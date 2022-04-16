Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. C & I Leasing Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CILEASING   NGCILEASING2

C & I LEASING PLC

(CILEASING)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-13
3.500 NGN    0.00%
01:24pC & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-notifiation of delay in filing 2021 audited finanial statement
PU
02/11C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing pl; q4, 2021 finanial highlights
PU
01/30C & I Leasing Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.-NOTIFIATION OF DELAY IN FILING 2021 AUDITED FINANIAL STATEMENT

04/16/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 15 April, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

C&I Leasing Plc ("the Company") hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange)

and the investing public of the delay in the filing of its 2021 Annual Financial Statements.

The Company's audited accounts are currently undergoing review by our primary regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria. We had envisaged and made requisite plans in ensuring the approvals for filing was obtained before the stipulated regulatory filing deadline. However as at today, we are yet to obtain the mandate to proceed to file.

We understand the importance of the audited report to the Exchange and the general public and we pledge to file and make them available once they are approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Thank you for your kind consideration and cooperation.

For: C&I Leasing Plc:

MBANUGO UDENZE & CO.

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

C & I Leasing plc published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 17:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about C & I LEASING PLC
01:24pC & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-notifiation of delay in filing 2021 audited finanial sta..
PU
02/11C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing pl; q4, 2021 finanial highlights
PU
01/30C & I Leasing Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 30, 2021
CI
01/30C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.- quarter 4 - finanial statement for 2021
PU
01/17C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing pl; notifiation of hange of registrar
PU
2021C & I Leasing Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2021C & I Leasing plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021C & I LEASING PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2021C & I LEASING PLC : Annual Report
CO
2021C & I Leasing plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 639 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Net income 2021 -141 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net Debt 2021 34 945 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 736 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 562
Free-Float 5,12%
Chart C & I LEASING PLC
Duration : Period :
C & I Leasing Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ugoji Lenin Ugoji Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Henry Chukwuma Okolo Chairman
John Usuanlele Head-Information Technology
Alexander Okwuchukwu Mbakogu Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy MD
Ayodele Johnson Babatunde Head-Audit, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C & I LEASING PLC-16.67%7
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.04%5 779
BOC AVIATION LIMITED6.66%5 388
GATX CORPORATION12.57%4 170
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-26.16%3 983
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-12.52%2 509