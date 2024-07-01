30 Jun 2024

SINGAPORE/THE PHILIPPINES (July 01, 2024)-Global logistics provider C.H. Robinson expands its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of its Filipino office. The strategic move will bolster support for the burgeoning logistics and transportation sectors in the country, aligning with C.H. Robinson's commitment to providing unparalleled, tailored services in key markets worldwide.

As one of the most vibrant economies in Southeast Asia with a forecasted economic growth of 6 percent in 2024, the Philippines' demand for freight and logistics services is quickly escalating due to higher levels of international trade and export. In particular, the country's logistics industry contributes 4 to 6% to its overall gross domestic product (GDP) and is expected to reach a market size of P1.160 trillion by 2027.

"There is a growing need for local logistics expertise with global capabilities as companies navigate today's complex logistics landscape. While we have had a presence in the Philippines for decades, this new office is one of the ways we continue to strengthen our global footprint and local knowledge, helping our customers accelerate in Southeast Asia and beyond," said Mike Short, president of global forwarding at C.H. Robinson.

The strategic location of the Philippines in Southeast Asia also offers seamless connections with the country's key trading partners, including the United States, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, and China (including Hong Kong SAR). C.H. Robinson's existing offices and expertise in those regions, plus their vast North American trucking network, helps ensure end-to-end global connectivity and solutions across modes and trade lanes for their customers.

"We see tremendous growth opportunities within the Filipino economy, particularly with the logistics and transportation sector set for accelerated growth," said Stephen Ly, vice president, Southeast Asia, C.H. Robinson. "Our new office is a strategic response to growing market demand, and we are committed to driving a new era of supply chain processes to transform the logistics trade in the Philippines. This expansion will enable us to better serve our existing customers in the Philippines and attract new customers looking for a company with established local roots backed by global capabilities. We look forward to providing our customers with more freight options, greater visibility of movement and deeper expert insights."

C.H. Robinson's multimodal transportation management system and specialized expertise will also cater to major manufacturing industries in the Philippines, with a particular focus on automotive and high-tech sectors such as semiconductors and integrated circuits. By delivering tailor-made solutions, C.H. Robinson aims to play a pivotal role in fostering sustained growth and efficiency within the Philippine logistics industry.

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $30 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers on our platform. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers' businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).