C H Robinson Worldwide : .H. Robinson Meets Emissions Goal Early, Releases 2022 ESG Report

30 May 2023

Eden Prairie, Minnesota (May 30, 2023)-Global logistics company C.H. Robinson announced today the company has reached its emissions intensity goal two years early. The announcement comes in conjunction with the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report which highlights how C.H. Robinson is supporting customers and carriers, engaging employees and industry partners, and making a difference for local communities and our planet.

C.H. Robinson has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 47%, exceeding its goal to reduce its emissions intensity 40% by 2025 against a 2018 baseline. Progress was driven, in part, by the company's continued efforts to identify supply chain efficiencies and leverage renewable energy.

"Achieving our emissions goal two years early is a significant milestone and a reflection of our mission to reduce supply chain waste," said Chief ESG and Human Resources Officer Angie Freeman. "As industry experts and a trusted partner, our customers look to us to help them meet their sustainability goals. We're also proud to do our part in building a more efficient supply chain by delivering on our own sustainability commitments."

In addition to the emissions reduction achievement, the 2022 ESG report discloses several other accomplishments, including:

Increased renewable energy purchases, such as solar and wind, by 40% since 2019.

Investments in equipment improvements and LED lighting reduced electric usage by the equivalent of 1.6 million gallons of gas.

Further elevated the role of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) by establishing a standalone DEI team led by the newly created role of Vice President of DEI.

In 2022, the company and C.H. Robinson Foundation contributed $4 million to more than 1,100 charities, making a difference in communities around the world.

Recognition for ESG performance, including Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" and Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies" list, among others.

Published its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures report, a first for the company and the third-party logistics industry, to align with international frameworks to ensure accurate and consistent climate-related reporting.

"Doing the right thing is the foundation of our ESG strategy and core to our company values and the growth of our business," said Vice President of ESG, Rachel Schwalbach. "We are committed to meaningful actions that make a lasting difference for our employees, customers, carriers, communities and planet for generations to come."

