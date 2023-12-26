End-of-day quote
Official C & I LEASING PLC press release
C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL. EARNINGFORAST
December 26, 2023 at 01:59 pm EST
December 22, 2023.
The Director-General,
The Nigerian Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange Building,
2/4, Customs Street, Marina, Lagos.
Dear Sir,
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023.
The above refers.
Please find attached C&I Leasing Plc's Q.4 2023 Group Earnings Forecast for the period ending December 31, 2023.
Thank you as you acknowledge receipt.
Yours faithfully
For: C & I LEASING PLC
ADESOJI AIYEOLA
OKEY NNAKE
Head of Finance
Chief Financial Officer
Directors:
Chief Chukwumah H. Okolo
(Chairman). Chukwuemeka Ndu (Vice Chairman),
Andrew Otike-Odibi
(Managing Director/CEO), Alex Mbakogu (Executive),
Omotunde Alao - Oiaifa (Non-Executive ), lkechukwu Duru (Independent Non-Executive) ,
Larry Ademeso (Non-Executive ), Jacob Kholi (Non-Executive), Sule Ugboma (Non-Executive)
C&I LEASING PLC
EARNINGS FORECAST
QUARTER
FOURTH
FROM
01/10/2023
TO
31/12/2023
NGN
TURNOVER/REVENUE
5,966,335,384
COST OF SALES
(2,310,043,898)
GROSS PROFIT
3,656,291,486
MARKETING DISTRIBUTION AND ADMIN EXPENSES
(1,695,859,013)
OTHER INCOME
-
INTEREST INCOME
-
INTEREST PAYABLE AND SIMILAR CHARGES
(1,656,518,541)
PROFIT/LOSS(BEFORE TAX)
303,913,932
FORECAST TAXATION
(125,864,734)
PROFIT/(LOSS) AFTER TAX
178,049,198
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
2,628,096,858
OPERATING CASHFLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES
207,583,301
NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
2,835,680,159
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(384,375,000)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(2,008,818,757)
NET DECREASE IN NET CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
442,486,402
CASH/BANK BALANCE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
116,416,656
CASH BANK BALANCE AT THE END OF THE YEAR
558,903,058
C&I Leasing Plc specializes in leasing financing of vehicles, vessels and household equipment and hardware services. The group also provides outsourcing and logistics services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Nigeria (76.1%), Ghana (12.7%) and the United Arab Emirates (11.2%).
