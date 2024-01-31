C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics:

Gross profits decreased 20.0% to $609.3 million

Income from operations decreased 34.5% to $107.4 million

Adjusted operating margin (1) decreased 400 basis points to 17.4%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 67.5% to $0.26

Adjusted EPS (1) decreased 52.8% to $0.50

Cash generated by operations decreased by $726.1 million to $47.3 million

Full-Year Key Metrics:

Gross profits decreased 27.9% to $2.6 billion

Income from operations decreased 59.4% to $514.6 million

Adjusted operating margin (1) decreased 1,550 basis points to 19.8%

Diluted EPS decreased 63.2% to $2.72

Adjusted EPS (1) decreased 56.2% to $3.30

Cash generated by operations decreased by $918.2 million to $731.9 million

(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. The same factors described in this release that impacted these non-GAAP measures also impacted the comparable GAAP measures. Refer to pages 11 through 13 for further discussion and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

"Our fourth quarter results did not meet our expectations as we continue to battle through a poor demand and pricing environment. Weak freight demand in an elongated market trough, combined with excess carrier capacity, continued to result in a very competitive market," said C.H. Robinson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Bozeman. "With this environment in play, we targeted more truckload volume in the spot market, where we could capture more profit due to seasonal market tension. This led to a sequential improvement in our overall truckload profit per load in October and November. However, in December, our profit per load declined as the cost of purchased transportation moved seasonally higher. In Global Forwarding, we increased our ocean shipments on a year-over-year basis, but they were down sequentially, as they typically are in a fourth quarter.

"As the global freight market fluctuates due to seasonal, cyclical and geopolitical factors, we remain focused on what we can control, by providing superior service to our customers and carriers, streamlining our processes by removing waste and manual touches, and delivering tools that enable our customer and carrier-facing employees to allocate their time to relationship building, value-added solutioning and exception management. Our 17% improvement in NAST shipments per person per day in the fourth quarter exceeded our stated 15% target and is an indicator of the progress that we’ve made on removing waste and manual touches. These efforts are also bearing fruit in other key areas of our business, as Global Forwarding achieved a 20% year-over-year improvement in their shipments per person per month in the fourth quarter. Our continued focus on productivity improvements is one part of our plan to address and optimize our enterprise-wide structural costs," added Bozeman. "As we continue to improve the customer experience and our cost to serve, I’m focused on ensuring that we’ll be ready for the eventual freight market rebound, with a durable cost structure that decouples volume growth from headcount growth and drives operating leverage.

"We share the sentiment of some of our peers, in that we’re happy to say goodbye to 2023. And although 2024 still presents some of the same challenges and headwinds, I’m excited about the work that we’re doing to reinvigorate Robinson’s winning culture and unlock the power of our portfolio. I continue to see an opportunity for the company to reach its full potential and create more shareholder value by improving our value proposition, increasing our market share, accelerating growth, further reducing our structural costs, and improving our efficiency, operating margins and profitability. I’m confident that together we will win for our customers, carriers, employees and shareholders, and I’m incredibly excited about our future," Bozeman concluded.

Summary of Fourth Quarter of 2023 Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Total revenues decreased 16.7% to $4.2 billion, primarily driven by lower pricing in our truckload and ocean services.

decreased 16.7% to $4.2 billion, primarily driven by lower pricing in our truckload and ocean services. Gross profits decreased 20.0% to $609.3 million. Adjusted gross profits decreased 19.5% to $618.6 million, primarily driven by lower adjusted gross profit per transaction in truckload.

decreased 20.0% to $609.3 million. decreased 19.5% to $618.6 million, primarily driven by lower adjusted gross profit per transaction in truckload. Operating expenses decreased 15.4% to $511.2 million. Personnel expenses decreased 15.3% to $361.8 million, primarily due to cost optimization efforts and lower variable compensation. Average headcount declined 13.3%. Other selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”)expenses decreased 15.5% to $149.4 million, primarily due to an impairment of internally developed software recorded in the prior year and a decrease in purchased and contracted services in the current year.

decreased 15.4% to $511.2 million. decreased 15.3% to $361.8 million, primarily due to cost optimization efforts and lower variable compensation. Average headcount declined 13.3%. decreased 15.5% to $149.4 million, primarily due to an impairment of internally developed software recorded in the prior year and a decrease in purchased and contracted services in the current year. Income from operations totaled $107.4 million, down 34.5% due to the decrease in adjusted gross profits, partially offset by the decline in operating expenses. Adjusted operating margin (1) of 17.4% declined 400 basis points.

totaled $107.4 million, down 34.5% due to the decrease in adjusted gross profits, partially offset by the decline in operating expenses. of 17.4% declined 400 basis points. Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $38.1 million of expense, consisting primarily of $21.6 million of interest expense, which decreased $3.1 million versus last year, due to a lower average debt balance, and an $18.5 million net loss from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.

totaled $38.1 million of expense, consisting primarily of $21.6 million of interest expense, which decreased $3.1 million versus last year, due to a lower average debt balance, and an $18.5 million net loss from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 55.3%, compared to 20.9% in the fourth quarter last year. The higher rate in the fourth quarter of this year was driven by one-time impacts of a settlement with the IRS related to tax incentives for domestic investments in the years 2014 through 2017 and the tax effects of the divestiture of our Argentina operations, partially offset by lower income before taxes.

in the quarter was 55.3%, compared to 20.9% in the fourth quarter last year. The higher rate in the fourth quarter of this year was driven by one-time impacts of a settlement with the IRS related to tax incentives for domestic investments in the years 2014 through 2017 and the tax effects of the divestiture of our Argentina operations, partially offset by lower income before taxes. Net income totaled $31.0 million, down 67.8% from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $0.26 decreased 67.5%. Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.50 decreased 52.8%.

(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. The same factors described in this release that impacted these non-GAAP measures also impacted the comparable GAAP measures. Refer to pages 11 through 13 for further discussion and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

Summary of 2023 Year-to-Date Results Compared to 2022

Total revenues decreased 28.7% to $17.6 billion, primarily driven by lower pricing in our ocean and truckload services.

decreased 28.7% to $17.6 billion, primarily driven by lower pricing in our ocean and truckload services. Gross profits decreased 27.9% to $2.6 billion. Adjusted gross profits decreased 27.5% to $2.6 billion, primarily driven by lower adjusted gross profit per transaction in truckload and ocean.

decreased 27.9% to $2.6 billion. decreased 27.5% to $2.6 billion, primarily driven by lower adjusted gross profit per transaction in truckload and ocean. Operating expenses decreased 10.2% to $2.1 billion. Personnel expenses decreased 14.9% to $1.5 billion, primarily due to cost optimization efforts and lower variable compensation. Average headcount declined 8.9%. Other SG&A expenses increased 3.5% to $624.3 million, primarily due to a $25.3 million gain on the sale-leaseback of our Kansas City regional center recorded in the prior year, partially offset by decreased purchased and contracted services in the current year.

decreased 10.2% to $2.1 billion. decreased 14.9% to $1.5 billion, primarily due to cost optimization efforts and lower variable compensation. Average headcount declined 8.9%. increased 3.5% to $624.3 million, primarily due to a $25.3 million gain on the sale-leaseback of our Kansas City regional center recorded in the prior year, partially offset by decreased purchased and contracted services in the current year. Income from operations totaled $514.6 million, down 59.4% from last year, due to the decrease in adjusted gross profits, partially offset by the decline in operating expenses. Adjusted operating margin (1) of 19.8% decreased 1,550 basis points.

totaled $514.6 million, down 59.4% from last year, due to the decrease in adjusted gross profits, partially offset by the decline in operating expenses. of 19.8% decreased 1,550 basis points. Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $105.4 million of expense, primarily consisting of $90.2 million of interest expense, which increased $13.1 million versus last year due to higher average variable interest rates. The year-to-date results also include a $24.4 million net loss from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.

totaled $105.4 million of expense, primarily consisting of $90.2 million of interest expense, which increased $13.1 million versus last year due to higher average variable interest rates. The year-to-date results also include a $24.4 million net loss from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses. The effective tax rate for the full year ended December 31, 2023 was 20.5% compared to 19.4% in the year-ago period. The higher rate in the current period was driven by one-time impacts of a settlement with the IRS related to tax incentives for domestic investments in the years 2014 through 2017, the tax effects of the divestiture of our Argentina operations, and lower U.S. tax credits and incentives, partially offset by lower income before taxes.

for the full year ended December 31, 2023 was 20.5% compared to 19.4% in the year-ago period. The higher rate in the current period was driven by one-time impacts of a settlement with the IRS related to tax incentives for domestic investments in the years 2014 through 2017, the tax effects of the divestiture of our Argentina operations, and lower U.S. tax credits and incentives, partially offset by lower income before taxes. Net income totaled $325.1 million, down 65.4% from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $2.72 decreased 63.2%. Adjusted EPS(1) of $3.30 decreased 56.2%.

(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. The same factors described in this release that impacted these non-GAAP measures also impacted the comparable GAAP measures. Refer to pages 11 through 13 for further discussion and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

North American Surface Transportation (“NAST”) Results

Summarized financial results of our NAST segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Total revenues $ 3,000,650 $ 3,563,071 (15.8 )% $ 12,471,075 $ 15,827,467 (21.2 )% Adjusted gross profits(1) 380,157 502,266 (24.3 )% 1,593,854 2,196,704 (27.4 )% Income from operations 95,958 162,550 (41.0 )% 459,960 833,302 (44.8 )% ____________________________________________ (1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Fourth quarter total revenues for the NAST segment totaled $3.0 billion, a decrease of 15.8% over the prior year, primarily driven by lower truckload pricing, reflecting an oversupply of truckload capacity compared to soft freight demand. NAST adjusted gross profits decreased 24.3% in the quarter to $380.2 million. Adjusted gross profits in truckload decreased 30.8% due to a 29.5% decrease in adjusted gross profit per shipment and a 1.5% decline in truckload shipments. Our average truckload linehaul rate per mile charged to our customers, which excludes fuel surcharges, decreased approximately 13.5% in the quarter compared to the prior year, while truckload linehaul cost per mile, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased approximately 10.5%, resulting in a 28.0% decrease in truckload adjusted gross profit per mile. LTL adjusted gross profits decreased 9.0% versus the year-ago period, as adjusted gross profit per order decreased 8.5% and LTL shipments decreased 0.5%. NAST overall volume growth was down 1.0% for the quarter. Operating expenses decreased 16.3%, primarily due to cost optimization efforts, including lower average employee headcount, lower variable compensation, and lower technology expenses. NAST average employee headcount was down 15.8% in the quarter. Income from operations decreased 41.0% to $96.0 million, and adjusted operating margin declined 720 basis points to 25.2%.

Global Forwarding Results

Summarized financial results of our Global Forwarding segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Total revenues $ 708,814 $ 1,013,306 (30.0 )% $ 2,997,704 $ 6,812,008 (56.0 )% Adjusted gross profits(1) 162,322 188,749 (14.0 )% 689,365 1,083,473 (36.4 )% Income from operations 22,576 28,216 (20.0 )% 85,830 449,364 (80.9 )% ____________________________________________ (1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Fourth quarter total revenues for the Global Forwarding segment decreased 30.0% to $708.8 million, primarily driven by lower pricing in our ocean service, reflecting an oversupply of vessel capacity compared to soft freight demand. Adjusted gross profits decreased 14.0% in the quarter to $162.3 million. Ocean adjusted gross profits decreased 17.2%, driven by a 20.5% decrease in adjusted gross profit per shipment, partially offset by a 4.0% increase in shipments. Air adjusted gross profits decreased 11.5%, driven by a 9.0% decrease in adjusted gross profit per metric ton shipped and a 2.5% decline in metric tons shipped. Customs adjusted gross profits decreased 3.1%, driven primarily by a 7.5% decrease in adjusted gross profit per transaction, partially offset by a 4.5% increase in transaction volume. Operating expenses decreased 12.9%, primarily due to lower restructuring expenses, cost optimization efforts, including lower average employee headcount, and lower variable compensation. Fourth quarter average employee headcount decreased 12.6%. Income from operations decreased 20.0% to $22.6 million, and adjusted operating margin declined 100 basis points to 13.9% in the quarter.

All Other and Corporate Results

Total revenues and adjusted gross profits for Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Total revenues $ 512,423 $ 490,444 4.5 % $ 2,127,664 $ 2,057,150 3.4 % Adjusted gross profits(1): Robinson Fresh $ 31,093 $ 28,476 9.2 % $ 131,216 $ 121,639 7.9 % Managed Services 28,846 29,799 (3.2 )% 116,196 115,094 1.0 % Other Surface Transportation 16,205 18,884 (14.2 )% 73,977 76,267 (3.0 )% ____________________________________________ (1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Fourth quarter Robinson Fresh adjusted gross profits increased 9.2% to $31.1 million, due to a 4.5% increase in case volume and integrated supply chain solutions for foodservice and wholesale customers. Managed Services adjusted gross profits decreased 3.2%, primarily due to a reduction in freight under management related to lower freight rates. Other Surface Transportation adjusted gross profits decreased 14.2% to $16.2 million, primarily due to a 16.6% decrease in Europe truckload adjusted gross profits.

Other Income Statement Items

The fourth quarter effective tax rate was 55.3%, up from 20.9% last year. The higher rate in the fourth quarter of this year was driven by one-time impacts of a settlement with the IRS related to tax incentives for domestic investments in the years 2014 through 2017, the tax effects from the divestiture of our Argentina business, and higher foreign taxes, partially offset by lower income before taxes and higher foreign tax credits. For 2024, we expect our full-year effective tax rate to be 17% to 19%.

Interest and other income/expense, net totaled $38.1 million of expense, consisting primarily of $21.6 million of interest expense, which decreased $3.1 million versus the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a lower average debt balance, and an $18.5 million net loss from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter were down 0.7% due to share repurchases over the past twelve months.

Cash Flow Generation and Capital Distribution

Cash generated from operations totaled $47.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $773.4 million of cash generated from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022. The $726.1 million decrease was primarily related to a $657.3 million decline in cash provided by changes in net operating working capital, due to a $7.4 million sequential increase in net operating working capital in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a $649.9 million sequential decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, cash returned to shareholders totaled $74.1 million, with $72.6 million in cash dividends and $1.5 million in repurchases of common stock.

Capital expenditures totaled $16.1 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be $85 million to $95 million.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $22 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for more than 90,000 of our customers and the more than 450,000 contract carriers on our platform. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release are forward-looking statements that represent our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or our present expectations, including, but not limited to, factors such as changes in economic conditions, including uncertain consumer demand; changes in market demand and pressures on the pricing for our services; fuel price increases or decreases, or fuel shortages; competition and growth rates within the global logistics industry; freight levels and increasing costs and availability of truck capacity or alternative means of transporting freight; risks associated with significant disruptions in the transportation industry; risks associated with identifying and completing suitable acquisitions; changes in relationships with existing contracted truck, rail, ocean, and air carriers; changes in our customer base due to possible consolidation among our customers; risks associated with reliance on technology to operate our business; cyber-security related risks; our ability to staff and retain employees; risks associated with operations outside of the U.S.; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of acquired companies with our historic operations; climate change related risks; risks associated with our indebtedness; risks associated with interest rates; risks associated with litigation, including contingent auto liability and insurance coverage; risks associated with the potential impact of changes in government regulations; risks associated with the changes to income tax regulations; risks associated with the produce industry, including food safety and contamination issues; the impact of war on the economy; changes to our capital structure; changes due to catastrophic events; risks associated with the usage of artificial intelligence technologies; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual and Quarterly Reports.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. All remarks made during our financial results conference call will be current at the time of the call, and we undertake no obligation to update the replay.

Adjusted Gross Profit by Service Line

(in thousands)

This table of summary results presents our service line adjusted gross profits on an enterprise basis. The service line adjusted gross profits in the table differ from the service line adjusted gross profits discussed within the segments as our segments may have revenues from multiple service lines.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Adjusted gross profits(1): Transportation Truckload $ 243,839 $ 346,845 (29.7 )% $ 1,039,079 $ 1,561,310 (33.4 )% LTL 136,602 149,376 (8.6 )% 550,373 632,116 (12.9 )% Ocean 99,191 120,296 (17.5 )% 420,883 729,839 (42.3 )% Air 28,224 32,030 (11.9 )% 123,470 198,166 (37.7 )% Customs 23,730 24,495 (3.1 )% 97,096 107,691 (9.8 )% Other logistics services 59,402 68,909 (13.8 )% 255,735 251,547 1.7 % Total transportation 590,988 741,951 (20.3 )% 2,486,636 3,480,669 (28.6 )% Sourcing 27,635 26,223 5.4 % 117,972 112,508 4.9 % Total adjusted gross profits $ 618,623 $ 768,174 (19.5 )% $ 2,604,608 $ 3,593,177 (27.5 )% ____________________________________________ (1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands)

Our adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding amortization of internally developed software utilized to directly serve our customers and contracted carriers. We believe adjusted gross profit is a useful measure of our ability to source, add value, and sell services and products that are provided by third parties, and we consider adjusted gross profit to be a primary performance measurement. Accordingly, the discussion of our results of operations often focuses on the changes in our adjusted gross profit. The reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit is presented below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Revenues: Transportation $ 3,930,461 $ 4,798,027 (18.1 )% $ 16,372,660 $ 23,516,384 (30.4 )% Sourcing 291,426 268,794 8.4 % 1,223,783 1,180,241 3.7 % Total revenues 4,221,887 5,066,821 (16.7 )% 17,596,443 24,696,625 (28.7 )% Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation and related services 3,339,473 4,056,076 (17.7 )% 13,886,024 20,035,715 (30.7 )% Purchased products sourced for resale 263,791 242,571 8.7 % 1,105,811 1,067,733 3.6 % Direct internally developed software amortization 9,320 6,656 40.0 % 33,620 25,487 31.9 % Total direct expenses 3,612,584 4,305,303 (16.1 )% 15,025,455 21,128,935 (28.9 )% Gross profit $ 609,303 $ 761,518 (20.0 )% $ 2,570,988 $ 3,567,690 (27.9 )% Plus: Direct internally developed software amortization 9,320 6,656 40.0 % 33,620 25,487 31.9 % Adjusted gross profit $ 618,623 $ 768,174 (19.5 )% $ 2,604,608 $ 3,593,177 (27.5 )%

Our adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as operating income divided by adjusted gross profit. Our adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property is a similar non-GAAP financial measure as adjusted operating margin, but also excludes the impact of restructuring and the gain on sale and leaseback of our Kansas City regional center in 2022 (the “gain on sale of property”). We believe adjusted operating margin and adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property are useful measures of our profitability in comparison to our adjusted gross profit, which we consider a primary performance metric as discussed above. The comparisons of operating margin to adjusted operating margin and adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property are presented below:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Total revenues $ 4,221,887 $ 5,066,821 (16.7 %) $ 17,596,443 $ 24,696,625 (28.7 %) Income from operations 107,429 164,034 (34.5 %) 514,607 1,266,782 (59.4 %) Operating margin 2.5 % 3.2 % (70) bps 2.9 % 5.1 % (220) bps Adjusted gross profit $ 618,623 $ 768,174 (19.5 %) $ 2,604,608 $ 3,593,177 (27.5 %) Income from operations 107,429 164,034 (34.5 %) 514,607 1,266,782 (59.4 %) Adjusted operating margin 17.4 % 21.4 % (400) bps 19.8 % 35.3 % (1,550) bps Adjusted gross profit $ 618,623 $ 768,174 (19.5 %) $ 2,604,608 $ 3,593,177 (27.5 %) Adjusted income from operations 103,153 200,718 (48.6 %) 552,648 1,278,170 (56.8 %) Adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property 16.7 % 26.1 % (940) bps 21.2 % 35.6 % (1,440) bps

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands)

Our adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property, and adjusted net income per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income per share (diluted) is calculated as income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property, and net income per share (diluted) excluding the impact of restructuring and gain on sale of property. The adjustments to net income per share (diluted) include restructuring-related costs, gain on sale of property, a foreign currency loss on divested operations, and an income tax settlement. We believe that these measures provide useful information to investors and include them within our internal reporting to our chief operating decision maker. Accordingly, the discussion of our results of operations includes discussion on the changes in our adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property, and adjusted net income per share (diluted). The reconciliation of income (loss) from operations to adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property, and net income per share (diluted) to adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income per share (diluted) is presented below (in thousands except per share data):

NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Income (loss) from operations $ 95,958 $ 22,576 $ (11,105 ) $ 107,429 Severance and other personnel expenses — (925 ) (409 ) (1,334 ) Other selling, general, and administrative expenses — (3,084 ) 142 (2,942 ) Total adjustments to operating income (loss)(1) — (4,009 ) (267 ) (4,276 ) Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 95,958 $ 18,567 $ (11,372 ) $ 103,153 Adjusted gross profit $ 380,157 $ 162,322 $ 76,144 $ 618,623 Adjusted income (loss) from operations 95,958 18,567 (11,372 ) 103,153 Adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring 25.2 % 11.4 % N/M 16.7 % NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Income (loss) from operations $ 459,960 $ 85,830 $ (31,183 ) $ 514,607 Severance and other personnel expenses 1,083 3,817 13,509 18,409 Other selling, general, and administrative expenses 8 18,158 1,466 19,632 Total adjustments to operating income (loss)(2) 1,091 21,975 14,975 38,041 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 461,051 $ 107,805 $ (16,208 ) $ 552,648 Adjusted gross profit $ 1,593,854 $ 689,365 $ 321,389 $ 2,604,608 Adjusted income (loss) from operations 461,051 107,805 (16,208 ) 552,648 Adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring 28.9 % 15.6 % N/M 21.2 % Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 $ in 000's per share $ in 000's per share Net income and per share (diluted) $ 30,973 $ 0.26 $ 325,129 $ 2.72 Restructuring and related costs, pre-tax(1)(2) (2,856 ) (0.02 ) 39,461 0.32 Foreign currency loss on divested operations, pre-tax 7,454 0.06 16,375 0.14 Income tax settlement and tax effect of adjustments 23,928 0.20 14,172 0.12 Adjusted net income and per share (diluted) $ 59,499 $ 0.50 $ 395,137 $ 3.30 ____________________________________________ (1) The three months ended December 31, 2023 include restructuring expense adjustments of $4.3 million related to the divestiture of our operations in Argentina. (2) The twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include restructuring expenses of $18.4 million related to workforce reductions in addition to $19.6 million of asset impairment and other charges related to the divestiture of our operations in Argentina.

NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Income (loss) from operations $ 162,550 $ 28,216 $ (26,732 ) $ 164,034 Severance and other personnel expenses 6,323 3,831 11,380 21,534 Other selling, general, and administrative expenses 3,175 3,174 8,801 15,150 Total adjustments to operating income (loss)(1) 9,498 7,005 20,181 36,684 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 172,048 $ 35,221 $ (6,551 ) $ 200,718 Adjusted gross profit $ 502,266 $ 188,749 $ 77,159 $ 768,174 Adjusted income (loss) from operations 172,048 35,221 (6,551 ) 200,718 Adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring 34.3 % 18.7 % N/M 26.1 % NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Income (loss) from operations $ 833,302 $ 449,364 $ (15,884 ) $ 1,266,782 Severance and other personnel expenses 6,323 3,831 11,380 21,534 Other selling, general, and administrative expenses 3,175 3,174 (16,495 ) (10,146 ) Total adjustments to operating income (loss)(1)(2) 9,498 7,005 (5,115 ) 11,388 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 842,800 $ 456,369 $ (20,999 ) $ 1,278,170 Adjusted gross profit $ 2,196,704 $ 1,083,473 $ 313,000 $ 3,593,177 Adjusted income (loss) from operations 842,800 456,369 (20,999 ) 1,278,170 Adjusted operating margin - excluding restructuring and gain on sale of property 38.4 % 42.1 % N/M 35.6 % Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 $ in 000's per share $ in 000's per share Net income and per share (diluted) $ 96,193 $ 0.80 $ 940,524 $ 7.40 Restructuring and related costs, pre-tax(1) 36,684 0.30 36,684 0.29 Gain on sale of property, pre-tax(2) — — (25,296 ) (0.20 ) Foreign currency loss on divested operations, pre-tax 3,407 0.03 9,268 0.07 Tax effect of adjustments (8,804 ) $ (0.07 ) (2,733 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjusted net income and per share (diluted) $ 127,480 $ 1.06 $ 958,447 $ 7.54 ____________________________________________ (1) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include restructuring expenses of $21.5 million related to workforce reductions and $15.2 million of other charges, primarily related to an impairment of internally developed software due to reprioritizing our investments in technology to accelerate our digital transformation and productivity initiatives. (2) The twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a gain on sale of property and equipment of $25.3 million related to the sale-leaseback of our Kansas City regional center.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Revenues: Transportation $ 3,930,461 $ 4,798,027 (18.1 )% $ 16,372,660 $ 23,516,384 (30.4 )% Sourcing 291,426 268,794 8.4 % 1,223,783 1,180,241 3.7 % Total revenues 4,221,887 5,066,821 (16.7 )% 17,596,443 24,696,625 (28.7 )% Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation and related services 3,339,473 4,056,076 (17.7 )% 13,886,024 20,035,715 (30.7 )% Purchased products sourced for resale 263,791 242,571 8.7 % 1,105,811 1,067,733 3.6 % Personnel expenses 361,820 427,310 (15.3 )% 1,465,735 1,722,980 (14.9 )% Other selling, general, and administrative expenses 149,374 176,830 (15.5 )% 624,266 603,415 3.5 % Total costs and expenses 4,114,458 4,902,787 (16.1 )% 17,081,836 23,429,843 (27.1 )% Income from operations 107,429 164,034 (34.5 )% 514,607 1,266,782 (59.4 )% Interest and other income/expense, net (38,149 ) (42,476 ) (10.2 )% (105,421 ) (100,017 ) 5.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 69,280 121,558 (43.0 )% 409,186 1,166,765 (64.9 )% Provision for income taxes 38,307 25,365 51.0 % 84,057 226,241 (62.8 )% Net income $ 30,973 $ 96,193 (67.8 )% $ 325,129 $ 940,524 (65.4 )% Net income per share (basic) $ 0.26 $ 0.81 (67.9 )% $ 2.74 $ 7.48 (63.4 )% Net income per share (diluted) $ 0.26 $ 0.80 (67.5 )% $ 2.72 $ 7.40 (63.2 )% Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 118,605 119,212 (0.5 )% 118,551 125,743 (5.7 )% Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 119,613 120,472 (0.7 )% 119,677 127,150 (5.9 )%

Business Segment Information (unaudited, in thousands, except average employee headcount) NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Total revenues $ 3,000,650 $ 708,814 $ 512,423 $ 4,221,887 Adjusted gross profits(1) 380,157 162,322 76,144 618,623 Income (loss) from operations 95,958 22,576 (11,105 ) 107,429 Depreciation and amortization 5,638 2,915 14,533 23,086 Total assets(2) 3,008,459 1,094,895 1,121,926 5,225,280 Average employee headcount 6,103 5,021 4,195 15,319 NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Total revenues $ 3,563,071 $ 1,013,306 $ 490,444 $ 5,066,821 Adjusted gross profits(1) 502,266 188,749 77,159 768,174 Income (loss) from operations 162,550 28,216 (26,732 ) 164,034 Depreciation and amortization 5,542 5,441 13,070 24,053 Total assets(2) 3,304,480 1,507,913 1,142,171 5,954,564 Average employee headcount 7,251 5,745 4,676 17,672 ____________________________________________ (1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained above. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material. (2) All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.

Business Segment Information (unaudited, in thousands, except average employee headcount) NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Total revenues $ 12,471,075 $ 2,997,704 $ 2,127,664 $ 17,596,443 Adjusted gross profits(1) 1,593,854 689,365 321,389 2,604,608 Income (loss) from operations 459,960 85,830 (31,183 ) 514,607 Depreciation and amortization 23,027 19,325 56,633 98,985 Total assets(2) 3,008,459 1,094,895 1,121,926 5,225,280 Average employee headcount 6,469 5,222 4,350 16,041 NAST Global

Forwarding All

Other and

Corporate Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Total revenues $ 15,827,467 $ 6,812,008 $ 2,057,150 $ 24,696,625 Adjusted gross profits(1) 2,196,704 1,083,473 313,000 3,593,177 Income (loss) from operations 833,302 449,364 (15,884 ) 1,266,782 Depreciation and amortization 23,643 21,835 47,298 92,776 Total assets(2) 3,304,480 1,507,913 1,142,171 5,954,564 Average employee headcount 7,365 5,712 4,524 17,601 ____________________________________________ (1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained above. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material. (2) All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,524 $ 217,482 Receivables, net of allowance for credit loss 2,381,963 2,991,753 Contract assets, net of allowance for credit loss 189,900 257,597 Prepaid expenses and other 163,307 122,406 Total current assets 2,880,694 3,589,238 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 144,718 159,432 Right-of-use lease assets 353,890 372,141 Intangible and other assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,845,978 1,833,753 Total assets $ 5,225,280 $ 5,954,564 Liabilities and stockholders’ investment Current liabilities: Accounts payable and outstanding checks $ 1,370,334 $ 1,570,559 Accrued expenses: Compensation 135,104 242,605 Transportation expense 147,921 199,092 Income taxes 4,748 15,210 Other accrued liabilities 159,435 168,009 Current lease liabilities 74,451 73,722 Current portion of debt 160,000 1,053,655 Total current liabilities 2,051,993 3,322,852 Long-term debt 1,420,487 920,049 Noncurrent lease liabilities 297,563 313,742 Noncurrent income taxes payable 21,289 28,317 Deferred tax liabilities 13,177 14,256 Other long-term liabilities 2,074 1,926 Total liabilities 3,806,583 4,601,142 Total stockholders’ investment 1,418,697 1,353,422 Total liabilities and stockholders’ investment $ 5,225,280 $ 5,954,564

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited, in thousands, except operational data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Operating activities: 2023 2022(1) Net income $ 325,129 $ 940,524 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,985 92,776 Provision for credit losses (6,047 ) (4,476 ) Stock-based compensation 58,169 90,677 Deferred income taxes (37,746 ) (58,566 ) Excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation (11,319 ) (13,662 ) Loss on disposal group held for sale 17,698 — Other operating activities 5,541 (6,627 ) Changes in operating elements, net of acquisitions: Receivables 607,259 923,524 Contract assets 68,041 197,097 Prepaid expenses and other (39,048 ) (28,495 ) Right of use asset 19,255 (82,754 ) Accounts payable and outstanding checks (200,843 ) (307,266 ) Accrued compensation (108,084 ) 42,266 Accrued transportation expenses (51,171 ) (143,686 ) Accrued income taxes (2,284 ) (69,817 ) Other accrued liabilities (11,991 ) 2,371 Lease liability (16,500 ) 83,084 Other assets and liabilities 16,902 (6,799 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 731,946 1,650,171 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (29,989 ) (61,915 ) Purchases and development of software (54,122 ) (66,582 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,324 63,579 Net cash used for investing activities (82,787 ) (64,918 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock issued for employee benefit plans 56,914 100,059 Stock tendered for payment of withholding taxes (25,294 ) (28,388 ) Repurchases of common stock (63,884 ) (1,459,900 ) Cash dividends (291,569 ) (285,317 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 200,000 Proceeds from short-term borrowings 3,893,750 4,500,000 Payments on short-term borrowings (4,287,750 ) (4,646,000 ) Net cash used for financing activities (717,833 ) (1,619,546 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,284 ) (5,638 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (71,958 ) (39,931 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 217,482 257,413 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 145,524 $ 217,482 As of December 31, Operational Data: 2023 2022 Employees 15,246 17,399 ____________________________________________ (1) The Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 has been adjusted to conform to current year presentation.

