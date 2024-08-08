C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared an increase to its regular quarterly cash dividend to 62 cents ($0.62) per share from 61 cents ($0.61) per share, payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 6, 2024.

C.H. Robinson has distributed uninterrupted dividends that have increased annually on a per share basis for more than twenty-five years. As of August 7, 2024, there were approximately 117,630,781 shares outstanding.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson is one of the original logistics leaders. Companies around the world look to us to reimagine supply chains, advance freight technology, and solve logistics challenges—from the simple to the most complex. Over 90,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers in our network trust us to manage $22 billion in freight annually. Through our unmatched expertise, unrivaled scale, and tailored solutions, we ensure the seamless delivery of goods across industries and continents via truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, and beyond. As a responsible global citizen, we make supply chains more sustainable and proudly contribute millions to the causes that matter most to our employees. For more information, visit us at chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

CHRW-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808749162/en/