December 22, 2023.

The Director-General,

The Nigerian Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building,

2/4, Customs Street, Marina, Lagos.

Dear Sir,

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023.

The above refers.

Please find attached C&I Leasing Plc's Q.4 2023 Group Earnings Forecast for the period ending December 31, 2023.

Thank you as you acknowledge receipt.

Yours faithfully

For: C & I LEASING PLC

ADESOJI AIYEOLA

OKEY NNAKE

Head of Finance

Chief Financial Officer

Directors:

Chief Chukwumah H. Okolo (Chairman). Chukwuemeka Ndu (Vice Chairman),

Andrew Otike-Odibi(ManagingDirector/CEO), Alex Mbakogu (Executive),

Omotunde Alao -Oiaifa (Non-Executive),lkechukwu Duru (Independent Non-Executive),

Larry Ademeso (Non-Executive),Jacob Kholi (Non-Executive),Sule Ugboma (Non-Executive)

C&I LEASING PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST

QUARTER

FOURTH

FROM

01/10/2023

TO

31/12/2023

NGN

TURNOVER/REVENUE

5,966,335,384

COST OF SALES

(2,310,043,898)

GROSS PROFIT

3,656,291,486

MARKETING DISTRIBUTION AND ADMIN EXPENSES

(1,695,859,013)

OTHER INCOME

-

INTEREST INCOME

-

INTEREST PAYABLE AND SIMILAR CHARGES

(1,656,518,541)

PROFIT/LOSS(BEFORE TAX)

303,913,932

FORECAST TAXATION

(125,864,734)

PROFIT/(LOSS) AFTER TAX

178,049,198

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2,628,096,858

OPERATING CASHFLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES

207,583,301

NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2,835,680,159

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(384,375,000)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2,008,818,757)

NET DECREASE IN NET CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

442,486,402

CASH/BANK BALANCE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

116,416,656

CASH BANK BALANCE AT THE END OF THE YEAR

558,903,058

Directors:

Chief Chukwumah H. Okolo (Chairman). Chukwuemeka Ndu (Vice Chairman),

Andrew Otike-Odibi(ManagingDirector/CEO), Alex Mbakogu (Executive),

Omotunde Alao -Oiaifa (Non-Executive),lkechukwu Duru (Independent Non-Executive),

Larry Ademeso (Non-Executive),Jacob Kholi (Non-Executive),Sule Ugboma (Non-Executive)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

C & I Leasing plc published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 18:58:42 UTC.