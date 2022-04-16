C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.-NOTIFIATION OF DELAY IN FILING 2021 AUDITED FINANIAL STATEMENT

Lagos, 15 April, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

C&I Leasing Plc ("the Company") hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange)

and the investing public of the delay in the filing of its 2021 Annual Financial Statements.

The Company's audited accounts are currently undergoing review by our primary regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria. We had envisaged and made requisite plans in ensuring the approvals for filing was obtained before the stipulated regulatory filing deadline. However as at today, we are yet to obtain the mandate to proceed to file.

We understand the importance of the audited report to the Exchange and the general public and we pledge to file and make them available once they are approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Thank you for your kind consideration and cooperation.

For: C&I Leasing Plc:

MBANUGO UDENZE & CO.

Company Secretary