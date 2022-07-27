C H Robinson Worldwide : .H. Robinson Reports 2022 Seond Quarter Results - Form 8-K

C.H. Robinson Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

Eden Prairie, MN, July 27, 2022 - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ("C.H. Robinson") (Nasdaq: CHRW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Key Metrics:

•Gross profits and adjusted gross profits(1) increased 37.7% to $1.0 billion

•Income from operations increased 80.2% to $469.7 million

•Adjusted operating margin(1) increased 1,070 basis points to 45.5%

•Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 85.4% to $2.67

•Cash generated by operations improved by $116.0 million to $265.3 million

(1)Adjusted gross profits and adjusted operating margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. The same factors described in this release that impacted these Non-GAAP measures also impacted the comparable GAAP measures. Refer to page 10 for further discussion and a GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.





"Our second quarter was another quarter of record profits, as our business model performed as we would expect it to in this part of the cycle," said Bob Biesterfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of C.H. Robinson. "Our investments in our customer relationships through the early part of the cycle, while the cost of purchased transportation was rapidly increasing, are paying dividends as we retain and gain share with these customers through the terms of our agreements. Our strong results were again driven by significant operating margin expansion in our North American Surface Transportation business, as we further improved the profitability of our truckload and less-than truckload businesses and grew our truckload volume in a declining market. Our Global Forwarding team continued to deliver strong financial results, while benefiting from the market share they've gained over the past couple of years."





Summary of Second Quarter Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021

•Total revenues increased 22.9% to $6.8 billion, driven primarily by higher pricing across most of our services and higher truckload and ocean volume.

•Gross profits and adjusted gross profits increased 37.7% to $1.0 billion, primarily driven by higher adjusted gross profit per transaction across most of our services and higher truckload and ocean volume.

•Operating expenses increased 15.0% to $561.9 million. Personnel expenses increased 22.6% to $444.8 million, primarily due to higher headcount, which increased 16.2%, and higher incentive compensation costs. Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses of $117.2 million decreased 6.8% and included a $25.3 million gain on the sale-leaseback of our Kansas City regional center. This was partially offset by higher purchased and contracted services and increased travel expenses.

•Income from operations totaled $469.7 million, up 80.2% due to the increase in adjusted gross profits, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses. Adjusted operating margin of 45.5% increased 1,070 basis points.

•Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $27.4 million of expense, consisting primarily of $17.0 million of interest expense, which increased $4.3 million versus last year due to a higher average debt balance, and $10.3 million of foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses, which increased $8.4 million versus last year due to the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar, primarily versus the Euro and Yuan.

•The effective tax rate in the quarter was 21.3% compared to 21.6% in the second quarter last year.

•Net income totaled $348.2 million, up 79.7% from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $2.67 increased85.4%.





Summary of Year-to-Date Results Compared to 2021





•Total revenues increased 31.7% to $13.6 billion, driven primarily by higher pricing and higher volume across most of our services.

•Gross profits and adjusted gross profits increased 33.5% to $1.9 billion, primarily driven by higher adjusted gross profit per transaction and higher volume across most of our services.

•Operating expenses increased 16.0% to $1.1 billion. Personnel expenses increased 18.6% to $858.1 million, primarily due to higher headcount, which increased 15.2%, and higher incentive compensation costs. SG&A expenses increased 8.5% to $264.5 million, primarily due to increases in purchased and contracted services, travel expenses and warehouse expenses, partially offset by a $25.3 million gain on the sale-leaseback of our Kansas City regional center.

•Income from operations totaled $815.1 million, up 68.4% from last year, primarily due to the increase in adjusted gross profits, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses. Adjusted operating margin of 42.1%increased 880 basis points.

•Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $41.6 million of expense, which primarily consists of $31.5 million of interest expense, which increased $6.6 million versus last year due to a higher average debt balance. The full year also included a $11.8 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses, due to the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar, primarily versus the Euro and Yuan.

•The effective tax rate for the six months was 20.0% compared to 20.1% in the year-ago period.

•Net income totaled $618.5 million, up 68.5% from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $4.71 increased 73.8%.





North American Surface Transportation ("NAST") Results

Summarized financial results of our NAST segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Total revenues $ 4,147,046 $ 3,585,481 15.7 % $ 8,261,935 $ 6,796,904 21.6 % Adjusted gross profits(1) 624,551 436,596 43.1 % 1,130,651 857,704 31.8 % Income from operations 276,499 151,092 83.0 % 458,853 287,876 59.4 %

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.





Second quarter total revenues for the NAST segment totaled $4.1 billion, an increase of 15.7% over the prior year, primarily driven by higher truckload and less-than truckload ("LTL") pricing and an increase in truckload shipments. NAST adjusted gross profits increased 43.1% in the quarter to $624.6 million. Adjusted gross profits in truckload increased 50.8% due to a 48.0% increase in adjusted gross profit per shipment and a 2.0% increase in truckload volume. Our average truckload linehaul rate per mile charged to our customers, which excludes fuel surcharges, increased approximately 1.5% in the quarter compared to the prior year, while truckload linehaul cost per mile, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased approximately 5.0%, resulting in a 46.5% increase in truckload adjusted gross profit per mile. LTL adjusted gross profits increased 30.2% versus the year-ago period, as adjusted gross profit per order increased 37.0% and LTL volumes declined 5.0%. Operating expenses increased 21.9% primarily due to increased salaries, incentive compensation, and technology expenses. Income from operations increased 83.0% to $276.5 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded 970 basis points to 44.3%. NAST average headcount was up 14.8% in the quarter.





Global Forwarding Results

Summarized financial results of our Global Forwarding segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Total revenues $ 2,093,190 $ 1,450,794 44.3 % $ 4,287,587 $ 2,606,833 64.5 % Adjusted gross profits(1) 324,443 238,754 35.9 % 646,291 453,054 42.7 % Income from operations 167,557 108,212 54.8 % 335,195 198,801 68.6 %

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.





Second quarter total revenues for the Global Forwarding segment increased 44.3% to $2.1 billion, primarily driven by higher pricing and higher volume in our ocean service, reflecting the strong demand environment and market share gains. Adjusted gross profits increased 35.9% in the quarter to $324.4 million. Ocean adjusted gross profits increased 51.1%, driven by a 47.5% increase in adjusted gross profit per shipment and a 2.5% increase in shipments. Adjusted gross profits in air increased 7.5% driven by a 14.0% increase in adjusted gross profit per metric ton shipped, partially offset by a 6.0% decrease in metric tons shipped. Customs adjusted gross profits increased 9.0%, driven by a 10.5% increase in transaction volume. Operating expenses increased 20.2%, primarily driven by increased salaries, incentive compensation, technology and travel expenses. Second quarter average headcount increased 17.3%. Income from operations increased 54.8% to $167.6 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded 630 basis points to 51.6% in the quarter.





All Other and Corporate Results





Total revenues and adjusted gross profits for Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Total revenues $ 558,239 $ 496,451 12.4 % $ 1,064,906 $ 932,858 14.2 % Adjusted gross profits(1): Robinson Fresh $ 34,981 $ 29,940 16.8 % $ 65,486 $ 54,888 19.3 % Managed Services 27,618 26,234 5.3 % 55,700 51,790 7.5 % Other Surface Transportation 20,020 17,652 13.4 % 39,681 34,120 16.3 %

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.





Second quarter Robinson Fresh adjusted gross profits increased 16.8% to $35.0 million, due to an 8.5% increase in case volume and an increase in integrated supply chain and technology services. Managed Services adjusted gross profits increased 5.3% in the quarter, due to growth in business with both new and existing customers. Other Surface Transportation adjusted gross profits increased 13.4% to $20.0 million, primarily due to a 16.7% increase in Europe truckload adjusted gross profits.





Other Income Statement Items

The second quarter effective tax rate was 21.3%, down from 21.6% last year. We expect our 2022 full-year effective tax rate to be 19% to 21%.

Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $27.4 million of expense, consisting primarily of $17.0 million of interest expense, which increased $4.3 million versus the second quarter of 2021 due to a higher average debt balance, and $10.3 million of foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses, which increased $8.4 million versus the second quarter of 2021 due to the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar, primarily versus the Euro and Yuan.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter were down 3.4% due primarily to share repurchases over the past twelve months.





Cash Flow Generation and Capital Distribution

Cash from operations totaled $265.3 million in the second quarter, compared to $149.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The $116.0 million improvement was primarily due to a $154.4 million increase in net income.

In the second quarter of 2022, cash returned to shareholders increased 100% versus last year to $409.2 million, with $336.7 million in repurchases of common stock and $72.4 million in cash dividends.

Capital expenditures totaled $43.2 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures for 2022 are now expected to be $110 million to $120 million, up from our prior guidance of $90 million to $100 million, primarily due to a higher level of internally developed software.





Outlook

"As questions linger about global economic growth, inflationary pressures, and consumer discretionary spending, our global suite of multimodal services, our growing digital platform, our responsive team of logistics experts, and our resilient and flexible non-asset-based business model put us in a position to continue delivering strong financial results," Biesterfeld stated. "While we are pleased with our performance this quarter and the fact that both NAST and Global Forwarding delivered operating margins above our publicly stated targets, we know that we have work to do to consistently deliver at our targeted level. The work that the team is executing related to scaling our model, eliminating internal legacy processes and improving quality, while working backwards from the needs of our customers and carriers, will drive continued improvement in operating profits long-term. As we look to the second half of the year, we are watching economic conditions closely, and the management team and board continue to consider all strategies to grow operating profits and maximize long-term shareholder returns through all phases of the business cycle and various economic scenarios."





About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 85,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers' businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).





Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release are forward-looking statements that represent our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or our present expectations, including, but not limited to, such factors as changes in economic conditions, including uncertain consumer demand; changes in market demand and pressures on the pricing for our services; fuel price increases or decreases, or fuel shortages; competition and growth rates within the global logistics industry; freight levels and increasing costs and availability of truck capacity or alternative means of transporting freight; risks associated with significant disruptions in the transportation industry; changes in relationships with existing contracted truck, rail, ocean, and air carriers; changes in our customer base due to possible consolidation among our customers; risks with reliance on technology to operate our business; cyber-security related risks; risks associated with operations outside of the United States; our ability to identify or complete suitable acquisitions;our ability to successfully integrate the operations of acquired companies with our historic operations; risks associated with litigation, including contingent auto liability and insurance coverage; risks associated with the potential impact of changes in government regulations; our ability to hire and retain a sufficient number of qualified personnel; risks associated with the changes to income tax regulations; risks associated with the produce industry, including food safety and contamination issues; the impact of war on the economy; changes to our capital structure; changes due to catastrophic events including pandemics such as COVID-19; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual and Quarterly Reports.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. All remarks made during our financial results conference call will be current at the time of the call, and we undertake no obligation to update the replay.





Adjusted Gross Profit by Service Line

(in thousands)





This table of summary results presents our service line adjusted gross profits on an enterprise basis. The service line adjusted gross profits in the table differ from the service line adjusted gross profits discussed within the segments as our segments have revenues from multiple service lines.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Adjusted gross profits(1): Transportation Truckload $ 456,260 $ 308,027 48.1 % $ 816,047 $ 608,050 34.2 % LTL 168,298 129,868 29.6 % 320,610 251,421 27.5 % Ocean 227,958 150,986 51.0 % 449,421 286,496 56.9 % Air 56,871 53,057 7.2 % 118,305 98,951 19.6 % Customs 27,820 25,513 9.0 % 55,315 49,735 11.2 % Other logistics services 61,561 53,692 14.7 % 117,197 105,432 11.2 % Total transportation 998,768 721,143 38.5 % 1,876,895 1,400,085 34.1 % Sourcing 32,845 28,033 17.2 % 60,914 51,471 18.3 % Total adjusted gross profits $ 1,031,613 $ 749,176 37.7 % $ 1,937,809 $ 1,451,556 33.5 %

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Revenues: Transportation $ 6,465,642 $ 5,240,448 23.4 % $ 12,993,993 $ 9,800,675 32.6 % Sourcing 332,833 292,278 13.9 % 620,435 535,920 15.8 % Total revenues 6,798,475 5,532,726 22.9 % 13,614,428 10,336,595 31.7 % Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation and related services 5,466,874 4,519,305 21.0 % 11,117,098 8,400,590 32.3 % Purchased products sourced for resale 299,988 264,245 13.5 % 559,521 484,449 15.5 % Direct internally developed software amortization 6,640 4,802 38.3 % 12,374 9,449 31.0 % Total direct expenses 5,773,502 4,788,352 20.6 % 11,688,993 8,894,488 31.4 % Gross profit $ 1,024,973 $ 744,374 37.7 % $ 1,925,435 $ 1,442,107 33.5 % Plus: Direct internally developed software amortization 6,640 4,802 38.3 % 12,374 9,449 31.0 % Adjusted gross profit $ 1,031,613 $ 749,176 37.7 % $ 1,937,809 $ 1,451,556 33.5 % Our adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding amortization of internally developed software utilized to directly serve our customers and contracted carriers. We believe adjusted gross profit is a useful measure of our ability to source, add value, and sell services and products that are provided by third parties, and we consider adjusted gross profit to be a primary performance measurement. Accordingly, the discussion of our results of operations often focuses on the changes in our adjusted gross profit. The reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit is presented below (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Total revenues $ 6,798,475 $ 5,532,726 22.9 % $ 13,614,428 $ 10,336,595 31.7 % Operating income 469,665 260,604 80.2 % 815,139 483,933 68.4 % Operating margin 6.9 % 4.7 % 220 bps 6.0 % 4.7 % 130 bps Adjusted gross profit $ 1,031,613 $ 749,176 37.7 % $ 1,937,809 $ 1,451,556 33.5 % Operating income 469,665 260,604 80.2 % 815,139 483,933 68.4 % Adjusted operating margin 45.5 % 34.8 % 1,070 bps 42.1 % 33.3 % 880 bps Our adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as operating income divided by adjusted gross profit. We believe adjusted operating margin is a useful measure of our profitability in comparison to our adjusted gross profit which we consider a primary performance metric as discussed above. The comparison of operating margin to adjusted operating margin is presented below:





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Revenues: Transportation $ 6,465,642 $ 5,240,448 23.4 % $ 12,993,993 $ 9,800,675 32.6 % Sourcing 332,833 292,278 13.9 % 620,435 535,920 15.8 % Total revenues 6,798,475 5,532,726 22.9 % 13,614,428 10,336,595 31.7 % Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation and related services 5,466,874 4,519,305 21.0 % 11,117,098 8,400,590 32.3 % Purchased products sourced for resale 299,988 264,245 13.5 % 559,521 484,449 15.5 % Personnel expenses 444,764 362,901 22.6 % 858,125 723,736 18.6 % Other selling, general, and administrative expenses 117,184 125,671 (6.8) % 264,545 243,887 8.5 % Total costs and expenses 6,328,810 5,272,122 20.0 % 12,799,289 9,852,662 29.9 % Income from operations 469,665 260,604 80.2 % 815,139 483,933 68.4 % Interest and other income/expense, net (27,395) (13,497) 103.0 % (41,569) (24,757) 67.9 % Income before provision for income taxes 442,270 247,107 79.0 % 773,570 459,176 68.5 % Provision for income taxes 94,085 53,318 76.5 % 155,037 92,082 68.4 % Net income $ 348,185 $ 193,789 79.7 % $ 618,533 $ 367,094 68.5 % Net income per share (basic) $ 2.71 $ 1.45 86.9 % $ 4.78 $ 2.74 74.5 % Net income per share (diluted) $ 2.67 $ 1.44 85.4 % $ 4.71 $ 2.71 73.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 128,405 133,275 (3.7) % 129,447 133,888 (3.3) % Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 130,338 134,856 (3.4) % 131,218 135,276 (3.0) %





Business Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands, except average headcount)

NAST Global Forwarding All Other and Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Total revenues $ 4,147,046 $ 2,093,190 $ 558,239 $ 6,798,475 Adjusted gross profits(1) 624,551 324,443 82,619 1,031,613 Income from operations 276,499 167,557 25,609 469,665 Depreciation and amortization 6,123 5,471 11,668 23,262 Total assets(2) 3,688,215 2,851,114 918,110 7,457,439 Average headcount 7,552 5,759 4,582 17,893 NAST Global Forwarding All Other and Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Total revenues $ 3,585,481 $ 1,450,794 $ 496,451 $ 5,532,726 Adjusted gross profits(1) 436,596 238,754 73,826 749,176 Income from operations 151,092 108,212 1,300 260,604 Depreciation and amortization 6,534 6,276 10,127 22,937 Total assets(2) 3,278,540 1,852,473 775,551 5,906,564 Average headcount 6,580 4,909 3,916 15,405

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained above. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

(2) All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.





Business Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands, except average headcount)

NAST Global Forwarding All Other and Corporate Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Total revenues $ 8,261,935 $ 4,287,587 $ 1,064,906 $ 13,614,428 Adjusted gross profits(1) 1,130,651 646,291 160,867 1,937,809 Income from operations 458,853 335,195 21,091 815,139 Depreciation and amortization 12,362 11,026 22,360 45,748 Total assets(2) 3,688,215 2,851,114 918,110 7,457,439 Average headcount 7,442 5,690 4,422 17,554 NAST Global Forwarding All Other and Corporate Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Total revenues $ 6,796,904 $ 2,606,833 $ 932,858 $ 10,336,595 Adjusted gross profits(1) 857,704 453,054 140,798 1,451,556 Income (loss) from operations 287,876 198,801 (2,744) 483,933 Depreciation and amortization 13,159 11,925 21,131 46,215 Total assets(2) 3,278,540 1,852,473 775,551 5,906,564 Average headcount 6,578 4,832 3,823 15,233





____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained above. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

(2)All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,925 $ 257,413 Receivables, net of allowance for credit loss 4,302,321 3,963,487 Contract assets, net of allowance for credit loss 518,752 453,660 Prepaid expenses and other 108,258 129,593 Total current assets 5,168,256 4,804,153 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 155,829 139,831 Right-of-use lease assets 338,223 292,559 Intangible and other assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,795,131 1,791,569 Total assets $ 7,457,439 $ 7,028,112 Liabilities and stockholders' investment Current liabilities: Accounts payable and outstanding checks $ 1,926,857 $ 1,919,301 Accrued expenses: Compensation 190,428 201,421 Transportation expense 405,284 342,778 Income taxes 38,850 100,265 Other accrued liabilities 177,645 171,266 Current lease liabilities 72,686 66,311 Current portion of debt 674,000 525,000 Total current liabilities 3,485,750 3,326,342 Long-term debt 1,594,055 1,393,649 Noncurrent lease liabilities 281,319 241,369 Noncurrent income taxes payable 26,291 28,390 Deferred tax liabilities 16,521 16,113 Other long-term liabilities 1,088 315 Total liabilities 5,405,024 5,006,178 Total stockholders' investment 2,052,415 2,021,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' investment $ 7,457,439 $ 7,028,112





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(unaudited, in thousands, except operational data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 618,533 $ 367,094 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,748 46,215 Provision for credit losses (2,142) (36) Stock-based compensation 52,535 53,150 Deferred income taxes (5,844) (2,474) Excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation (7,553) (9,367) Other operating activities (26,356) 933 Changes in operating elements, net of acquisitions: Receivables (378,641) (717,340) Contract assets (65,362) (96,154) Prepaid expenses and other (14,170) (38,971) Accounts payable and outstanding checks 37,207 406,875 Accrued compensation (9,673) 12,115 Accrued transportation expenses 62,506 73,167 Accrued income taxes (54,964) (4,431) Other accrued liabilities 1,391 210 Other assets and liabilities (1,886) 1,612 Net cash provided by operating activities 251,329 92,598 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (36,781) (12,856) Purchases and development of software (32,622) (16,981) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (14,749) Other investing activities 63,208 - Net cash used for investing activities (6,195) (44,586) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock issued for employee benefit plans 53,574 36,674 Total repurchases of common stock (514,483) (285,987) Cash dividends (145,268) (139,756) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 200,000 - Proceeds from short-term borrowings 2,735,000 1,661,000 Payments on short-term borrowings (2,586,000) (1,390,038) Net cash used for financing activities (257,177) (118,107) Effect of exchange rates on cash (6,445) (898) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (18,488) (70,993) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 257,413 243,796 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 238,925 $ 172,803 As of June 30, Operational Data: 2022 2021 Employees 18,146 15,705





