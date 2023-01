The division of rideshare company Uber Technologies said the layoffs will be limited to its digital brokerage operations that match shippers with truckers seeking to haul cargo.

With the move, Uber Freight joins trucking firm C.H. Robinson Worldwide, freight forwarding startup Flexport, and financial services and technology firms in shedding jobs this year.

(Reporting Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)