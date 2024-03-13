C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), a leading global logistics provider, today announced that the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Governance Committee, has nominated new directors, Michael McGarry and Paige Robbins, to stand for election to the Board at the company’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. The company also announced that Scott Anderson and James Stake have each decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the 2024 annual meeting and will retire from the Board.

“A top priority for the Board is ensuring that we have the right composition of Board members to oversee execution of the Company’s strategy and guide C.H. Robinson to win through accelerated profitable growth,” said Jodee Kozlak, Chair of the Board of Directors of C.H. Robinson. “Michael McGarry brings extensive leadership experience having recently retired as Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc., where he led the company through a multi-year transformation and expansion of PPG’s portfolio in key growth markets. Paige Robbins brings a strategic mindset and broad operational experience, as an executive leader at Grainger where she has delivered strong operational results. She currently oversees all commercial functions for the Grainger brand in North America. The Board looks forward to their contributions and remains committed to driving positive change and increasing shareholder value.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to extend our gratitude to retiring directors Scott Anderson and Jim Stake for their exemplary service over the past decade and more. Scott’s leadership was invaluable during his tenure as interim CEO, and as former Chair, and the Board remains deeply appreciative of Jim’s service as Audit Chair and his counsel and influence,” continued Kozlak.

Michael McGarry, 66, retired in 2023 as Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc. (“PPG”), the world’s leading paint and coatings company, after more than four decades of service. He played a pivotal role in transforming PPG from a diversified glass, chemicals and coatings company into a highly focused coatings enterprise, with revenues of over $18 billion and operations in more than 70 countries. He held various leadership positions in PPG, including President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and board member. Currently he serves as a board director at United States Steel, where he is on the Audit Committee and Compensation and Organization Committee, and Shin-Etsu Chemical, a public Japanese chemicals company.

Paige Robbins, 55, is a senior executive at W.W. Grainger, Inc. (“Grainger”) with extensive experience in logistics and supply chain, strategy, technology, and business transformation. As Senior Vice President and President, Grainger Business Unit, she is responsible for the integrated commercial functions of Grainger’s High-Touch Solutions segment in North America which had revenues of $13.3 billion in 2023. In this role, she oversees sales, customer solutions, marketing, pricing, merchandising, procurement, sourcing, and supplier management. Paige has a broad set of experiences in which she has displayed discerning judgment, strategic thinking, a customer focus, values-driven people leadership, logistics expertise, and experience leveraging technology, data and analytics to drive measurable value. Since joining Grainger in 2010, she has held various senior executive roles including Chief Technology, Merchandising, Marketing and Strategy Officer, Chief Digital Officer and positions of increasing responsibility in Supply Chain.

C.H. Robinson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Bozeman, said, "These two business leaders have deep experience running and expanding global, integrated businesses, providing a great customer experience and delivering shareholder value." He added, "We are excited to learn from their perspectives as we continue to chart our path forward."

Michael McGarry said, "I am pleased to be nominated to join the Board of Directors of C.H. Robinson. I respect the company's culture, its deep industry expertise, and its focus on customer service, and I hope to contribute my insights and expertise from leading a global company. I look forward to working with the other directors and the management team to help C.H. Robinson achieve its goals and create value for its stakeholders."

"I am honored to be nominated to join the Board of Directors of C.H. Robinson, a company that I admire for its innovation, customer-centricity, and global reach. I look forward to collaborating with the other directors and the management team to help support and advance the company's strategic vision and goals," said Paige Robbins.

The company will provide additional information about the nominees in its proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and made available to shareholders in advance of the annual meeting.

