

(in thousands)

 

This table of summary results presents our service line adjusted gross profits on an enterprise basis. The service line adjusted gross profits in the table differ from the service line adjusted gross profits discussed within the segments as our segments have revenues from multiple service lines.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

Adjusted gross profits(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Truckload

$

398,418

 

$

333,067

 

19.6

%

 

$

1,214,465

 

$

941,117

 

29.0

%

LTL

 

162,130

 

 

132,482

 

22.4

%

 

 

482,740

 

 

383,903

 

25.7

%

Ocean

 

160,122

 

 

214,926

 

(25.5

)%

 

 

609,543

 

 

501,422

 

21.6

%

Air

 

47,831

 

 

60,552

 

(21.0

)%

 

 

166,136

 

 

159,503

 

4.2

%

Customs

 

27,881

 

 

25,466

 

9.5

%

 

 

83,196

 

 

75,201

 

10.6

%

Other logistics services

 

65,441

 

 

53,018

 

23.4

%

 

 

182,638

 

 

158,450

 

15.3

%

Total transportation

 

861,823

 

 

819,511

 

5.2

%

 

 

2,738,718

 

 

2,219,596

 

23.4

%

Sourcing

 

25,371

 

 

24,681

 

2.8

%

 

 

86,285

 

 

76,152

 

13.3

%

Total adjusted gross profits

$

887,194

 

$

844,192

 

5.1

%

 

$

2,825,003

 

$

2,295,748

 

23.1

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Our adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding amortization of internally developed software utilized to directly serve our customers and contracted carriers. We believe adjusted gross profit is a useful measure of our ability to source, add value, and sell services and products that are provided by third parties, and we consider adjusted gross profit to be a primary performance measurement. Accordingly, the discussion of our results of operations often focuses on the changes in our adjusted gross profit. The reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit is presented below (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

$

5,724,364

 

$

5,999,901

 

(4.6

)%

 

$

18,718,357

 

$

15,800,576

 

18.5

%

Sourcing

 

291,012

 

 

263,794

 

10.3

%

 

 

911,447

 

 

799,714

 

14.0

%

Total revenues

 

6,015,376

 

 

6,263,695

 

(4.0

)%

 

 

19,629,804

 

 

16,600,290

 

18.2

%

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased transportation and related services

 

4,862,541

 

 

5,180,390

 

(6.1

)%

 

 

15,979,639

 

 

13,580,980

 

17.7

%

Purchased products sourced for resale

 

265,641

 

 

239,113

 

11.1

%

 

 

825,162

 

 

723,562

 

14.0

%

Direct internally developed software amortization

 

6,457

 

 

5,152

 

25.3

%

 

 

18,831

 

 

14,601

 

29.0

%

Total direct expenses

 

5,134,639

 

 

5,424,655

 

(5.3

)%

 

 

16,823,632

 

 

14,319,143

 

17.5

%

Gross profit

$

880,737

 

$

839,040

 

5.0

%

 

$

2,806,172

 

$

2,281,147

 

23.0

%

Plus: Direct internally developed software amortization

 

6,457

 

 

5,152

 

25.3

%

 

 

18,831

 

 

14,601

 

29.0

%

Adjusted gross profit

$

887,194

 

$

844,192

 

5.1

%

 

$

2,825,003

 

$

2,295,748

 

23.1

%

Our adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as operating income divided by adjusted gross profit. We believe adjusted operating margin is a useful measure of our profitability in comparison to our adjusted gross profit which we consider a primary performance metric as discussed above. The comparison of operating margin to adjusted operating margin is presented below:

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

6,015,376

 

 

$

6,263,695

 

 

(4.0

)%

 

$

19,629,804

 

 

$

16,600,290

 

 

18.2

%

Income from operations

 

287,609

 

 

 

310,769

 

 

(7.5

)%

 

 

1,102,748

 

 

 

794,702

 

 

38.8

%

Operating margin

 

4.8

%

 

 

5.0

%

 

(20) bps

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

80 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

887,194

 

 

$

844,192

 

 

5.1

%

 

$

2,825,003

 

 

$

2,295,748

 

 

23.1

%

Income from operations

 

287,609

 

 

 

310,769

 

 

(7.5

)%

 

 

1,102,748

 

 

 

794,702

 

 

38.8

%

Adjusted operating margin

 

32.4

%

 

 

36.8

%

 

(440) bps

 

 

39.0

%

 

 

34.6

%

 

440 bps

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

$

5,724,364

 

 

$

5,999,901

 

 

(4.6

)%

 

$

18,718,357

 

 

$

15,800,576

 

 

18.5

%

Sourcing

 

291,012

 

 

 

263,794

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

911,447

 

 

 

799,714

 

 

14.0

%

Total revenues

 

6,015,376

 

 

 

6,263,695

 

 

(4.0

)%

 

 

19,629,804

 

 

 

16,600,290

 

 

18.2

%

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased transportation and related services

 

4,862,541

 

 

 

5,180,390

 

 

(6.1

)%

 

 

15,979,639

 

 

 

13,580,980

 

 

17.7

%

Purchased products sourced for resale

 

265,641

 

 

 

239,113

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

825,162

 

 

 

723,562

 

 

14.0

%

Personnel expenses

 

437,545

 

 

 

399,880

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

1,295,670

 

 

 

1,123,616

 

 

15.3

%

Other selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

162,040

 

 

 

133,543

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

426,585

 

 

 

377,430

 

 

13.0

%

Total costs and expenses

 

5,727,767

 

 

 

5,952,926

 

 

(3.8

)%

 

 

18,527,056

 

 

 

15,805,588

 

 

17.2

%

Income from operations

 

287,609

 

 

 

310,769

 

 

(7.5

)%

 

 

1,102,748

 

 

 

794,702

 

 

38.8

%

Interest and other income/expense, net

 

(15,972

)

 

 

(16,662

)

 

(4.1

)%

 

 

(57,541

)

 

 

(41,419

)

 

38.9

%

Income before provision for income taxes

 

271,637

 

 

 

294,107

 

 

(7.6

)%

 

 

1,045,207

 

 

 

753,283

 

 

38.8

%

Provision for income taxes

 

45,839

 

 

 

47,054

 

 

(2.6

)%

 

 

200,876

 

 

 

139,136

 

 

44.4

%

Net income

$

225,798

 

 

$

247,053

 

 

(8.6

)%

 

$

844,331

 

 

$

614,147

 

 

37.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share (basic)

$

1.81

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

(3.2

)%

 

$

6.60

 

 

$

4.61

 

 

43.2

%

Net income per share (diluted)

$

1.78

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

(3.8

)%

 

$

6.50

 

 

$

4.56

 

 

42.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

 

124,980

 

 

 

131,845

 

 

(5.2

)%

 

 

127,944

 

 

 

133,201

 

 

(3.9

)%

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

 

127,190

 

 

 

133,436

 

 

(4.7

)%

 

 

129,839

 

 

 

134,661

 

 

(3.6

)%

Business Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands, except average employee headcount)

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

4,002,461

 

$

1,511,115

 

$

501,800

 

 

$

6,015,376

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

 

563,787

 

 

248,433

 

 

74,974

 

 

 

887,194

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

211,899

 

 

85,953

 

 

(10,243

)

 

 

287,609

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,739

 

 

5,368

 

 

11,868

 

 

 

22,975

Total assets(2)

 

 

3,624,333

 

 

2,266,923

 

 

904,274

 

 

 

6,795,530

Average employee headcount

 

 

7,493

 

 

5,861

 

 

4,691

 

 

 

18,045

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

3,814,988

 

$

1,978,901

 

$

469,806

 

 

$

6,263,695

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

 

460,149

 

 

310,898

 

 

73,145

 

 

 

844,192

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

149,035

 

 

165,155

 

 

(3,421

)

 

 

310,769

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,620

 

 

5,427

 

 

10,359

 

 

 

22,406

Total assets(2)

 

 

3,437,461

 

 

2,438,106

 

 

727,039

 

 

 

6,602,606

Average employee headcount

 

 

6,764

 

 

5,167

 

 

4,037

 

 

 

15,968

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained above. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

(2) All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.

Business Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands, except average employee headcount)

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

12,264,396

 

$

5,798,702

 

$

1,566,706

 

 

$

19,629,804

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

 

1,694,438

 

 

894,724

 

 

235,841

 

 

 

2,825,003

Income from operations

 

 

670,752

 

 

421,148

 

 

10,848

 

 

 

1,102,748

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,101

 

 

16,394

 

 

34,228

 

 

 

68,723

Total assets(2)

 

 

3,624,333

 

 

2,266,923

 

 

904,274

 

 

 

6,795,530

Average employee headcount

 

 

7,420

 

 

5,735

 

 

4,497

 

 

 

17,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

10,611,892

 

$

4,585,734

 

$

1,402,664

 

 

$

16,600,290

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

 

1,317,853

 

 

763,952

 

 

213,943

 

 

 

2,295,748

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

436,911

 

 

363,956

 

 

(6,165

)

 

 

794,702

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

19,779

 

 

17,352

 

 

31,490

 

 

 

68,621

Total assets(2)

 

 

3,437,461

 

 

2,438,106

 

 

727,039

 

 

 

6,602,606

Average employee headcount

 

 

6,650

 

 

4,951

 

 

3,881

 

 

 

15,482

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained above. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

(2)All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

187,532

 

$

257,413

Receivables, net of allowance for credit loss

 

3,802,160

 

 

3,963,487

Contract assets, net of allowance for credit loss

 

363,697

 

 

453,660

Prepaid expenses and other

 

79,977

 

 

129,593

Total current assets

 

4,433,366

 

 

4,804,153

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

158,706

 

 

139,831

Right-of-use lease assets

 

349,386

 

 

292,559

Intangible and other assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

1,854,072

 

 

1,791,569

Total assets

$

6,795,530

 

$

7,028,112

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ investment

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and outstanding checks

$

1,755,769

 

$

1,919,301

Accrued expenses:

 

 

 

Compensation

 

204,661

 

 

201,421

Transportation expense

 

280,500

 

 

342,778

Income taxes

 

62,912

 

 

100,265

Other accrued liabilities

 

205,034

 

 

171,266

Current lease liabilities

 

71,002

 

 

66,311

Current portion of debt

 

779,000

 

 

525,000

Total current liabilities

 

3,358,878

 

 

3,326,342

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

1,419,380

 

 

1,393,649

Noncurrent lease liabilities

 

293,325

 

 

241,369

Noncurrent income taxes payable

 

26,865

 

 

28,390

Deferred tax liabilities

 

18,041

 

 

16,113

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,480

 

 

315

Total liabilities

 

5,117,969

 

 

5,006,178

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ investment

 

1,677,561

 

 

2,021,934

Total liabilities and stockholders’ investment

$

6,795,530

 

$

7,028,112

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(unaudited, in thousands, except operational data)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

844,331

 

 

$

614,147

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

68,723

 

 

 

68,621

 

Provision for credit losses

 

(2,407

)

 

 

3,979

 

Stock-based compensation

 

78,346

 

 

 

93,962

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(76,362

)

 

 

(11,683

)

Excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation

 

(12,440

)

 

 

(10,830

)

Other operating activities

 

(24,011

)

 

 

1,384

 

Changes in operating elements, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Receivables

 

66,536

 

 

 

(1,290,485

)

Contract assets

 

90,481

 

 

 

(220,889

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

13,437

 

 

 

(38,525

)

Accounts payable and outstanding checks

 

(109,493

)

 

 

595,036

 

Accrued compensation

 

6,701

 

 

 

35,413

 

Accrued transportation expenses

 

(62,278

)

 

 

165,580

 

Accrued income taxes

 

(24,202

)

 

 

6,400

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

22,209

 

 

 

4,947

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(2,782

)

 

 

2,043

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

876,789

 

 

 

19,100

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(50,719

)

 

 

(26,503

)

Purchases and development of software

 

(49,935

)

 

 

(26,062

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(14,749

)

Other investing activities

 

63,208

 

 

 

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(37,446

)

 

 

(67,314

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock issued for employee benefit plans

 

93,415

 

 

 

43,183

 

Total repurchases of common stock

 

(1,050,175

)

 

 

(454,047

)

Cash dividends

 

(216,258

)

 

 

(208,926

)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

200,000

 

 

 

 

Payments on long-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

(2,048

)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

 

3,674,000

 

 

 

2,768,000

 

Payments on short-term borrowings

 

(3,595,000

)

 

 

(2,136,251

)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

 

(894,018

)

 

 

9,911

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

(15,206

)

 

 

(2,844

)

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(69,881

)

 

 

(41,147

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

257,413

 

 

 

243,796

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

187,532

 

 

$

202,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30,

Operational Data:

2022

 

2021

Employees

 

17,945

 

 

 

16,231

 

CHRW-IR


© Business Wire 2022
