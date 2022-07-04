Log in
    CILEASING   NGCILEASING2

C & I LEASING PLC

(CILEASING)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
3.200 NGN    0.00%
12:03pC & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing; press release on delayed filing of finanials
PU
04/16C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-notifiation of delay in filing 2021 audited finanial statement
PU
02/11C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing pl; q4, 2021 finanial highlights
PU
C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.-&I LEASING; PRESS RELEASE ON DELAYED FILING OF FINANIALS

07/04/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Lagos, 4 July, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

C&I Leasing Plc ("the Company") hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) and the investing public of the delay in the filing of its 2021 Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the periodended 31 March 2022.

The Company's audited accounts are still undergoing review by our primary regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). We had envisaged and made requisite plans in ensuring the approvals for filing was obtained before the stipulated regulatory filing deadline. However asat today, we are yet to obtain the approval of CBN to proceed to file.

Consequently, the Company is also unable to file its Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022 as submission of the Audited Financial Statements is a conditionprecedent to filing of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements.

We understand the importance of the audited report to the Exchange and the general public, and we pledge to file and make them available once they are approved by the Central Bankof Nigeria.

Thank you for your kind consideration and cooperation.

For: C&I Leasing Plc:

MBANUGO UDENZE & CO.

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

C & I Leasing plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 16:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
