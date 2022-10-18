Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHRW   US12541W2098

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

(CHRW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
96.20 USD   -0.09%
04:19pC.h. Robinson Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Rescheduled To 8 : 30 am ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
BU
10/14Vertical Research Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide to Hold From Sell
MT
10/13Barclays Adjusts Price Target on CH Robinson Worldwide to $96 From $100, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

C.H. Robinson Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Rescheduled to 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

10/18/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The company will hold a conference call from 8:30 am - 9:30 am Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer live questions from the investment community.

The call was originally scheduled for 5:00 pm Eastern Time, but was rescheduled to eliminate an overlap with a peer company’s earnings conference call.

Hosting the conference call will be Bob Biesterfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer; Arun Rajan, Chief Product Officer; Mike Zechmeister, Chief Financial Officer; and Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.

Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing 877-269-7756. International callers should dial +1-201-689-7817. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 85,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

CHRW-IR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
04:19pC.h. Robinson Third Quarter 2022 Ear : 30 am ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
BU
10/14Vertical Research Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide to Hold From Sell
MT
10/13Barclays Adjusts Price Target on CH Robinson Worldwide to $96 From $100, Keeps Equalwei..
MT
10/12JPMorgan Adjusts C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Price Target to $116 from $120, Maintains Ov..
MT
10/12Wells Fargo Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Price Target to $90 From $94, Maintains Und..
MT
10/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Price Target to $114 From $120, Keeps B..
MT
10/07C.H. Robinson Worldwide Shares Fall After Citigroup Downgrade
MT
10/07It's not happening!
MS
10/07Citigroup Downgrades CH Robinson Worldwide to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
10/07Analyst recommendations: Equinix, Lyft, PepsiCo, Pinterest, Prog..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 080 M - -
Net income 2022 1 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 11 929 M 11 929 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 16 877
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 96,29 $
Average target price 108,30 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Biesterfeld President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Paul Zechmeister Chief Financial Officer
Scott P. Anderson Chairman
Michael W. Neil Software Development Manager
James B. Stake Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-10.54%11 929
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-21.17%124 021
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-4.36%75 986
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.75%64 562
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-26.40%51 461
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-20.36%7 990